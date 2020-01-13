FISA Court Selecting Surveillance State Advocate, David Kris, Shouldn’t Be a Surprise…

This is a little weedy, but it’s important….
In the second half of Devin Nunes interview with Maria Bartiromo today he was asked his thoughts about the FISA Court selecting David Kris as an FBI surveillance and compliance monitor. The issue is quite important because the FBI FISA reforms and promises are essentially meaningless without some form of structural review process.
However, the new 2020 FISC Presiding Judge James Boasberg selecting David Kris has been noted by several people as a rather weak effort on behalf of the court.
As an outcome of our former FISA-702 reviews CTH has an entirely different reason for questioning the selection of Kris; there’s much more substantive reasons to be alarmed about it; but first here’s the general consensus opposition:
WASHINGTON – The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) has stunned court-watchers by selecting David Kris — a former Obama administration lawyer who has appeared on “The Rachel Maddow Show” and written extensively in support of the FBI’s surveillance practices on the left-wing blog Lawfare — to oversee the FBI’s implementation of reforms in the wake of a damning Department of Justice inspector general report last year.
[…] “Of all the people in the swamp … this is the guy that you come up with?” Nunes asked. “The guy that was accusing me of federal crimes? The guy that was defending the dirty cops at the FBI? … The court must be trying to abolish itself. There is long-term damage.”
President Trump then referenced Nunes’ interview with Bartiromo on Twitter on Sunday afternoon, calling Kris “highly controversial” and slamming the FISC’s decision. (read more)
There’s an aspect to the history of David Kris and Judge Boasberg that explains this selection…. It doesn’t justify it, but explains it. CTH first learned of Kris when researching who the government was using as Amici Curiae for FISC Reviews (FISC-R appeals).
You see, there’s a process when the FISA court denies the position of the government, for the feds to appeal the FISC decision. In essence if the FISA court defines activity by the government as a violation of the fourth amendment, the government sends representatives to argue “process issues” on behalf of the surveillance state. David Kris has been one of those Amici Curiae; and specifically Kris has worked to ameliorate Judge Boasberg before.
Judge Boasberg became the presiding FISC judge on January 1st of this year, replacing FISA Judge Rosemary Collyer.
In April 2017 the DNI released a FISA report written by Presiding Judge Rosemary Collery that showed massive abuse, via unauthorized searches of the NSA database, in the period of November 2015 through May 2016. Judge Collyer’s report specifically identified search query increases tied to the 2016 presidential primary. Two years of research identified this process as the DOJ/FBI and IC using the NSA database to query information related to political candidates, specifically Donald Trump.
When Judge Boasberg was given the similar assignment, to review the intelligence community use of the NSA database, essentially a FISA-702 compliance audit (2017 through March 2018), he wrote his findings in a report in October 2018.
Within Judge Boasberg’s review of the 2017 activity he outlined an identical set of FISA violations from within the FBI units and “contractors” as initially outlined by Judge Collyer a year earlier. Judge Boasberg wrote his opinion in October 2018 and that opinion was declassified last October 8th, 2019).
Boasberg’s review was 2017 through March 2018 [Main Link to All Legal Proceedings Here], written October 2018 and made public October 2019.
To counter the FISA-702 legal issues Judge Boasberg was identifying about the unlawful data exploitation and surveillance of U.S. persons (4th amendment violations), the government countered with an attempt to justify. This is the aforementioned appeal process known as the FISC-R. Who is the Amici Curiae attempting the justification?
Yup, David Kris. The level of back-and-forth govt. justification -vs- FISC argument within the database surveillance process was where we first saw Mr. Kris name surface.
In 2018, in response to Boasberg, the Government appealed the FISC’s deficiency finding related to the FBI’s procedures to the FISC-R which, after briefings and oral arguments by the Government and amici, issued a per curiam opinion on July 12, 2019.
Because the FISC-R’s conclusion regarding Section 702 required the Government to amend the FBI’s querying procedures, it declined to reach the issue of whether the FBI’s querying and minimization procedures complied with the requirements of FISA and the Fourth Amendment.
On September 4, 2019, the FISC approved the FBI’s amended querying procedures, explaining that the revisions remedy the deficiencies contained in the earlier procedures. Thus, the FISC held that the FBI’s minimization and querying procedures were consistent with the requirements of Section 702 and the Fourth Amendment. [Ruling]
Although the Government did not seek to resume FISA-702(16) “abouts” collection, the FISC, with assistance from amici, reviewed whether the “abouts” restrictions applied to any other types of Section 702 acquisitions currently being conducted. Essentially it was the job of David Kris to deal with the violations being outlined, and then find process arguments to convince the FISA court to keep letting the DOJ and FBI use the system.
