Strong Economic Fundamentals: U.S. Wage Growth, Incomes, Savings and Spending….

Economic Nationalism -vs- Economic Globalism
Despite the intense doomsayer predictions surrounding the ‘Coronavirus as an economic contagion’ narrative, the U.S. economy remains strong. When evaluating economic impacts, specifically to the U.S, it is important to remember 80 percent of all activity within the U.S. is internal. We create and consume eighty percent of our own production.
The U.S. economy is unique in the amount of balance within it as compared to other industrial economies. We are not dependent on exports to sustain our economy; and we are not dependent on any imports at the macro level. Unlike China, Asia and Europe, and despite decades of efforts by globalists and multinationals, the U.S. generates and sustains a tremendous amount of our own economic prosperity. First the January data:
The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reveals data today showing January wage growth .05%, personal income increases .06%, consumer spending at .02%; overall U.S. savings at $1.33 trillion, and low inflation at 1.7 percent year-over-year. Solid and stable.
Both consumer spending (+.02 Jan) and inflation (1.6% Jan) were impacted by lower energy prices (-.07%) & mild weather in January. Reuters spins the lower rate of spending growth to imply a contracting U.S. consumer; there is no data to support that narrative.
The Commerce Department said the goods trade deficit contracted 4.6% to $65.5 billion in January. Goods imports tumbled 2.2% last month and exports dropped 1.0%. This is not necessarily surprising as manufacturing companies have started more long-term supply chain changes in the latter part of last year.
Coronavirus As An Economic Contagion
Obviously economic activity in China is severely impacted by the Coronavirus issues. The level of their impact is not yet quantified; however, any economic contraction within China can have impacts on downstream economies based on their level of dependency.
As an example the European economy is heavily dependent on China for delivery of products and for Beijing to purchase industrial goods from the EU.
The EU focus on climate change (to the exclusion of their own economic interests) created a scenario where they strongly curtailed manufacturing of some dirty industrial goods (ex. steel) and instead started to purchase more of their needs from China.
As a result of these EU political decisions; and within this EU process; the pollution was shifted away from Europe along with the production. However, the outcome is their dependency on China increased. The result: when Beijing sneezes the EU economy catches a cold.
Conversely, the EU is also an export driven economy. Over the past decade EU leaders gave China preferential treatment due to their ‘dirty product’ import needs. China is now a big purchaser of EU products… and when China slows purchasing, again the EU feels the impact more severely.
The U.S. economy is more balanced. As a consumer economy we consume our own production and we have the resources to produce just about everything we need. The America First policy of President Trump is specifically focused to keep this advantage in place; and actually grow the advantage of our natural economic disposition by returning production of major goods prior administrations watch go overseas.
The impact to the overall U.S. economy, from Coronavirus as an economic contagion, is far less than all other industrial economies. However, the impact to U.S. multinationals (Wall St) who are dependent on global transactions, trade & manufacturing, is disproportionate.
Under America-First it was always U.S. manufacturers, those who do business inside our nations’ economy, who saw the greatest benefit. U.S. owned companies doing majority business overseas (ie. Wall Street multinationals) do not gain as much advantage under the America-First programs. The same is true now with a global economic contagion.
Within a global economic contagion the U.S. companies who rely on the internal American cycle to produce, sell and receive income are safe; our internal economy is strong. However, the U.S. multinational companies are again at risk…. hence the stock market.
This is a perfect illustration of President Trump pulling the products back here.
The manufacturing term for it is Re-shoring — i.e. returning the manufacturing to the U.S., so this photo couldn’t be more perfect. i work in marketing for the manufacturing sector and most of my customers are busier than a one-arm paper hanger. Conversely, I do have some manufacturers who either have operations in China or are dependent on raw materials/components from there and they are beginning to see some supply disruptions.
Overall though, they are very happy with the economic benefits of America First.
I’ve been buying equities during this “dip” / correction / hoax. The fundamentals of MAGA are sound, and I’m with President Trump and the USA all the way!
I will be looking for the S&P500 to touch the 200 week moving average (200wma) as a final bottom before resuming the upward bull market in equities we’re still in. That’s when I’ll pounce
On this chart, you can see that the 200wma (red line) on the $SPX is at approx. 2600 (2632 today, to be exact, but it’s an average so it changes daily):
What’s got everyone spooked are the amount of parts from China that may make up just 5-15% of a finished product. Can range from cars, appliances, manufacturing equip, etc. If you can’t get that internal part outta China, your screwed in the short term. This may drive America to consolidate its supply chain even more. One can hope!
