FISA Court Responds to DOJ and FBI Reform Proposals – Opinion and Order Does Not Outline Ramifications From FISC Abuses…

Initially the DOJ and FBI wanted to include (bury/hide) a FISA renewal effort within the Coronavirus spending bill. However, facing sunlight and backlash from democrats & republicans in congress, along with push-back from President Trump, that approach appears to have been scrapped. Hence the current timing of a FISC opinion and order.
The FISA Court has responded to the overall reform proposal of the DOJ and FBI [FISC Link Here]. However, in the opinion & order today, written by Presiding Judge Boasberg, the court does not address the ongoing downstream investigative consequences from the fraudulent Carter Page FISA application. Instead the presiding judge focuses narrowly on the DOJ and FBI proposals for future applications.
The issues of what evidence the FBI/DOJ gathered from the exploitation of the fraudulent warrant is not addressed. Nor does the court deal with the downstream issues of what cases may have been enhanced with illegally obtained surveillance authority. Additionally, how the DOJ and FBI are attempting to round-up (“sequester”) any evidence that was gathered as a result of the fraudulent and unlawful FISA application is also not addressed.
Instead, within his opinion & order Judge Boasberg focuses exclusively on the recommendations from Amici Curiae David Kris, the appointed arbiter and liaison between the court and the DOJ, along with the changes proposed by FBI Director Christopher Wray and U.S. AG Bill Barr to the FISA application process.
The FISC opinion and order is embedded below and available in pdf form here. I would strongly urge everyone to read it and make up your own mind. From my perspective the 19-page outline is ridiculous.
The only FISC reform proposed, that could dissuade corrupt exploitation of the court, is simply a ruling that no DOJ or FBI official is allowed to participate in the FISA process if they are caught -and under review- for engaging in illicit conduct. There are no legal consequences upon any DOJ or FBI member for any fraud upon the court in the past, present or future; they just get put in time-out.
The court walks through some of the Carter Page issues that need to be addressed by the FBI to ensure they do not take place again.
The court then asks the obvious question: How to keep it from happening again?
The court points out that reminding FBI and DOJ officials they are not allowed to falsify information to the FISA court is a little weak… all things considered:
The court also notes, obliquely, that unlawfully accessing a database to acquire evidence to support a FISA application is itself an issue of unlawful application assembly.
Hence the FISC notes the FBI is committed to “short and long-term technological improvements” that might stop the unlawful exploitation of databases containing the private information of Americans…. That’s the unwritten and implied message.
So that’s nice.
The court ends up agreeing mostly that FISA applications are based on the honor system, and in that process the only thing the FISC can suggest/order is for the FBI to have stronger attestations to the truthfulness and fullness of the application itself.
The court revises the language suggested for compliance forms and asks the DOJ and FBI to change the applications to include these more strongly worded promises and affirmations.
However, when there’s no legal punishment (serious prison time) for lying or manipulating the FISA applications, there is no reason to believe that double-dog swearing and promising will mean anything different when it comes to corrupt intents and purposes within the secret court process.
Here’s the opinion and order. Judge for yourself:
.
ps. It should be noted that Judge Boasberg was also the federal judge who blocked the release of the Comey memos and declarations by Mueller’s lead FBI agent David Archey.
Here is what a patriot is up against.
Pre 2016
Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell
District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan
District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly
District Judge James E. Boasberg
District Judge Amy Berman Jackson
District Judge Rudolph Contreras
District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
District Judge Christopher R. Cooper
District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan
District Judge Randolph D. Moss
District Judge Amit P. Mehta
Post 2016
District Judge Timothy J. Kelly
District Judge Trevor N. McFadden
District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich
District Judge Carl J. Nichols
Wow. Except for Sullivan (Clinton), and Kolar-Kotelly (Reagan), that top list is all 0bama judges.
Bottom list is all Trump judges, BTW.
On the pre-2016 list are names that people claimed could be possible Supremes in the past, Amy and Ketanji.
The Honor System in a Pirate Towne.
Arrgh you kidding me, Yer Honor?
Love it Gipper, the Pirate Towne. Known as the J Edger bldg. His Honor thinks more Honor then the already required Honor, including the affidavit under penalty of perjury like Agent Clinesmith altered and blew off is what's needed. How about prosecuting Clinesmith? Please read this summary of an ex-FBI counter Intelligence Agent who obtained numerous FISA warrants re the layers of Honor.

In an article titled, "It Ain't Easy Getting a FISA Warrant: I Was an FBI Agent and Should Know," here's what Rangappa wrote:
In an article titled, “It Ain’t Easy Getting a FISA Warrant: I Was an FBI Agent and Should Know,” here’s what Rangappa wrote:
… As someone who obtained FISA warrants while conducting counterintelligence investigations for the FBI, I can attest to the fact that they not only don’t involve the White House, but the process includes too many layers of approval to be granted without strong evidence.
