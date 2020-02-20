A Possible Inflection Point – ODNI Ric Grenell…

President Trump appointed Ric Grenell to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the surprise appointment begins immediately. Within minutes the media intelligence apparatus displayed apoplexy at the announcement.
All of the right administrative state interests are visibly triggered by the appointment; and it appears this could be a key turning point in President Trump’s push-back against the permanent intelligence apparatus that has targeted his administration for three years.
It does not seem accidental the appointment of Ric Grenell as Acting DNI comes after AG Bill Barr publicly displayed his weakness in managing the DOJ and FBI. When the U.S. Attorney General chooses to complain about POTUS tweets making it “impossible to do his job” via public statements, the underlying message is an AG unwilling to do his job.
The challenge for the Office of the Presidency has been executive leadership unwilling to confront visible corruption within the DOJ, FBI and Intelligence Community (IC).
Failed executive leadership includes Jeff Sessions (DOJ), Rod Rosenstein (DOJ), Chris Wray (FBI), David Bowditch (FBI), Dana Boente (FBI), Michael Horowitz (OIG) Mike Pompeo (CIA), Gina Haspel (CIA), Michael Atkinson (DOJ-NSD/ICIG), Matt Whitaker (DOJ), Dan Coats (DNI), Rex Tillerson (DoS), James Mattis (DoD), the list is long.
The evidence of ongoing efforts to undermine the presidency have surfaced in everything from the FBI not addressing rampant politicization, to an Intelligence Community Inspector General (Michael Atkinson) willing to facilitate an impeachment effort.
Further evidence of continued institutional politics is visible within the dynamics at Main Justice, and internal issues around the Roger Stone prosecution and politicized sentencing recommendation. Despite grand prose, and looking beyond words, AG Bill Barr has done little to impede ongoing corrupt endeavors within the DOJ and FBI.
He talks a good game, but actions speak louder than words.
The only corrective action taken by Bill Barr has been when a corrupt DOJ issue is so well known and unavoidable that covering up the issue is no longer an option (Liu). Despite requesting, and receiving, unprecedented executive authority to review all intelligence information and agencies (May 2019), no corrective action is visible; and, as noted in the example of the ICIG impeachment effort, the corrupt systems continue unabated.
There has been an IG report on FBI conduct showing evidence of DOJ/FBI politics in the Clinton investigation (Mid Year Exam). That report showcased members of the FBI taking gifts in exchange for media leaks; yet those leaks continue – nothing done.
There has been a scathing IG report on the action of Andrew McCabe highlighting instances of lies under oath to investigators; again – no consequences.
There has been an IG report on James Comey mishandling of classified information and illegal leaks to the media; again – nothing done. There was a separate break-out report on Comey’s creation and political use of his office and written memos stored in secret files in his home. As outlined during visits by FBI agents the FBI Director kept the memos hidden and never informed the investigators. Result: nothing done.
There has been an OIG report on FISA abuses, which overlaps all four prior DOJ-IG investigations since January 2017. That report showed the construction of specific false documentation to achieve a political agenda and illegal surveillance warrants by lawyers within the FBI…. The result, the OIG says with straight face they cannot determine if political bias was part of the motivation or decision-making; ergo, nothing done. [Yet]
It does not seem accidental executive leaders at the DOJ and FBI claim no evidence of political bias exists, while simultaneously the DOJ, FBI and IC refuse to unredact, declassify or release documents where evidence of political bias would exist.
The Office of the President has been under investigative assault for more than three years from the same highly political agencies hiding evidence of their bias. The same institutions accusing the President of abusing power, are the exact same institutions abusing power.
Worse still, the OIG FISA report is a great example of AG Barr reviewing in advance information within a report; and yet the report itself is fraught with contradictions, irreconcilable claims, examples of non-corrected abuses and was even modified after publication to remove evidence damaging to the institutions and participants.
With all of this in mind it is no surprise to see President Trump tweeting a little frustration when contrast against another blind Attorney General praising current DOJ and FBI officials; who have done nothing, except talk, while stacks of IG reports containing evidence of corruption -from 3 years of investigation- sits on office shelves gathering dust.
Knowing an alignment of Legislative Branch and Executive Branch politicians and officials continue to work toward his removal; and understanding the same institutions that need to approve of nominations of executive officers, ex. the Senate Intelligence Committee, are the very same institutions participating in the ongoing removal effort; the dynamic of the Deep State protecting itself is very real.
