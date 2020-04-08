Tucker Carlson Questions Government Decisions Using Flawed Statistical Models…

Earlier this evening on Fox News, Tucker Carlson outlined a disconnect between dire national health models that predicted mass deaths and a reality not close to predictions.
[Review IHME Coronavirus Model HERE]
As Carlson notes there are few professionals explaining why there is such a significant difference. Additionally, if we have shut down our economy based on models that were incorrect, well, when are we going to re-open our economy? Lots of questions… and unfortunately no-one seems to be allowed to ask them.
.
In the final analysis this crisis is going to come down to a very tribal set of decisions about when to re-engage the operations of U.S. society. Additionally, what changes and rules will be instituted as a result of some areas wanting to re-open, while others demand the continuance of an extended shut-down.
Red states -vs- Blue states. Urban -vs- Rural. Tribalism making the rules for those within specific geographic boundaries. That part of post COVID-19 panic is inherently predictable.
However, the disparity will need to be reconciled; and for that solution the Administrative State will likely demand the application of science as a solution. We can already hear these arguments within the discussions. Totalitarianism always shifts the discussion to science when disconcerting conversations are unavoidable. [See the Fabians]
The solution will be a COVID-19 vaccine; and to re-enter a full society everyone will be expected to get vaccinated to secure all other members of society. However, given the pesky issues with liberty, a mandated vaccine protocol will probably not pass muster.
Therefore those who wish to have unrestricted access to the entire country will be those who accept the vaccine. Those who do not accept the vaccine will have less choices.
Again, the solution returns to this outlook.
If you accept the vaccine, the state will register your compliance. Or not; it will be your choice. However, your access to society will also be based on your decision.
That’s what is coming at the end of this…
Choose wisely.
.
If you wish to cross between boundary zones you will need to carry a “vaccination passport” as outlined by State Advisory Minister Bill Gates.
There is no cause for alarm.
All of the best citizens will be doing it.
Your vaccination passport will allow you free travel throughout the U.S.
This Man is My Father” – Dr. Marc Siegel Defends the Hydroxychloroquine Treatment for Coronavirus
LikeLiked by 12 people
Funny how all the “mistakes” tend to help Democrats and hurt Americans, and only a few short months before the next election too — as SD says, “There are trillions at stake”…
LikeLiked by 6 people
And this reliance on “science” is really “scientism” — that is, the use of scientific language to justify the use of long-term policies in a complex world that don’t actually lend themselves to science and that aren’t ever evaluated in terms of their original claims and predictions — yet more questions we Americans are not allowed to ask…
LikeLiked by 4 people
And this reliance on “science” is really “scientism” YES!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark on their right hand, or in their foreheads: and that no man might buy or sell…
Jus sayin
LikeLike
🙂
LikeLike
Tucker, riddle me this.
They say I’m barely five feet tall!
But still quite powerful, all in all
My statistical models cause millions to lose sleep
And millions more to overeat
What is my name?
LikeLike
Here in Kentucky, our Gov. Andy Beshear gives daily updates. Yesterday he admitted his graph of potential new cases was based on a likely flawed model. Yet, he said he will continue to use it, because it is not as pessimistic as some models, and not as optimistic as other models, but right in the middle. 🤔
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Yesterday he admitted his graph of potential new cases was based on a likely flawed model.”
According to these “experts” at the CDC that have turned our lives upside down, the “science” overrules everything, even if we have to keep compiling (or “manipulate”) more data until they can prove that their original assumptions were correct.
Government is filled with common sense deprived dingbats on the payroll that more often than not are not accountable to anyone for their poor decision making capabilities, even if they hold an elected office.
LikeLike
Paul Krugman?
LikeLike
They simply took all flu deaths, old age deaths, natural causes deaths, pneumonia deaths, respatory deaths and counted them as covid 19 deaths. And they still can’t get the numbers high enough. Nobody does from anything else. And nobody asks a damn question. Hospital beds are empty all across the country and they are laying off medical staff because they don’t have any patients anymore. Nobody is sick and nobody gets in accidents because everyone is home.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nobody DIES from anything else…
LikeLike
They have people afraid of going to the ER for anything else. I have had two medical appointments cancelled by the physicians, one is a test I have been waiting months for.
I wonder how many other people have ailments that need treatment but are not being seen by their doctor, or they are afraid to go to the ER. Suffering in silence comes to mind.
LikeLike
The flu vaccine left me with an arm I cannot raise above the shoulder 10 years ago. This pandemic is not worse than the annual flu.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The worst thing that happens to me when I get the flu shot is I get the flu.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha! Spot-on
LikeLiked by 1 person
Casper. Me too. Took the flu shot and it was the worst case I ever had. Took the shingles shot and had oozing sores all over my body.
Have never had the flu since and never had shingles although I refuse the vaccines.
