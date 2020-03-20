Great News – Kevin Hassett Returning to White House To Assist With COVID-19 Economic Response…

Former White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett is returning to the administration as a senior economic advisor to President Trump during the COVID-19 response.
Kevin Hassett is very sharp and a happy warrior by disposition. Hassett was excellent as CEA Chair and no doubt his rejoining the economic team with an advisory position to President Trump will bring a great voice back to the crew.
I’m so happy to hear this! America really needs him now….both his expertise and his happy warrior attitude. Thank you, Kevin!!!
Trump is an effective manager. He brings in people with certain strengths for certain jobs and likewise lets people go whose skills are not necessary for the task at hand.
Love Hassett. LOVE him.
And it shows Trump’s already got his preliminary plans together for the economic ramp-up, and needs a serious executor, and Hassett is a serious executor.
Trump’s strengths are as a visionary and an executor of a vision, and he knows personnel is the key to that. Leave it to him to be steps ahead of everybody else, having already envisioned the economic ramp-up and the personnel required to execute it. I’m guessing he’s had this all blocked out for quite some time now, amidst all the virus hysteria and even while he was being impeached, he already had a tenuous vision of how all this might play out, and began planning accordingly. Now we’ll see the plans made firm, and Hassett is both a sign of that and a guy who will help bring it about.
Looks to me like someone has this. Excellent.
Some math https://youtu.be/Kas0tIxDvrg
