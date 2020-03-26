Phase Four – Supply Chain Prioritizes – Proteins Return, Manufactured Processed Grain Products Still Lag…

• Phase One was retail. • Phase two was distribution. • Phase three was the space between manufacturing and distribution. • Phase four is raw material supply to manufacturing. U.S. food processing and manufacturing is now operating at full capacity.
By now the majority of protein manufacturing has caught up. Beef and pork should be solid at your local market; however, chicken, while available, will lag to full replenishment capacity in the protein sector. The reason is: “chicken” is an ingredient component in many shelf stable items (soup etc.), that are still short as the manufacturing sector runs at capacity.
We enter a phase where grain commodities are now arriving at manufacturing.
♦ Between the Appalachian mountain range and the Colorado mountain range there is a massive amount of grain, meal, and derivative (farming) products generated. Thin component inventories, now exhausted at processing, are the cause of the current manufacturing supply chain stress… This lag will take a little longer.
There are train-loads of grain products heading both East and West daily; but there is a process of background prioritization taking place within the grain (total), flour, meal, rice and dried beans, sector. The downstream ingredient system has a long-term and short-term priority schedule.
Example: total flour is prioritized to industrial bakeries for the production of bread. Nationally retail or consumer flour shortages are caused by prioritization in this part of the supply-chain.
Dry pasta will eventually catch up as manufacturers receive millions of metric tonnes of raw material. However, the canned pasta derivatives (think Chef Boyardee etc.) will come after. The same applies to macaroni (mac-n-cheese) manufacturing.
The grain and row crop farmers are loving the emptying of regional, industrial, dry storage silos; there will be a long-term benefit in the next harvest season.
Remember, chicken is a base ingredient for many shelf-stable items such as soup noodles (Ramen), as well as wet and dry soups. The temporary shortage of chicken will extend for an unknown time-frame as the retail chicken and manufacturing sector are both pulling from Chicken farmers. Because both segments are pulling inventory, the ability of soup manufacturers to catch up is a little limited. You are probably noticing that on retail shelves.
Chicken is also a big part of frozen processed food production. In addition to chicken nuggets, patties etc; it is also the primary ingredient for many blends of frozen dinner foods.
Rice is similar in that it is a base ingredient for a variety of sectors: plain rice, shelf stable blends, stuffings and many frozen prepared meals pull from rice harvests. The manufacturing sector will catch up, but the raw material is diversely spread into multiple manufacturing segments; so it takes a bit longer.
A note of caution, the dry pet foods category could also see a slight shortage in manufacturing as they draw from rice and grain supplies. You might see some empty shelves of dry dog and cat foods as a consequence. [Just an fyi]
Fruit juices are abundant as the seasonality of berries has left very little disruption in that sector. Water and enhanced water products that use fruit juices were only constrained by distribution issues (phases two and three), and those should be back to normal. Frozen fruit products, and desserts also unaffected (except for distribution).
Dehydrated potato products will also catch up soon, as the retail demand is never too extreme on an ordinary basis. They don’t need to manufacture too many dried potato varieties to catch up. Frozen potato products are only a distribution capacity issue. Good ol’ taters are solid.
Dried beans again are a multi-segment derivative. Used in dry and wet soups, shelf stable products, rice blends, pet foods etc. It might take a little longer to see raw dried beans back in stock as the manufacturing sector for the derivatives soaks up the beans. Wet beans (baked beans) should be back in business very soon; if not already.
Canned vegetable production is almost unimaginable in scale amid the big manufacturers. One can assume they are buying up the bulk row crops, wet beans and corn silos from all sources. However, on the positive side they can crank out canned vegetables at an astonishing rate and the restaurant bulk business doesn’t need it.
Overall, the majority of products should be back on our store shelves very soon, if not already (depending on region). It’s the manufactured shelf-stable items that are now playing catch-up. Meat cases should have ample products as the distribution was running 24/7 for almost the past month; again, with the single exception of chicken as noted above. Retail eggs may take longer as eggs are also needed as a raw material.
