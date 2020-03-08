Good News – Doug Collins Says Clean FISA Reauthorization Doesn’t Have Votes – Only Five Days Remain…

In November of 2019 buried deep in the congressional budget Continuing Resolution (CR) was a short-term extension to reauthorize the FISA “business records provision”, the “roving wiretap” provision, the “lone wolf” provision, and the more controversial bulk metadata provisions [Call Detail Records (CDR)], all parts of the Patriot Act. As a result of the FISA CR inclusion the terminal deadline was pushed to March 15, 2020.
~ Something has to happen this week
The Senate is scheduled to recess March 13, 2020. Additionally, the DOJ/FBI response to the FISA court order (due February 5th) has still not been made public. If congress is going to reauthorize the controversial FISA provisions, they now have only *FIVE* days; and the good news today is Doug Collins confirming the House does not have enough votes to support a “clean reauthorization.” Hopefully, that means FISA is going to change.
.
According to Senator Rand Paul, President Trump is committed to seeing that FISA is not reauthorized without “significant” reform. Senator Paul has proposed to significantly change the FISA process by forcing the DOJ, FBI and Intelligence Community to apply for search and surveillance warrants to Title-3 courts in order to access any NSA database containing private information of American citizens.
Prior to the December 9, 2019, inspector general report on FISA abuse, FISA Court judges Rosemary Collyer (declassified 2017) and James Boasberg (declassified 2019) both identified issues with the NSA bulk database collection program being exploited for unauthorized reasons. Americans were under surveillance as part of the political process.
For the past several years no corrective action taken by the intelligence community has improved the abuses outlined by the FISA court; the surveillance has only worsened.
Also keep in mind the deadline for the DOJ to respond to the FISA court about the abusive intelligence practices identified in the Horowitz report was February 5th, more than four weeks ago. The responses from the DOJ and FBI have not been made public.
FISA Court Order – FISA Court Notice of Extension.
The DOJ is trying to get the FISA reauthorization before the FISC declassifies the corrective action outlined from the prior court order. The pending DOJ response will include information about the “sequestering” of evidence gathered as a result of the now admitted fraudulent and misrepresented information within the FISA applications.
The U.S. constitution’s fourth amendment is being violated by the continued abuse of bulk metadata collection, particularly when private contractors and government officials illegally access the system. The 2016 FISA review (Judge Collyer partly declassified in 2017) and the 2018 FISA review (Judge Boasberg partly declassified in 2019) both show ongoing and systematic wrongdoing despite all prior corrective action and promises.
Declassification of existing FISA records would reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse as outlined in the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Who exactly are these private sector FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries? This was a weaponized surveillance and domestic political spying operation. [The trail was laid down in specific detail by Judge Collyer – SEE HERE]
WATCH VIDEO:
.
The FISA “business records provision”, the “roving wiretap” provision, the “lone wolf” provision, and the more controversial bulk metadata provisions [Call Detail Records (CDR)], again all parts of the Patriot Act, must not be reauthorized without a full public vetting of the abuses that have taken place for the past several years.
The position being put forth by Rand Paul is exactly correct. Change the law so that FISA can only be used against foreign actors, and force the DOJ or intelligence apparatus to go to a normal Title-3 court for a search/surveillance warrant against any American.
Heads up.
NATASHA BERTRAND is on the CIA payroll.
Do you have a source for this?
It’s just what people who know are saying.
Read her latest CIA BJ in Politico and you’ll see.
Yup. She is a known muh Russia collusion hoaxter.
Not enough votes to pass is the first step in saving our republic.
“This can never happen to another president.” POTUS Donald J. Trump
http://repealthepatriotact.org/
Sundance, can Congress kick the can down the road for a few months?
Thank God for honorable men like Doug Collins.We need alot more like him in house and senate.Let fisa crumble into the dust bins if this is what the cabal wishes to continue with..
If they are breaking the law now, what would stop them from breaking the law if the law is changed?
I’d like to see some prosecutions of those who didn’t follow the letter of the law prior to this.
That’s a good point, but….
Right now the way it’s set up makes it easier for the bad guys to just say “Oh, we were just doing our jobs, we made a mistake, oopsie.” If the reforms go through where Americans have to get actual warrants not a secret court, it becomes a LOT harder to justify the spying or spinning it as accidental or a misunderstanding and burying it through layers of courts and bureaucracy. It becomes a LOT easier to get transparency and accountability.
How about no authorization until a full accounting for the abuses so far.
Isn’t this what Snowden exposed? What about forbidding ‘contractors’ from accessing raw data?
They know the jig is up. Too many people are now aware of what’s been going on and that Trump won’t support it–and will likely get on twitter and very loudly explain WHY he won’t support renewal–they REALLY don’t want that can of bees opened up on them. People would get lynched.
So they’re going to either let it die or reform it. Hopefully we’ll keep the pressure up so that the reforms are worth a damn and not open to exploitation. I imagine Mr. Bagpipes is puffing mournfully over this. These scumbags were always going to use this crap against us. And now scam is exposed. It’s over.
