FOIA Release: FBI Agents Picked Up Comey Memos From His House Day Before Senate Testimony…

A recent FOIA release from Judicial Watch (full pdf below) reveals that two of Mueller’s initial FBI agents, based on dates and redactions – likely Peter Strzok and Joe Pientka, visited James Comey on June 7th, 2017, to retrieve a collection of his memos.
[However, a word of caution, one of the memos was titled “last night at 6:30pm” and is being widely misinterpreted to have been written the night before (June 6th, 2017) when that is not accurate. It is likely that memo relates to the January dinner in the White House with President Trump that held the same sentence.]
(pdf here)
If we ignore the misinterpreted “last night” memo aspect (dinner with potus in January ’17), here’s what we can learn from this FOIA release:
♦First, the memos were picked up while FBI agent’s Peter Strzok and Joe Pientka were lead FBI agents that transferred into the Mueller team. Therefore it’s likely they were the two who traveled to Comey’s house for this June 7th effort.
♦Second, the memos were picked up June 7th, 2017, the day before James Comey appeared before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, June 8th, 2017 [See Link].
It was during this June 8th SSCI committee testimony where Comey first revealed the scope of his memo keeping. Keep in mind, all prior research shows SSCI Chairman Richard Burr and SSCI Vice-Chair Mark Warner were part of the corrupt effort against President Trump. Their committee was where leaker James Wolfe (sleeping with journalist Ali Watkins) was operational. The SSCI was part of the aggregate coup effort.
WARNER: I think that’s a very important statement you just made. Then, unlike your dealings with presidents of either parties in your past experience, in every subsequent meeting or conversation with this president, you created a written record. Did you feel that you needed to create this written record of these memos, because they might need to be relied on at some future date?
COMEY: Sure. I created records after conversations that I think I did it after each of our nine conversations. If I didn’t, I did it for nearly all of them especially the ones that were substantive. I knew there might come a day when I would need a record of what had happened, not just to defend myself, but to defend the FBI and our integrity as an institution and the Independence of our investigative function. That’s what made this so difficult is it was a combination of circumstances, subject matter and the particular person.
WARNER: I think that is very significant. I think others will probably question that. Now, the chairman and I have requested those memos. It is our hope that the FBI will get this committee access to those memos so again, we can read that contemporaneous rendition so that we’ve got your side of the story. – Transcript Link
Understanding the timeline; and overlaying the ideological intents and purposes; it would make sense that Robert Mueller and the ‘small group’ would want to exploit the memo content (hell, they likely knew all about it as soon as written), and simultaneously keep those memos buried and under their ‘small group’ control.
By taking custody of the memos, the Mueller investigative team would be able to block any outside inquiry. That’s the motive for the FBI visit to James Comey on June 7th, 2017. Comey could then talk about the memos the next day while knowing the ‘small group’ would use the “ongoing investigation” to keep them hidden from review.
Senators Mark Warner, Richard Burr and the media would be able to frame discussion of the memos to undermine President Trump, while knowing the memos would be kept out of public review. With hindsight go back and review the SSCI testimony; this approach appears to have been pre-planned.
Here is the FOIA release on the FBI records:
.
Now lets overlay the Archey Declarations” against the FOIA release.
David Archey was the lead FBI agent who took over the Mueller investigation after FBI agent Peter Strzok was removed. David Archey came into the small group effort in August of 2017.
After the media sued the DOJ and FBI to get the Comey memos, David Archey described them. Now we find a disparity.
David Archey gave sworn testimony to DC Circuit Judge Boasberg that the memos were assembled by the FBI “on or by May 12, 2017”.
(pdf source – page #3 of declaration #3)
Obviously if the FBI was picking up memos on June 7th, 2017, the Archey declaration to the court is incorrect. However, remember, Archey didn’t join the team until August 2017, so his sworn statement in October 2017 has to be based on information from others.
Regardless of how the error was made, a lie – or intentional mistake, the declaration to Judge James Boasberg was obviously inaccurate.
Again, the bottom line is the Comey Memos (of unknown quantity) contain a diary of record keeping by FBI Director James Comey. Obviously he was writing these memos because he was covering his ass. The fact that he was keeping these notes at home, and/or he moved the memos to his home after the election, is even more indication that Comey knew the operation against President Trump had the potential to go sideways.
I would strongly advise everyone to be familiar with the Archey Declarations (pdf below) which are descriptions of the Comey memo content.
.
The DOJ has until August 2nd, 2019 (Friday), to file a response to the CNN motion supporting an earlier court order that mandated the release of the Archey Declarations
Supposedly the IG declined to prosecute Comey on the leaked classified memos. Some people are upset but that’s a narrow matter that is only tangentially related to SpyGate and FISA abuse.
My feeling is, and I’d love for ristvan to weigh in, that the DOJ in future matters/investigations/prosecutions will use the IG report on Comey’s memos as a sort of character witness, to establish intent and motive, and to impeach his character by informing the jury on his lack of candor and disrespect for the law.
Not IG, DOJ declined to prosecute.
And where did that news come from? What source other than Solomon?
“Some people are upset but that’s a narrow matter that is only tangentially related to SpyGate and FISA abuse.”