I will never take this vaccine even though my passport may say that I have.
The deep atate can go to hades for all I care.
LikeLike
Sorry to hear about that. That seems so extraordinary. Nd prognosis?
For years, I went to our local CVS for the shot. Always had three days of my arm being in lockdown afterward. Always hurt like the dickens.
Last year, I went again. It was a Sunday, and a man administered my shot. After relaying that I had this problem for years, he said to me, “Have you always had women here give you a shot?”
I said, “Yes.”
He laughed and said, “That’s why!”
And then he chuckled.
And last year was the first year I had no pain.
Crazy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If they keep all gatherings to 10 or less they can turn all the churches into homeless shelters. Then they can say, look, we cured homelessness.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The beginnings of a social credit system…just like China.
LikeLiked by 4 people
With elements of Songbun … just like North Korea.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A vaccination won’t be available for 12 – 18 months:
“Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, an architect of Obamacare and special adviser to the director-general of the World Health Organization, told MSNBC’s The Last Word that the United States cannot return to normal until a Chinese coronavirus vaccine is available, which he speculated could take between 12-18 months.”
Of course, that would all change November 4th with the election of a Democrat as President of the United States!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yup. The virus would magically disappear and people would just die from things like pneumonia and the common flu like they used to. You’ll even be allowed to go outside if a demonrat wins!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Like his brothers, Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel is a fascist.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Any state that requires you to be vaccinated needs to be financially boycotted and taken to court relentlessly.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Magabear: Yes – and the people will immediately start petitions to RECALL the Governor. Actually, depending on some Governor’s responses that may be sooner than later.
LikeLiked by 1 person
the people can not be all, & always, well informed. the part which is wrong [. . .] will be discontented in proportion to the importance of the facts they misconceive. if they remain quiet under such misconceptions it is a lethargy, the forerunner of death to the public liberty. we have had 13. states independant 11. years. there has been one rebellion. that comes to one rebellion in a century & a half for each state. what country before ever existed a century & half without a rebellion? & what country can preserve it’s liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance? let them take arms. the remedy is to set them right as to facts, pardon & pacify them. what signify a few lives lost in a century or two? the tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots & tyrants. it is it’s natural manure.
Thomas Jefferson.
Timeless.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There will eventually be a spark that will ignite an explosion of reprisals.
LikeLike
Trump has a potential ace up his sleeve as he is meeting with the mental health crowd tomorrow. Mental health is a powerful arm in the public health arsenal. If he can get that group on his side that opening up is the best way to preserve the country’s mental health, then he will have his own “science” driven argument to “balance the risks” (physical v. mental health) and open back up sooner rather than later.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The main difference between Anthony Fauci and me is that she thinks he is sane and I know I am mad … … very mad.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good one John. ✅
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why doesn’t an OANN, Fox News, or Christian Science Monitor reporter ask this question?
LikeLike
Time for another secession.
LikeLike
We are indeed seeing tribalism in our body politic, Sundance. That, of course, doesn’t come as any great surprise to us here a the CTH given the obvious long-term objectives of the “progressive project” (h/t Victor Davis Hanson). Listening to Fauci attempt to sandbag the president on when we should re-connect American’s economic engines and return to our familiar everyday life is a good indication of the progressive mindset. But, as Tucker adroitly points out, the Deep State appratchicks crunched their numbers wrong—the doomsday predictions of tens of thousands of infections and deaths aren’t appearing, the navy hospital ship sits empty as does the emergency hospital set up in Central Park.
What if Tucker’s right and the world-ending mega virus turns out to be as much shuck-and-jive political theater as it is serious illness that makes people sick? What if it’s really just a particularly bad, dangerous for us old folks, influenza-like illness that has been intentionally hijacked by dishonest political hucksters? I’ll place my money on Tucker, thank you very much.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And what if President Trump had an offshoot intelligence understanding of this escapade, knowing that there may be a Coup 5.0?
The virus is real, the panic is fake…
There are a lot of people involved here…but no more than before.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Originally, Tucker was a true believer in all the hype. For a few weeks, he had guest after guest on his show, fanning the flames of hysteria and complaining about the Trump administration’s failure to get ahead of the virus. His show was UNWATCHABLE during that period. Glad to see reality is finally starting to sink in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think so at all and I usually agree with SD. The flu vaccine is not even 1/2 effective. The flu vaccine is not mandated. There is no HIV vaccine. There is no SARs vaccine that I am aware of being utilized in the U.S. This will not be mandated. The Governors better choose wisely or the people in their states will begin a recall petition. It is beyond overreach. It is totalitarian.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tucker nails it – Critical Thinking (Tuckers strong suit) is NOT a Conspiracy Theory.
