Kraft and Conagra Shut Down Restaurant Supply Manufacturing Plants – Simultaneously Expand Retail Manufacturing Due to Excessive Demand…

Hopefully the advanced information CTH provided on the food supply-chain has helped to understand the issues, challenges and demands many are seeing. Inside the food manufacturing industry the impacts of COVID-19 are stunning; crazy increases in business; and there are going to be interim shortages on popular products.
To understand the ongoing issues with empty shelves, and also prepare for future shortages on specific products (hint: buy extra pet food now), here’s some interesting background:
Champaign, Illinois – […] “We can’t make enough mac and cheese right now,” said Dilton “Dee” Gibbs, plant manager at the facility that makes half of the Kraft Macaroni & Cheese sold in the U.S., as well as A-1 steak sauce, mayonnaise and salad dressings.
The packaged food giant, along with many of its peers, has had to ramp up production amid an abrupt reversal in consumer trends. Shoppers who in recent years shunned processed foods in favor of fresher, healthier and more premium products are now loading up on shelf-stable standbys as shelter-in-place orders force vast swaths of the nation’s population to prepare for a long stretch of cooking at home.
[…] Kraft Heinz, co-headquartered in Chicago and Pittsburgh, said demand for numerous products, from ketchup to Kool-Aid, has been up sharply since pandemic fears sent consumers into a stockpiling frenzy.
Macaroni and cheese sales, which grew just 1.6% in 2019, were up 27% during the 13 weeks that ended March 21 compared with the same period last year, the company said. Sales of Heinz vinegar have been robust, perhaps because people are using it not only to cook but also to make cleaning solutions.
To be sure, all sorts of food has been flying off the shelves. Year-over-year sales of rice, beans and pasta more than tripled during the week that ended March 21, according to Nielsen. Fresh meat sales doubled and oranges, dense with immunity-boosting vitamin C, grew 57%.
But products that had fallen out of favor in recent years are making a fierce comeback. Packaged soup sales shot up 237%, according to Nielsen. Canned meat surged 282%.
[…] Credit Suisse has projected that retail sales of packaged food companies will grow, on average, by as much as 15% to 30% during March through May. Some of the largest companies have announced production increases by as much as 40% to keep up with demand, it said.
[…] “The priority right now is producing the maximum amount of food that we can possibly produce,” [Conagra CEO Scott] Connolly told investors on a conference call Tuesday.
The company has shifted employees from its food service production lines, where demand has dropped drastically because of mandated temporary restaurant closures, to the lines making products sold in grocery stores.. Its planned rollouts of new products are being put on hold at some retailers that want to focus on core staples.
As a result, consumers might see less variety on shelves as companies focus on churning out the most in-demand products, said Geoff Freeman, CEO of the Consumer Brands Association, an industry trade group.
Unilever has said some variations of its products may be unavailable as it focuses on its most popular sizes of Hellman’s mayonnaise and flavors of Knorr meal mixes.
“There will be no shortage of product,” Freeman said. “Product will be there, but perhaps not some of our choice.”
[…] And the lean, efficient supply chains companies have adopted to save money also are being reconsidered as manufacturers weigh the benefits of redundancies in the event of an emergency, Fereday said.
There will likely be a move toward de-globalizing the supply chain in favor of local suppliers, he said. (read more)
Read that again, considering the influence of Big AG: “There will likely be a move toward de-globalizing the supply chain”… That is good news.
BACKGROUND – By now the majority of protein manufacturing has caught up. Beef and pork should be solid at your local market; however, chicken, while available, will lag to full replenishment capacity in the protein sector. The reason is: “chicken” is an ingredient component in many shelf stable items (soup etc.), that are still short as the manufacturing sector runs at capacity.
We enter a phase where grain commodities are now arriving at manufacturing.
♦ Between the Appalachian mountain range and the Colorado mountain range there is a massive amount of grain, meal, and derivative (farming) product generated. Thin component inventories, now exhausted at processing, are the cause of the current manufacturing supply chain stress… This lag will take a little longer.
There are train-loads of grain products heading both East and West daily; but there is a process of background prioritization taking place within the grain (total), flour, meal, rice and dried beans sector. The downstream ingredient system has a long-term and short-term priority schedule.
