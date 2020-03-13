Coronavirus Testing – Coming Very Soon There Will be an APP for That…

The White House has announced that magnanimous big tech firm Google has ‘voluntarily’ joined the federal government (within the national state of emergency) to assist citizens with the effort to voluntarily ‘test’ for the coronavirus.
As announced the details are under rapid construction, but don’t worry during a crisis there’s no need for prudent pause. Trust is a currency.
President Trump noted today that over 1,700 data collection engineers from ‘big tech’ Google have been assigned by tech executives to create the system.
Google is undertaking this effort as a ‘free service’ to the American public. Everything is free, including the test.
Soon you will be able to use your hand-held transponder to sign-up, register for testing, and find your local neighborhood testing (dna collection) site.
Also noted, in a partnership with big corporate multinationals like Wal-Mart, CVS and Walgreens, citizens will be able to drive up to their local parking lot and have coronavirus ‘testing’ done without ever leaving your vehicle. There will likely be instructions to bring your transponder (phone) with you to facilitate a faster ‘check-out’ process.
As soon as the other big tech and social media companies recognize the proactive nature of the system it’s likely Apple, Facebook, Twitter and all social media platforms will create links to the Google HHS data-hub to assist with citizen registration and fulfillment. Lots of that pesky red-tape eliminated under the necessary framework of a national emergency.
Imagine the valuable database that will be assembled. Obviously Google is doing this out of the kindness of their heart; and spending the multi-millions needed due to their inherent disposition of protecting the American public. We can imagine the process will be deployed with an App allowing you to flow seamlessly throughout registration and collection. All of the best comrade citizens will participate; don’t miss out.
According to the announcement Google is rapidly constructing the internet framework where you will be able to register your personage, locate your testing site and then schedule the voluntary drive-through collection; likely without further need for enhanced on-site registration so long as you carry your transponder (phone).
It’s free.
It’s an emergency.
What could possibly go wrong.
.
.
.
Think about it….
1,500,000,000 people in China. Less than 4000 people have died. This is a hoax.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ll reserve my opinion.
The Spanish influenza came in 3 waves. The 3rd wave was the most lethal.
Imho
LikeLiked by 1 person
…. and what were the sanitary and health availabilities?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Better in the US than China’s is now.
BTW it was the second wave of the Spanish flu (aided by troop movements during the last phase of the Great War), not the third, that was the most lethal.
https://www.history.com/news/spanish-flu-second-wave-resurgence
195,000 America died in October 1918 from it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Correction noted and welcomed.
Yes. The troop movement/return which brought back a mutated version of the disease, if I remember correctly.
The border closure is a great measured response.
The part that concerns me is mutation and phases. Nobody can control that.
That was my only point.
Imhoo
LikeLiked by 1 person
Any vaccine they come up with now, will be useless for the mutated versions that will appear in 6-12 months. The other scary thing about this, is that the pneumonia it causes is much worse than any pneumonia from the flu. People who get the bad version of this, often have serious permanent lung damage (fibrosis)
LikeLike
Agreed.
I noticed that Chinese, EU and US docs are all reporting the fibrosis.
Evidently, this is really damaging the lungs as much as smoking 2 packs a day for 30 years would.
Sigh.
LikeLike
“Where did the Spanish flu really originate?
For many years, medical historians and epidemiologists hypothesized that the outbreak could have started at a British army base in Étaples, France, or at Fort Riley in Kansas, where the first American cases of this new strain of flu were recorded in March of 1918.
More recently, experts have proposed a third hypothesis: The Spanish flu originated somewhere in northern China in late 1917 and swiftly moved to western Europe with the 140,000 Chinese laborers the French and British governments recruited to perform manual labor to free up troops for wartime duty.
Regardless of its origins, the Spanish Flu was an unprecedented global catastrophe.
By the spring of 1919, the influenza pandemic had sickened an estimated one-third of the world’s population and may have killed as many as 50 million people, claiming more lives in a single year than either the First World War or the four-year-long Black Death bubonic plague outbreak that swept Europe and Asia in the Middle Ages.”
https://www.history.com/news/why-was-the-1918-influenza-pandemic-called-the-spanish-flu
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks, WSB.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep.
