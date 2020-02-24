Extravagant Greeting with Massive Excited Crowds as President Trump and Melania Arrive in India…

Posted on February 24, 2020 by

President Trump and First Lady Melania arrive in India for a two-day state visit.  The Trump’s were greeted upon arrival with full pageantry and personal warmth by Prime Minister Modi.  WATCH:

6 Responses to Extravagant Greeting with Massive Excited Crowds as President Trump and Melania Arrive in India…

  1. Tiffthis says:
    February 24, 2020 at 3:27 am

    Nice pics 👍🏼

  2. Maquis says:
    February 24, 2020 at 3:42 am

    Merveille!

  3. Perot Conservative says:
    February 24, 2020 at 3:50 am

    POTUS won’t visit Pakistan. Ouch.

    India PM actually playing hard ball on trade. Should be interesting now that USMCA has been passed.

    • Tiffthis says:
      February 24, 2020 at 4:02 am

      Perot I saw something on the news link on the other thread about the paki leader leaving to go to a wedding somewhere and that the timing was in poor taste. I wonder what’s going on…. 🤔

    • Dutchman says:
      February 24, 2020 at 4:08 am

      Modi can play hardball, all he wants, who has all the cards?
      He has to let go of tariffs, and crack down on I.P. theft.

      This he will do, what choice does he have? PDJT and he will play nice, like PDJT played nice with his good friend Abe from Japan. So, it will take awhile, but Modi and he will deal.

  4. conservalicious says:
    February 24, 2020 at 4:08 am

    CNN is frantically figuring how to turn this into a Joe Biden rally picture…haha