On the paper and chemical side, there is still a big void. However, that void is almost certainly an issue with “cube space” prioritization from phase two and three. Cube space is literally the amount of space it takes to ship products.
Paper goods take up a lot of shipping space, and with demands on food – paper good distribution is not as critical or urgent. That’s likely why the lack of toilet tissue has remained for so long… Sheesh, who knew.
Big manufacturing soap and chemical users also have been challenged with the extreme demand for sanitary products. Hand soap, hand sanitizing, personal hygiene and also surface sanitizing products are beyond extreme demand. Here I would place a note of caution… Again, prioritization has to happen.
When given a choice between laundry/dish detergent and personal hygiene products we can expect the manufacturers prioritize production of the latter first.
This *could* lead to a shortage in laundry and dish soaps. Just keep that in mind if you are seeing some of your favorite brands in those sectors missing.
In the interim, the total retail supply chain has done some exceptional work in handling this demand. With a little more patience, I’m confident all will return to normal within the next few weeks.
The United States of America has the greatest food production system in the world. From field to fork this massive network has operated almost invisibly to the majority of Americans. The coronavirus issues have highlighted just how critical our supply chain is within the U.S. As a result now we understand how important these confortably invisible people are, and we have the opportunity to thank them.
Today I went to gelsons to buy my son a bday cake. They had all kinds of meat, pork, brisket, chicken, fish. I picked up some lobster tails and cube steak along with the cake 😇
The surprise to me last shopping trips was there seemed to be a run on laundry detergent. There was lots of meat but always missing one or two types of meat. Hotdogs were back on the shelf.
I think limiting people in the stores at one time lowers the sense of panic. So once you get inside, it is a much more relaxed atmosphere.
In an alternate and considerably more desirable universe, this article and report would be on the front page of every newspaper in the country, and be a subject featured every newscast. What a joke our media has become. The enemy of the people, I heard someone call them.
I work for a major food producer of rice, pet food and confections. Talked to the CFO of our rice business today. Our orders and shipments of rice are almost triple last year. Rumor is pet food is almost doubled.
Of course, this will return to normal, but hopefully some people who don’t normally buy our brands will keep buying it after the Blue Plague is over.
Forgot to mention that my wife was able to secure one of the last 18 packs of generic toilet paper at Target this morning. Let’s all take that as a good sign TP will be coming back on shelf soon!
Thank you Sundance.
Here’s the real joke, when you get to page 600 and continue to the end of the CARES ACT,
This was nothing but a continuing Resolution. Read it and weep.
Pay raises, library of congress, capital construction and maintenance, it goes on and on.
Hook, line and sinker folks!
And so do tons of flights from Chinese Communist China to the US.
Yes! Yes! Yes!
I am filled with a new understanding and admiration for America’s truckers.
Good job, men! As always, drive safe!
“Good job, men!”…….and women!
My wife works for HEB in Texas. They were told that despite the shelves being bare of canned HEB foods, HEB is keeping up with demand. However, the label makers cannot keep up!! They are probably going to to uae generic black & white labels like ‘corn’ or ‘green beans’ for HEB branded products.
This makes sense to me. I worked at a company that made bags for Frito-Lay. We were always running at capacity with two shifts, sometimes three. One summer the plant was only closed for July 4th.
Inceasing capacity is next to impossible to do quickly. The printing machines are multi-million dollar monsters that arrive months after purchase and require extensive training to operate correctly.
I also worked at a plant making Pizza Hut boxes. We operated 24/7 at full capacity. Increasing output was not possible without expensive new machinery.
Weylan, tell your wife “Thank you” from all of us HEB buyers. The HEB employees have been working their tail ends off for the last couple of weeks.
I will pass your sentiments along.
You are correct. As a pharmacist, she is definitely on the front lines. Both her pharmacy and her store were incredibly busy BEFORE this insanity.
Minnesota: Anybody notice more trains are running now than before? We heard trains running more often than usual last night and then this morning they were running about every half hour.
Potatoes coming out of the Dakotas?
I got em coming out the wazu!