It’s Kris’s job to manufacture the judicial plausible deniability the FISA Judges need to keep allowing the FISA process to exist.
Stop and read that again.
Even before Mr. Kris was given this new FISC assignment, it was already his job to manufacture process arguments, find obtuse angles to justify the procedures being used, and provide the FISA judges with the plausible deniability they need in order to keep rubber stamping the fourth amendment violations.
It’s a scheme. A legal game of whac-a-mole. Every time the DOJ and FBI violate the fourth amendment; and every time they are caught in a compliance audit; Kris comes into the picture as the ‘fixer’, with the job to keep the non-fixable system going.
How do we know these are not earnest procedural processes being refined? Because the exact same violations are found year after year, after year. Nothing is ever fixed; the judges point out the violations; the Amici promise new process fixes; and wash-rinse-repeat the next year…. and the next….. and the next.
Boasberg noted in his 2018 opinion the “about” query option that NSA Director Mike Rogers halted, technically didn’t stop. Instead operators used the “to and from” option almost identically as the “about” queries for downstream data review and extraction.
The FISA Appellate Court appointed amici curiae (David Kris) to review Boasberg’s opinion and reconcile counter claims by the FBI. Boasberg was never satisfied despite the FISC-R amicus assurances. Previously CTH said these opinions reflected valid judicial cynicism within a reluctant re-authorization…. However, after looking deeply at the last three annual FISC reports, it now appears the judges are only writing cynically – and are actually willfully participating in a process that abuses the fourth amendment.
One of the weird aspects to all of the FISC reports, and this extends to both Collyer and Boasberg, is that both presiding FISC judges never ask the “why” question: why are all these unauthorized database searches taking place? Instead, both judges focus on process issues and technical procedural questions, seemingly from a position that all unauthorized searches were done without malicious intent.
Accepting that neither judge, likely purposefully, had no information upon their FISA review, their lack of curiosity is not necessarily a flaw but rather a feature of a very compartmentalized problem.
Boasberg and Collyer are only looking at one set of data-points all centered around FISA(702) search queries. Additionally, the scale of overall annual database searches outlined by Boasberg extends well over three million queries by the FBI and thousands of anonymous users; and the oversight only covers a sub-set of around ten percent.
As a result of the number of users with database access; and as Boasberg notes in his declassified opinion there is no consistent application of audit-trails or audit-logs; and worse yet, users don’t have to explain “why”, so there’s no FISC digging into “why”; the process is a bureaucratic FUBAR from a compliance standpoint.
Guess what?
Yes, they’ve designed it that way.
We have to get the entire FISA-702 process stopped, and that includes using the FISA Court against U.S. citizens. Why? Because, as President Obama’s term highlighted, it’s a massive surveillance database that is being used to gather black-ops and political surveillance against our elected officials.
FISA-702, the entire process, needs to be eliminated. If the DOJ or FBI want to turn on a surveillance switch against an American person, let them go to a standard Title-3 judge and request a search warrant for it.
I appreciate you Sundance. Sometimes you feel like the only voice crying out in the wilderness.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Isn’t this how they do things in Iran? Clean the site with a bulldozer and nope, you cannot have the black boxes! I am really getting tired of the Mullahs running our IC, DOJ and FISA courts.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree SD with your conclusions. Keep the FISA court out of American citizen lives. Leave that to the regular Title-3 courts. Thank you for your in depth analysis. Well done.
LikeLiked by 8 people
2002 75 cases clinton administration fisa abuse..note the language of the court to avoid going into the nitty gritty
But in a number of cases, the court said, the F.B.I. and the Justice Department had made ”erroneous statements” in eavesdropping applications about ”the separation of the overlapping intelligence and criminal investigators and the unauthorized sharing of FISA information with F.B.I. criminal investigators and assistant U.S. attorneys.”
”How these misrepresentations occurred remains unexplained to the court,” the opinion said.
In essence, the court said that the F.B.I. and the Justice Department were violating the law by allowing information gathered from intelligence eavesdrops to be used freely in bringing criminal charges, without court review, and that criminal investigators were improperly directing the use of counterintelligence wiretaps.
The opinion said that in September 2000, ”the government came forward to confess errors in 75 FISA applications related to major terrorist attacks directed against the United States — the errors related to misstatements and omissions of material facts.”
