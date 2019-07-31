FOIA Release: FBI Agents Picked Up Comey Memos From His House Day Before Senate Testimony…

A recent FOIA release from Judicial Watch (full pdf below) reveals that two of Mueller’s initial FBI agents, based on dates and redactions – likely Peter Strzok and Joe Pientka, visited James Comey on June 7th, 2017, to retrieve a collection of his memos.

[However, a word of caution, one of the memos was titled “last night at 6:30pm” and is being widely misinterpreted to have been written the night before (June 6th, 2017) when that is not accurate. It is likely that memo relates to the January dinner in the White House with President Trump that held the same sentence.]

(pdf here)

If we ignore the misinterpreted “last night” memo aspect (dinner with potus in January ’17), here’s what we can learn from this FOIA release:

♦First, the memos were picked up while FBI agent’s Peter Strzok and Joe Pientka were lead FBI agents that transferred into the Mueller team. Therefore it’s likely they were the two who traveled to Comey’s house for this June 7th effort.

♦Second, the memos were picked up June 7th, 2017, the day before James Comey appeared before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, June 8th, 2017 [See Link].

It was during this June 8th SSCI committee testimony where Comey first revealed the scope of his memo keeping. Keep in mind, all prior research shows SSCI Chairman Richard Burr and SSCI Vice-Chair Mark Warner were part of the corrupt effort against President Trump. Their committee was where leaker James Wolfe (sleeping with journalist Ali Watkins) was operational. The SSCI was part of the aggregate coup effort.

WARNER: I think that’s a very important statement you just made. Then, unlike your dealings with presidents of either parties in your past experience, in every subsequent meeting or conversation with this president, you created a written record. Did you feel that you needed to create this written record of these memos, because they might need to be relied on at some future date? COMEY: Sure. I created records after conversations that I think I did it after each of our nine conversations. If I didn’t, I did it for nearly all of them especially the ones that were substantive. I knew there might come a day when I would need a record of what had happened, not just to defend myself, but to defend the FBI and our integrity as an institution and the Independence of our investigative function. That’s what made this so difficult is it was a combination of circumstances, subject matter and the particular person. WARNER: I think that is very significant. I think others will probably question that. Now, the chairman and I have requested those memos. It is our hope that the FBI will get this committee access to those memos so again, we can read that contemporaneous rendition so that we’ve got your side of the story. – Transcript Link

Understanding the timeline; and overlaying the ideological intents and purposes; it would make sense that Robert Mueller and the ‘small group’ would want to exploit the memo content (hell, they likely knew all about it as soon as written), and simultaneously keep those memos buried and under their ‘small group’ control.

By taking custody of the memos, the Mueller investigative team would be able to block any outside inquiry. That’s the motive for the FBI visit to James Comey on June 7th, 2017. Comey could then talk about the memos the next day while knowing the ‘small group’ would use the “ongoing investigation” to keep them hidden from review.

Senators Mark Warner, Richard Burr and the media would be able to frame discussion of the memos to undermine President Trump, while knowing the memos would be kept out of public review. With hindsight go back and review the SSCI testimony; this approach appears to have been pre-planned.

Here is the FOIA release on the FBI records:

.

Now lets overlay the Archey Declarations” against the FOIA release.

David Archey was the lead FBI agent who took over the Mueller investigation after FBI agent Peter Strzok was removed. David Archey came into the small group effort in August of 2017.

After the media sued the DOJ and FBI to get the Comey memos, David Archey described them. Now we find a disparity.

David Archey gave sworn testimony to DC Circuit Judge Boasberg that the memos were assembled by the FBI “on or by May 12, 2017”.

(pdf source – page #3 of declaration #3)

Obviously if the FBI was picking up memos on June 7th, 2017, the Archey declaration to the court is incorrect. However, remember, Archey didn’t join the team until August 2017, so his sworn statement in October 2017 has to be based on information from others.

Regardless of how the error was made, a lie – or intentional mistake, the declaration to Judge James Boasberg was obviously inaccurate.

Again, the bottom line is the Comey Memos (of unknown quantity) contain a diary of record keeping by FBI Director James Comey. Obviously he was writing these memos because he was covering his ass. The fact that he was keeping these notes at home, and/or he moved the memos to his home after the election, is even more indication that Comey knew the operation against President Trump had the potential to go sideways.

I would strongly advise everyone to be familiar with the Archey Declarations (pdf below) which are descriptions of the Comey memo content.

.

The DOJ has until August 2nd, 2019 (Friday), to file a response to the CNN motion supporting an earlier court order that mandated the release of the Archey Declarations

Advertisements