Example: total flour is prioritized to industrial bakeries for the production of bread. Nationally retail or consumer flour shortages are caused by prioritization in this part of the supply-chain.
Dry pasta will eventually catch up as manufacturers receive millions of metric tonnes of raw material. However, the canned pasta derivatives (think Chef Boyardee etc.) will come after. The same applies to macaroni (mac-n-cheese) manufacturing.
The grain and row crop farmers are loving the emptying of regional, industrial, dry storage silos; there will be a long-term benefit in the next harvest season.
Remember, chicken is a base ingredient for many shelf-stable items such as soup noodles (Ramen), as well as wet and dry soups. The temporary shortage of chicken will extend for an unknown time-frame as the retail chicken and manufacturing sector are both pulling from Chicken farmers. Because both segments are pulling inventory, the ability of soup manufacturers to catch up is a little limited. You are probably noticing that on retail shelves.
Chicken is also a big part of frozen processed food production. In addition to chicken nuggets, patties etc; it is also the primary ingredient for many blends of frozen dinner foods.
Rice is similar in that it is a base ingredient for a variety of sectors: plain rice, shelf stable blends, stuffings and many frozen prepared meals pull from rice harvests.
The manufacturing sector will catch up, but the raw material is diversely spread into multiple manufacturing segments; so it takes a bit longer.
A note of caution, the dry pet foods category could also see a slight shortage in manufacturing as they draw from rice and grain supplies. You might see some empty shelves of dry dog and cat foods as a consequence. [Just an fyi]
Fruit juices are abundant as the seasonality of berries has left very little disruption in that sector. Water and enhanced water products that use fruit juices were only constrained by distribution issues (phases two and three), and those should be back to normal. Frozen fruit products and desserts also unaffected (except for distribution).
Dehydrated potato products will also catch up soon as the retail demand is never too extreme on an ordinary basis. They don’t need to manufacture too many dried potato varieties to catch up. Frozen potato products are only a distribution capacity issue. Good ol’ taters are solid.
Dried beans again are a multi-segment derivative. Used in dry and wet soups, shelf stable products, rice blends, pet foods etc. It might take a little longer to see raw dried beans back in stock as the manufacturing sector for the derivatives soaks up the beans. Wet beans (baked beans) should be back in business very soon; if not already.
Canned vegetable production is almost unimaginable in scale amid the big manufacturers. One can assume they are buying up the bulk row crops, wet beans and corn silos from all sources. However, on the positive side they can crank out canned vegetables at an astonishing rate and the restaurant bulk business doesn’t need it.
Overall, the majority of products should be back on our store shelves, sans some specific brands, very soon (depending on region). It’s the manufactured shelf-stable items that are now playing catch-up.
Meat cases should have ample products as the distribution was running 24/7 for almost the past month; again, with the single exception of chicken as noted above.
Retail eggs may take longer as eggs are also needed as a raw material.
On the paper and chemical side there is still a big void. However, that void is almost certainly an issue with “cube space” prioritization from phase two and three. Cube space is literally the amount of space it takes to ship products.
Paper goods take up a lot of shipping space and with demands on food – paper good distribution is not as critical or urgent. That is likely why the lack of toilet tissue has remained for so long… Sheesh, who knew.
Big manufacturing soap and chemical users also have been challenged with the extreme demand for sanitary products. Hand soap, hand sanitizing, personal hygiene and also surface sanitizing products are beyond extreme demand. Here I would place a note of caution… Again, prioritization has to happen.
When given a choice between laundry/dish detergent and personal hygiene products we can expect the manufacturers will prioritize production of the latter first.
This *could* lead to a shortage in laundry and dish soaps. Just keep that in mind if you are seeing some of your favorite brands in those sectors missing.
Think of a massive segment within our economy that was already working near capacity…. now demand has increased 40% overall within that industry…. It’s incredible we have not seen more widespread shortages considering the scale of this increase.
