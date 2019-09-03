Righteous Dobbs: “Where are the damned ‘Scope Memos’?” – Whitaker’s Response is Interesting…

Tonight Lou Dobbs, admitting his own frustration, asked former Acting AG Matthew Whitaker “where are the scope memos”? And a conversation began; and within that conversation, Dobbs mentions the number of the scope memos… To wit, Whitaker had a very curious and deflective response. WATCH:

Focusing only on the ‘scope memo’ aspect, why do you think Matthew Whitaker deferred from responding about them?… wouldn’t even put a number to them?

It’s a straightforward, curiously overlooked (until Dobbs) and seemingly inconsequential part of the overall issue. The Mueller investigation is long-since over; so why haven’t we been permitted to see the memos, which Rod Rosenstein created, that authorized the targeting within the investigation by Robert Mueller?

The implication from the non-answer, and then the subsequent conversation, would seem to indicate Whitaker knows the Scope Memos name specific targets -outlined/approved by Rosenstein- that were not charged by Mueller for anything (ex. Flynn Jr.) and therefore that’s the justification for not releasing them.

Perhaps a valid point. However, the deflection by Whitaker has piqued Suspicious Cat’s suspicions because the scope memos could be released with non-indicted targets redacted.

Who exactly is being protected? The “targets” or Rod Rosenstein?

.