We do NOT need a vaccine to keep people “safe” when drugs are working – this is but another attempt to bring on forced vaccinations against the will of the American people, and in direct violation of the Constitution of the United States.
Vaccines have repeatedly proven to be more harmful than good – just look at the lawsuits or the damage done by the H1N1 vaccine (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vY11w5_0ar0&feature=emb_logo) . When people are forced against their will, then we will no longer have a Republic – we will have only tyranny. And I think the nation knows how Patriots react to tyranny!
As stated above, Critical thinking is NOT a Conspiracy Theory – its knowing the facts that the deep state does not want you to know in order to sell their narrative.
LikeLiked by 4 people
One aspect that should come out of this scum of a universal war, is an audit of past, present and future drugs.
Why is it that older drugs actually cure more ailments than current ‘maintenance’ ones?
Lookin’ at you…Big Med.
LikeLike
I’m anxious to see how Trump will turn this back around on them. With the white house and Senate under our control I will not accept any weak compromises against our freedom. A mandated vaccine that is enforced like a social score would be the last straw for me. I can’t imagine Trump going for that and expecting to maintain support. I think they’re planning on cheating the election so they can make it happen.
LikeLike
I look for Trump to soon appoint a economic recovery team (perhaps led by Arthur Laffer) which will serve as a counter to his badly flawed public health team who will be held publicly accountable for their wildly exaggerated infection and death predictions. With all the money flowing from the stimulus package we’ll undoubtedly need their expertise. Once this happens the public health “experts” will quietly fade back into the bureaucracy. Fauci may then decide to retire. Or run for political office as a progressive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The transition started happening tonight. Lou Dobbs is starting to navigate the next route of the Trump Train trip…Laffer. Love him!
LikeLike
Two points…. the Corona virus is a tool to try and get mail in voting… today there was a rush by local news …PDT..needs to allow mail in voting…. citizens should not be put at risk ..IMHO quickly before virus contained..no longer mass hysteria… gut reaction…
I have been following the data on the virus everyday. As an engineer I noticed right away the the data was not following the curve.. the deaths projected were not logarithmic…. it doesn’t take a genius to look at the deaths and the projected date of the peak and come to a conclusion the curve doesn’t fit…
now I have heard a bunch of bull sh**t.. the R0 number is such..obtained From China..at the beginning… next we will get a better idea once we get some data…next … we won’t know what the R0 is up till the pandemic is over.. next ..the R0 is unique for every location…next The curve/R0 is calibrated on 100 percent of the public maintaining social distancing..next we only expected 50 percent compliance on social distancing.. this is pretty bad press for supposed professionals
When I started watching the data I thought that the deaths would be about 20,000… looks like some old engineers don’t need all the high cost expert Bullsh**t..
LikeLiked by 3 people
To get ratings each weatherman makes an approaching storm forecast worse than the earlier forecast. When nothing happens they say we were sure lucky – this could have been devastating. Actually the forecast was wrong.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I told my girlfriend this is like a weatherman warning us of a projected cat 5 hurricane.. and going to hit Florida in 7 days… way to many variables…
The sad part we here in Florida don’t shut down the whole state when it projected to hit Cedar Key…
The best place to be about 5 days out.. is at the center of the cone… because Landfall will be at some other location…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m 43. I feel like I got enough “shots” in my life. Some of which I had to be held down for as a child. I don’t do flu shots or “upgrades” at this point. I didn’t subscribe to Guardisil for my daughter, either. I’m just not interested in being part of a trial generation.
Much like my not wearing a mask when I choose to shop near closing time. Doesn’t the virus linger in the air for hours?! My favorite employees aren’t protected, either.
Every day of my life I plan to live, but I’m not ignorant of the fact that I could die before I finish typing this! Not due to Covid-19, or complications because of… I just could die. For whatever reason.
All that said, I wouldn’t treat this any differently than the flu. (I’ll have less access, please).
LikeLiked by 3 people
Same
Game-plan
Here
LikeLike
Call your doc and pharmacy for an HAZ cocktail, and call your local TV station in the morning!!!!
I WIll SURVIVE!
LikeLike
Tucker was, however, evidently a believer in the “art” or the “science” of models, wasn’t he, for it’s said he drove to Mar a Lago to convince POTUS he HAD to take decisive action in preparing the country against the virus as it was scheduled to kill a couple of million.
Tucker has been all over the place for the last 6 months.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When the facts change, he changes his mind. What do you do?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Advertisers?
LikeLike
“convince POTUS he HAD to take decisive action in preparing the country against the virus as it was scheduled to kill a couple of million.”
What would you do if some things suggested that this “might” be a biological warfare agent that go out of control by some oppressive totalitarian regime? Wouldn’t it be prudent to err on the side of caution, knowing full well the propensity of the communist Chinese government to not tell the truth?