Keep on truckin’…
In a perhaps cause related development, Nike and Rebook Shut Down sneaker Manufacturing Plants – Simultaneously Expand Leg Iron Manufacturing Due to Excessive Demand…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dr Fauci will make sure we stay at home even if he has to have us chained to our houses. One end of the leg iron will go on a leg and the other on the toilet. BYOTP.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Well done, as always, Sundance.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Yes. I’m grateful for the pet food hint. Thank you, Sundance.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Me too. As to the dish detergent, one can wash dishes using unscented bar soap. My old mother in law used it for most of her life. This of course will not work for dishwashers so one will have to wash the dishes the old fashioned way in the sink.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks! So many things we’ve taken for granted seem to have now become precious and increasingly rare commodities.
Lord willing, this will soon pass, but I think it’s a learning experience for many of us – one that will make us better and more grateful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you too Sundance, pooches are family. They are our comforters and exercise partners.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lots of moms and dad’s out there trying to take care of their kids full time. Mac and cheese is an easy meal that kids like. Also, chicken nuggets in short supply too. Many folks don’t cook from scratch anymore so I’m not surprised foods like this are in short supply.
LikeLiked by 9 people
“Lots of moms and dad’s out there trying to take care of their kids full time.”
Used to be that’s what moms and dads did all the time.
However, in Portland, Or they still don’t have to. Even though all the schools are closed for the year, they are still serving three meals a day for the offspring of dads and moms to pick up…..dads and moms who have no intention of “taking care of their kids” – either part time or full time.
LikeLiked by 5 people
In other news, women who aborted their unborn children aren’t having to care for them.
Planned Parenthood claims credit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So did Banana Joe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am a dairy farmer. Today our very large dairy cooperative send out a notice to all dairy farms pleading that everyone reduce production 10% or retire if you are thinking of it. They have had huge order cancellations and written contracts ripped up. In addition the price we are paid will drop from $20 per hundred pounds of milk to $12 per hundred pounds of milk. There has been no money in dairy at all for the past 5 years and just as prices were inching up this happens.
There is going to be a fire sale of the dairy industry. All farms are entering a crisis mode and contrary to popular folk lore among the most vulnerable will be the highly leveraged California style mega dairies that illegally employ illegal immigrants. They have been existing on monthly loans as it is.
It is also interesting to note that all commodities such as corn or soybeans are down sharply.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Dairy supplied school lunch and breakfast milk which was tossed in the trash.
Last I checked, moms don’t buy milk to throw away.
My wife was a school principal and stopped to be a stay at home mom. Our kids never tasted kraft mac&cheese. We both cook with the mother sauces and the only mac and cheese comes close to wife;s is at Chick-Fil-A.
I milked 3 cows every day till I left the farm for college.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hate to hear that Red. I would have never thought that the salt of the earth farmers would have such happen to them. Major staples in all fridges and freezers! Stay strong and we will pray for our farmers!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suspect China has a hand in that….just like they did to steel and aluminum and pharmaceuticals…..etc. They probably have a stake in the mega “happy cow” dairy farms in CA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for this information. Praying for your farm, and for this incomprehensible nightmare to end. I’m surprised, I am buying more milk than usual.
LikeLike
Thank you!
LikeLike
I just made chicken nuggets last night and they are simple to make and taste much better than store bought nuggets. Simply cut some chicken breast into bite size pieces. Dip them in a small bowl of plain flour, then dip them into a bowl of whisked up egg, followed by rolling them in a bowl of bread crumbs to coat them. Fry on a medium burner until golden brown and eat. My wife and I loved them and we both overate.
Hint: breadcrumbs work better than panko.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a fascinating read… Thank you, SD!
LikeLiked by 10 people
I’ve been worried about pet food since this started. Informed projections appreciated.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Just saw a notice from our local animal shelter… you DON’T have to give up your pet if you can’t buy food. They will help.. but, there has to be supply for the animal shelter to help with. Hope that they continue to get supplies to meet the need!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good question – we are very careful to only buy food wholly made in the USA. There hasn’t been any shortage yet but your comment makes me think!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I kept the dog in mind when getting other items — powdered goat milk (dogs digest it better), peanut butter without salt or other ingredients, powdered egg (probably wouldn’t have bothered but my dog eats eggs), organ meat in my freezer (cheap and nutritious), powdered bone broth (no ONION!).