Agree. I just posted a while back in the daily thread this exact thing wrt. prosecution declination. The Comey IG report is it’s OWN THING. Sort of a side show in the big picture. Also…
“And as ristvan has mentioned previously: if you’re going to indict the Conspirators… you get one shot to get it right. It’s complicated. So don’t eff it up.”
I think ristvan was correct on that point.
To be clear: I quoted myself from the other thread… ristvan did not use those exact words, but something to that effect.
Americans: I hope each of you will focus on the big picture as the President and his team work through cleaning up the mess created by the Obama administration’s coup de grace. Keep in mind that the Attorney General’s job is to not only clean up the mess left by the Obama gang, but he must rebuild a judicial system in which the American people can come to trust. Please try to be patient and let’s see how the Attorney General and the rest of the President’s team coordinate the cleaning process with the rebuilding process. I am a typical old rawbone cop. It is very hard to speak to you about patience when I left law enforcement because l reached the end of my tolerance. I reached that point not only because of the criminals I had to deal with, but primarily due to the actions and/or lack of actions the self-serving, witless, cowards sitting in political offices at every level of government. There must be a balance when administering justice in a nation of free people. When offenders are given far more rights/privileges than victims, there can never be balance in the system. The American people will never trust such a system!
When charging an individual for conduct that can result in multiple charges, then all charges must be brought at the same time. In other words, you can’t keep coming up with charges if you lose at trial. So, unless/until they can, with specificity, identify the facts and law surrounding all of Comey’s criminal conduct, they aren’t going to charge him with this now. Probably will be included in a RICO prosecution to show state of mind, course of conduct, or the like.
So many questions !
A pox on all these people. But especially Horowitz and Burr and Mitch and Paulie the Rat and Sessions and Barr and Durham and “Huber”.
But not on DJT. He’s just clueless, which ain’t no crime.
One guy writes a report that nobody has verified yet, and you’re ready to crucify people.
Of Coarse.
This could be the Comey OIG Report, not the FISA OIG Report.
Did anyone just now watch Hannity? Hubs ran into the room and just told me (I wasnt watching at the time it aired). It was mentioned the IG report recommended prosecuting Comey and the DOJ declined! Anyone hear this or read anything similar?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep! Hope it’s not true!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/07/john-solomon-james-comey-expected-to-be-skewered-by-doj-ig-probe-into-leaked-memos-but-comey-will-escape-prosecution/
Tucker Carson did that the previous hour and said that the DOJ is not going to prosecute. Either Hannity is pre-recorded or is not telling all.
Yes, we heard it on Hannity, too. They said maybe they are holding back to charge him with something bigger, but why can’t they have the leaking charges as well? Sara Carter questioned the same thing. But the DOJ also declined prosecuting McCabe earlier, too.
If Barr thinks any of this will be overlooked there won’t be any shred of respect or trust in our justice system,
Now we gotta hear from the Leftards and Media how “Comey was never charged” or some bullcrap like they give the Clintons or Obama, how they were never charged either. Hope enough people wake up to this utter corruption.
Also, they did say on Hannity that if Barr wants to charge later for this particular breach, he can, it could be, just for now.
‘If’ is a big two letter word…
Yeah, I am hopeful, but at the same time trying not to get too excited anymore again. The harder the crash. So tired of fighting against the tide. But will be excited if Mueller’s friend comes through for the country. Really surprised to hear Whitaker bring up Huber’s name, too, the other day in the interview. Last I heard, Sessions had him playing tiddlywinks.
The reasons for declination make no sense to me. Comey knows he has exposure. You are not going to sneak up on him.
So a cop stops Comey for going 60mph in a 40mph zone.
Well Mr. Comey we know you are still under investigation for bigger crimes (maybe). So we will let you off with a warning for the traffic offense.
LikeLike
I never fully realized how fully this nation’s legal system/law enforcement is governed by abject sleazebags. To where it threatens the well-being of us all.
-Retired prosecutor
Oh my! Please don’t tell me again that there will not indictments; that Comey (of all people) is going to skate. Again. As I’ve mentioned before: no one, no how, is going nowhere. Isn’t today the 31st? You know, when Joe diG said documents would be released? Did I miss it? Don’t think so. It’s a scam. It’s a con. I will happily recant when one of these DoJ/FBI SOBs gets indicted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well Solomon’s new article at The Hill claims that Barr’s DOJ has passed on charging Comey for leaking the memos, because they were not classified until later. That probably wouldn’t work for the rest of us. But special rules for special people a guess.
LikeLike
As head of the FBI, he is required to know (and he did) that they are classified when he pens them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Perhaps they weren’t able to prove intent? /SARCASM
If that’s the case, he’s not sure he could get prosecution on THIS issue. He wants a solid, more serious indictment. Hope that is the case.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Didn’t DeGenova promise the beginning of big declassifications today? How many more times will we pathetically fall for the football being pulled away trick?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Prefect analogy. Lets coin the phrase…
“Pulling a Lucy”
Agree. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.
But what about fooling me three times???
You can say that again…and again 😉
If Comey walks, does anyone think Mueller will be held accountable? Going further with AG Barr moving in from the Bush clan can we once again hear someone state how great the Justice Department is becoming since 2016?
Anyone remember one of the old soaps. “Search for Tomorrow”
Patience???
Anyone remember one of the old soaps. “Search for Tomorrow”
Patience???
