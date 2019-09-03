Righteous Dobbs: “Where are the damned ‘Scope Memos’?” – Whitaker’s Response is Interesting…

Tonight Lou Dobbs, admitting his own frustration, asked former Acting AG Matthew Whitaker “where are the scope memos”? And a conversation began; and within that conversation, Dobbs mentions the number of the scope memos… To wit, Whitaker had a very curious and deflective response. WATCH:
Focusing only on the ‘scope memo’ aspect, why do you think Matthew Whitaker deferred from responding about them?… wouldn’t even put a number to them?
It’s a straightforward, curiously overlooked (until Dobbs) and seemingly inconsequential part of the overall issue. The Mueller investigation is long-since over; so why haven’t we been permitted to see the memos, which Rod Rosenstein created, that authorized the targeting within the investigation by Robert Mueller?
The implication from the non-answer, and then the subsequent conversation, would seem to indicate Whitaker knows the Scope Memos name specific targets -outlined/approved by Rosenstein- that were not charged by Mueller for anything (ex. Flynn Jr.) and therefore that’s the justification for not releasing them.
Perhaps a valid point. However, the deflection by Whitaker has piqued Suspicious Cat’s suspicions because the scope memos could be released with non-indicted targets redacted.
Who exactly is being protected? The “targets” or Rod Rosenstein?
.
Is anyone else able to open the video? When I click on it I get a message that says
“Video unavailable
This video is restricted. It must be approved for you to view it” but there doesn’t seem to be any way to approve. I’ve never seen that one before, so I don’t know how to navigate.
I couldn’t open the video from the app, on the mobile website it was fine tho. Hope that helps 👍🏼
Thanks guys – I tried another browser and got it to open. I watched and was remembering the body language assessment of one of his previous appearances. With that in mind, I had the feeling that he is genuinely frustrated and trying to keep from letting slip something that he is not authorized to disclose but he seems close to saying ‘screw it’ and maybe accidentally letting something out. It definitely sounds like there are named targets.
Opened fine for me.
Me too
Thank you! I figured out a work around. Wasn’t sure if it was a bad link or user error. Guess which it was! :0
@ justlizzyp….
Try this link that goes directly to that video on YouTube…
I could hug Lou. He mentions the scope memos and even the Weiner laptop!! Love him to bits. When Whitaker did the 2 step around “possible subjects” of the scope memos who were not found guilty- I think it’s Sessions that he is keen on protecting. I mean definitely Rod Rosenstein too (he must so many chits to use in this game), but one of the non-indicted people could also have been massively conflicted- and for me , that would be Sessions. Just a hunch.
Suspicious Cat may soon conclude the cheese is plastic, the mouse is a stuffed fake and the Rats are running the rest of the show!
I have a hard time believing it takes this long to redact the innocent from scope memos. Either Barr is stonewalling or someone is stonewalling him 🤷🏼♀️
Or Barr made a deal w/ Muellar to bring the Muellar investigation to a conclusion and he’s honoring that deal, a deal that benefitted POTUS. Just one possibility.
An uncharged person named in a scope memo, should not be protected like an uncharged person named in the findings of an investigative report.
Refusing to name uncharged people in a scope memo serves only to protect the DoJ. That uncharged person needs and deserves to know that a corrupt government agency and a corrupt prosecutor was authorized to investigate that person. We all deserve to know that as well.
There are no investigatory conclusions or findings in a scope memo. There is nothing to protect uncharged people named in a scope memo from. Naming them serves as protection. Keeping the scope of the political witch hunt secret does nothing but protect corrupt government actors.
Well said.. Might I say I entirely concur with this position; as expressed in your comment.
With the gravity of the issues at hand, the scales of justice should be balanced toward full sunlight. The corrupt officials count on process rules to hide their usurpation.
“….The corrupt officials count on process rules to hide their usurpation.”
One must admit.. This maneuver hath served them well thus far.
And again today, we hear the words “the origins of the investigation”, followed up soon afterward with what sure sounded like an admission that Whitaker knows Barr is “damn the torpedos, full steam ahead” in PROTECTING the “institution”.
“The biggest problem that Bill Barr has is restoring trust in the Department of Justice.”
Or, am I just “hearing things”? Even just the “notion” that this is Barr’s biggest challenge is an absolute LACK of justice imo and an avoidance of the origin, of the crime(s) of trying to unseat a duly elected President. That would be classic swamp modus operandi.
This was the Lou Dobbs I grew to appreciate long ago, for being a man that deals with the actuality of things, not the “official narrative” of them. IOWs, TRUTH.
There must be FAR more than what we know behind the sunlight delays, Sundance.
Speculation: The FBI’s “Controlling Appointees and Bureaucracy” are so riddled with corruption that the glacially-slow process of replacing them will always be outstripped by the Deep State’s speed in blocking/neutering any positive effect they could deliver.