Mostly out of Idabo. North Dakota crop was about 40% loss because of rain. Idaho had three hard freezes in the East part of the state around October 10th. Losses maybe 10% there. Already was a short crop and prices were higher than a decade. Prices there have advanced another 25% because of the virus and sticking up.
It’s noticeable here in Pittsburgh that stores are looking a lot better. What’s missing is pretty much exactly what you have highlighted. I haven’t needed to buy any toilet paper since this all started but the local grocery had a ton available this week and it was staying on the shelf, I’m guessing sales of that item will be light the next few months…
These articles on the food supply chain have been facinating to me. I knew nothing about how this work. Quite an education! Thanks Sundance.
Agreed MaineCoon. I too have learned a lot. Thank you to Sundance for the agrocation….
And while this is a good thing it should be expected. The companies that produced these goods were hit pretty hard with demand. Eventually the demand seceded but only for now. I pray it stays as the wake of the stimulus eases fears. The goal is and needs to be to calm fears (rational or irrational). Only then can we get this economy moving the right direction. If we don’t get the virus under a degree of control these panic attacks will only get larger. Learning the number of asymptomatic people would go a long way. However I am not sure if that is possible at this time.
Today was my first major shop in two weeks. Here is a summary of what I discovered at my local, huge Real Canadian super store.
Beef- almost completely out: Lots of chicken, pork
Eggs- Not a white egg in the place, picked up the last two doz free range
Fruits-Veg- Lots of everything
Dairy- No Cheese to be found, but it is Canadian cheese anyway so no loss: No sour cream
Bread- Plenty of Bread
Fish- not so much
Canned goods- Seemed to be well stocked
Limited purchase- Pasta and pasta sauce all dairy, eggs etc had limitations purchase per customer of two items.
Cleaning products-yeh good luck with that!
– Long line to get into the store, half hour wait. Then a pleasent shopping experience because they are controlling the number they let in.
-6 feet social distancing strictly enforced
– My overall sense is that the supply line is under considerable strain.
Aw c’mon I love a good sharp Ontario cheddar!
Before the border tightened there were quite a few Canadians shopping here in Central NY, at Walmart, Tops, Wegmans and the Dollar General. I was a little surprised because the New York Chinese Virus numbers were already busting out a bit.
Hope your shelves are stocked up fully again soon.
When I went shopping last week there was no line to get anywhere ( didn’t try Costco ) and the traffic, in the stores and the roads, was light.
Got our monthly supply of fresh croissants at our local pastry shop. No problem.
We will collapse the chicom economy.
Economic embargo.
Maritime blockade.
No fly zone.
The communist party of china must disarm their NBC assets.
Then ccp must disband to Liberate the Chinese people.
Can’t trust em.
Ccp got to go!
Trump Smash!
AYE, PATRIIOT !
CAN’T come soon enough.
President Trump either has GREAT make-up or he isn’t aging. Sometimes I wonder if solving problems for him is like video games for a teenager.
People like Trump thrive on being challenged. It is what keeps life interesting. I don’t think he was ever expecting this much challenge. It just displays to the world what a remarkable man he is.
I deal with Walmart stores in 3 SoEastern states my work. The 11 stores I worked this week were fairly well stocked, except for paper goods (for the reasons you mention). Canned goods were minimal, but I could put together a meal to be microwaved at the hotel. The hotel chain I always use offers a free breakfast, but as of Tuesday, they stopped that – but offered a breakfast bag with fruit, pastries and water.
While I’m not on the supply side (I remove hazwaste from stores), I did have a couple of kind souls come up to my truck and say “Thanks for what you do”…which tells me people are recognizing the importance the supply chain.
So nice to see a resurgence in respect for vital trucking and transport, like back in the ’70s only with less bad movies.
Thanks for your all-important contribution on the disposal side of the chain!
Conservatives feed liberals and keep them alive…but they don’t recognize or understand this.
.Here in Oregon, Commisar Kate has a long decree about staying in. Unless it is necessary.
Vaguely defined we are warned that if you aren’t supposed to be out with no excuse you could get fined.