Yeah, we’ve been strung along for 30 months, and the string along eras have just about run out the cloak.
I’m encouraged….not prosecuting this case against Comey is probably a good thing. Here’s why: patience and not indicting Comey now undercuts the narrative that a politicized DOJ is doing Trump’s bidding. Gotta believe that there will be better cases to prosecute in the future. At least the IG recommended prosecution and importantly, all this activity by Barr and Durham has got to have these dirty FBI cops sweating. Hillary and Obama and the rest….sweating too.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I like the way you think, G. And I pray fervently that this unleashing of the Kraken, and more, will in fact come to pass.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nope. DoJ is corrupt through and through. Barr doesn’t really care, and likely sweeps this all away. Nothing will be done. Ever. We can cry all we like, but that’s what is gonna happen.
I think Comey should be Manaforted. Bet there’s a nice cell available somewhere near Manafort.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes very encouraging, agree with you 200%.
It’s sad we have gotten to the point that when the President and the American people are well aware crimes were committed and the evidence is legion that the AG cannot act and do the bidding of his boss for fear of appearing political. That is not justice and it damn sure is not equal under the law.
LikeLiked by 4 people
the evidence is legion that the AG cannot act
I don’t think we have any actual evidence of that yet.
When we begin the game of peeling of charges. Remember, Comey already admitted to that much. Add it to the stack.
LikeLike
Now they’re going after CITIZEN Trump and his family from decades ago!
And you’re saying it’s just not the right time yet to go after the REAL criminals?
*side, not sit
Time IS on our side. The primaries don’t start until January 2020. We have 5 full months to see some action before it starts to get a bit uncomfortable.
G. I’ve been hoping that is the reason for non-charging for some time now.
That’s how I read it, G.
The leaking is minor league, especially if no previously classified info was included.
There are other felonies in play here. For openers, think about the falsity and fraud associated with the FISA application.
That is a predicate matter, and most serious, as it bore fruit from a very poisonous tree.
It’s the Clinton Defense.
No reasonable prosecutor…
Isn’t there something about some things being ‘born classified’ whether marked or not? I remember that from the Clinton email review.
What I find most galling is that they pretty much have him dead to rights on the exact same charge that Petreus pleaded guilty on. If the FBI had to come pick up the memos at his home and one was missing….sounds like the same thing to me!
Sundance is it possible their are two separate sets of memos. One set is the recollection.s of four conversations with the President. The second set is the Archy memos which are summations o f opperations.
Archys Description as you have noted indicate they are substantive and related to the investigation. Comey testified to a written record.of Presidential conversations only. He made.no mention of operational notes.
“The obvious fallacy here” is obvious only if you see through the level of indirection plotted by Mr. Comey.
Mr. Comey is (or will be) a defendant in the criminal trials that are to follow. Therefore, he cannot be a witness. His self-authored memos cannot be “substantive,” because in the present circumstances he obviously cannot be presumed to be truthful. Neither can they be held to be “related.” Because he is a defendant in this trial, he cannot testify against himself, nor can he be expected to have been willing to do so at the time that he authored these texts.
“Archer,” in this context, is merely a second level of indirection – capable only of lessening Mr. Comey’s original intent but in no way possibly adding to it. “Archer” added no original content to the things that he allegedly recorded, and likewise did not alter the motivations of the person (Mr. Comey) whose words he allegedly described.
“Sometimes actual things, once you finally blow the smoke away from them, are very simple.” James Comey is an experienced criminal mastermind, a worthy successor of J. Edgar Hoover. Even as he plotted his schemes against the President and others, he fully understood the many levels in which his schemes might potentially go wrong. “His defense, at this level,” was to construct an entire narrative. Then, in order to ensure that it would be accepted at its face, but also knowing that the document itself would be #CLASSIFIED#, he arranged for his minion, Archer, to summarize it at a less-restrictive degree of classification. If all went according to his plan, Archer’s summary would become … the New Narrative.
Once this “New Narrative” was de-classified, it would promptly be spread far and wide by Comey’s minions in the Press. Soon enough, everyone in America would hear about it – and, believe it. Therefore, Comey’s well-paid attorneys could politely inform the Court that their client must now walk free, immune from all charges, because “everybody (including all potential Jurors) already knows he must be guilty.”
See how that works?
Funny how it seems almost everyone jumps on board the ship to denigrate J. Edgar.
Many seem to forget how, in the beginning, he built the FBI…Fidelity, Bravery and Integrity. There have been thousands of agents who actually lived that code and served our country with distinction and great honor.
I suggest you temper your criticism, and perhaps limit the stones you so easily throw out.
Yes, and Google’s tagline used to be “Don’t be evil.” And it served as cover … for a while.
“I suggest you temper your criticism, and perhaps limit the stones you so easily throw out.”
No sir, I won’t. And neither should Mike Robinson. Maybe we can all embrace your rosey view, someday, after those responsible for corruption are routed out and properly brought to Justice.
To add: To not bring bad actors to Justice is to dishonor the memory of those (as you put it) “thousands of agents who actually lived that code and served our country with distinction and great honor.” To look the other way is to disgrace their service.
You know Carly, you remind me of those shrinks who never miss a chance to say how wrong Freud was about his posits, or how Wright’s buildings were known for the water leaks. Kicking dust upwards at any chance…for what purpose, to advance what goals or thoughts?