Implication: It’s like a football team riddled with bought-off players & staff who are
• sharing tapes of team meetings, playbook, signals & audibles with opponents,
• bribing refs, incurring penalties, starting fights & getting ejected
• missing tackles, blowing blocking assignments & allowing quarterback sacks,
• dropping punts & missing field goals.
Solution: Replace the (FBI) including Coaching Staff, Team, Culture and System.
… without losing the Season or the Franchise.
A couple of days ago, John Solomon reported that the Trump White House is in the stages of creating an “Office of Transparency” in order to expedite the release of Justice Department documents which were previously stalled over and over again by Deep State operatives.
It seems like this is a good step in the right direction, but I’m not hearing much about it. What am I missing? It seems like PT is taking things into his own hands. Solomon is typically a good source.
I was going to say that by Whittaker’s tortured logic, we could never learn about any illegal targeting because by definition someone illegally targeted (assuming the targeting fails) is an uncharged individual. How convenient. This comment is vastly more eloquent and considered.
That the supposed “good guys” go on TV pedaling this transparent nonsense with a straight-face is disheartening to say the least. Whittaker embodied what Dobbs was in that very moment calling out — the arrogant elite condescending to and underestimating the dirty masses.
This is why I prefer not to hear anything from any of them until they finally level with us — or admit they won’t once and for all, and stop pretending.
Never a problem before redacting anything why not redact names only
The names under redactions can sometimes be “puzzled out”. It has been done many times on this site and others.
The takeaway for me is that Chris Wray must go.
Why on earth does the AG or Acting AG have trouble getting answers? We saw Wray in the hearings with Horowitz. Wray is a weasel. He swore an oath to the constitution. He works for us. His direct supervisor is the DAG whose direct supervisor is the AG.
Wray is free to leave immediately and permanently.
My sentiment.
Christopher Wray is a first ballot lock in the Empty Suit Hall of Fame… He is a boob… And a corrupt one at that… And, though he seems like a nice guy, Whitaker is an Empty Suit hack as well… I can smell a ‘go-along to get-along’ double-talking bureaucratic hack a mile away… Hello Matt Whitaker… Barr needs to do something to clean this up or he will destroy his otherwise impressive career.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Whitaker is an Empty Suit hack as well…”
I wholeheartedly concur. My mother was watching this and I said to the TV when “former Acting AG Matthew Whitaker” (after around 3 minutes into the video clip)
“Well why didn’t YOU do something about it, when you were able?”
Otherwise, what was the purpose of him being there? A placeholder until the next Deep State empty suit arrives to delay and obfuscate until the next century?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Again, as I said in the other thread, Lou is definitely (imo) reading CTH.
LikeLiked by 7 people
That’s what I thought – LD must have seen Sundance’s article about the scope memos – I bet there are a bunch more of all political persuasions coming here to find out what’s going on.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agree, Margarite1.
The more, the better—Sundance’s knowledge of the facts, replete with all the characters and overlapping timelines, his insights and analyses are second to none!
I hope by now that Sundance has connected with 3-4 of these TV voices like Lou and has setup a direct link with them so they get all the facts and dot connections.
I wonder if they might just get an early edition.
The more TV, Radio and Web personalities singing from the “Sundance Sheet of Music” the better!
“Sources and Methods”…”What Weiner laptop”? Blah, blah, blah. /sarc
No indictments ,no Grand juries as far as I know Mueller certainly had them quickly.
What is the use of indicting someone like Comey or McCabe if a chosen Democrat jury will only acquit them. Once they are acquitted then there is nothing left you can do except be embarrassed.
Weiner laptop!! Like a boss Lou!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Dang, I never really watched Whittaker before. He’s what my late stepfather used to call a “dull tool” or a “slow leak”.
Maybe… I’ve watched him many times before, however, and I don’t think so. But in this case, I think he was being VERY, VERY careful in his choice of words which might be what caused him to appear that way. He might not have known what the question was going to be and was surprised by it. But, who knows…
The only value in waterboarding his worthless a$$ would be the satisfaction of hearing him squeal.
This guy is an absolute zero.
Not so sure… Whittaker may be tiptoeing through a minefield caused by some non-disclosure agreement/rule due to his prior employ. Have seen him several times on live TV and he gives the impression that he’s just basically an Iowa farm boy who made good. Could be an Oscar-worth performance or just his real nature peeking through. He sat in for Seb Gorka late last week for Seb’s “America First” show and did pretty well, IMHO.
PT’s best marketing and communication tool for this upcoming election will be his rallies.
The ONLY way we will get his attention and action IMO is if HIS supporters take over his rally for 15-30 minutes and chant non stop their absolute disgust in this frame job, this cover up and this coup to cause harm and take down a sitting President of the United States.
IMO nothing will change until PT is face to face with his voters and they are DEMANDING long and loud for full transparency and justice for all!
Maybe I need to write Lou and see if he might help lead this charge as he too is quite clearly ticked off like 62 million other Americans who voted for PT.
A good chant for the next rally: “Justice For All.”
Whitaker et.al. all know what they are doing is wrong. They know they are thwarting the law and democracy. They know.
Question is…who is the Brave One to stop it?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well said.
