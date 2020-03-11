Mini-Tuesday Takeaways: The DNC Club Has Bernie Surrounded – Now Comes The Terms For Exit…

Bernie Sanders came into mini-Tuesday hoping for Michigan and Washington State to help him stay within closing distance of DNC favorite Joe Biden. However, Bernie was crushed in Mississippi, Missouri and Michigan by the machine – not by Joe Biden.
Bernie was left with a possible 50/50 split in Washington State where over 125,000 voters mailed-in ballots for Elizabeth Warren (mailed prior to withdrawal), not accidental, all by Club design. The Club is in control now, full control; and Biden is the malleable vessel the administrative state hopes to utilize to take control of all government function.
Bernie lost the heavily union influenced state of Michigan by over 200,000 votes (53/37); many of those union votes were against losing their Cadillac healthcare plans. A stunning defeat for Senator Sanders in a state he narrowly carried in 2016. The losses in Mississippi (81 to 15) and Missouri (60 to 35) were by even wider proportions.
Michigan was a big loss because…. To make matters worse, Bernie Sanders now sees the Club has out maneuvered his last remaining hope. Florida, Ohio, Illinois and Arizona all vote on March 17th.
Florida (219 delegates) is a lost cause. ‘Fidel’ Sanders will likely see a similar outcome he received in Mississippi, no delegates. Illinois (155 delegates), like Michigan, is under the full control of the Club – no viable hope. Bernie’s road-map included Ohio (136 delegates), but the Club knee-capped him on that possibility; intentionally and smartly, by cancelling all indoor rallies under the auspices of Coronavirus. That only leaves Arizona (67 delegates); but by then it’s likely too late, and the best possibility is another 50/50 split.
So Bernie Sanders campaign is done.
Hence, he never spoke last night as he absorbs exactly how best to play out his remaining political currency.
The only leverage Bernie Sanders carries now is the March 15th CNN debate in Arizona.
The DNC wants this contest over, & The Club does not want to see Joe Biden’s diminished mental acuity exposed. This is the only remaining leverage for Bernie Sanders.
Again, The DNC Club is smart and they think ahead of the contingencies. That’s why the CNN March 15th debate was modified in advance. Current rules: no Arizona debate audience allowed; no media presence permitted; both candidates seated behind desks. No stress to exhibit Biden’s diminished capacities.
Bernie could suspend or concede prior to the debate; or Bernie could concede during the debate; it matters not. Bernie will concede. The question is: will there be a debate?
Given the heavily controlled DNC/CNN format for the debate, the most likely scenario is:
Bernie concedes openly or privately this week and then The Club use the “debate” as a 90 minute infomercial to promote the Club’s interests. Under this scenario Bernie and Joe will have a friendly fireside chat about policy to help heal the divisions.
It would be a 90 minute nationally televised PR opportunity for Bernie to exit while supporting The Club candidate. The goal: to bring Bernie supporters into the Club.
There may not be a debate; however, the Club would likely not want to lose such an opportunity for a nationally televised healing event, and their media allies will push the unity narrative hard into the psyche of the young and impressionable Bernie supporters.
Following the script; and in a similar party alignment that we saw exhibited on Super Tuesday…. On March 17th Florida, Arizona, Ohio and Illinois will all vote for Joe Biden. Georgia follows suit on March 24th, and it’s all downhill from there.
Bernie’s last remaining input will be to assist the Club with a few progressive elements for the convention platform, and a soft-landing for AOC+3 to avoid electoral backlash. Biden will not have any input into the Democrat platform for 2020, all of the handlers will take control now.
Jill Biden will continue her primary role as caregiver, breathing sighs of relief each time Joe talks and doesn’t go bananas. Jill will be assisted by Symone Sanders and a small circle of well compensated close confidants who will keep Biden’s diminished mental state hidden from view. The proletariat media will be complicit in this endeavor.
One consistent approach by The DNC Club is that once they have defeated their internal enemies; as long as that enemy pays homage to the Club, admits and recognizes the power and control; and humble themselves before the Club leadership’s magnanimity; the Club will find a way for their internal opposition to keep face publicly.
There is no path for Bernie beyond negotiating narrow terms for exit.
Bernie fought the establishment, and the establishment won.
The Club is powerful; and The DNC has defeated him.
It’s over.
.
It only won because Bernie sucked. He talked a big game but didn’t have the balls or the fire to confront the beast head on. He hurt himself by not taking them to task in 2016 which depressed his turnout this time. Then he rolled over for them several times during the campaign. Then he alienated certain voters for his love of Castro….
Hopefully what’s left of Bernie’s supporters recognize that they got robbed….again. That the process was not fair to them. I don’t think they’re going to be voting for Biden. And I think that independent voter turnout for Trump is going to be a lot large than it was last time.
The DNC may still be strong….but it’s also predictable, i.e., Sundance can lay this all out and it happens. People are starting to realize that it has nothing to offer but platitudes and never delivers. Trump is delivering. The DNC will end up alienating a large amount of progressives who won’t vote for Biden. The party could splinter because of this. They might try to “reconcile” as SD lays out….but at this point it’s becoming increasingly clear that these party control methods aren’t working as well as they used to.