You might want to spend some time reading up on Greek and Roman history…lots of leaders come and go, some good, a few bad, and a few great. Life ain’t easy.
Try creating something great something, try it…
My thoughts on the FBI. While the organization does have some merit, it also realizes that the occasional non prosecution increases it’s overall power. Let’s take Hillary’s case as an example. Prosecuting her would have been a sh!tshow. One that no matter what the outcome, would have had half the country hating the organization.
Non-prosecution still results in half the country mad, but it also gives them a level of control over a future President. They could bend her to their will in certain situations, especially if they threatened to “uncover new evidence” at some point in the future.
Now, a bleaker view is they have now become a modern U.S. Mafia and they hide behind law and justice when in reality they are a Spectre level cabal. We keep expecting them to do the right thing, but we’ll always be disappointed because they represent evil.
Nice post Mike. That skill Comey has should never be tolerated. In my opinion, the DOJ should just summarily indict him just to f**k with him.
Yes, clear as mud. Please explain it like I’m AOC. Joking aside, honest people struggle to grasp the levels of wickedness in Comey. But, remember, he’s a Sunday school teacher, and he knows it’s a sin to bear false witness. Does he really think he can escape Judgment (Big “J”)?
I wonder if he explains to his Sunday School class that he worked for an administration that deliberately killed hundreds of thousands of innocents.
If Comey can’t be prosecuted and is given a pass there will be NO JUSTICE. You just as well cancel EVERYTHING . I’m p.o.’d
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t let it upset you. Not yet at least. All you have is one guy’s report. Who knows if it’s actually true. We don’t have any corroborating evidence yet that I’m aware of. Just wait until the facts come out. Sometimes our side is as bad as the other side for jerking its readers/viewers around.
And yet nothing will come of it. Just like in the 2018 House, the Democrats and professional bureaucracy are doing a great job of running out the clock. Unless the much promised yet never delivered “declassification” occurs let’s not get our hopes up. To paraphrase a former American V.P., an IG report ain’t worth a warm bucket of spit. Or worse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Solomon article seems to explain why this has been held back. If Comey was being investigated for lies and espionage act crimes related to these memos that seems to explain the fight to keep them from being released. I will give them credit for that if that turns out to be the case and the timing of the Solomon article prepping us for the results of the investigation seems to match. To be fair as well, the FBI would not be the ones declining to indict Comey. That’s on the DOJ. Unless the FBI was not fulsome with their investigation into Comey then the FBI seems to have acted properly here. We’ll see. Way too early to give them the benefit of the doubt though.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If conservatives uncover massive progressive corruption in a forest and no one is there to hear it … is it really corruption?
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps these new revelations will convince Judge Boasberg to revisit his decision to “split the baby” and order a full, unredacted release. If the DOJ people keep REFUSING to obey the judge’s order(s), he could hold them in contempt, or worse (or better, depending on your point of vies).
John Solomon is reporting that prosecutors (John Durham?) will decline prosecution for this.
diGenova on Lou Dobbs seems to have access to similar sources and says that Durham is investigating a very large criminal conspiracy. diGenova seems to be suggesting that there much bigger things they are going to pin on Comey, and many others.
LikeLiked by 3 people
diGenova also promised big time declassifications starting today.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I saw that and noted diGenova wasn’t exactly clear if he meant the declassified documents would be released to the public or to people like Devin Nunes.
That promise of declassification by DiGenova can be misconstrued to mean a public release of information. But I don’t recall exactly what DiGenova said.
Yep, hope so and by not charging Comey now, it undercuts the dems and their MSM b.s. story that Barr is just a politicized hit man for President Trump.
Yeah, it sounds like they are going to skewer Comey with some very serious crimes, and they don’t want to appear petty or vindictive by charging him with this; i.e., the memos are just small potatoes.
I hope, I hope, I hope that is the case.
I hear you, it’s hard to thrive on hope alone.
This has been going on so long that many have given up all hope.
There is a current of cynicism that pervades many on this discussion forum.
Yea, just like the Senate aid selling info for sex.
It should not matter. You charge and let the evidence speak for itself. This is the type of shenanigans that Sydney Powell is railing against. It’s a bastardization of the Justice system. It takes liberties that would never be granted to you or me.
WAKE UP! DURHAM IS JUST THE LATEST HUBER SINCE THAT WORKED SO WELL….FACE IT..WE WERE PLAYED..BARR WAS PUT IN TO SIMPLY CLEAN UP THE MESS..MEANING..KEEP TRUMP CLEAR OF ANY LEGAL DAMAGE..AND MAKE ALL OF THE FBI..DOJ..INTEL CRIMES GO AWAY….
NOW I AM SURE THEY WILL DO WHATEVER IS NEEDED..SINCE WE KNOW THE DEPTHS THEY WILL GO…TO INSURE TRUMP IS GONE IN 2020..AND AFTER THIS 4 YR. DEBACLE…..DC RETURNS TO BUSINESS AS USUAL…SOCIALISM…OPEN BORDERS..ABORTION ON DEMAND..YOU HAVE 5 R HOUSE MEMBERS RETIRING..OUR LAST SHOT AT BRINGING THE COUNTRY WE LOVE WILL PASS ON 11/3/2019..SORRY..CAN’T KEEP LYING TO MYSELF EVERY DAY….FEEL BAD FOR THE KIDS….
you might want to take out an ad in Times Square …. just sayin’.
