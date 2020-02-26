Senate Judiciary Calendar Empty as FISA Reauthorization Deadline Approaches…

Previously Chairman Lindsey Graham promised to hold public hearings on reforms needed to the FISA process prior to any reauthorization vote. However, with two weeks remaining until current FISA authorization expires the Senate Judiciary Committee has yet to hold a single hearing, and the senate calendar is empty.
In November of 2019 buried deep in the congressional budget Continuing Resolution (CR) was a short-term extension to reauthorize the FISA “business records provision”, the “roving wiretap” provision, the “lone wolf” provision, and the more controversial bulk metadata provisions [Call Detail Records (CDR)], all parts of the Patriot Act. As a result of the FISA CR inclusion the terminal deadline was pushed to March 15, 2020.
The Senate is scheduled to go back into recess on March 13th. Additionally, the DOJ/FBI response to the FISA court order (due February 5th) has still not been made public. At a minimum the DOJ/FBI response to the FISA court needs to be made public prior to any reauthorization by congress; and to better understand the scale of the issue, an explanation of the the DOJ/FBI sequestered evidence needs to be made public.
Representatives requesting FISA reform prior to renewal include: Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan, Doug Collins, Jody Rice, Devin Nunes and Steve Scalise. Additionally, Senator Mike Lee and Senator Rand Paul are trying to force reform or let the current version expire. However, Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell, along with AG Bill Barr, want a clean FISA renewal without public hearings….
They might as well enact term limits also.
Wait… Do we really want to outlaw spying on political campaigns when the leading candidate in the Democrat party, Bernie Sanders honeymooned in Russia?
If Trump and Bernie debate, Trump should make Bernie denounce Russia on national TV. LOL
“I’m not going to stop fighting until we have meaningful reforms to the FISA courts so that what happened to President Trump in 2016 never happens to any President again!”
True enough–but it didn’t just happen to the President. Free and fair elections belong to us, not to the State, not to politicians and certainly not to seditious Dirty Cops, Dirty Spies, Dirty Judges and Dirty Prosecutors.
Elections belong to the People. Keep your grubby hands off, creeps.
The Deep State is just going to do what they want and, like Jon Gruber, count on the stupidity of the American People. Spying is just too much fun, a real temptation for the power players. No indictments , even if we get the whole story from Durham and no change to FISA.
So tired of the bs!!
“However, with two weeks remaining until current FISA authorization expires the Senate Judiciary Committee has yet to hold a single hearing, and the senate calendar is empty.”
Talk is cheap
Actions “speak” louder than words.
All we hear is talk.
Talk is apparently the ONLY action Lindsay engages in…
Logorhea !
A clean FISA renewal can set up a clean veto.
You wonder how many people get extorted through FISA. How many CEOs are agents of Russia and have to get a talk similar to the one from movie the “The Firm”. Everybody in DC that went out to happy hour probably has a FARA issue especially if they ask too many questions .
Can we email the Senate Judiciary Committee to demand they hold a hearing like they promised????
Email Barr, email Lindsey.
I went to the website and all the SJC has is a phone number. Will call tomorrow.
If they want to keep the FISA as it is, Barr should be indicting everyone who abused their power and misused the FISA Court for their own agenda, at the very least. So, in the future, the penalty for
treason would be clear.
I love my country.
Little use these days for politicians.
1% of them I believe and hope for, Collins, Jordan, Ratcliffe, Nunes, Gomert and Meadows.
From what I’ve seen Stefanek is good too. She’s a no nonsense gal.
Tangled webs they got there…
This one is important enough to take to the streets about. Calling for an organizer. Hello?
Any Republican who votes to renew FISA cannot have my vote. It’s that simple.
So you’re voting for a DementoRat then?
Any Republican who votes for FISA can’t have my vote. It’s that simple.
No republican will ever have my vote, only MAGA.
Let the country descend so we can finally solve the problem instead of kicking the can ad infinitum.
Just be thankful that we aren’t getting all of the government we’re paying for.
Will Rogers
The old DC two-step: fake right, move left…
Just wondering….if this debacle is pushed through, does it end up On PT’s desk for final signature? I can’t imagine he’d let this slide througju
@Trapper: you said it well….. A clean bill means a CLEAN VETO…. however;
@Fubu: wish I was closer to DC, I, too, have called for a march on DC for the very subject!; and,
I say watch this very closely…. This “instant need” for 2.5B or 8B USD for CV-19 work/costs is too convenient for anyone to swallow _without the string getting caught in your teeth, eh?….
Made to order…for the Neocon’s and Dem’s…..just marry the two, clean FISA re-authorization and funds to fight CV-19…no sunlight allowed….pass it and go home, dare PDT to veto such “needed funds”…. IF you can buy that, I’ve got 3 bridges across the Grand Canyon to sell you soonest! (and, yet, such a bridge is or could be “needed” to open up the North Rim area and SE UT!).
Yep. Veto it anyway. And announce funds transferred from DHS and FDA etc for covid. Watch them then squeal from their home districts as FISA is now ended. If only temporarily.
Now we know which politicians the deep state hasn’t found any dirt on… yet. It is only a matter of time. Those wrestling days must be fertile territory.
And only 3 Committee approved District judges left to confirm. No appellate court judges left to confirm. 28 District judges waiting for a Committee vote. When’s THAT gonna happen?
No authorisation without declassification.
Everything on the Sundance list to be declassified and publicly available or no dice.
No surprise to us regular Treepers. None whatsoever.
Said it before and I’ll say it again, If you’re expecting anything positive from Flimsy Grahamnisty, You had better bring a huge lunch…and a cot. He is utterly worthless….
” However, Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell, along with AG Bill Barr, want a clean FISA renewal without public hearings….”
These three are just the very kind of men the Founding Fathers so worried about. Looks like the Bill of Rights they crafted wasn’t enough as these three want to do to it what Nancy Pelosi did to the State of the Union – rip it to shreds. .
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just came across a copy of one of my favorite novels; read many years ago in my youth.
Atlas Shrugged. “Ayn Rand”
Very similar to to Farient 451 by “Ray Bradbury”..who gave me my copy of Atlas shrugged.
over fifty years ago.