I am assuming any commercial pet food — even made in USA — is a prime candidate at some point both for hoarding and for either manufacturing or distribution/supply line disruptions. I started buying extra in early February and now am trying to refrain so OTHERS can stock up!
I’m starting to think about how some of us amateurs could scratch up a recipe and scale it up to help community neighbors or shelters, if we face a shortage on commercial sources (e.g., rice/potato, egg, organ meat, bone broth, meat scraps if possible, etc.) …. obviously not “complete canine nutrition” but facing a shortage, probably better than what we’d otherwise have available to scrape together!
LikeLike
Dry pet food can go stale, so when I buy a large bag, I vacuum seal it. I divvy it into smaller amounts (into brown lunch bags, actually). Then I put those bags into a vac seal bag and take the air out. Seems to hold the vacuum better with the ‘brown bag liner.’
LikeLiked by 5 people
Great tip, thanks! How long before worrying about it going stale?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If they’re not going to be able to get through it in three weeks, I figure I should vac seal it.
LikeLike
Oh wow, thanks. I’ll figure unopened bags have a while longer … but I should start sealing.
LikeLike
The big shortage here remains toilet paper and hand sanitizer/ wipes. Ingles grocery store is just not catching up at all. Walmart slightly better. Just don’t get it with Ingles. On the other hand, we have a two store independent company that buys stuff from going out of business stores, etc and they had a huge shipment of toilet paper last week…employee said they had multiple supplies. i just depends where you get it from Finally scored some hand sanitizer from Trader Joes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“De-globalizing the supply chain”. Good news if they follow through. It’s a shame our farmers and ranchers “need” foreign buyers. It would be great if enough American companies purchased from them that foreign buyers would be a bonus, not a necessity.
This whole situation sure has made me notice so many people/jobs that I took for granted because they were always just there.
Thanks Sundance as always.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beef ranchers are seeing low prices, while retail prices are not depressed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😦
LikeLike
As most hand sanitizer is 60% alcohol, vodka and gin work just as well. Also, you get to lick the excess off, to boot!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Our family has been making our own hand sanitizer. There are lots of recipes out there and if you look around you probably have all the ingredients or you can find them. I had several bottles of 70% isopropyl alcohol at the barn and husband had some white lightening.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OH, NO F IN WAY! I need every spare drop of vodka for my world famous Black and/or White Russian Kahluasions. Oh dear. Is that raciss? 😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
60% alcohol is 120 proof. Only Everclear or similar at 180 proof is useful for hand sanitizer and I do NOT recommend your drinking it without first watering it down. Remember that the proof number is twice the alcohol number.
LikeLike
Call your local pizza delivery place and ask them if they can sell you TP.
One of my clients who has an Italian Restaurant was asked by a customer…and he sold him the rolls when he picked up his takeout.
Pending your state and local laws, any restaurant that is capable should put on line and on the street a list of prepackaged items they can sell.
It makes so much sense.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Many of the local churches have “Bounty Gardens” for fresh vegetables in season.
It’s a good time for planting, here’s hoping that some out-of-school students, especially strong teens, can make a difference for their family and also the rest of the community.
The work does not have to be done in groups. Many churches have garden property — also there are farmers who could probably use help. If other pinches to the supply chain come up, this could be essential. Haven’t the British been warned to expect power outages? Read that someplace.
https://thebountygarden.wordpress.com/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beware, Vermont has deemed the sale of seeds as “nonessential” thereby banning their sale. I’m talking all seeds including for growing food. Totally nuts.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That needs to change. If the concern is that multiple people are handling the packages, do like the pizza delivery place and let people call up, order the seeds and pick them up. This is education as well as food: gardening is biology, botany, chemistry, etc. etc. Parents are supposed to be teaching their kids. Gardening is a form of school (an interesting school)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Our local nursery (part of a larger chain) is doing exactly that! Shop at their website, pick out what you want to get, call the local store, tell them what you want and pay, they pull the order for you. When you get to the parking lot, you call them and tell them you’re there, they bring it to the car and load for you. Easy peasy. (Earl May, for those who have that chain in their area.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
They’ll ban nuts too (..smile!)