In one case, it said, the error appeared in a statement issued by the office of Louis J. Freeh, then the F.B.I. director, in which the bureau said that target of an intelligence eavesdropping request ”was not under criminal investigation.”
In March of 2001, the court said, ”the government reported similar misstatements in another series of FISA applications in which there was supposed to be a ‘wall’ between separate intelligence and criminal squads in F.B.I. field offices to screen FISA intercepts, when in fact all of the F.B.I. agents were on the same squad and all of the screening was done by the one supervisor overseeing both investigations.” The location of the squad and the nature of the inquiry were not described.
Gregory T. Nojeim, associate director of the national office of the American Civil Liberties Union in Washington, said the opinion was ”astounding” in demonstrating that the F.B.I. and the Justice Department have tried an ”end run around the Fourth Amendment
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am sorry to say this – but that guy looks like a UFO
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now, now… his freakishly large Cranium is just packed full of “keeping America safe from Bad Actors”. It’s a big task, dontchaknow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Justice Roberts is crooked as is the entire FISC. This court now has become a tool of the Democratic Party and the deep state to elicit power and graft and these judges are part of the scheme. The corruption of the DOJ/FBI has now reached monumental levels. They are the American cartel. They have reached the point where they appoint themselves as ‘watch dogs’. Nunes and Meadows are lonely out there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t that cute.
After a lifetime of never seeing a single big government agency rolled back or dissolved, people think the FISA courts and the laws granting them authority will be repealed.
I have a slightly used bridge to sell -_-
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was telling my congressman this in 2007. He flatly denied that the 702 process posed any threat to US citizens.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Like it or not, the ‘FISC Court concept'(!) cannot be saved.”
Face it: FISC was conceived in the late 1970’s, when a stupendously-naïve US Congress was unhappy with what Richard Nixon had been doing. They decided that “a Court” would be better. Unfortunately they failed to consider that it would forever be a one-sided Court … never able to hear from the actual Accused, nor even from his Devil’s Advocate. Therefore it would never be able to know … that the [only …] party that it was hearing from was purposely lying.
“Courts” only work when they are presented with two, equally-balanced parties, between which they can then meaningfully weigh. Unfortunately, our 1970’s-era predecessors didn’t think of that.
Now, I would frankly argue that the constructors of PATRIOT also did not anticipate how the powers which they authorized would one day be used to construct unforeseen vulnerabilities that would affect hundreds of millions of people … most of whom still trusted in the Fourth Amendment.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Look at the blatant violations of half the bill of rights perpetrated by the family courts.
Those family courts operate out in the open, with no top secret classifications to hide behind.
No state or federal court is willing to strike down their blatant overreaches.
No legislator is willing to reform them to bring them into line with the constitution.
Now, the FISA courts do all this behind an iron curtain of “classified for national security reasons”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mike,
Peanut gallery question.
Is the AC role of scrutinising “process” for errors even meaningful?
Does the “friend” address predicate , in initial or follow up reviews?
To my suspicious eye, to focus on technicalities generates superficially impressive data, talking points to channel questions down the hole chasing rabbits. I’ve watched them stonewall Congress , and when they do condescend to, the interrogatory launches the wrong direction!
Seems to me to circumvent the central point: why? Who, how many? what is the purpose of your query and is it justifiable?
Am I misreading this ?
LikeLike
Presumambly Kris requires a security clearance in order to perform his task of sweeping everything under the carpet. A security clearance granted by the executive branch. Over to you, Mr President.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wouldn’t that be REFRESHING…
LikeLike
Combine the FISA and the FBI, along with their “little friends” in many of the other alphabets, and you have something the Iranian Mullahs can only dream of.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember when there were actual groups that fought against the government spying on Americans? I vaguely recall something about the ACLU once being one of them. Guess it’s up to us now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bets. Yes it is. True words.
The government, DoJ in particular, has been and is continuing to aggressively encroach on our territory: citizen forums to debate policy are a thing of the past,
Now they “Resist” who we elect? On demonstratively absurd accusations?
Then deny it?
Its not we who fell off the turnip truck, it’s these legally immune mobsters strutting about with their badges & clearances!
The government is denying our right and ability to defend our borders and communities from what amounts to an illegal invasion, and forcing us to subsidise it without our consent.
Its the nature of the beast, to accululate power and resources , and it will ever be thus
From ground level up, that’s the ageless dynamic: To fight back and reclaim authority over our lives. Ad infinitum.
In my opinion. 🇺🇸⚖️🏛❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Words, not actions. Barr now appears in a slightly different light.
LikeLike
I am tired of talk that comes to nothing. It makes my heart sick when I remember all the good words and broken promises.
