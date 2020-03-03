Jim Jordan Discusses FISA Reauthorization and The Need for John Ratcliffe as DNI…

Ohio congressman Jim Jordan appears on Fox News to discuss the current status of FISA reauthorization and the reason why reforms to the process are needed. Additionally, Jordan outlines why there is partisan resistance to the nomination of John Ratcliffe as Director of National Intelligence (DNI).
Representatives requesting FISA reform prior to renewal include: Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan, Doug Collins, Jody Rice, Devin Nunes and Steve Scalise. Additionally, Senators Mike Lee, Ted Cruz and Senator Rand Paul are trying to force reform or let the current version expire. AG Bill Barr is requesting a clean FISA renewal with no reforms or revisions. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham support the AG request.
Meanwhile, Trump opposes the “clean” renewal, according to recent reports.
Which begs the question why are the rest of the “republicans” who want no changes cozying up to Trump while still trying to get that fisa renewed with no changes?
I hate the swamp.
If a clean FISA goes through then it is 100% Trump’s fault.
Today if not sooner, Trump needs to send letters to both houses, majority and minority leaders, that he will refuse to sign the bill if Coronavirus funding and FISA is attached to it.
This mean that should the bill pass, there will be a 10 day delay (not including Sundays) in the bill becoming law. If Congress is aware that there will be a 10+ day hold on funding and that is publicized in advance, it throws the ball back to congress.
This will save Jim Jordan and others from having to vote against the bill and showing fractures in the Republican party.
Trump can wave Constitutional rights were violated and while this was well known by the DOJ, they failed to act to provide necessary reforms.
Has President Trump vetoed even one bill?
I second that, FISA stands for abuse of power.
Here is an interesting article:
Ex-FBI unit chief blows whistle on Comey, McCabe over warrantless spying (Can read on John Soloman’ ‘just the news site’).
It’s good to see this getting out there. Every time it does, a few more people wake up, and it gets harder for the Swamp to keep the dirt hidden under the rug.
♥️ Jordan 👍
Fearless prediction …
Reauthorizing the USA Freedom Act of 2015 will not happen …
EO 12333 already covers most of the duplicity of Section 215 …
SURVEILLANCE REFORM CAN NO LONGER IGNORE EO 12333
October 18, 2019
https://www.emptywheel.net/2019/10/18/surveillance-reform-can-no-longer-ignore-eo-12333/
Unfortunately, most of the surveillance community and reporters covering such issues have been woefully unaware of even the limited public disclosures on EO 12333 surveillance (which for a time was branded as SPCMA). That made activism around Section 215 far less effective, as few people understood that Section 215 data was and remains just a small part of a larger, duplicative dragnet, and a lot of the claims made about the need for USA Freedom Act didn’t account for precisely what role the Section 215 dragnet played in the larger whole.
As one of its last acts, the Obama Administration institutionalized EO 12333 sharing across intelligence agencies, formalizing what Dick Cheney had been aiming for all along, just before Donald Trump took over. At least as soon as that happened, the FBI (and other agencies, including but not limited to CIA) obtained a source of content that paralleled (and like the metadata dragnet, surely is significantly duplicative with) Section 702 collection.
That means the Section 702 opinion released last week discusses querying methods that may also be applied, in the same systems, to EO 12333 data. Indeed, one aspect of the querying procedures FBI finally adopted — that queries limited “such that it cannot retrieve unminimized section 702-acquired information” — is the kind of setting that NSA used to re-run queries that returned FISA information so as to return, instead, only EO 12333 data that could be shared under different rules with less oversight. Furthermore, the regime set up under EO 12333, which already includes squishy language about queries “for the purpose of targeting” a US person (suggesting other purposes are permissible), has the same kind of internal approval process that the government wanted to adopt with 702.
The USA Freedom Act (H.R. 2048, Pub.L. 114–23) is a U.S. law enacted on June 2, 2015 that restored and modified several provisions of the Patriot Act, which had expired the day before. The act imposes some new limits on the bulk collection of telecommunication metadata on U.S. citizens by American intelligence agencies, including the National Security Agency. It also restores authorization for roving wiretaps and tracking lone wolf terrorists. The title of the act is a ten-letter backronym (USA FREEDOM) that stands for Uniting and Strengthening America by Fulfilling Rights and Ensuring Effective Discipline Over Monitoring Act of 2015.