LikeLiked by 2 people
California is already on lockdown ;o)
LikeLike
Guess a lot of people have the same idea. I haven’t used this mail order seed company, but look: “We apologize for any inconvenience. Due to overwhelming order volume we have temporarily shut down to restock and process our back log of orders. We appreciate your patience.”
https://www.heirloomseeds.com/password
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here’s another one: https://www.rareseeds.com/
LikeLike
This is an old photo (2018). Pretty place, I’ve been there. Little bit of heaven. They used to sell heirloom bean and tomato seeds: https://www.visitberea.com/sustainable-mountain-agriculture-center-inc
LikeLike
You can still buy online though. And a lot of fresh foods in the grocery store have seeds that can be planted.
LikeLike
Mail order them.
LikeLike
That Kraft macaroni & cheese smell was so pervasive in Champaign.
I didn’t eat it very often, so it was “What the heck is that smell?”
Finally one of my roommates was making it one night and I actually stuck my head out our front door and realized “That’s it!!!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
This CCP virus is exposing those who don’t know how to boil water and must buy prepared foods.
2 for 1 specials on fresh or frozen meat allowed me to buy two turkey breasts at $1.25 lb. net cost.
Cloistered menu this month — hot turkey sandwiches.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you for this info. Forewarned is forearmed. ❤
LikeLiked by 2 people
This could lead the left to finally revolt. I mean, having to eat the same food as deplorables?! 😳😮
Went to my local Redner’s market tonight. Well stocked on everything but (you guessed it) paper products and anti-bacterial soaps. Frankly, even I didn’t think people were this full of 💩.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fight Coronavirus germ: Drop by you local ABC Liquors, and get a bottle of Everclear 151, 189 or 190 proof. Mix in proper proportions with Aloe Vera gel and you have effective homemade hand sanitizer.
Alternate Receipt: Drink the Everclear. (Disclaimer: Will not prevent Coronavirus, but you probably want care.)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Devil’s Spring(s) is another brand name that is 160 proof (80% alcohol/volume)
LikeLiked by 1 person
When you think about it, this shut down is hurting the elite liberals a lot more than the average Trump supporter.
Most of the businesses shut down are restaurants, entertainment, beauty salons, malls etc. The average employee is probably going to do fine with the stimulus checks and additional unemployment available to them during the shut down.
Liberal elites frequent these places daily as a lifestyle. Not to mention Hollywood who is also having to sit alone without crowds surrounding them at cocktail parties kissing their butts.
Deplorables probably don’t care about the next garbage movie they put out, don’t shop at the mall (too expensive), normally eat at home, have never been to a cocktail party etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not to mention that the movie theaters are all closed and the Manhattan elite can’t go to see a Broadway show. Life for the demented left must be unbearable.
LikeLike
Yes Sundance is right about dish and dishwasher soap. Bought the last container of dishwasher soap yesterday from our IGA. Susanville CA
LikeLiked by 3 people
Paper products should catch up quickly, too. We have enough fast-growth Southern pine down here to paper the world.
LikeLiked by 2 people
yea but if your going wipe with wood, oak, or maple works much better.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very informative and reassuring article – thanks! I would temper the focus on Mac n cheese demand as a telling example of these dynamics at play. Remember – this is lent and there is higher demand for meatless foods during lent.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So the Food Lion i’ve been going to, because it’s the only one open at night, is still in about the same situation as it was two weeks ago. No toilet paper, no meat at all, very little frozen food, very little canned goods.
I went two days ago, and the cashier told me that business was actually way down, likely because they’re sold out of alot of things was his joke. It was so dead, that when I went there at 9:30 I checked online to see what they had changed their hours to, because there were only 3 cars in the whole parking lot and I thought they were closed. They weren’t. They just didn’t have any customers!
So even with much less customers (last week, at the same time, they had 15 or so customers, but you know it’s all anecdotal)…. they still can’t get the shelves stocked.