This is nothing to take lightly for vulnerable individuals, but IMO we need to reopen the country and get back to work. Let the vulnerable take precautions, now that we have a $20 fix available for almost everyone else.
LikeLike
Fog of war. Going with the best information available at the time, and it was notably bad in Wuhan and Italy, tended to skew the numbers toward the worse case.
LikeLike
We’ve been waiting and waiting for random testing for antibodies. Whenever that finally happens, we’ll be better able to make a plan. We need to know the damn denominator.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I fully agree we need the antibodies test to make a plan. The deep state/Chinese MSM don’t want a realistic plan..
I keep hearing no one should bo back to work till there is a vaccine… no one should go back to work until they can guarantee no one will get the virus.. we need to stay home for 12 to 18 months…
Let’s face it.. logic is not going to work … why should it,,,all of congress still get their pay checks.. all municipal and state workers will all get their pay checks… the ends justify the means……
Let’s face it.. Politician and some political sheriffs love their absolute power..they are not going to give it up easily…
it’s the old definition..of recession and depression… recession is when your neighbor is out of work..it’s depression when you are out of work..
LikeLike
Our collective liberty is not uniformly defined. There exists those whose highest aspiration is to be indentured.
All of these mega-rich people that want to control the populations — would they each individually fund their own socialist system such that whomever they ‘provide for’ pledges some sort of ‘servitude’ in exchange, would that satisfy their need to be in power? Could several of these socialists systems exist side-by-side within our capitalist system such that:
-Each system is closed and funds whole life of participants.
-Each system is incorporated and as a whole thus have that one ‘corporate’ vote.
-Each system can devise their own digital currency for use within their system.
-Each system will pay the ‘credit card operating cost’ percentage as ‘taxes’ to the treasury, be that legally described as a fee, permit, license.
Those that are natural slaves and enjoy that type of life-style can have it. Those who think they’d like it — but after trying it out, find their individual liberty needs wanting — can always switch back over to the free-man capitalist system.
LikeLike
It will be claimed that the pandemic wasn’t as bad because of all the draconian measures the elite put in place.
When that still doesn’t satisfy, while people are seeing their savings shrink by a significant amount, and jobs are slow to return, it will be Trump’s fault because he responded poorly to this virus, and it was only the virtue of the left which brought us through it much faster than expected.
LikeLike
Voters won’t want to replace our current leader with an Alzheimer’s patient.
LikeLike
How about a crack-pot? (Cuomo)
LikeLike
I will not be subjected to any vaccine. Attempted coercion and any curtailment of my God given rights will be met with extreme hostility.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As Tucker alluded to, how do we know standing 6 feet apart from others has any benefit if there is no previous example of it having been done? Not very scientific it would seem.
This is all so stupid.
LikeLike
“You pick the 26,000 people who are going to die” says Cuomo indignantly while he points his finger. Cuomo made that choice when he decided against having an adequate supply of ventilators and established a Commission to develop triage plans.
Own it Cuomo. Be a man.
LikeLike
Bill Gates says no opening up society again until everyone gets the vaccine with a digital certificate. What is a digital certificate? I’ve also read that Bill is investing in the invisible tattoo technology. Can’t buy or sell or travel without the tattoo? Sounds eerily like 666 to me.
I think Fauci and Bill Gates are partners in this deal. At first I thought Fauci was in cahoots with some drug company but now I’m thinking he might be getting paid off by a bigger interest.
LikeLike
In the world wide Pandemic test just run last fall by Bill Gates……it highlighted the need for one world government …..since the virus knows no borders… we need to all work as one… GLOBALISM… Let’s face it.. the WHO lied about the character traits,… no human to human transmission…to make sure the world would be brought to its knees and China the new world Socialist/world leader…
LikeLike
Seems it would help if the efficacy of the HCQ-zinc cocktail was not being kept such a big secret. If it is relatively easily treatable, seems herd immunity would kick in at some time w/o a vaccination. It will not work for everybody but possibly for the vast majority. Anecdotal results make it sound like a miracle drug. Side effects, maybe, but once you have the virus and get over it you are immune, Again for some reason it is not being pursued aggressively. I suppose because there are trillions at stake and we ain’t part of the club.
When PDJT discussed the effects of CCPvirus on the African American community, the first question that came to my mind was whether they had the same access to the treatment. If not, problem solved. It’s a flu that is highly transmissible but also maybe easily treated. Heck, at this stage frontline doctors are still determining exactly how the virus attacks the body and now think ventilation is not such a good idea and patients should be oxygenated instead.
PDJT says we cannot allow the cure to be worse than the disease, I’ll take him at his word. If we don’t significantly open up the economy by the end of April, we may not have an economy to open. I have said before that it will be a tough, risky decision but Trump is the right person to have in the position to make the decision. The buck does stop with him. I don’t see him giving in to a pesky virus.
LikeLike