Tucker Carlson Questions Government Decisions Using Flawed Statistical Models…

Earlier this evening on Fox News, Tucker Carlson outlined a disconnect between dire national health models that predicted mass deaths and a reality not close to predictions.

As Carlson notes there are few professionals explaining why there is such a significant difference. Additionally, if we have shut down our economy based on models that were incorrect, well, when are we going to re-open our economy? Lots of questions… and unfortunately no-one seems to be allowed to ask them.

In the final analysis this crisis is going to come down to a very tribal set of decisions about when to re-engage the operations of U.S. society. Additionally, what changes and rules will be instituted as a result of some areas wanting to re-open, while others demand the continuance of an extended shut-down.

Red states -vs- Blue states. Urban -vs- Rural. Tribalism making the rules for those within specific geographic boundaries. That part of post COVID-19 panic is inherently predictable.

However, the disparity will need to be reconciled; and for that solution the Administrative State will likely demand the application of science as a solution. We can already hear these arguments within the discussions. Totalitarianism always shifts the discussion to science when disconcerting conversations are unavoidable. [See the Fabians]

The solution will be a COVID-19 vaccine; and to re-enter a full society everyone will be expected to get vaccinated to secure all other members of society. However, given the pesky issues with liberty, a mandated vaccine protocol will probably not pass muster.

Therefore those who wish to have unrestricted access to the entire country will be those who accept the vaccine. Those who do not accept the vaccine will have less choices.

Again, the solution returns to this outlook.

If you accept the vaccine, the state will register your compliance. Or not; it will be your choice. However, your access to society will also be based on your decision.

That’s what is coming at the end of this…

Choose wisely.

If you wish to cross between boundary zones you will need to carry a “vaccination passport” as outlined by State Advisory Minister Bill Gates.

There is no cause for alarm.

All of the best citizens will be doing it.

Your vaccination passport will allow you free travel throughout the U.S.