‘Ones’
We the people have electronics at our fingertips which can send emails to our elected officials demanding that they get to the bottom of this.
Unfortunately, we the people have become ignorant and apathetic, and have abdicated our responsibilities as gatekeepers of the constitution to those that side with evil.
LikeLike
Yes, I’m convinced Mr Dobbs is a good man just like the President. Kudos to Devin Nunes as well.
Anyone else…?
Insufficient evidence.
“It’s a straightforward, curiously overlooked (until Dobbs) and seemingly inconsequential part of the overall issue.”
Somebody else (*ahem*) was on about the Scope Memos recently. Uh… 9/2/2019, to be exact. Lou reads CTH, no? Getting the weedier word into the Mainstream Bloodstream is a good thing. So good for Lou for diving into the weeds. The weedier, the better.
God Bless Lou! He’s one of very few pushing to get to the bottom of the swamp coup. I’m hoping Barr/Durham do right by this country…sadly I’m not convinced. (Still missing Pickle)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance — Agreed. We now have a 440-page report answering questions supposedly posed by Rod Rosenstein, but not his actual questions.
The standard excuses for hiding the 2 or 3 memos don’t hold — 1) the memos do not involve secret foreign ‘sources’ whose lives would be endagered, nor 2) super-secret technology (eg NSA filing all our emails, about which we now are alogether familiar) that we need to hide from foreign government officials (eg Angela Merkel). The Rosenstein memos were written and delivered within the DOJ.
The Rosenstein memos authorising the Mueller Investigation should have been included in the report itself. Instead, we witnessed Mueller repeatedly telling Congress that this question, that question, the other question . . . and so on did ‘not come under my purview.’
“The implication from the non-answer, and then the subsequent conversation, would seem to indicate Whitaker knows the Scope Memos name specific targets -outlined/approved by Rosenstein- that were not charged by Mueller for anything (ex. Flynn Jr.) and therefore that’s the justification for not releasing them.”
But people have a right to know who was targeted by those running this out of control anti-American Inquisition.
Hey Lou, here are some more questions to ask on the air………..
1) Why wasn’t the DNC server ever been confiscated and reviewed in house vs just accepting a redacted letter from a 3rd party vendor. What kind of FBI/DOJ does this?
2) Has anyone spoken to Assange to get his statement on how Wikileaks got the DNC emails?
3) How hard is it to punch up Mifsud in the FBI/CIA Database to see if he has always been a western agent?
4) Has anyone run the serial numbers of PapaD’s 10k in setup money?
5) How is it the number 2 guy at the FBI knew based on recent releases of Bruce Ohr’s testimony, his concerns in Jul/Aug 2016 about the Dossier and Steele’s bias against DJT and they still went forward with the first FISA in Oct 2016?
6) Since Adm Rodgers 6 month audit uncovered the fact that 85% of the Section 704 and 705(b) FISA searches made during this time were non-compliant with applicable laws, was there a much deeper audit done to help substantiate the true depth of this abuse?
7) Has Barr requested from the NSA all of the missing HRC emails since they capture everything?
8) Since counter investigation are approved by the President we are told, has AG Barr questioned Obama yet on this subject?
9) And the one I hope you keep hammering is, Where is the Weiner Laptop?
Lou, please keep hammering as you are at you best when you let your audience see and feel your frustration.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Signing in to Like!
Signing in to Like!
I would like to thank my personal version of who exactly Sundance is…Stephen Miller… for trying so hard to help us and educate us. I try very hard to follow, so I understand a little…of what Lou is trying to find answers for, but whitaker’s answers do not answer anything for someone on my level!
Barr role is over to bring end of Mueller, IG report and some FISA report. He might get fired by end of this year and then we may see another AG to bring indictments. PTrump thinks role and project delivery and who can do best, not big name personalities.
We have a bastard DOJ/FBI, a sarcasm, a burlesque, as they have no such thing as a public conscience. They have become nothing but an obscene joke.
If the AG can’t get answers from his own Department of Injustice and FBI, and other related agencies involved in this scandal and cover up, it’s way past time for Trump to step in and start firing people until we can get the answers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Firing with a torch.
Can an AG arrest an fbi chief for failing to supply requested docs?
Lou Dobbs to Matt,”I know you’re doing your very best to get to the bottom of this” with a look askance at the end of the conversation and wink to us in the audience! Ha!
I love Lou Dobbs! I hope you were watching Bill Barr and James Commey, John Brennan, Rod Rosenstein. We see you!
Why the need to believe Barr is the right man at the right time for the job? All that matters is actions & results. Speculation & analysis of Barr’s intent is of little value after innumerable felonies & cover-ups over 3 yrs. These kinds of interviews have become practically meaningless.
If the Republican Party ever takes control of the Senate, perhaps they can hold hearings to inquire into this and other matters.
Sundance,
Just curious, since this was considered a counter intelligence investigation, would any of the scope memos include a CC list on them?
If possible, then maybe a different answer to the question, who are they protecting?