Cool it w/ all the caps my friend. IMO your way off base.
As if we don’t already know what is the worst case scenario.
DeGenova has lost all cred with me.
DiGenova and Solomon had the same info….but Solomon posted yesterday there’s been another delay in the public declass…
The criminal justice system is not that you look for the one charge out of a litany of crimes committed and choose one. No you charge for all crimes and stack the charges.
At the same time, every charge requires an investment in resources to make stick and with the mountain of criminality in play I can easily imagine the DOJ triaging and going for the jugular, which if were true could be interpreted as as a best case scenario. Not to indulge In too optimistic thinking…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Upon opening Pandora Box, it is said only Hope remained within before the lid was slammed closed.
Early today, SD blog about China may be taking the view that not being able to hold those account as a weakness.
The flip side of that POV is even more foreboding.
By not being able to prosecute OUR own corruption, what grounds does the USA have to lecture others about corruption. So it not weakness but a Strength that says, “We are but a bad joke.”
This may be the whole point of the counterintelligence operation of 2016.
The globalist(one world order) have controlled the narrative for many decades, so ask this question, “How would you go about dropping the pretenses of a Constitutional Democratic Republic?”
More importantly, “How do engineering an outcome for those that WON’T accept the program!!!”
To me this means the memos were kept in Comey’s office. Comey was fired when he was away from his office. I recall many of us speculating that maybe his office was raided while he was gone and not let back in.
If so, then these 4 memos are different. How different? The basterd wrote new memos well after the fact.
I SAY THESE PARTICULAR MEMOS ARE NOTHING BUT LIES AND ARE NEGATIVE TO POTUS.
No wonder CNN is after them.
It’s not obvious to me that Archey is necessarily wrong. It’s perfectly possible that the FBI already had all the memos by 12 May, but that Comey had copies of a few. (Or the other way round – Comey had the originals and the FBI had the copies. When you generate a record on a computer, who’s to say what paper copy is the original anyway ? )
So 7 June may simply have been the FBI scooping up any stray copies outside their control. (Any exposure for Valiant Jim for hanging on to confidential records after he’s been fired ?)
Incidentally, I bet Comey’s computer has been bleached-bitted down to its bones. He would NOT want anyone being able to trace the edits he made as he crafted his works of fiction.
unfriggin believable……put me on suicide watch……I can’t handle this anymore
I AM DONE…SARA CARTER…TOM FITTON…SOLOMON….GREG JARRETT…DIGENOVA…TICK-FREAKING-TOC HANNITY…BOMBSHELL..MY SOURCES…FU HANNITY….I AM DONE..I FEEL MORE STUPID THAN MADDOW AND CNN’S AUDIENCE!!!!
I knew I was right….they promised Trump to let the show go on..in the end..like with Mueller..he nor anyone in his family will be legally harmed…in return..they do NOTHING TO NOBODY for the coup..since it would greatly harm intel relations with foreign intel scum who helped Brennan…plus mortally wound the FBI..DOJ..and our own intel…they will insure Trump is done in 2020…nobody in the coup gets prosecuted…and Trump goes back to public life….my friends…we are no different than the morons who waited for 2+ yrs for Trump to be impeached..that is simply a FACT!..and we will be laughed at..deservedly so!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are blaming the wrong people. The people you mention are patriots doing great work. Be angry, if that helps, but don’t piss on them. That makes you wrong and against our fighters.
fine..you are free to sit there and keep getting jerked off..even Charlie Brown wasn’t this stupid…there are NO fighters..only actors…and we are the idiots who are the audience..blessings..
Personally, I don’t care what anyone says. Jerry NoNads is such a pluperfect SOB that unless the Republicans win the House and keep it or NoNads gets primaries, he will NEVER let go of Trump. He has NO HONOR whatsoever. None. Nada. Zip. He will give life, limb and Erkle pants to embarrass and imprison Trump. He cannot help it.
Okay, I am puzzled. The FBI said they picked up 4 memos at Comey’s house. Above, Comey testified that he created 9. What happen to the five missing memos?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He testified he created nine just from contact with President Trump.
No-one knows exactly how many there are total. If you read the Archey declarations it appears there are dozens and dozens. A diary of sorts.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That ‘diary of sorts’ will likely be his next lucrative book deal.
He started the memos not because of distrust of President Trump but because of distrust of President Obama. Comey knew where the skeletons were buried because he was in cahoots with the grave digger. There likely are memos stowed everywhere. No telling how many “professor friends” Comey has who are “holding” memos for him. Comey is a weasel so we don’t know where the weasel keeps his “stash”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Additional
The memos retrieved by FBI agents on June 7, 2017 were dated February 14, 2017; March 30, 2017; April 11, 2017; and one is dated “last night at 6:30 pm.”
Source
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/07/new-documents-show-fbi-agents-went-to-comeys-home-to-retrieve-classified-memos-comey-told-agents-two-memos-were-missing/
Is it just me, or does a memo dated “last night at 6:30 pm.” sound about as honest as those school excuse letters that say “Please excuse Jimmy for missing the test yesterday. Signed, My Mother”.