We remember it as the “Spanish Flu” because Spain was neutral during World War I. Lacking wartime censorship restrictions, Spanish papers openly reported on flu cases.
Secrets of the Dead, a great documentary series, produced a 2009 episode on the Spanish Flu (“Killer Flu”). Highly recommend both the episode and the series, though the episode itself will obviously lack some of the more recent research.
LikeLike
The field of statistics exists so that you don’t have to test the entire population.. There is simply no need to test everyone unless there is an ulterior motive.
I don’t consider myself to be a libertarian, but this makes me very angry.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“unless there is an ulterior motive.”
It is binary decision, to use their lingo. Neither the government nor Google. their partner in surveillance, really give a damn if we live or die. Virus or otherwise.
So, ulterior motive it is.
LikeLiked by 4 people
‘Ulterior motive’ as Sundance intimates, seems to me to prep the sheeple, the good global citizens, to obey their betters for they are so wise and we can trust them.
What, drive thru and get a chip installed in your hand part of the great new program so you don’t have to bother carrying that pesky transponder around with you? Great idea! What could go wrong?
LikeLiked by 3 people
“What, drive thru and get a chip installed…..”
Just like my doggies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’re not going to test you unless you have a temperature of 100.4. That’s what I understand, so not everyone will be tested. This makes sense because you could get a test today, be cleared, and catch a virus tomorrow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Still suspect. I and most of the people in my extended family are hypothyroid and I gotta be dying to generate a temperature of even 100. I have a sinus infection as I type and my temp is 96.4.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something to ponder. I have two people in my family who have lower temperatures and no thyroid issues. It may be something else…
https://www.livescience.com/why-has-average-human-temperature-changed.html
LikeLike
The issue is that you must fill out a Google questionnaire first. And then get in line with the system.
No one trusts the ‘system’.
LikeLike
You don’t think the requirement for electronic patientt records contained in the Obamacare bill is just for your benefit for quick access in an emergency, do you? No, I didn’t think you did.
LikeLiked by 3 people
CV positive ? Can’t get lucky ? Got the Corona Virus blues ?
Lonely CV positive women are near you and looking for ….well you know.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Way too funny now I spit my beer out need another Corona Beer. LOL To funny thank you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Corona, Corona, girl where ya been so long?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dump dumpa dump dump MY CARONA.
Dump dumpa dump dump MY CARONA.
Dump dumpa dump dump MY CARONA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I warned about this type of problem about a year ago in regards to DNA genealogical services, though I did not imagine this is where it would go…
Handing your DNA over to commercial services should not be done lightly. Is a company going to plan your DNA at a murder scene? Unlikely. Is a company going to sell your DNA to health and life insurance companies, to marketing agencies, to private research firms? Well that possibility certainly exists.
Remember, whatever you think of Google and its agenda (which I certainly classify as amoral) its *business* model is selling data. Handing over your DNA to a Google service is giving them carte blanche to sell your most personal data to anyone or anything it wants.
Proceed with caution…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve donated two gallons of blood……
LikeLike
Yeah, a company that sells ancestry information based on DNA has used the DNA that it has collected to develop a patent for *designer baby technology.*
There is also research in mixing species, such as human DNA mixed with vegetables or with other animals . . .
There are many profit possibilities.
LikeLike
Never have your DNA tested. In doing so ypu compromise not only your own privacy, but also that of all your nearest relatives.
People beed to wake up to the impact of giving their privacy. This is a fundamental human right and absolutely essential to being a free human being.
LikeLike
Watch this guy who actually went to China to investigate what was going on:
He notes that the Chinese use cellphones/an app to track people who are currently infected. I think this is the system being built here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Didn’t Google recently want access to everyone’s medical records? I read that somewhere. How lucky for them that coronavirus came along.
LikeLike
Didn’t Google recently want access to everyone’s medical records? I read that somewhere. How lucky for them that coronavirus came along.
LikeLike
Didn’t Google recently want access to everyone’s medical records? I read that somewhere. How lucky for them that coronavirus came along.
