Extravagant Greeting with Massive Excited Crowds as President Trump and Melania Arrive in India…

President Trump and First Lady Melania arrive in India for a two-day state visit. The Trump’s were greeted upon arrival with full pageantry and personal warmth by Prime Minister Modi. WATCH:
President Trump and First Lady Melania arrive in India for a two-day state visit. The Trump’s were greeted upon arrival with full pageantry and personal warmth by Prime Minister Modi. WATCH:
Nice pics 👍🏼
LikeLiked by 1 person
Merveille!
LikeLike
POTUS won’t visit Pakistan. Ouch.
India PM actually playing hard ball on trade. Should be interesting now that USMCA has been passed.
LikeLike
Perot I saw something on the news link on the other thread about the paki leader leaving to go to a wedding somewhere and that the timing was in poor taste. I wonder what’s going on…. 🤔
LikeLike
Modi can play hardball, all he wants, who has all the cards?
He has to let go of tariffs, and crack down on I.P. theft.
This he will do, what choice does he have? PDJT and he will play nice, like PDJT played nice with his good friend Abe from Japan. So, it will take awhile, but Modi and he will deal.
LikeLike
CNN is frantically figuring how to turn this into a Joe Biden rally picture…haha
LikeLike