Sounds about like the Susan Rice memo to self.
Do you remember those Cowboy and Indian movies of the 30s.40s.and 50s? Recall how the horse/wagon tracks were removed so that those following/chasing would not know in what direction their prey was actually headed. Branches were the general tool used to swish away/ remove the tracks.
Fast forward to the 21st century. How would someone, some group divert attention, disguise or misdirect their intentions, cover their tracks, etc. from those chasing them?
Now keep in mind what Mother used to say: “Once you tell the truth you NEVER have to back up!”
Lawyers learn in law school 1)how to deny everything, 2)how to admit nothing, and 3)how to talk around any subject.
You now know how this game will be played to it’s end…if that end is ever to be reached!
God help us all!
Reminds me of the hitman that froze his victims so he could dump them a year later.
“First, the memos were picked up while FBI agent’s Peter Strzok and Joe Pientka were lead FBI agents that transferred into the Mueller team. Therefore it’s likely they were the two who traveled to Comey’s house for this June 7th effort.” One of the things that always pisses me off about anything related to this case, is how many times they use anonymous terms. Specific individuals do specific things. They have names. It’s like the old saw, federal judge blocks Trump. Really? What federal judge? It’s one of the more scurrilous tactics these traitors use. The next FBI director better get rid of this 302 horseshi#t also. Digital cost nothing.
Instead of seeing reclassifications today, we’re seeing another crook get away with it,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oops…declass
sorry..not going to sit here jerking myself off ever day like a moronic CNN..or MSNBC viewer…taking a shower..and just leaving our nation to a God we have spit on…so not sure how much longer he will keep putting up with us….blessings!
The “rank-n-file” showed at Co-me’s house to get the memos. https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/fbi-notes-show-james-comey-wrote-a-memo-a-month-after-trump-fired-him. And this as usual John Solomon also all over it: https://thehill.com/opinion/judiciary/455616-james-comeys-next-reckoning-is-imminent-this-time-for-leaking. Supposedly Just-Us Whore0witz declined to prosecute Co-me on another charge though supposedly “more charges coming”. Thus far criminal “referrals” are as useless as the paper used to record it. I wonder if the rank ‘n file choirboys stopped by the trash on the way back. What co-me supposedly told them is class-ic. This is why PDT should have sent hand picked fed marshals, screened tough, to secure ALL these documents regardless of what this P.O.S., this mega cuck Wray says. Does anyone not believe the most incriminating evidence, and more, is long gone by now? You betcha’ it is. Tommy Fitton and his staff at Judicial Watch is again all over this one too. Real patriots as is Jay Sekulow/ACLJ. https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-releases/judicial-watch-new-docs-show-fbi-agents-went-to-comeys-home-to-retrieve-memos/.
Guess Linda GrayHam is on vacay maybe with his boy Jersey Bob Menendez. GrayHam must need another four (4) weeks behind all the hard work farting into his gilded leather judiciary chair in the “upper chamber”. He was going to turn it all out, exposing all the serpents – Mifsud all the way through Just-Us and it’s armed jackboot proxy Famous But Incompetent through Cankles, no?
Obviously you never even read the article you are commenting on.
Disappointing.
“the Archey declaration to the court is incorrect”
Quick thought: this FOIA response is pertinent to FOUR Comey memos. And as Sundance writes above:
“Again, the bottom line is the Comey Memos (of unknown quantity) contain a diary of record keeping by FBI Director James Comey. ”
Unknown quantity. This has been my understanding all along… that Comey kept a record of EVERYTHING. Not the least of which likely chit chats with John Brennan and Obama Lackeys. So there were likely many more than the 6 or 7 that has been widely reported (which includes the four mentioned in this FOIA release). The FBI record states that Comey claimed that “two were missing”.
Another interesting angle — Judicial Watch mentions that Comey sent documents to Rybicki and McCabe:
“Following the telephone conversation, Comey drafted and e-mailed a memo to James Rybicki and FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.”
AND… the Archey Delcarsation states that “[…] the Comey Memos — which were previously maintained by the Director’s staff […]”
So the “May 12, 2017” date may be accurate (or at least not incorrect) if there were OTHER memos picked up earlier than June 7, 2017… specifically memos collected that were buried at the bottom of McCabe’s desk etc. We know that, according to Comey, there were “two missing”… so there’s at least six. But we also know (or can reasonably surmise) that Comey recorded EVERYTHING… so there could very well be many more than six. The FBI record above only pertains to collection of four memos from Comey’s residence — there’s nothing here about collecting anything from the bottom of McCabe’s desk drawer, as far as I can tell.
Now consider this: these four memos and the related FOIA request/release specifically relate to the Weissman/Mueller Investigation — these are the memos that target Donald J. Trump! Where are all the other memos, and what do they contain? They were buried in FBI HQ, and those other memos pertain to the overall Conspiracy.
LikeLike
John Solomon at The Hill (he was also on Hannjty) is reporting:
1. IG report will be scathing towards Comey, and refers to DOJ for possible prosecution.
2. DOJ has taken a pass, saying they aren’t sure he displayed “intent” on leaking a classified memo. Also concerned about a New York jury? Also banking on bigger crimes? He also forwarded classified info via private email?