– Hinmatoowyalahtqit
LikeLiked by 1 person
JE Dyer has an article on Kris covering 2003 to 2012. Excellent companion piece to Sundance work here… Read both
https://libertyunyielding.com/2020/01/12/fbis-new-fisa-reformer-worked-with-brennan-on-terrorism-case-that-launched-obama-era-unmasking-explosion/
LikeLike
There is a much much simpler explanation.
Boasberg is an Obama appointee. Full stop.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fox watching the hen house.
LikeLike
DOJ and FBI simply cannot be trusted. It’s really as simple than that.
As Sundance notes… it’s year after year after year. So brazen and emboldened, they actually attempt a Soft Coup of a duly elected President. I’m think they aren’t exactly worried about any “consequences”, because “consequences” apparently don’t exist. This train has no brakes… like literally… there is nothing between We The People and full-on China-/Russia-style Police State. The Constitution is, like, a really cool idea at this point, but apparently more of a collection of suggestions, guidelines, and nice-to-haves. Civil Liberties don’t matter… free and fair elections don’t matter… one can only imagine what’s next.
9/11 started with a systemic “intelligence failure”. And 20 years later we end up with… what… worse than that? How’s that work, exactly?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“David Kris — a former Obama administration lawyer who has appeared on “The Rachel Maddow Show” and written extensively in support of the FBI’s surveillance practices on the left-wing blog Lawfare”
Reminds me of…
LikeLiked by 1 person
“A Ridiculous Choice” – FISA Court Sparks Firestorm, Appoints Conflicted, Anti-Trump Attorney To Oversee FBI Fixes
KRIS IS AN OBAMA SWAMP CREATURE
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/fisa-court-sparks-firestorm-appoints-conflicted-anti-trump-attorney-oversee-fbi-fixes
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was just reading Andrew McCarthy’s “Ball of Collusion” and there’s a similar argument in there as to why the whole FISA aparatus never should have been created. If you have the book, read chapter 5 with the above post in mind. The over-simplified gist of it is that the folks with oversight authority (i.e. the FISC) don’t have a vested interest in protecting our 4th amendment rights. People whose rights have been violated cannot bring actions before the FISC because they don’t even know they’ve been violated.
McCarthy argues that oversight should be in the hands of accountable, elected officials who answer to the voters (i.e. Congress). Now, you can argue about how worthless Congress is, but that’s another discussion. Point is, the overseers should be accountable to the voters.
I think McCarthy has a real good point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Definetly a second test, on the color of someone hat!
First, are they on record singing “Muellers an honorable man”?
SECOND; Do the say the FISC court and FISA process needs dismantling?
And Barr is two for two.
Bear,in mind, if LE suspects someone of taking, raping and murdering numerous small children, they CAN NOT get this kind of a Title one search warrant.
They get a,title,3.
Or a major drug or human trafficker, mob boss, etc.
Its Title 3
SUPPOSEDLY the only access to title one is for TERRORISM or,ESPIONAGE.
WOW, they suspected millions of people of Terrorism or Espionage?
And BARR is defending this process?
Defending the bias training at the FBI, and that this bozo chris can fix,whats wrong with FISC?
And they blatantly appoint this guy, with his history, to ‘fix’ the FISA/FISK?
FOXES/HENHOUSE.
EXPOSE to DISCREDIT is the antidote to Investigate to Exhonerate.
Sunshine is disinfectant, and Sundance is Mr. Clean, bringing the Sunshine in.
Keep opening the drapes, following the breadcrumbs, Sundance!
And yes, keep calling for declass, of your ever expanding wish list!
Let the,sun shine in!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Definetly a second test, on the color of someone hat!
First, are they on record singing “Muellers an honorable man”?
SECOND; Do the say the FISC court and FISA process needs dismantling?
And Barr is two for two.
Bear,in mind, if LE suspects someone of taking, raping and murdering numerous small children, they CAN NOT get this kind of a Title one search warrant.
They get a,title,3.
Or a major drug or human trafficker, mob boss, etc.
Its Title 3
SUPPOSEDLY the only access to title one is for TERRORISM or,ESPIONAGE.
WOW, they suspected millions of people of Terrorism or Espionage?
And BARR is defending this process?
Defending the bias training at the FBI, and that this bozo chris can fix,whats wrong with FISC?
And they blatantly appoint this guy, with his history, to ‘fix’ the FISA/FISK?
FOXES/HENHOUSE.
EXPOSE to DISCREDIT is the antidote to Investigate to Exhonerate.