Exactly, I think this just expedites the MAGA plan not hinders it. Trump boomerang.
I was discussing that with my financial guru son yesterday, saying the stock market dive may be a blessing in disguise. China is in a world of hurt right now.
Rush Limbaugh speaking today about Tim Cook, APPLE’s CEO:
RUSH: He can’t lie about this, except under penalty of punishment that would include prison and massive fines, personally and for the company. These guys, these CEOs and the chief financial officers, they can’t lie. You know what happens to them if they do. You’ve heard of insider trading and all that other stuff. . .
Bottom line, he’s not panicked because they’ve been through so many things like this, they have alternatives. They have emergency plans. They have alternative sources. . .
He’s not worried, folks, and the bulk of their assembly is in China and he can’t lie about it. So that is the answer to “do you think the supply chain is the problem with the stock?” It could be because I’ll guarantee you over half the stock market analysts telling their clients whether or not to buy Apple do not know 10% of what I just told you about the company. It’s outrageous how ignorant some of them are. . .
Yep. Rush was all over this media-hyperbolized crisis again today. He zeroes in on the root cause of the problem (DemonRATs’ opportunistic politicization of the virus) like a laser beam.
This is what our President is up against….
CNN 38% of Americans would not by Corona beer “under any circumstances” because of the Coronavirus according to a recent survey…
I said to my self who is that dumb??…Then realized CNN probably polled its own viewers..
Yes I have no trouble at all seeing 38% of CNN viewers changing out their ber to protect themselves from the corona virus. CNNs job is to keep people dumbed down.
I spent a night (my first ever) in the hospital early February and one of the CT techs told me they were moving all the Lyme patients in with the Corona patients…ba da boom! (This is when Arizona has just gotten their fifth live one. Whaddya gonna do??
My thoughts exactly. This virus scare will hopefully move the supply chain out of Asia and back to USMCA. Another win for us and great loss for the Globalists!!
Maybe down the road a few more companies will step back and see the larger problem they face by remaining in China. But in the short term I don’t see too many of them changing.
Yet they’ve had TWO years to get out, especially after USTR Robert Lighthizer’s Section 301 report (March 2018) on China’s very problematic trade practices. But too many manufacturers and others in various supply chains haven’t yet moved off the dime.
This is exactly the reason that the President’s economic folks need to go on TV to provide a more simplified and easily understood briefing on the difference between Wall Street and Main Street economies. The brief needs to be honest, not dismiss Wall Street and be upfront that the President needs to balance things to account for the role Wall Street plays in the economy.
The Media have convinced the average Joe (voter) that Wall Street IS THE ECONOMY, beyond all reason. Even the clowns like Krugman play this mantra and its the reason the Market Performance is shown in giant red text on bad days. Its a major optics issue. Plus, many (voters) have their future retirement money in the “Market” and do do not have the expertise nor time to properly manage it in a dispassionate manner.
I was lucky, my employer had our savings with Fidelity and fidelity gave free financial planning support to the employees. I had a great advisor assigned and learned allot. Plus, I actively participate in their training and forums. You can dis Fidelity or any of the similar financial companies all you want, but for folks like me they have done tremendous service in helping me grow my savings as well as hedge for times like today to greatly minimize losses, even as I spend my savings in retirement. Plus, my professional life had me heavily involved with allot of proposal writing, financial modeling, production planning and import/export activities.
Despite all the uproar in the media over the coronavirus outbreaks, and hysteria of Democrats and allies shouting how the “pandemic” will devastate the US, the situation is hardly that catastrophic. It’s evident the President’s measures will keep the virus effects to a minimum, and panic will subside in due course.
The most significant effect is going to be strengthening US independence from foreign (that is, Chinese) influence over crucial industries, in this case, pharmaceutical manufacturing. In particular, the production of basic raw materials, the substrates used to make finished drugs, have been predominantly made in China. That’s the part that needs to change.
FWIW producing the raw ingredients isn’t a high-margin operation, which is a reason it’s been relegated to China where production costs are low. Other countries probably are interested in developing or augmenting such production capability. Whether it would be attractive to American manufacturers remains to be seen.
President Trump is no doubt well-versed in the issues surrounding drug manufacturing and ultimately retail medication prices consumers have to pay. If the reliance on Chinese production of necessary raw ingredients is resolved, the rest of the solution naturally flows from it.