(Removing the Trump FBI file a crime. So is lying to the FBI. Greg Jarrett on Hannity reminded the DOJ that along with intent, there is also a statute for gross negligence.)
3. Allegedly bugger issues being uncovered on the FISA abuses.
My tally:
Hillary – pass.
McCabe – pass.
Strzok – pass.
Comey – pass.
LikeLiked by 1 person
On the prosecution thing, I mentioned in the daily thread regarding the Solomon article:
https://thehill.com/opinion/judiciary/455616-james-comeys-next-reckoning-is-imminent-this-time-for-leaking
“Although a technical violation, the DOJ did not want to “make its first case against the Russia investigators with such thin margins and look petty and vindictive,” a source told me, explaining the DOJ’s rationale. […]”
Very important: “[…] make its first case against the Russia investigators with such thin margins […]”.
“First case” is pretty specific wording.
We’re close to a pass on continuing the great experiment of the Republic.
I didn’t understand why there would be a NY jury.
\/ \/ \/ 10,000!
If commie comey is not going to be prosecuted for leaking,
then there is no reason to keep them hidden, except to protect the guilty.
They are playing with fire if the coup perpetrators never get prosecuted.
The US justice system will be laughed at by the world.
Already psychopathic Xi is saying Trump is powerless to do anything about the coup plotters,
and he will just wait Trump out.
Great point 335blues. In addition to putting the nation through hell, the damage to our foreign policy initiatives has been incalculable.
there are a lot of other things going on besides comey. keep the faith.
there are still a lot of characters out there that can rat comey out .
Barr = Sessions?
Durham = Huber = nothing?
I was so hoping this wouldn’t be the case.
Why are you concluding that. If anything, it looks like Barr and Durham are deep into this thing, unraveling it and getting their ducks in a row. It’s not as if the case would be a slam dunk. Too many jurors already would side with folks who were out to get Trump. All of this is NOT taking place in Oklahoma City,you know.
KEEP THIS IN MIND.
I know a couple who used to work at the State Dept – he had the main gig, she was given local jobs as a spouse. Herd or abroad.
Their Beltway subway from the tony suburbs to DC is ALL government workers. Everybody!
Imagine that, and the implications.
Whoa, hold on.
Am I getting this right; we are getting UNofficial reports, that the,I.G. report has,reached the stage where SECTIONS that relate to individuals, and only those parts that relate,to them, are,sent out so they can read and send back with comments.
And even though they all sign non disclosure agreements, we are being told by anonymous sources that the report will reccomend prosecution.
Doubtful that any who know are talking, so thats questionable.
And then we,are to believe that, even though the report hasn’t been finalised, ALL READY the DOJ has made a decision not to prosecute! I call BULLSHIRT.
Rediculous blather, spin by leakers in the deepstate, and we have no idea what their motive is, except it ain’t publics right to know, of that you can be sure!
Thank You.
All others should read this.
Obviously, whoever is manipulating John Solomon (wittingly or unwittingly) has no idea -or counts on us having no idea- what the OIG process is for the Principal Review Phase.
Solomon’s reporting is click-bait.
It is not real.
Principle Review Phase, thanks forgot what it was called, but not what it WAS.
ITS ALL CLICKBAIT.
Principal (as Sundance said it), and not principle.
Yeah, well auto correct would have caught that, but also puts in the wrong word, about every 6th.
Got tired of having to correct the auto correct, so I turned it off.
So, sometimes I mispell a word, would rather that, than have to post a second comment to correct for the bot.
Ok. But for what purpose then?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, and thank you Sundance for explaining the OIG and declass procedures in the past.
I smelled bullcrap on this Soloman article as soon as I connected back to your explainations.
Unfortunately, most folks will ignore your advice and simply continue to scream the sky is falling.
Sigh.
Wow dutchman👍
How do you view Solomons part?
Misinformed? Or misleading?
This is nuts.
I emigrated to the US from South Africa 11 years ago to escape racial genocide and institutionalized, globally universally m racial discrimination (the good kind; against whitish non-persons), thinking that it was the last hurrah of Western Civilization.
If Trump loses in 2020 against the arrayed legions of Satan and their third-world peons, I’m off to New Zealand or Switzerland, there to write my manual for any (if any) future Christian society on how to avoid demonic annihilation by mercilessly burning heretics and blasphemers, excising from the canon Galatians 3 for avoidance of its abuse by butt-edge-edge-inists, and by kicking in the gonads any and all who cry “free speech!” only to restrict the speaking of God’s own truth.
Goodbye ‘Murica. Good to know ya; wouldn’t be want to be ya.
In the end times, there isnt a Utopia on earth for Christians, just persecution and then the rapture.
If these guys all walk…. Barr = FuBar.
It doesn’t make sense to me given Comey’s statement for the June 8, 2017 hearing
https://www.intelligence.senate.gov/sites/default/files/documents/os-jcomey-060817.pdf
which included a section on the January 6 briefing and January 27 dinner, why the memos for those two dates were not picked up by the FBI when they visited him on June 7.
One thing I haven’t seen mentioned regarding the apparent Comey declination decision is that the deep state might rig the trial by, for example, having it assigned to a political operative pretending to be a judge like Amy Berman Jackson.