LikeLike
Didn’t Google recently want access to everyone’s medical records? I read that somewhere. How lucky for them that coronavirus came along.
LikeLike
Google Health. Tried and restarted a few times.
Regional corporate healthcare and insurance monopolies, enabled by Obamacare “regulations”, have no intention of relinquishing control EHRs (electronic health records)
LikeLike
I 4th that.
LikeLike
Google? Proceed with caution. Obamacare 2.0 comes again in steroid.
LikeLike
It is amazing the regulations that have stood in the way of testing for the virus and even the number of hospital beds allowed in a hospital. No wonder our actions against this virus looks disjointed. Who knew that only the CDC could provide test kits and analyze the samples. https://reason.com/2020/03/11/how-government-red-tape-stymied-testing-and-made-the-coronavirus-epidemic-worse/
LikeLiked by 1 person
“It is amazing the regulations that have stood in the way of testing for the virus and even the number of hospital beds allowed in a hospital.”
Well looky-looky here. With a little wave of the magic wand today, all of that has gone away…..
(I would like to know what people gave our POTUS this information and told him it would be a good idea)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really is anyone surprised that Gov’t bureaucrats hurt our response.
LikeLike
This database needs a name. Siri has already been used. Same for Alexa. How about Maxine? Yeah, name it after Rep. Maxine Waters who once bragged about how big Obama’s database was. Certainly, she wasn’t talking about his hands.
LikeLike
“Skynet”
LikeLiked by 1 person
As we say in NY: FTS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Google is NOT your friend!
I would suggest avoiding this “testing” like you would the actual virus!
That is all.
LikeLike
Google? Oh hell no. I’m sure they love the opportunity to gather more DNA for their databases on us.
LikeLike
Will they register you to vote too? I mean, while you’re there waiting and all. Heck, just sign that blank absentee ballot and a Google employee will fill it out and send it in for you. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
google partners…
that’s the search phrase you might want to explore and do a deep dive.
just behind the curtain are more than just ad and market companies….it’s a multi-billionaire dollar industry EACH MONTH…”big data”…
now to be fair and balanced, microsoft, oracle, facebook and amazon have a solid footing on the retail of “big data”….
So, while this is certainly worrisome in terms of privacy and the predictable abuse of your PII….the collection of PII has been going on and resold to highest bidder since around 1999
What I would be concerned is what are the consequences of getting tested through some alternate Privacy assured facility (paid, private with verified burn after opening policies), and not participating in this “federalized” solution? Like, I wat to secure my privacy but also would want to know the results of c19 testing. What would the implications of not getting the test performed by the state sponsored Googlized project? Would it become a condition for insurance? Employment? Passport? Security clearance?
I think I see a niche market opportunity here…private clinics that provide PII security….for example…similar to how one might use a throw-away email not linked to any PII…Anonymous testing? Provide the swap and be given a randomized but unique key, that only you have a one time password to access. After a few days, you check the results…put in your one time pad key…and see the results. (yes, I understand the DNA identity issue with “tracking” ..but that cat’s been out of the bag for years now, no going back…protip: stop using biometric password solutions for security!)….then when you get results, have a one time print of the results….
the NIH, CDC,WHO do not need PII…they need trend and region/local data for isolation, containment and mitigation…and only that….knowing PII is not necessary to realize the mitigation…
if a positive test result, then and only then, does PII become important.
what a mess…but I can see quite a few startups.
for example..few years ago, out of curiosity I inquired if cleansing the DNA data from all of the popular “ancestry” type data warehouses is feasible…turns out for a fee, it most certainly is possible…sort of like paying a capable tech firm to remove all the dirt that might be on the internet for a person who might not want to have data out “there”…This is one of thte principles of “right to be removed” laws enabled by the EU privacy laws (GDPR)….not perfect but far better than what exists here in the US…
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a great way to scam someone! Pay money to have your information “removed”, but the powers that be move your info to the top of the pile and the capable tech firm just keeps your money. Maybe the tech firm is in on it, maybe not. Still, you have to know trying to have it removed is a monster RED FLAG.
