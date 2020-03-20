Great News – Kevin Hassett Returning to White House To Assist With COVID-19 Economic Response…

Former White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett is returning to the administration as a senior economic advisor to President Trump during the COVID-19 response.

Kevin Hassett is very sharp and a happy warrior by disposition.  Hassett was excellent as CEA Chair and no doubt his rejoining the economic team with an advisory position to President Trump will bring a great voice back to the crew.

20 Responses to Great News – Kevin Hassett Returning to White House To Assist With COVID-19 Economic Response…

  1. Patchman2076 says:
    March 20, 2020 at 12:24 pm

    God really works in amazing ways.
    Everytime I start to feel down I just have to remember that the Lord provides everything for me on this Earth.
    I am forever grateful to our Father.
    Thank you Lord for everything 🙏

    • riverelf says:
      March 20, 2020 at 1:15 pm

      Amen.
      The hardest thing ever to remember day after day is that I have to be grateful to the Lord….for the good stuff, and also for the things that are difficult. Because ALL to God, always.

      • Harvey Lipschitz says:
        March 20, 2020 at 1:42 pm

        Israelites in the desert complained 24/7

        Our Pastor says we are spoiled and can’t handle inconvenience.

        We can be thankful for health, clean tap water, restrooms, cars
        A/C. We don’t fear plagues. We can shoot frogs, use hand cleaners, masks. Famous plagues of the past were packed with unknowns. Restaurants that closed still have freezers.

  2. WSB says:
    March 20, 2020 at 12:27 pm

    Love Kevin! Love the graphics, SD!

  3. Landslide says:
    March 20, 2020 at 12:29 pm

    He’s great!👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸

  4. TheHumanCondition says:
    March 20, 2020 at 12:31 pm

    So, according to the picture that represents Kevin, he’s obviously a great asset but also a rather two-toned white supremacist giving the former OK sign to signal us?

    L 😀 L

  5. TradeBait says:
    March 20, 2020 at 12:40 pm

    Fantastic news! Perfect for the role.

  6. calbear84 says:
    March 20, 2020 at 12:42 pm

    So he’s a meerkat? I like meerkats!

  7. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 20, 2020 at 12:48 pm

    I’m so happy to hear this! America really needs him now….both his expertise and his happy warrior attitude. Thank you, Kevin!!!

  8. DeWalt says:
    March 20, 2020 at 12:53 pm

    Trump is an effective manager. He brings in people with certain strengths for certain jobs and likewise lets people go whose skills are not necessary for the task at hand.

  9. railer says:
    March 20, 2020 at 1:03 pm

    Love Hassett. LOVE him.

    And it shows Trump’s already got his preliminary plans together for the economic ramp-up, and needs a serious executor, and Hassett is a serious executor.

    Trump’s strengths are as a visionary and an executor of a vision, and he knows personnel is the key to that. Leave it to him to be steps ahead of everybody else, having already envisioned the economic ramp-up and the personnel required to execute it. I’m guessing he’s had this all blocked out for quite some time now, amidst all the virus hysteria and even while he was being impeached, he already had a tenuous vision of how all this might play out, and began planning accordingly. Now we’ll see the plans made firm, and Hassett is both a sign of that and a guy who will help bring it about.

  10. Maquis says:
    March 20, 2020 at 1:14 pm

    Looks to me like someone has this. Excellent.

  12. TreeClimber says:
    March 20, 2020 at 1:24 pm

    The comparison to Sid does not inspire confidence. xD

  13. kathy (@kathy94304350) says:
    March 20, 2020 at 1:29 pm

    President ‘s already got his preliminary plans Together for the Economic,
    Hassett Excellent president,

  14. Harvey Lipschitz says:
    March 20, 2020 at 1:35 pm

    He has more smarts than a Biden family reunion.
    Under his finger nails.

  15. Mike in a Truck says:
    March 20, 2020 at 1:49 pm

    Hahahahaha. One things for sure-the weaponized China Virus has sucked all the oxygen from the phoney fake Communist Democrats primaries and the ad nauseam 24 hour per day news featuring the evil, sick, pathetic, degenerate jerks put forth as Presidential Candidates. President Trump is the star of this show and they’ve got nothing to match it. Looooosers.