There are two ways to obtain a wiretap – also known as electronic surveillance – on U.S. persons (citizens and permanent residents), and both include the courts. For criminal investigations, the FBI can seek a warrant under Title III of the U.S. criminal code by showing a federal court that there is probable cause to believe the target has engaged, or is engaging in, criminal activity. This is a fairly high standard because of a strong presumption in favor of our Fourth Amendment right to privacy, and requires a showing that less intrusive means of obtaining the same information aren’t feasible.
The standard for electronic surveillance for foreign intelligence purposes, though, is a little lower. This is because when it comes to national security, as opposed to criminal prosecutions, our Fourth Amendment rights are balanced against the government’s interest in protecting the country. The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) allows the FBI to get a warrant from a secret court, known as the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC), to conduct electronic surveillance on U.S. persons if they can show probable cause that the target is an “agent of a foreign power” who is “knowingly engag[ing]…in clandestine intelligence activities.” In other words, the government has to show that the target might be spying for a foreign government or organization.
But even under this standard, it’s not like the FBI can just decide to stop by a FISC to get a FISA warrant after going through the McDonald’s drive-thru for lunch. To even begin the process leading to a FISA, the FBI has to follow several steps outlined in the Attorney General Guidelines, which govern FBI investigations. First, the FBI has to conduct a “threat assessment” in order to establish grounds for even opening an investigation on potential FISA subjects. If a threat exists, the FBI must then formally open an investigation into possible foreign intelligence activity.
What does this look like in practice? Well, say, hypothetically, that a group of U.S. persons seem to have not infrequent contact with diplomats known to be Russian spies, whom the FBI are already monitoring. (Pro-tip: While it’s possible that such contacts could be accidental – I mean, hypothetically, the Trump inner circle could be a riot to hang out with socially – spies, particularly Russian ones, are pretty good at what they do and don’t spend time with people unless there’s a good reason.) The FBI might determine that, if the U.S. persons have access to classified information or could otherwise be “developed” for intelligence purposes by a foreign spy service, a significant enough threat exists to open an investigation – this would require at least one layer of approval within the FBI, and possibly more if the investigation concerns high-profile individuals.
The case still wouldn’t be FISA bound. FISA warrant investigations can’t be opened “solely on the basis of First Amendment activities,” so mere fraternization, even with sketchy people, wouldn’t be enough. The FBI would have to gather evidence to support a the claim that the U.S. target was knowingly working on behalf of a foreign entity. This could include information gathered from other methods like human sources, physical surveillance, bank transactions or even documents found in the target’s trash. This takes some time, and, when enough evidence had been accumulated, would be outlined in an affidavit and application stating the grounds for the FISA warrant. The completed FISA application would go up for approval through the FBI chain of command, including a Supervisor, the Chief Division Counsel (the highest lawyer within that FBI field office), and finally, the Special Agent in Charge of the field office, before making its way to FBI Headquarters to get approval by (at least) the Unit-level Supervisor there. If you’re exhausted already, hang on: There’s more.
The FISA application then travels to the Justice Department where attorneys from the National Security Division comb through the application to verify all the assertions made in it. Known as “Woods procedures” after Michael J. Woods, the FBI Special Agent attorney who developed this layer of approval, DOJ verifies the accuracy of every fact stated in the application. If anything looks unsubstantiated, the application is sent back to the FBI to provide additional evidentiary support – this game of bureaucratic chutes and ladders continues until DOJ is satisfied that the facts in the FISA application can both be corroborated and meet the legal standards for the court. After getting sign-off from a senior DOJ official (finally!), a lawyer from DOJ takes the FISA application before the FISC, comprised of eleven federal district judges who sit on the court on a rotating basis. The FISC reviews the application in secret, and decides whether to approve the warrant.
Now, it’s true that since its inception in 1978, the FISC has approved the vast majority of the over 25,000 FISA applications it has reviewed – some estimates put the number at over 99 percent. But that’s not surprising given the extensive process described above. In fact, if some reports are true that the initial FISA applications submitted to the FISC were rejected, prompting the FBI and DOJ to change its targets to the Russian banks doing business with Trump associates rather than the associates themselves (which would only require showing probable cause that the banks are a “foreign power,” which by definition they are), then a FISA application for Trump Tower, if one exists, would have been subject to even more scrutiny than would normally be the case.
In short, the FISA warrant process is designed to protect against the very abuse of power that the President has accused his predecessor of exercising. You could even say that FISA applications go through an “extreme vetting” process before being granted – something that the Trump administration ought to support.”
ya think so ey FBI Agent? Bull.
Appoint the equivalent of civilian grand juries to review FISA warrants.