LikeLike
If you have vulnerable people dependent on you, such as an elderly parent you care for, or a medically fragile child, then you need to be tested regularly.
Maybe Google or the government will do evil things with your precious fluids later. But right now, people you care for and about will die if you follow paranoid advice.
I think during times of crisis, people come together. I think what Google is doing is sincere, because they also have families, and they are Americans, except for RUSSIAN Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin (Серге́й Миха́йлович Брин).
However, of course no one is going to let a good crisis go to waste, least of all Democrats and Globalists.
LikeLike
“But right now, people you care for and about will die if you follow paranoid advice”
… and who is paranoid?
“I think what Google is doing is sincere, because they also have families, and they are Americans”
… and possibly delusional.
LikeLike
How many GooGoo people working in China have come down with the Wu-Hu-Flu ? Eric Schmidt of alphabet and the heads of GooGoo are far from being sincere when it comes to this President or the safety of the American people while working hand in hand with communist China and kicking our military to the curb.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ah…technology. This is why my door bell only goes ding, followed by a dong. My thermostat has; on, off, up, down, heat or cool; and my home security system will take a bite out of an intruder’s @ss. 😁
LikeLiked by 3 people
The system will also need to develop the “Privacy Policy” for US Citizen sheep to sign on to.
“You, the Stupid ProductWwith No Privacy, hereafter referred to as ‘SPWNP’ shall be our data slave. All of your data belong to us. you hereby agree you have no data rights. We will record dnd own your genetic data “for quality control and training purposes, and every other kind of data about you and “2-hops” to anyone else you have ever known or thought about, for sale to the FBI and anyone else we want to give or sell to. As our data slave, you agree to waive any Constitutional rights you ever had or may have in the future. We can change this agreement anytime we want to, without telling you”. WE can change the data about you in any way we want, and you cannot correct it. You indemnify us and agree to hold us harmless, and pay all our attorneys fees and costs, for whatever we bill you.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Democrats get 1st priority for everything and Republican Deplorables get leftovers … if that.
LikeLike
How is the collection of personal and private information as a prerequisite to receive (and possibly keep the result) of a medical diagnostic test by politically motivated social media and other left leaning companies/corporate entities not a blatant HIPPA violation. The powers to be need to rethink this nonsense.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That was my 1st tho’t as well.
IF I were a hacker, I’d park in the CVS, Target, Walmart, etc. parking lot. Skip Starbucks!
LikeLike
Google should be told their help is not needed, but naturally if they ant to collect voting data on Dems, let them…
No way would I do this, and now you have the UK stating they want 60% infection of their population. What the Socialist scivs really mean, is they want the old folk dead so no more pension pay outs!
LikeLiked by 1 person
But its FREE!
LikeLike
I don’t see any real reason to get all wigged out about a Kung Flu testing app. They already know where you live, how much you make, what’s your internet preferences are, etc. etc. Unless you’re completely off the grid and have no interaction whatsoever with any government of any size (which includes NO ONE commenting here!) What’s one more bit of information to you and them? If it calms people TF Down and makes the economy recover faster, I’m all for it. I dislike FDR for all he did wrong to make government Big, but he was right when he said ‘The Only thing we have to fear is fear itself’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tars- EXCELLENT commentary. You bring up so many good points, especially about how much data they ALREADY have on us. Just Fake Book alone must know pretty much everything about the average user. You really want to freak out? Just Google yourself. OMG.
Also, do you really believe your medical records are private?
LikeLike
Great comment.
Truth.
You read my mind.
LikeLike
Exactly. We are all monitored every day by something. Unless you live in a cave and have no access to the outside world, then some government entity or tech company knows something about you.
Google will not be collecting DNA. All this app will do is help people figure out if they should be tested and where to go to get tested. LabCorp, Quest Diagnostic, or another reputable medical lab will collect samples. There are laws protecting health data. If you feel uncomfortable using the app don’t use it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cold case squads are salivating right now…besides a DNA match, the FBI will be handed the phone data to instantly locate the perp…FBI agents at each collection site, results instantaneous, probably get locked up before exiting the CVS parking
Probably will solve a lot of murders….