In that case, were it to become obvious that those like Judge Jackson and all those who do the bidding for people like Judge Jackson will do anything to prevent justice from being served even in a criminal case, than not only would the DOJ and FBI be exposed as thoroughly corrupt but the Court System as well.
If President Trump and AG Barr are anticipating this, and making decisions to shield those “who can’t help themselves” and will corrupt any search for justice that they are allowed to participate in, than they have become part of the problem. In that case President Trump would be subverting the will of those who elected him, who want all these criminals exposed and prosecuted.
If I were you I wouldn’t bother to do any deep analysis of Solomon’s claim right now. It might be a waste of time.
This is what is going on. Page 8 of Judge Boasberg’s ruling in the CNN case on 2/2/18
¶ 62. It passed them along to the National Security and Cyber Law Branch of the FBI’s Office of the General Counsel, which is responsible for providing legal advice “regarding the Russian interference investigation,” Second Declaration of David M. Hardy, ¶ 4, and thus was “already familiar” with the relevant records. See First Hardy Decl., ¶ 62. That group then confirmed that the located materials “were, in fact, the full set of memos.” Id. Just to play it safe, the
Government has also double checked with the Special Counsel’s Office, which has since
compiled the Memos. They, too, concluded that the FBI had located all of Comey’s records.
See Second Hardy Decl., ¶ 4. In sum, “[t]he FBI is confident that it has identified and located
the entire collection of documents comprising the ‘Comey Memos.’” Id.
Two Plaintiffs, nevertheless, remain unconvinced. Daily Caller and USA Today argue
that the agency has not adequately explained its search efforts, variously noting that “the FBI did
not conduct its search using the standard method of searching its Central Records System,” USA
Today Br. at 5, and that the agency must “identify the number of records they located.” DCNF
Br. at 6. Neither argument holds water.
Properly formatted, I hope:
¶ 62. It passed them along to the National Security and Cyber Law Branch of the FBI’s Office of the General Counsel, which is responsible for providing legal advice “regarding the Russian interference investigation,” Second Declaration of David M. Hardy, ¶ 4, and thus was “already familiar” with the relevant records. See First Hardy Decl., ¶ 62. That group then confirmed that the located materials “were, in fact, the full set of memos.” Id. Just to play it safe, the Government has also double checked with the Special Counsel’s Office, which has since compiled the Memos. They, too, concluded that the FBI had located all of Comey’s records. See Second Hardy Decl., ¶ 4. In sum, “[t]he FBI is confident that it has identified and located the entire collection of documents comprising the ‘Comey Memos.’” Id.
Two Plaintiffs, nevertheless, remain unconvinced. Daily Caller and USA Today argue
that the agency has not adequately explained its search efforts, variously noting that “the FBI did not conduct its search using the standard method of searching its Central Records System,” USA Today Br. at 5, and that the agency must “identify the number of records they located.” DCNF Br. at 6. Neither argument holds water.
LikeLike
“Ironically, Comey’s decision not to charge [Hillary] Clinton for violating the Espionage Act for mishandling classified information on her email server mirrors the same rationale that Barr’s DOJ applied in declining prosecution of him: a lack of evidence of intent,”
Ironic? How about consistent? Their justice versus ours. While everyone admired the Emperor’s finery with their 3D chess glasses, it took the kid to notice the Emperor was not headed to jail.
Ironic? How about consistent? Their justice versus ours. While everyone admired the Emperor’s finery with their 3D chess glasses, it took the kid to notice the Emperor was not headed to jail.
Plenty of evidence of intent has been uncovered since Comey’s decision. Even though intent need not be proved under certain of the statutes, the Feds have evidence of intent now.
So James Comey will be skewered. That must be a new legal term of art like exonerated.
Sundance put this at the top of the comments section. You need to look through the comments before posting. There’s only one page right now, no excuse for not checking.
I read the posts and the comments.
Except the first.
If Solomon’s report about Comey is wrong, if Joe DiGenova’s prediction about declassification doesn’t pan out by the end of the week … then these two are sh*t to me and I won’t bother to pay attention to them any more. We don’t need to be jerked around by self-serving people who want to profit from being “First!”. Just give us raw facts. No more predictions. Shoot, a chimp from the zoo could do a better job than some of these journalists and pundits. 🙂
With you, 100%, Covfefe.
I love chimps and hate to see them spoken of as liars. Compared to primates in question they are truly the higher life form, their occasional murderous temperaments notwithstanding. They are truly honest creatures in God’s universe as opposed to these lower life forms we call the Deep State..
Yeah, all nice, but where is that big tick tock declassified memo or transcript that Di Genova was selling yesterday?
Getting really tired of all this BS, not a single person under prosecution!
One thing, I was glad to hear Jordan mention at Mueller’s testimony, (paraphrasing), “Thank God, Bill Barr and John Durham are looking into this.” It almost seemed like a prod or kick in the DOJ’s pants, at least to publicly declare they BETTER be doing what they’ve indicated. We will need our fearless freedom caucus congressmen to keep on with the prod so it remains EXPECTED. No more shoving crap under the rug, the People will never forget.
My optimist self is hoping that perhaps Comey is being lulled into believing he dodged a bullet for some unknown reason. And my super-optimist self is hoping he is arrested in front of his students as he teaches his “Ethics” class at William & Mary.
