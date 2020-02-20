MAGAnomics – Big Manufacturing Jump Amid Mid-Atlantic Region Report…

The potential for supply chain disruption as a result of China dealing with the Coronavirus, and almost a complete shutdown of their manufacturing economy, is looming heavy upon Wall Street multinationals invested in China.
However, tangentially related, as a result of USMCA we are now seeing signs of shifted investment into North America and increases in forecasts for U.S. manufacturing.
(Via CNBC) […] Early in the week, New York’s Empire State Manufacturing Survey for general business conditions posted a reading of 12.9, up 8 points from January and its best level since May. New orders surged to 22.1, the highest since September 2017, and shipments rose to 18.9, the best since November 2018.
On Thursday, the Philadelphia survey exploded 20 points higher to 36.7, the highest since February 2017. New orders hit their highest since May 2018. (more)
The Philadelphia FED tracks factory orders in eastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, and Delaware. New orders in that region soared far higher than all expectations, reflecting a strong consumer-driven economy with ongoing purchases of durable goods.
We have only touched the initial outer edges of impact from the USMCA and there’s no doubt we will see additional shifts in investment and growth in the North American production economy as a result of the new U.S, Mexico and Canada agreement.
One small example is Microsoft:
Microsoft is investing in new data centers within Mexico which indicates they are anticipating to fill a need for clients who need expanded digital technology. CEO Nadella said the investment is “focused on expanding access to digital technology for people and organizations across the country”. Think of it like digital service infrastructure.
In the same way a construction firm would position itself for anticipated utility service needs and housing development within a community, Microsoft is positioning for needs in the digital and technology space. As much as companies need access to electricity, water, raw materials and a labor pool, they also need to be able to link into data networks.
This is the very first steps within a resurgence in north American investment. As we have noted over the past several years the benefits of producing products in Southeast Asia are much less than they were ten to twenty years ago.
President Trump’s focus on ‘America First’ incentives has lowered overall energy costs, decreased the cost of doing business, cut regulatory hurdles and completely reset the total cost of production. The U.S. is now competitive, and without transportation costs the total cost of durable good manufacturing in the U.S. is now the best bet.
Secure jobs, higher wages, low taxes and consumer confidence creates a domestic cycle of economic growth inside the U.S. A big jump in building permits and housing starts is an example of that strength.
Housing starts far exceeded estimates in December. Housing requires a lot of manufactured products.
Waiting for Obama to take credit for this, too.
I got put in twitter time out after I told O what I thought of his last BS tweet. He will eventually be looked at as a stain on America for the treason he has played a part in. He needs to be in prison for his misdeeds plain and simple.
Obama already is a stain.
Thank You President Trump!
One of the many reasons I will be voting for Trump again.
Promises kept.
He was right to not prioritize completion of a continuous border wall. With a new, manufacturing based, real economy in Mexico, why leave? Why swim the river to pick lettuce or mow lawns in America when you could be a machinist in a new factory in Mexico? And with Mexico now defending it’s southern border, the folks passing through will decrease. Sometimes, put the right conditions in place, and some problems take care of themselves.
The problem of human trafficking won’t really begin or end with “a wall.” Most of what Trump has done to attack the problem is to attack the root sources of the human trafficking itself. (People were arriving in northern Mexico who came from Africa …) That sort of thing should be counted as “a crime against humanity,” but no.
The wall is necessary, although not sufficient.
This is what really matters. Incredible.
Will someone please explain to me why anyone thought that sourcing from a country half-a-planet away from here was a spectacular idea in the first place? You could be stuck “waiting for your ship to come in” while a nimble domestic manufacturer takes your business away permanently. This is America, after all …
Had an employee from S. Africa once. He told me the greatest economic period he could remember was during the apartheid boycott, when the country had to learn to do for itself. It made sense to me (not in a simplistic economic sense, but given the corruption of nations).
None of this surprises me.