The Federal DNA Database Unit (FDDU) serves the greater forensic community by aiding investigations through hit confirmations against individuals whose profiles are in the National DNA Index System (NDIS). Agencies submit blood or buccal samples to the unit from individuals who are required by law to do so. These include individuals convicted of, arrested for, or facing charges of certain qualifying federal crimes or convicted of qualifying District of Columbia offenses, as well as non-U.S. citizens who are detained under the authority of the United States. FDDU then produces a DNA profile for each of these individuals and uploads it to the NDIS, which is part of the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).
These known DNA profiles are then searched against unknown forensic profiles from crime scenes across the country. If a match is identified, the casework laboratory can request FDDU to confirm the offender sample DNA profile. Once the profile is confirmed, the FDDU will then release the subject’s personal identifying information back to the casework laboratory. This information can then be passed on to investigators in the hopes of apprehending the perpetrator. Thanks to law enforcement agencies and their sample submissions, FDDU has uploaded over one million profiles to NDIS and has aided thousands of investigations to date.
https://www.fbi.gov/services/laboratory/biometric-analysis/federal-dna-database
LikeLiked by 1 person
DNA-testing companies like 23andMe sell your genetic data to drugmakers and other Silicon Valley startups
https://www.businessinsider.com/dna-testing-ancestry-23andme-share-data-companies-2018-8
LikeLike
FamilyTreeDNA Admits to Sharing Genetic Data With F.B.I.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Law enforcement does not need a formal partnership with genetic genealogy companies to access genetic data.
Whenever someone uploads data to Gedmatch, a popular genetic profile matching system, to find relatives and connect into family trees, that data becomes public knowledge. It’s like the trash can on the curb: L.E.A.s do not need warrants or probable cause to search for evidence. This also means private company employees (like health insurance agents) have access to Gedmatch’s database. The DNA becomes public knowledge once uploaded and is accessible to anyone willing to sign up. Furthermore, it is possible for forensic genealogists to reconstruct DNA profiles of individuals who have *not* uploaded a genetic profile. So even people who have never uploaded to Gedmatch may have their genetic information publicly available.
The ability of law enforcement to access genetic ancestry does have practical application. Several cold cases have been solved in the last two years, including a 52 year old murder case and the Original Nightstalker/East Area Rapist crimes. For me, the issue is not that such partnerships exist, but rather that such partnerships have formed and now operate with little public awareness, no discussion about ethical application,and no debate what limitations should exist on them. Nor has the implication of private businesses having access to such information been recognized or discussed.
LikeLike
“They’ll be an APP for That…”
Don’t let the guys write it who wrote the Iowa Caucus app …
(musta been some o’ those West Virginia former miners they re-trained to “code”)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why is President Trump thinking this is a good idea? He!! NO!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What an incredibly easy way to build a DNA database….hmmmmm
LikeLike
It’s for our own good….
Soon you will not be be allowed to vote, fly, drive, shop, go to restaurants, attend school, without proving that you submitted your DNA to the government for testing.
For those who test positive, their phone will constantly sound an alert when getting within ten feet of another human. The government app can never be removed and, if tampered with, will result in one year imprisonment/$10,000 fine
LikeLike
Republicans – get tested by your Family Dr
Dems – get tested by google.
This stifles the Dam talking point about testing.
LikeLike
There will be a tracker involved.
LikeLike
And Google will do what with the personal information they gather. No one should trust Google.
LikeLike
i think it would be almost impossible to get 1700 engineers all working on a single website in a few days or week. Not sure who gave that number to Pres Trump, but Im dropping the BS flag. I would guess no more than 50 and more likely 25 or less for all aspects of development and deployment.
All it does is collect data to qualify a testee. If you pass they collect more data, find a test station nearby, and order up a test. Probably collect the result and email it back to the testee.
That is not rocket science and I’ve known folks who could knock out a prototype of that, alone, in a day.
I suppose there might be 1000 people answering phone if the thing has bugs on deployment.
LikeLike
They’ll probably sample your DNA while they are at it.
LikeLike