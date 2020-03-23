IMPORTANT DETAILS – Secretary Mnuchin Outlines Details of Recovery Bill Democrats are Blocking…

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discusses the steps the White House is taking to mitigate economic pain and suffering being felt by businesses and workers. The U.S. economy has essentially been shut down In an effort to deal with the spread of the Chinese coronavirus; there are worries that parts of the economy will never recover if a rescue package doesn’t quickly reach businesses and workers. [Important Conversation]
Mnuchin helped design a relief bill to protect the economy and U.S. workers, and ensure the economy is able to restart quickly. Democrats are blocking proactive the emergency bill to take advantage of the crisis with demands unrelated to economic needs.
Why is Bannon so hell bent on closing down the country? Gov Desantis and FL said closing down FL is not going to happen right now and he would revisit it at the 15 day mark following Pres Trump’s lead.
Bannon and Fredo Cuomo Senior are drinking from the same fountain of stupid as Joe Biden.
Dems want to run the money through their states. I had the honor of using state unemployment ……Once. In Ohio. There is no way the states can manage that. I was continually on the phone until I said piss on your 320.00 per week. And never ever ever try and work to supplement it.You are just set to be a victim and owe it back. Unemployment civil servants make the TSA look like geniuses. It will be a total cluster&uck.
The Left is screaming about a $100 million ‘miscellaneous’ slush fund with a 6-month time span.
I’m skimming thru the actual legislation, and I can’t find that anywhere in the bill. But, they are insisting it’s in there.
Can anyone help me find it?
Trump should ask people to call their Democrat Congress Critters and urge them to pass a bill that addresses the Coronavirus and not election law, unionism, voter registration and all of the other unrelated BS that is holding them up from doing their job for the American people.
One must nevertheless very-politely ask …
“Who began the program” which lead to this catastrophe?
Whose ‘buck’ is it, now? Harry Truman would say that it is yours.