Everyone that is a rat is exempt for participation.
The American public and justice is SCREWED again.
I venture AG Barr and the corrupt FBI/DOJ officials are smiling like Cheshire cats.
PDJT could wipe those smiles off in a heartbeat.
If I’m wrong – I’ll gladly consume massive quantities of crow.
MAGA
They are all criminals, some committing treason and all the rest aiding and abetting.
We do not have a legitimate federal government, apart from President Trump and those struggling to see justice done against these ongoing high crimes.
A nation can survive its fools and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and he carries his banners openly against the city.
But the traitor moves among those within the gates freely, his sly whispers rustling through all alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself.
For the traitor appears no traitor; he speaks in the accents familiar to his victim, and he wears their face and their garments and he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men.
He rots the soul of a nation; he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of a city; he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to be feared. The traitor is the plague. — Marcus Tullius Cicero
Those judges and those agencies that committed these crimes against citizens are WICKED!
I have to agree, “FISA applications are based on the honor system” is of course a joke. On us.
In addition to that joke, the actual, intended results of the LEGAL fisa’s are almost ZERO.
Jeez, am I out of line to posit the probability that they have snooped of way, way, way more innocent Americans then actual terrorists?
The Judical Warrent system as ran for over 200 years why now the need for FISA.
The FISA Court, the DOJ and the FBI are among Satan's most favorite pets and greatest inventions… … … along with the house fly, herpes and head lice.
And coronavirus.
so not this time, but boy oh boy, next time this happens…..
Lol that's basically it, in a nutshell. You'd think the pitchforks would have shown up after decades of this trick, on both sides.
FUBAR. Shut it down unless there is jail time for those who abused the system. It's obvious that any tweaks to the system will not prevent anyone from repeating the abuses. The only deterrent is stiff penalties for anyone caught. That means Rosenstein too.
ANY kind of “secret court” is a very bad idea! EVIL!
Abolish the FISA court completely!
“They” can NEVER be trusted by “We the People”! EVER!
“The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.” — Amendment IV (an Untouchable), Our Constitution
Our 4th Amendment MUST be fully restored! All of Our Natural Rights Must be fully restored!
Well luckily, our guy holds the veto pen. So unless they do better than this, this whole thing might fold up in 11 days.
Personally, I think it should be disbanded. But at a very minimum, I like Jim Jordan's suggestion that a "defense" atty is appointed to represent the individual who is about to be surveilled. They should vigorously attack any and all information coming from the FIB. That shouldn't be hard.
Look it up. The FISC was a REFORM MEASURE in itself.
Personally, I think it should be disbanded.
Yes, that really sounds like the most reasonable approach. If the FBI wants to get a warrant on a US citizen (who is suspected of being a spy, working for a foreign gov’t), then go to court and get it. This should be done in the open, and if the “spy” is alerted, so what? If he “lays low”, then at least he is not spying. Or the foreign gov’t drops him (which is also a win.)
“However, when there’s no legal punishment (serious prison time) for lying or manipulating the FISA applications, there is no reason to believe that double-dog swearing and promising will mean anything different when it comes to corrupt intents and purposes within the secret court process.”
So, nothing will be fixed… again. And the FISC/FISA was a reform measure in itself! Goes to show that if you don’t send these people to prison as I WOULD BE if I lied on an incredibly important federal document OR just lied to one of the liars who lied on the FISA warrant application, nothing will ever be reformed.
Instead, within his opinion & order Judge Boasberg focuses exclusively on the recommendations from Amici Curiae David Kris
—-
Can stop reading now. Tells all we need to know. Court says to Americans, “FU, whudya gonna do ‘ bout it?”
Then we have Schmukie Shoemer threatening SCOTUS justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, by name “You will pay the price” if they uphold tough Louisiana abortion law.
Someone should give him a warning like he gave the judges.
Nope, Boots. Cause that someone would be charged, indicted and prosecuted like we want Schumer to be.
Where is the Ethics committee and why don’t they do their job?
So, they are really sorry they got caught and they pinky swear they won't do it again because, reasons.
These crooked Obama judges and politicians will never do the right thing.
They are in CYA mode.
They are in CYA mode.
Pathetic government circle jerk
Are the "line" prosecutors who lied to the court still employed at the DOJ? Do they still have their law license? Why weren't they named-and-shamed in this response? There have been zero repercussions – which means the behavior will continue.
Yes, the behavior will continue. As Sundance pointed out in an earlier article after Collyer's report, violations continued as shown in Boesberg's 2018 report which they withheld for a year, not releasing until late fall 2019. This is an absolute outrage. Burn it down. Thank God President Trump has veto power.
The main problem is the secrecy, this all happens in darkness.
The only possible solution I can see is complete public disclosure of everything (every single search and result, FISA application, etc.) within 6 months of any event. Let the public see exactly what is happening and how the system is being used.