Sunshine is disinfectant, and Sundance is Mr. Clean, bringing the Sunshine in.
Keep opening the drapes, following the breadcrumbs, Sundance!
And yes, keep calling for declass, of your ever expanding wish list!
Let the sun shine in!
LikeLike
I myself always like to play games where I make the rules, keep them secret and also get to be the referee. I usually win. What a scam! As Trump would say “the game is rigged”.
What would our founders think if they knew we now appoint judges not to uphold the Constitution but to defy it and cannot be held accountable for it.
I would like to see both Boasberg and Collyer impeached. That would be the best way to publicize this FISA farse to the American public.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The DS is so deeply and broadly entrenched that no member of its cabal is subject to any judicial or administrative punishment. The DS swamp is, indeed, too big to drain.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Therefore the Blob Clog must be dissolved.
Agree Dan, it’s an enmeshed network, not three branches, nor do we have firewalls between institutions p, lots of luminal SIS & SES that cross boundaries on interagency task forces. The fusion of power enabled consciously with the structural changes post 9/11 were a predictable, foreseeable nightmare of an authoritarian state.
to my knowledge, we have no deadman switch, as it were, a platform that supersedes this Blob, the DoJ et al’s monopoly of federal law.
Negligent. I’m disillusioned with their competence as executives and policy builders. This was not thought through.
Devolve, decentralise, break up into manageable pieces.
LikeLike
fisa new name is now filth… it needs to be flushed..
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Kris appointment is totally transparent.
I have a ranch with a fair-sized herd of cattle, and I recognize bs when I see it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dan,
Its a staredown. A game of chicken to them. They know we know.
Its been obvious from the rollout.
No institution gives up power voluntarily.
In my humble opinion. 🇺🇸
LikeLike
An alternative solution is to require the government to surveil everything everyone does all the time and give the public total access to the NSA database 24/7 via the internet. Then nobody would ever misbehave and the world would be perfect.
LikeLike
Sounds UN American.
LikeLike
Good grief. It’s a joke.
But it would be better than a one way track for liberals to spy on conservatives.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Could it be any more obvious Judge Roberts was spied on and blackmailed by Obama?
I suspect hundreds were.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is a common theory, but hardly obvious.
LikeLike
Every “decision” he makes seems to be a head scratching one. Roberts would appear to be in some people/persons pocket.
LikeLike
I always said it would take Trump two terms to purge massive the corruption Obama filled our gov with.
LikeLike
I agree. And, even then it may be impossible.
But Trump’s re-election would speak even more loudly than his first election. I DREAM of that day. I will watch CNN and MSNBC with glee!
LikeLiked by 1 person
John Roberts appoints all the judges to the FISC and they are all Obama judges.
We know how deep that hole goes but we turn our heads away with hopes.
Obama hope, that.
https://www.brookings.edu/articles/john-roberts-appoints-judges-to-more-than-the-fisa-court/
LikeLiked by 1 person
FBI abuses in domestic surveillance of the Trump campaign eerily echo Red Scare raids
A court has ordered the bureau to explain how it will correct its behavior going forward, exactly a century after it should have learned its lesson.
https://www.nbcnews.com/think/opinion/fbi-abuses-domestic-surveillance-trump-campaign-eerily-echo-red-scare-ncna1113696
LikeLiked by 1 person
falsus in omnibus indeed.
Good for NBC for trying real reporting.
LikeLike
Laws and constitutions never have and never will contain the surveillance state.
Congress funds the massive apparatus that gathers our communications in the first place. Pretending to “fix” or curtail mining that data overlooks this.
The legislation and court oversight have always been a sham.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is one name and one person who we don’t hear from: Chief Justice Roberts. He is their leader. Are we to morph into a Soviet style of living where the State knows everything about each individual?
Roberts is the guy who should be out front on this, right? Nowhere can he be found!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, the FISA court was in on it. It was always the only explanation that made sense. All their hand-wringing and posturing was/is just that. Shut it down, please.
LikeLike
“The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress” – Frederic Douglass
LikeLiked by 1 person
The NSA is the world’s largest criminal organization, breaking far more laws world wide then any organization in history.
For that I am thankful.
But when they are turned upon the American populace it is a clear violation of the 1st, 4th and 5th amendment of our Bill of Rights.
The FISC is a crime against we the People the moment they started granting millions of warrants at a time. And historically approving over 99% of the requests put before them on HIGHLIGHTS THE CRIMINALITY OF THE COURT ITSELF.
Heinrich Himmler would certainly be impressed by the American FBI and it’s secret court.
LikeLike