Once Biden is locked in, I believe Trump will start a “Where’s Biden?” campaign along with days since last sighting. Trump might even have to rename him “Rip Van Biden” to replace Sleepy Joe.
Crraaazzzy Joe !!!
He should start a “What’s wrong with Biden?” Campaign and run clips of his bizarre behavior over and over.
Bernie is far too old and has a heart condition. He knows that he is not fit to be President, that he could not withstand the pressure of the office, which would be very detrimental to his health, and does not want to be President. All he wants is a confortable retirement, and in this regard he has already raked in a good percentage of the advertisement budget, and will reap his reward with some other form of pay off, and then a book deal.
Bernie does not have the stomach for a fight, since he is a champagne socialist. But if he did, he would come out all guuns blazing and h1t Biden hard on the dementia front. He would make it clear that Biden is not fit, and has no prospect of beating Trump because of his declining mental ability, which will get worse as pressure mounts and the 2020 election nears. Biden will never stand up to a one against one, mano a mano debate with Trump. If Bernie could get this message across then he stands some chance of taking the steam out of the Biden campaign, but it would appear that it is now far too late. He should have gone down that route before Super Tuesday. He was foolish, since if he had won Super Tuesday, he would have received a bigger pay off, when the DNC parachuted in another candidate at a brokered convention to replace Biden.
“Hopefully what’s left of Bernie’s supporters recognize that they got robbed….again. That the process was not fair to them.”
They weren’t robbed by their lousy system, they were robbed by Burnie himself. The old commie was NEVER in this to win, he suckered them…again.
That’s what I hope they realize.
Bernie is pathetic.
Never came out swinging against the ultra corrupt Hillary Clinton.
LOST.
Saw the same setup coming a mile away with Joe Biden and…..
Never came out swinging against the ultra corrupt Joe Biden.
ABOUT TO LOSE.
Really pathetic.
I’m not as cynical as some to think he only got in for the payoff.
I think he’s just pathetic and holds some ridiculous sense that he shouldn’t respond to attacks because it’s beneath him.
Pathetic. Pathetic again. At least this time this is exactly what I expected.
Now who will organise that debate between Donald Trump Jnr. & Hunter Biden.
That is a debate I actually would want to watch.
Don Jr. might be able to entice Hunter to a debate by offering to make 1 year of Hunter’s child support payments.
At heart Bernie is an old Soviet. He can be bought with a threat and a dacha. 2016 already showed his true colors.
Bye, bye Bernie – hope see that your supporters understand this farce.
Is the country so far gone that 51% or even 25% would vote for this corrupt mentality deficient molester and stooge of the deep state? And put him in charge of our nuclear weapons? Man on the street interviews and Hillary’s past vote totals indicates that that is a distinct possibility.
“Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” We’ll soon find out. Last chance.
Hundred million plus not-Americans added since 1965 from places AT LEAST as corrupt and autocratic as Bernie’s Cuban dreamland? Coupled with two full generations indoctrinated from preschool to postgraduate with communist propaganda by actual communists? I’m shocked it’s not seventy or 75%.
Bernie is a communist fraud! The people have seen through his hypocrisy.
You are 100% correct by calling ol’Bernie a Communist Fraud BUT I think only we Trumplicans, a handful of Rhinos and Clintonian Democrats have seen through his utter and complete BS. Sadly, The Bernie Bros and his supporters believe the BS and live amongst us. They want half of what you have and then some all without lifting a finger.
Antifa brownshirts are perfectly willing to break all of (y)our fingers though…
“If” Bernie had a backbone and a sense of what a real Brooklynite was “supposed” to be like, he’d go all-in third party. He’d satisfy his hard-lined Bernie-Bros, and might even grow his base by such a bold move, all the while thumbing his nose at the DNC and their sycophants. Siphoning votes away from SleepyJoe/Rip Van Biden (hat tip Bert Dilbert). Would be nice to have old Bernie take a stance he could not refuse but then again I am a dreamer when it comes to what I’d like Independents/Democrats TO do.
Bernie should have called Biden out. What did he have to lose?
Call him out on his stupid statements. Call him out by stating:
“How can we elect a man who can’t find his way to the bathroom and was paid off by the Ukraine.
Biden was and is a “Target Rich Environment”. But…….
Just like last time…….Had many chances, but zero intestinal fortitude.
One of the worst defenses of Biden I have heard and keep hearing over and over is that “he’s a nice guy.” Was never true, remains false.
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/one-of-the-worst-defenses-of-biden-i-have-heard-and-keep-hearing-over-and-over-is-that-hes-a-nice-guy-was-never-true-remains-false/
Stop wasting your time on this argument, the real game is who is hiding just off stage that intends to take the second spot with Biden or intends to knock him out at the convention.