Talked to a local sheriff’s deputy I know and she said:J”ust get a paper from the home your wife is in, saying you have t run errands an supplies for her-you should be fine. we’re not actively going to bust someone for driving while senior… ”
Kate is not popular here we are a 2Asanctuary city..
I gotta do a run to Costco tomorrow. Mostly I need to get out of the house. We’re going bananas.
Got to pick up some meds, “every day” wine, veggies and dish detergent (*) and perhaps some champagne, french rolls and pastrami. Mostly topping off on being civilized.
I had made a point of having plenty of meds anyhow.
Still got well over 150 rolls… Six weeks ago I ordered one of those bit 96 roll boxes from Costco Business, before they shut down the residential delivery. I guess I won’t need to avail ourselves of the fenced yard, shovel and hose. I was thinking of perhaps going to the HD, buying a cheap patio chair, putting a hole in it and planting it on top of a sprinker head. 😉
I did a quick run last week for veggies and the stores were filled with about everything.
I got a feeling that when this is over, sales at the grocery stores are going to be low for a month as people go through their stash. But, if The Big One hits, we’ll be fine for three months or more.
I think we’ll buy a nice Honda 4000eu generator in April.
(*) I had ordered those four weeks ago. Costco delivered them but then, at the last minute, UPS pulled them off their delivery truck and couldn’t tell me when they’d deliver them. So, I got a refund. Bastards -you can’t trust UPS anymore. I got plenty to last me but I always stock two in the pantry in case the Big One hits.
Stop&Shop in the Boston area starting to look normal with almost all the meat back in the cases but you can still see the damage from the panic buying. I have to laugh at some people walking around like they are in a Steven King movie. Like this virus is air born and by walking close to it that your gonna get it. If you wash your hands and remember to keep them away from your face you will be fine. The Steven King garb serves only one purpose it scares everyone else. I have both mask and surgical work gloves and have not felt the need for them and i am in a high risk group ,mid 60’s with lung problems (COPD) ! The media is doing a bang up job of scaring people to death.
A lot more people are out and about than before. I only hope the vast majority aren’t brain dead and follow what the media says. Anyone who takes advise from the main stream media is a fool. I hope the number who are drops off significantly as they are exposed for who and what they really are (the enemy of the people)
I went to the local Safeway today, no signs of panic! I was there Saturday and it was ridiculous.
The hoarders have exhausted themselves or the supply chain has caught up!
I was only shopping for ice cream and beer, there was plenty of both!
God bless America and it’s workers!
A lot will be learned from this hoax. Our supply chains will be better and will become more America First. China will end up learning the most, however. Like never, ever mess with the Eagle.
Well, my family can switch from rice and lentil to potatoes and Bush’s Beans awhile… it’s about time for a dietary changeup anyway. =)
I noticed you didn’t mention dairy products, but I’m assuming milk and some milk derivatives will continue to be in short supply awhile…
IMNSHO one of the root causes of the past supply side crisis was the prevailing concept of JIT ( just in time ) that’s prevailed across industry/manufacturingand transportation for over 40 years . With this SOP there’s little or no slack or excess in the supply side to absorb unanticipated user demand rise. Given the uncritical public’s response to Redit, Twitter. etc and media and politicians’ averice encouraging public panic for profit small wonder there existed a short-term TP shortage. Even late-night comic Johnny Carson managed to create one with a joke decades ago . OTOH the shortage of critcal care fungibles can be laid directly at the feet of past public and elected officials unwilling to spend on the ” Three B’s ” ( in navy parlance beans, bullets and black oil ); IOW, essentials to combating any threat . Hence NY Staters have a failed solar cell plant but few medical ventilators, the nation’s stockpile of N95 face masks, depleted by the H1N1 flu ( far more deadly than the current Chinese virus ) wasn’t restored by the administration in charge . Now we have the same panderers of past failures demanding they be put in charge of the current event . Perhaps its time the American voting public ‘ sanitized ‘ our government .
OK, but, I’m low on rice. When is rice going to show up!!?