The bill was originally introduced in both houses of the U.S. Congress on October 29, 2013, following publication of classified NSA memos describing bulk data collection programs leaked by Edward Snowden that June. When it was re-introduced in the 114th Congress (2015–2016), it was described by the bill sponsors as “a balanced approach”while being questioned for extending the Freedom Act through the end of 2019. Supporters of the bill said that the House Intelligence Committee and House leadership would insist on reauthorizing all Patriot Act powers except bulk collection under Section 215 of the Patriot Act. Critics assert that mass surveillance of the content of Americans’ communication will continue under Section 702 of FISA which does not expire until 2017 (reauthorized by the FISA Amendments Reauthorization Act of 2017) and Executive Order 12333 due to the “unstoppable surveillance-industrial complex” despite the fact that a bipartisan majority of the House had previously voted to close backdoor mass surveillance.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USA_Freedom_Act
thank you OhNoYouDont…
the link (empty wheel) and the information is really solid and well explained.
thoughts on what should happen with the renewal crisis in mid march?
This was last week …
If there are no markups … there will be no hearings.
—-
PRESS RELEASE | FEBRUARY 26, 2020
Collins Statement on Democrats Postponing FISA Markup
WASHINGTON — Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee, released the following statement after Judiciary Democrats postponed today’s markup, delaying consideration of the reauthorization of FISA provisions that are set to expire on March 15, 2020.
“Democrats are yet again putting our national security at risk with their stall tactics. Critical counterterrorism provisions are hanging in the balance because Democrats chose to delay an already ill-timed markup. As I stated yesterday, the Democrats’ bill does not address the serious issues in our FISA system, as highlighted by Inspector General Horowitz. I’m not at all surprised that all Republicans, and apparently even some Democrats, agree.
“The status quo is unacceptable. We cannot reauthorize these counterterrorism provisions without instituting critical safeguards that protect the civil liberties of all Americans. We must reform our FISA system in order to restore the American people’s confidence in our law enforcement and intelligence communities and ensure what happened to Carter Page and the Trump campaign never happens again.”
a declass of the abuses is critically important…right now.
Even if it is just a small slice of declass….
what these so-called lawmakers need is a direct threat at the polls…
by informing the public, and getting this going now, the rino’s have to adjust the a new political threat…one they have thus far insulated themselves by a wall of classification that hides the true scope of abuse…and their complicity.
Trump can do this..and more importantly, he KNOWS HOW to do this with the very delicate balance this matters requires.
Ultimately, it’s a sad realiity that he is going to have to make at least one or two examples out of these corrupts embiciles to get them properly motivated.
he can do that right now, and should….laying a direct laser focus on one of two of them..and watch the firestorm…the left will happily get on board….a loss of a republican..the mere excitement that creates in the left can be useful to exploit here.
then they will feel the pain….and perhaps be forced to do the right thing.
or not….this issue is more important that politics as usual.
Only one thing will drain the swamp for longer than one news cycle – perp walks, lots of ’em with long jail time.
Speaking of abuses, Hillsabub was quoted as opining ” I think it’s always a good idea to follow the rules” in response to Bernie’s belief that the candidate with the most delegates should be awarded the nomination.** Please note: it would seem that “always” does not includes the period of time she was in public office.
It’s only “getting out there” if I do my part. I will call, email, Facebook and Tweet both Senators and my Congressman. No “c!ean” renewal, let it expire, not a rider on coronavirus bill… whatever… pick one or all of the above, but I must do something, say something, or nothing changes.
What? No changes to the disgusting FISA process? Are you kidding me? What has to be done to get rid of these corrupted convoluted spying programs? They mutate and abuse everything!
My question about FISA reform and the requirement of an “advocate” for the target of a FISA warrrant application is what is to assure that the advocate is not in league with those who work out of the same office to construct the FISA application? How can you ever guarantee that a person who is not able to hire their own advocate is represented with all the vigor that they should be?
Scrap the whole thing seems to be the only real protection against a repeat of the abuses that we have seen and which too many are denying even occurred!