They did have enough ketchup though so Heinz is getting the stuff to them somehow 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Giant food stores actually has Stouffers frozen foods on sale. 5 for $10.00! 😊
Loves me some Stouffers meat lasagna. 🍜
LikeLike
I have about 70 laying hens, I was previously known as “the crazy chicken lady”. Now, I’m all my neighbors new best friend! 🙂
LikeLiked by 6 people
Lets hope that there is no feed shortage.
LikeLike
This time of year their pelleted feed intake goes way down as they free range in our pastures for most of their food! Plus I’ve got a fairly good stock of pellets, just in case!
LikeLike
Colgate Palmolive has encountered supply chain issues getting raw materials for their soaps and sanitizers. They’re working constantly (my cousin is getting a ton of overtime), but they’re not sure how much longer they’ll be running, weeks, if they can’t resupply. They plan on working until they run out of ingredients and have sold products six months out.
Just a ground report.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Interesting — thanks
LikeLiked by 1 person
People don’t need macaroni out of a box to have good mac and cheese. If you have pasta (good luck if you are starting now), you can fix a nice sauce out of melted butter or olive oil and garlc, and grate parmesian or romano cheese over it. It tastes much better than the boxed stuff.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Regularly I read in the Official Russian export news how the poor in the US are suffering under capitalism and denied aid of any kind by the US Gov’t.
I realize now the magnitude of that suffering and am appalled.
Somewhere, even as I write there is a poor person standing outside a tattoo parlor, EBT card in hand with a fresh refill of cash, but the tattoo parlor is closed so he or she must go away denied and unable to buy the instant food of their choice on the way home, will be forced to cook something (The Inhumanity!).
As that’s not enough, after they’ve suffered through their meal, they probably have to demean themselves by using generic toilet paper.
Well, my heart hangs heavy tonight for the impoverished but I feel better knowing that the taxpayers have given them a $900. iphone for comfort as they face these indignities.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Re–“Canned vegetable production is almost unimaginable in scale.” I never bought canned veggies before this outbreak–only frozen raw veggies–but I do now to diversify storage.
———————————————-
It’s time for a new “Battle Slogan” in President Trump’s “War.”
I’m sure someone can write a better one but it should declare something like–“Save lives and Save the Nation.” The 2 are obviously not separate concerns. They are interwoven and while many precious lives are on life support, so are many important sections of the nation’s economy. Neither should be left to die.
I agree with Mark Levin’s concerns and suggestions about the economy. I’m sure many of us have been worried about the economies of their nation for sometime. I think it’s time to begin an Official Back to Work Process for all businesses small and large. Business owners that hope or expect to reopen should be planning now how to best adapt their workplaces for April 30th like the grocery stores, My Pillow etc have done by implementing reasonable precautions for their employees. Reliable ways must be found to protect Care home residents from preventable infections. The aged and most vulnerable must continue to self isolate if necessary, Not excluding walks in safe areas etc. Meanwhile, the nation must be safely taken off life support before it’s too late. It already is for some.
April 30th should be COVID-19 D Day. This should be the latest date to go back to work and deal wisely with the C-19 enemy like all of the “essential” workers have been doing for weeks. ie Hand washing, distancing etc. Whether Birx–Fauci’s unreliable model curve is flattened to their satisfaction or not it will be time to save the nation.
Some brilliant minds have been on standby rather than preparing for a safe resurgence of their businesses.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This doesn’t make sense to me. Thoughts, SD?
“”We need you to start dumping your milk,” said his contact from Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), the largest U.S. dairy cooperative.”
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-dairy-insight-idUSKBN21L1DW
LikeLike
Someone (Glenn Beck, I think) mentioned this and it’s because they could not get it pasteurized to sell. I THINK they were missing some chemical needed in the process.
LikeLike
Or maybe not… See the comment by Redballexpress above.
LikeLike
Freeze it!
LikeLike
Last year my Dr. told me to cut out the carbs and he was pretty impressed with my due diligence – no bread, pasta and just about anything else I could think of. My last visit (early in Jan) he was impressed AND I was losing weight.
Since the ‘working from home’ (for me since 3/13) I’ve been unable to be so picky about my diet. In addition, I certainly don’t get as much activity as I did in the office, as my stay-at-home-work consists of sitting at my laptop for most of the day…oh, and eating more than usual probably out of boredom and worry.