We are basically break even or maybe +5% with ZERO exports…
Then THINK ABOUT the amount of our EXPORTS directly financed by the US through the Im/Ex BANK and the COMMERCE DEPT? OR DIRECTLY and FULLY FUNDED through Congressional appropriations INTL funding etc. etc dare I speculate that less than 5% of export business is TRULY INDEPENDENT FROM GOVERNMENT?
I did a decent amount of export business – wholesale pulp and paper and have been approached by the commerce dept, as well as other government developmental agencies throughout the 20 years I was trading internationally.
Very good, Sundance. This is the correct palliative. Keep hammering it home, as you have done to open every column this week on the topic.
This is a politically-weaponized and orchestrated crisis, targeting ECONOMIC HEALTH.
The carrier is conspiratorial media hysteria.
Except they are sickening the wrong patient: Wall Street (themselves, aka globalists and multinationals).
Main Street remains as healthy as an ox.
May be too fine a point, but IMO the media hysteria is not the cause for the Wall Street panic, the hyperbole is simply the media-amplified screams of protest from the globalists who stubbornly remain in China despite being repeatedly forewarned and asked to re-patriate to the U.S. by the Trump Administration.
Concur. Completely.
This is a timely post as I was wondering how this was impacting the Main Street economy. Thanks for the breakdown for a deplorable blue collar like me. The media seizing on the coronavirus so much, something I’d been reading about for over a month, made me suspicious. Sad that my impulse is to immediately question what they say and why they say it. But they brought it on themselves.
If anyone has suggested reading on economics, stocks, etc I’m all ears. Just reread The Ascent of Money and enjoyed it.
Best thing people could do right now is shut off the TV media’s yammering doomsday clowns.
SW FL, you wouldn’t know anything is amiss. Parking lots are filled at every business, moreso even than last year. Restaurants, including Chinese restaurants, are packed.
Recently visited FL East Coast. Our favorite Chinese restaurant in Jupiter, http://www.goldenpavilliontogo.com, was packed on a Friday night. No one was dropping like flies from Corona, bird flu, SARS, swine flu, ebola or any the other pandemics that were supposed to kill billions.
Good point, this is affecting the greedy-guts on Wall Street who shortsightedly bet on chicoms, instead of the American people.
This temporary downturn is the best thing to drive home the point, it’s time to become self-sufficient and bring manufacturing home.
“Global interdependence” was one of the rockefelons’ crackpot ideas, borne of their generations fear of another war which might involve nuclear weapons. Their idea was is everyone needed everyone else, we’d all get along.
This is BS. The chicoms remain hostile, sworn enemy of the west and America. No good comes from ‘free trade’ with hostiles. Nixon had to do the rockefelons’ bidding, as he was their man in DC. He opened trade with China in ’72 with hack Kissinger’s ‘ping pong diplomacy.’
The Clintons ramped this up, for their usual self-serving reasons.
Now the cows are coming home. Good for President Trump for his successful meeting with India’s PM Modi, not coincidentally immediately subsequent to his addressing Congress about the virus.
Who needs chicoms when India is a friendly nation comprised of smart people?
Wall Street and its media/demshevik cronies can either smarten up or take the consequences.
Rush is right, again. Most of these stock market doomsayers don’t know what they’re talking about.
I was speaking with a friend today, she lives in Frankfurt, Germany. She told me she was out shopping most of the day, stocking up on food etc. A huge panic there over the Corona Virus, said people in grocery stores had 2-4 carts all full of different items, she said so many people out and about shopping it felt like Christmas.
Americans: be aware of what’s happening in Canada. Trudeau is diligently destroying the oil industry in all its aspects. A company called Teck Industry has just announced they are shutting down their oil sands project. Seven thousand people are out of work.
Bernie Sanders has promised to outlaw fracking. Hundreds of thousands of jobs are directly dependent on fracking. The economic boom of Donald Trump is very much the result of the lower oil prices that have come from the innovation of fracking.
Bernie Sanders is a fanatic leftist. Poor people become dependent on government. To a communist like Bernie, that is a good thing.
Justin Trudeau is a fanatic about global warming. By destroying Canada’s oil industry, he is convinced he is saving the world.
These evil men end at the same place. They are nihilists. Human suffering is a good thing. That is leftism.
The late George Jonas predicted that environmentalism and climate change fanaticism would be to the 21st Century, what Fascism and Communism were to the 20th Century.
The century is young. Mussolini, and even Hitler, were seen as positive figures during the 1930s. Mussolini was a role model for many in FDR’s government. Don’t let a lack of imagination blind you to the ascendant evil that is all around us.