The legislative branch has created an internal system of checks and balances where their oversight gets to check, approve or deny, anyone who would be a threat to their power. It really is a remarkable constitutional breakdown within the framework of government.
This is the accurate backdrop to consider President Trump appointing Ric Grenell to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. However, this appointee will now have the full and focused attention of the SSCI and Intelligence Community, the Eye of Sauron.
Those who trade the currency of power within the institutions of the deep administrative state will align in common cause against DNI Ric Grenell in the same manner they are aligned against President Donald J Trump.
Government officials, politicians, beltway media, dark money corporations, DC lobbyists, DC activists, political networks like FusionGPS and a host of intelligence community allies will immediately engage in a series of political attacks due to the risk Grenell represents.
There is no boundary to the weaponry they will deploy. There is no upper or lower limit to the lies the resistance can/will create. The DC Orcs will attack this DNI relentlessly.
History may likely identify Grenell as the first President Trump appointment who did not come from the controlled files of those around the oval office selection processes.
When CTH first used the term “Big Ugly” in 2016, it was written from the context of outsider Trump eventually having to take on the UniParty establishment, that includes both Democrats and Republicans. When the institutions of DC power are threatened, pretenses of political parties are dropped. Institutional preservation becomes paramount because all downstream indulgence is connected to the same trough of power.
Washington DC is a business enterprise; not a currently functioning government.
There are trillions at stake.
Yup!
Finally, IC administration personal chosen by PT himself, who will be loyal to the president.
You misspelled RICO.
Why does Sundance regard the appointment of Ric Grenell as such a positive move?
Sundance,
What is the story or legend with the name ” Eye of Sauron”
This is a Tolkien Lord of the Rings reference. Sauron was able to see almost everywhere through the all-seeing eye.
Sauron was evil personified – capable of corrupting many – even from a distance!
My dear Dennis, I am green eyed with jealousy! You have never read R.R.Tolkien’s trilogy “Lord of the Rings”!
Oh! That I had never read it and re-read it every 7 years, starting at age 14.
I was so jealous of my children being able to read masterpieces in literature.
Of course, a movie was made, but it was just that, three movies based on the three books.
Read the book, my friend, even if you see the movies first.
Enjoy! You have a real treat ahead of you! A veritable feast of imagination and meaning!
What exactly does Frenell have the power to do? Arrest anyone? Or just declass everything?
Grenell sorry it is early 🙂
Boy, the Dems really know how to create a huge cluster %$*@, don’t they?
“”Big Ugly …… outsider Trump eventually having to take on the UniParty establishment, that includes both Democrats and Republicans. When the institutions of DC power are threatened, pretenses of political parties are dropped.””
Time we faced reality that elected Republicans are cluster-%$*@-ing us too.
Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead President Trump!!
Congratulations on a gutsy, selection. At long friggin last, a STRONG PRO-TRUMP loyalist in a position of power to HELP DRAIN THE DAMNED SWAMP!!
And PLEASE Mr. President, DO NOT BACK DOWN on this appointment!! DO NOT WITHDRAW MR. GRENELL!!
We the People need this appointment & the action that will most surely follow!!
Godspeed to all!!
I assume if Grenell is all-in, and it was likely verified that he is before publicly announcing it, then the President thinks now is the time to have that fight.
WHY NOW?
Because any “controversy” over Grenell allows Trump and his allies to explain to the public why Grenell is necessary. And directly shows why present leadership of the DeepState enforcement arms (DOJ/FBI) are corrupt. Multiple points of attack on the DeepState are necessary. A DNI would be attacking their lairs directly and the heads of the IC put on notice.
I love it who better to slap around a bunch of dickheads than our gay ambassador.
Calm down there, Chief.
Excellent choice, Mr. President!
This is the STRONGEST post by Sundance that I’ve ever read. Congrats, Sundance: you have hit the mark.
Please do not mention his sexual preference or we are just as bad as the left. If he is smart, conservative, will support Trumps agenda, and be loyal to the president, that is all i want to know. If i never hear another identity word in my lifetime, ill be very happy. May God bless and protect him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well said,
I’m trying to understand what is happening here.