My wife is gone from 8AM to 7PM daily babysitting my SIL kids so every day I’m trapped in the house alone. My only escape is when I get to visit them on FRI & SAT evenings.
I also work in the airline industry, which has been hit very hard, so I have my job security to worry about as well.
As I re-read this, I feel ashamed: A friend of ours’ mother passed away tonight in the hospital. She had many underlying problems BUT her family was unable to visit her in her dying hours due to the CV scare. Her family is so upset that they couldn’t be there for her.
I’m very lucky!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I worked at home by myself (except for the cats) for 3.5 years before retiring in January. I did not always do it, but when I made my lunch the night before or in the morning before starting work, I ate a lot healthier, usually a dinner plate size salad with some protein (hard boiled egg, cheese, and/or toasted almond slivers). The last part I eat is the plain goat cheese, toasted almonds, and strawberries with Ken’s Steakhouse Vidalia Onion dressing. Cutting up all the veggies at once and storing them in glass canning jars makes a salad easy to assemble.
My co-worker, who was also WFH, and I both tried to walk 250 steps per hour, even if it was just standing and stepping while on mute on conference calls, (no video, thankfully).
Good luck with WFH and your job.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mari,
Thank You
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aldi’s had plenty of regular chicken Thursday morning but no organic chicken, either whole or boneless, skinless breasts. I had to go to two stores to get 2 gallons of organic milk because the limit was 2 gallons per shopper. I was going to stop at Trader Joe’s until I saw the line of customers waiting to get in, each standing on their own 6 feet apart X.
Last summer, Chewy was out of the prescription cat food that one of my 3 cats eats. He likes only one brand and one flavor of that brand. You would THINK an 18 pound cat would eat as anything, but you would he wrong. Petflow.com had it about a week later and I bought 6 bags to last 24 weeks. Call me a hoarder, but this is how I always shop. I bought another 6 bags in February. The thing that has been out is the flavor of canned food the other 2 like, but Chewy finally has it and I bought 3 units of 24 cans each tonight. It should get here in 7-10 days because they are backed up with so many orders. All of this will take us into the fall with what I already have.
Cat litter was also problematic. Their brand was out everywhere online but I got a couple 19 pound boxes from the Petsmart 12 miles away (local one was out). Chewy finally got 14 pound boxes in and I ordered 7 of them so we are set on that for 5 months now.
Publix has been out of their brand of dishwasher detergent for 8 weeks or so and I may have to switch to the more expensive stuff eventually but I have a couple months right now.
A bunch of people in Aldi’s were wearing gloves and masks. No, just no…
LikeLike
You don’t believe we can spread the virus by droplets? One sneeze, one cough? We could be a carrier?
LikeLike
my mom used to make the best (grandma’s recipe)homemade mac and cheese,with stewed tomatoes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
one thing that i hope this farce does is get people to prepare.this is one thing i inherited from my parents,they both went thru the depression and growing up our cupboards were always full.my wife and i are the same way,we take the shopper and get the deals,sometimes we don’t need what we buy but when things are cheap,stock up. we bought tp right before it disappeared,we didn’t need it butt our list that day was small so grabbed some,we still have over half of it and could probably still go another month.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A $400 investment in a freezer goes a LONG way these days Cherokee! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
As long as the power stays on which it should.
LikeLike
Great analysis, SD!!! Thank you so much!!! Regarding dog food…My dog gets plain boiled chicken with a Dr Harvey’s Veg-to-bowl mixture added. Dry food was too hard on his stomach…kept puking it up…even the expensive brands.
LikeLike
My wife was in Kroger earlier today – the deli had chicken fingers for 99 cents/pound. Pre COVID-19, that price was 6.99 per pound.
Needless to say we’re eating chicken fingers all weekend.
LikeLike
Costco related note:
1. First time I have ever seen 2-3 isles where ALL the product from eye level – upwards – is GONE! For a month now?
2. Large interior clothing section – virtually spotless 3 trips in a row. All clothes folded perfectly, everything in place. I.e. people aren’t buying clothes.
Aside: UPS driver said it is almost as busy as Christmas. He was asked to work Saturday overtime. Online ordering.
LikeLike