Biden’s demise is more than obvious when one steps away from him and looks at his eyes: Sleepy Joe’s eyes tell the whole story about this man…they are dark , really dark almost black and without life in appearance. This is communicated in most pictures you see of him that’s why those aviator glasses are so good for him, hiding his death stare, much like the villain in Star Wars who wore that big hoodie.
His vice president will be the real leader or the person who takes him out at the convention. Who will that be? I suggest a woman, but who I am not sure. Group think is what drives the democrats at this time in history as evidence in their presentations of racism, homophobia, sexism and all the other isms they can conjure. Group dynamics. Look at the jerks who ran in their party for the presidency…where is their “gravitas” as they used to say?
And behind that woman will be none other than the puppet master of rhetoric. Barack Hussein Obama…the real “evil doers” this country has already experienced. Do you think Tom Perez, the leader of the DNC is really that smart? Donna Brazile? AOC? You know the list of characters.
The democrats are seeking their Brutus, plain and simple. The media is their knife with which they hope will take out President Trump. California governor Newsom just gave a press conference in which he showed he can present a picture just as good as Obama–if not better, a rising star is he, but dangerous beyond one’s normal imagination. The fake Indian, Warren just may be their choice if Hillary gets booted off stage and Michelle refuses to play the game: Liz has more than enough hate within her to do the job, take the role and join the media in their deadly game.
Their convention will go well beyond the hysterics of “68. A showdown is coming into town. When this Chinese virus hits the homeless communities all hell is going to break loose and the democrats will grab that fire stick and try to burn the house down! Iran may provide some tinder for the democrats too.
If we are really lucky the democrats may burn their own house down (by mistake) and save us the trouble! I sure as Hell don’t like what they have to offer, not one bit!
BO isn’t that smart either. The puppet masters behind him are the real question. Soros is just the figurehead $ man. The globalist cartel of big $ power brokers runs the show.
Bernie has been a lazy shiftless parasite his entire life. A delusional revolutionary and calculating grifter who has profited handsomely from the capitalist system he purports to despise. I agree with Sundance that the Bern isn’t going to fall on his sword for his commie principles simply because he doesn’t have any principles.
The problem for the DNC Club now is how to herd the ardent Bernie Bro cats to the ballot box to support Dementia Joe or whoever they choose as a substitute, that will be Bernie’s job to satisfy his DNC overlords. Using Bernie’s crazy communist policy positions as a contrast to Joe’s “more reasonable sounding” moderate ones may create the delusion that Joe is more electable. The problem is they can’t allow Joe to speak publicly, especially in a confrontational debate with President Trump. Don’t know how they’ll pull that off, Trump certainly won’t play along, but one problem at a time, right Deep State?
And there they stood – the new Bill and Hillary . . . only never to step foot in the WH. Joe and Jill Biden. He with the plastic surgery pasted on confused look in blue suit and confused comebacks peppered with a halting speech, she with the plastic surgery Desperate Housewives face with lavender dress and pearls grifted from selling out America clapping like a seal to retain their corrupt lifestyle. What a couple.
No, Joe and Jill. “For all our families” means the dirty corrupt people you surround yourselves with in the D.C. swamp. Don’t include the best of America in the same sentence with you. We are nothing like you.
They may have rid themselves of Sanders, but now they are stuck with senile and corrupt Biden. I guess they may salvage some down ballot races.
As Sundance so ably puts it, given Club DNC hegemony Bernie’s default-to-zero has been all but inevitable. The real question is, which Rat Trap stand-in will DC’s lurking camarata anoint VP to succeed Slow Joe at earliest opportunity?
Our sense is that a reversion to “chablis socialist” MzBill as a catspaw surrogate for K Street dirigistes would only aggravate what’s shaping up as Rats’ worst debacle since George McGovern, likely comparable to Alf Landon’s electoral Armageddon in 1936 (“as Maine goes, so goes Vermont” per FDR’s 523 Electoral Votes to Landon’s 8).
Absent Rats’ frumious bandersnatch, any suitably corrupt, pliable nonentity will do. Point is, that Biden as President (spare us) would be politically DOA, and everybody knows it. As for Pres. Trump: “Thar she blows and breaches and belches! Damn the torpedoes, Queequeg, and lower away!”
The Club did it’s part to win and rig it against Bernie, but Bernie missed so many opportunities to win this. He has never been a winner his whole life and is a loser. No instinct to win.
Will Biden be the nominee or will Crooked come out from hiding to steal this nomination in a brokered convention? Maybe Michelle Obama? Either way we have to win the house back in 2020 otherwise impeachment is coming 2021.
If I were the DNC and what I really wanted was a brokered convention, I’d start the process of exposing Biden’s dementia without handing it to Bernie. It would be a gradual crescendo following the March 17 primaries to keep things close. Then by June the base will be screaming for a brokered convention at which time the true preferred nominee would be presented.
I guess the 26th amendment attacks on Trump’s mental fitness will subside for time being, seeing as they don’t want to open “that can of worms”
Biden is just keeping the seat warm to hold on to the down streamers; he has no chance of making the ballot. Sifting evidence, buying time, nourishing the living brain donors.