No worries, no matter what happens with FISA, Barr still has his back up spy program already set up for us Americans.
He can spy on us 6 ways from Sunday.
https://www.sgtreport.com/2019/10/with-little-fanfare-william-barr-formally-announces-orwellian-pre-crime-program/
Good news. Rand Paul is correct in how to handle this going forward.
Let FISA die…this was The Lion of the Senate, Ted Kennedy, gift to Deep State!
FISA does nothing for National Security…basically gives Deep State members “made men” status to wantonly violate the law and give them unlimited access to all 21st Century information!
FISA needs a MASSIVE overhaul or else it should be scrapped. Even if it gets said overhaul, We need to take note of those who pushed for clean Bill. A reckoning is coming.
At least some of these Congress critters realize they can also be targets of this FISA abuse, and no doubt some of them have been. Kill it, or be under the thumb of dirty cops and judges.
It just proves that less Government is better Government. Time to close the FISA Court and downsize the intelligence community.
Isn’t March 15 the day that scholars say corresponds with the Roman Ides of March?
Yes.
“The DOJ is trying to get the FISA reauthorization before the FISC declassifies the corrective action outlined from the prior court order.”
====
Has Rand Paul and other Congress Critters been able to see the “corrective action outline”?
Has President Trump?
Laws were broken. Perpetrators were not prosecuted.
So now, we’re talking about changing the laws?
Without prosecutors, this is an exercise in futility.
This is also the week that Hunter has to show up in court in Arkansa.
The FISA thing has been exposed, but the problem is the people that abused it are still there. One entry point is being blocked off, now they will try to find another way in.
They have many paths.
Barr already set up the pre crime program to spy on citizens last fall.
http://www.ronpaulforums.com/showthread.php?540555-With-Little-Fanfare-William-Barr-Formally-Announces-Orwellian-Pre-Crime-Program&s=bf9675f6f0b18b5eef60fb7396a17162
If you have roaches outside you will have roaches inside.
Just more verbal diarrhea from elected officials. They sure know how to “talk the talk” but few seem willing to “walk the walk”!
Collins runs his mouth a little too much, he seems to be saddling up to our Miss Lindsey, ready to go off into the sunset singing along as he gathers votes for his senate race.
I expect another massive false flag event to pop up anytime to keep the public’s interest off this subject.
Unfortunately AV I must agree with you.
So POTUS requests $2.5 Billion for the coronavirus, and gets $8 Billion – a lotta State Department graft added.
Why not veto & call them out on it? So blatant.
I now further understand Rahm’s quite, “Never let an emergency go to waste”. $$$$$
BTW, does Graham have a huge house or multiple houses?
Good let’s hope they don’t suddenly adopt a work ethic and burn the midnight oil to get those votes.
Don’t worry. Only Dems work really hard up until the last minute–even Christmas Eve if I remember correctly– and pull victory from defeat.
‘It’s deja vu all over again’: Yogi Berra
_____
Pelosi Statement on Senate Republicans’ Failure to Pass USA Freedom Act
Jun 1, 2015 – Tonight, as Senate Republicans’ failure to pass the USA Freedom Act before tonight’s deadline, allowing the expiration of key intelligence gathering authorities:
https://www.speaker.gov/newsroom/pelosi-statement-on-senate-republicans-failure-to-pass-usa-freedom-act
“To protect and defend the American people is the first duty of the Congress. Yet once again, the unending dysfunction of the Republican Congress is endangering the security of America’s families. Tonight, as Senate Republicans fail to pass the USA Freedom Act and allow the expiration of national security tools, it is clear Republicans’ recklessness and ineptitude has reached new and dangerous depths.
“This is a completely foreseeable and completely unnecessary crisis. The bipartisan USA Freedom Act overwhelmingly passed by the House provides thoughtful reforms of intelligence gathering programs designed to keep us safe. Senate Republicans have failed to produce any viable alternative. Now their procrastination will force the shutdown of vital intelligence gathering, leaving our nation needlessly vulnerable.
_____
Pelosi Statement on Senate Passage of USA Freedom Act
Jun 2, 2015 – Washington, D.C. – Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi today released this statement following the passage of the USA Freedom Act in the Senate by a vote of 67 to 32:
https://pelosi.house.gov/news/press-releases/pelosi-statement-on-senate-passage-of-usa-freedom-act
“Congress has a responsibility to protect the security and liberty of the American people. Today, after the dangerous, unnecessary and avoidable lapse in authorization of national security tools, the Republican Senate has finally passed the USA Freedom Act.
“The bipartisan USA Freedom Act overwhelmingly passed by the House provides thoughtful reforms of intelligence gathering tools designed to keep us safe. Rather than act swiftly on this bipartisan measure, Senate Republicans created an avoidable crisis that shut down vital intelligence gathering.