The penalty for nondisclosure should be a class 1 felony and mandatory 20 years in prison.
This way they could still use the surveillance for legitimate purposes and be held accountable for abuses. Sunlight is the best disinfectant.
All of the levers of power and justice in this country have been corrupted and debased. PDJT stands virtually alone in defense of our Constitutional Republic. We the people have been mostly marginalized and our votes diluted through a variety of voter fraud methods. Trump is our last stand.
PRESIDENT Trump is our last peaceful stand.
FIFY
FIFY
Is there no one willing to go out on a limb and destroy this unconstitutional mess? Spying on Americans doesn't make us safe. It didn't help the Soviet Union, it's not helping us now. One of these judges has to kill this nonsense and give back what little freedom we have left.
There is no "we can spy on everyone all the time" clause in the constitution. General warrants are forbidden by law. Fisa is illegal.
Something RARELY, if ever mentioned is the fact that everything we do electronically, all of us, is collected. And I do mean everything…
No matter what, “they” are never going to give up that totally unconstitutional invasion, then there is the simple fact that many millions of Americans give it up on their own on fakebook, google, etc…
Once again Why does Wray have a job? It is part of the director of the FBI job description to manage against internal corruption.
fkn retarded. If the pres cannot get a an appointment through then just fire everyone down until you hit a solid to default fill the position in absentee.
"If the pres cannot get a an appointment through then just fire everyone down until you hit a solid to default fill the position in absentee."
^^^ THIS ^^^
^^^ THIS ^^^
Just my humble opinion here but I believe the patriot act and FISA court need to be burned to the ground period! Carry on.
And they aren't all that needs to be burned to the ground never to be rebuilt.
Got that urge to pyro huh, Hey there is a lot of that going around.
One of those restless native dances with the flaming baton twirling is just what the doctor ordered.
A good old beach bonfire and roasting PIGS turning on a spit. SPIT !
Barbecue smells good cooking and makes me hungry.
Her is an idea…..
Instead of kicking the Big Brother I Spy “FISA abuse” can down the road to COVER UP what is a Deep State domestic espionage and seditious conspiracy CRIME,
How about instead we drag that can kicking and screaming out into the sunshine where in the light of the noon day Sun we can smile at that can and see better while we stomp the living shit out of it.
They are always wanting to send a loud and clear message when it is us they want to charge.
So, let’s send them a loud and clear message: Round them all up, everyone that participated including the judges that went along with it, and send them to prison for 7 to 9 years, like they wanted to send Roger Stone.
All the players involved.
That’s the ONLY reform that they will understand!
Without an immediate Justice Czar who can see everything and sit in on all Barr meetings, nothing will ever change IMO. IMO “We the People” are not be served as justice remains a two tier system.
And waiting until Nov IMO is too late.
Sidney now as Justice Czar and then Sidney as PT’s AG come Nov.
it needs to expire and all sequestered material declassified and unredacted.
Of course what is now fully exposed is that the 1970’s-era “FISA Court System” is and always was, actually, fully aware of its rubber-stamp role in approving the government’s ever-increasing technological power. For decades, they had a fully-cozy and fully-understood “business relationship” with the Government Customers who – quite perfunctorily … – came before their chambers.
How very harsh it is, now, more than 40 years later, for any of them to actually be expected to be … officers of the law.
“Please. Have mercy. If we confess that Hillary Clinton Always Should Have Been President,™ and if we can just ‘stuff’ the ballot boxes to ensure that She Is, can you puh-leeuze make this whole damned nightmare go away?”
We have always suspected but now it is patently obvious: the fisa court is just as corrupt as the fbi/doj and is league with them. God help us–
Now Mr. Harvey Oswald, given that you are unable to kill Mr. Kennedy a second time, I trust that you will behave yourself in future. Away you go, consider this a stern warning.
I assumed Rybicki resigned because he knew he signed off on some of the FISA nonsense and knew he would be indicted and deisbarred. Or did he cut a deal? Trump should declassify the stuff sundance pointed out months ago BEFORE any FISA renewal. Which means now.
If I were a Republican in the Senate, I would accept nothing David Kris does or recomm
When this society had a moral basis. When there was honor among men. When there was inherent honesty. When there was a blind justice. When you paid for what you got, and gave back the extra that was accidentally included. This kind of program could work. Not now. Schumer idealized it today in front of the Supreme Court.
Is Adm. Mike Rogers going to be interviewed by Durham or not? Maybe have the Admiral give a large press conference to go over his report of what abuses he found. Or have Cruz and Rand Paul be allowed on stage at the next MAGA rally and articulate precisely what is wrong with FISA/FISC so all the media covers it and not relegate it as a tertiary issue.
Abolish FISC