Deep Established State/Washington DC is a business raking in Trillions of dollars. Sundance now includes as Black Hats/Bad guys/people unable to turn this behemoth parasite around:
He gives reasons he is concluding that AG Bill Barr is not really trying to restore the function of the DOJ/FBI/CIA/DoD/DoS.
POTUS has appointed Ric Grinell, and we are told he is a non-deep stater, and all of the Deep State interest protectors are going to fight against — what? His appointment? His ability to function?
What does the Department of National Intelligence do? What is its relation to other organizations? There are so many terms. I need a list of roles and job descriptions, and a flow chart of how these organizations function. If it is not obvious to me, it is not obvious to a significant portion of our voting populace, and we need to know:
Intelligence Community – A general term for CIA, FBI, NSA? What does this refer to?
Department of Justice: Is it executive or judicial? How is POTUS over it (executive) but it is department of JUSTICE?
FBI – National Cops under POTUS? What is their function, and how is it different fro CIA
CIA?
Department of Defense – Headed by Joint Chiefs of Staff
Department of State (DoS)
What function and authority does Department of National Intelligence have? How is that a threat to the Deep State/Uniparty? And why will all the deep state/uniparty players fight against him?
Sundance thinks this is a major strategic move in favor of MAGA for U.S. citizens. Why?
Because Barr isn’t, we get Grennell to try….
Thanks for nothin’ Bill!!😡
Never put all your eggs in one basket.
Barr may need encouragement. Trump and Grenell will help provide that. Would Barr lose his power to declassify… maybe if he doesn’t start producing. Drain the Swamp is something that Trump had as one of his basic aims. Trump’s working on it for all citizens of this country.
I have heard Tammy Bruce making comments about how she wished Trump would appoint Grenell to be in charge of one of these corrupt departments. Have heard him being interviewed and think Trump has made the right decision. Especially if the Dems are against it.
I would think that the role of DNI would include a significant degree of authority to declassify documents, especially if given a boost (if needed) by the President himself, much as he non-exclusively delegated such powers to Barr.
That makes me wonder if some or all of sundance’s “wish list” of still classified or redacted documents as requested by House and Senate Republicans (Nunes, Grassley, et al) and other interested parties may be forthcoming in full unredacted and hopefully public form.
Per sundance in the article:
I wonder how Barr will react if Declass starts happening?
Will he flee the field of battle and resign?
Do the right thing and start prosecuting the guilty? (seems very unlikely).
Turn and viciously attack the President?
I’m not getting my hopes up very high, as the incessant letdowns are painful and depressing, but I will be keeping an eye on Grenell’s actions.
“I wonder how Barr will react if Declass starts happening?
Will he flee the field of battle and resign?
Do the right thing and start prosecuting the guilty? (seems very unlikely).
Turn and viciously attack the President?”
Whatever Barr is doing he is of no help to the DeepState or a misguided sense of institutional survival if he exits the field. I would also think that he knows better than to “Yates” himself as a direct Presidential attack would last a couple of hours to verify and then exit out of his post. Barr’s version of swamp cleaning will have to start to align with a MAGA vision. Or he’s gone, sooner or later. Barr knows this now in the wake of his mean Trump tweets comments.
Thank you for the annual review on Barr’s performance. He’s had plenty of time and hasn’t really done a thing.
Fire him.
lets hope that Barr is not declassifying because he wants Durham to finish his investigation.
But there are chances that Durham will end up with nothingburger, just like IG
Grenell, in his ambassadorship, seems to have been the “honey badger”, operating ages will deep in enemy territory and thoroughly not giving an F.
This is a good start. Trump has been playing 3D chess with China, North Korea, Germany, Canada, Mexico, France, England, etc. Now it’s time to put the swamp in check. Take their effing queen, tip Barr over, and stop the clock.
More appointments. More firings. More tweets.
This appointment is making the Dem’s heads spin, as they spout Latin backwards, and their projectile vomit hits the wall.
They can’t criticize this brilliant and measured man who has had a life time of experience.
Why?
They would be, excuse me while I howl with laughter, “homophobic”!
Yes, Richard Grenell is gay and if you ask him, he’ll say he is. However, he has never mentioned it as it is completely and utterly irrelevant to his work.
They have spun the web as Shelob once did, and they are stuck fast in that very web!
Lest we forget, the Queen can move in any direction on the board.
