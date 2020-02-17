The Great Lou Dobbs Outlines a Moment The DOJ Went Wrong – Durham, FISC and Barr Seemingly Concur…

Lou Dobbs doesn’t suffer fools easily; he prefers to cut through the filibuster and get to the heart of the matter.  That approach is one reason his show is highly successful.

Within a similar outlook… Where we are now is the direct result of bad decisions where we came from. Going forward on the same corrupt path only takes us further in the wrong direction. This natural truism is the current dilemma for AG Bill Barr.

During his show tonight Lou Dobbs takes the audience back to a very specific decision by the DOJ; a fork-in-the-road decision that put the department on path traveling further and further away from justice. The specific moment outlined was the DOJ decision to bury the intelligence leak by SSCI Security Director James Wolfe.

[BACKSTORY HERE]

However, amid all the chaff and countermeasures there is good news. When you realize that continuing forward on a path initiated by corrupt decisions only takes you further and further from the truth; you realize there are signs showing the DOJ is indeed reversing course back to the moment when the wrong path was selected.

♦ U.S. Attorney John Durham is reported to be going back to the origination of the Russian Collusion conspiracy. The reversal of a corrupt path taken.

♦ The FISA Court has asked the DOJ to identify and sequester all of the downstream consequences to the fraudulently obtained FISA warrants. A reversal of a corrupt path taken.

♦ And, importantly, there are reports AG Bill Barr has asked a Saint Louis U.S. Attorney to go back through everything surrounding the prosecution of Michael Flynn and re-evaluate the path taken.

I would be remiss if I did not point out the reporting about AG Barr bringing in outside prosecutors to review conduct in prior investigations, happened almost immediately after the FISC deadline for the DOJ to inform the court of their sequestration efforts….

…A subtle (as a brick through a window) connection not identified in media…. Yet.

Perhaps the connection between the FISC required DOJ “sequester” efforts and the DOJ “outside prosecutors” should be just kept between us, ok.

FEBRUARY 14, 2020 WASHINGTON — Attorney General William P. Barr has assigned an outside prosecutor to scrutinize the criminal case against President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael T. Flynn, according to people familiar with the matter.

The review is highly unusual and could trigger more accusations of political interference by top Justice Department officials into the work of career prosecutors.

Mr. Barr has also installed a handful of outside prosecutors to broadly review the handling of other politically sensitive national-security cases in the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, the people said. The team includes at least one prosecutor from the office of the United States attorney in St. Louis, Jeff Jensen, who is handling the Flynn matter, as well as prosecutors from the office of the deputy attorney general, Jeffrey A. Rosen. (more)

 

  1. Chrslea5 says:
    February 17, 2020 at 10:42 pm

    Sundance, You reported long ago that the carter page FISC that Wolfe leaked had a changed date so that it would be tracked. Why change the date if they weren’t going to prosecute ? Leverage?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • G. Alistar says:
      February 17, 2020 at 10:56 pm

      Or perhaps they did not anticipate that Wolf had all sorts of dirt on Senator Mark Warner and others on the SSCI, so they backed off and gave him the sweetheart deal. I doubt he would have got the deal he received under Barr.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      February 17, 2020 at 10:59 pm

      “Why change the date if they weren’t going to prosecute ?”

      Maybe they did not realize how big a fish they would snag, so they cut the line in an attempt keep their boat from sinking.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      February 17, 2020 at 11:09 pm

      Hey you could ask why the Deripaska lawyer texts came to light too.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • CarolynH says:
      February 17, 2020 at 11:17 pm

      Dobbs made a point of giving CTH credit on his show tonight.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Doug Amos says:
        February 18, 2020 at 12:00 am

        If he is a true patriot, and all signs indicate that Mr Dobbs is indeed, how could he not reference CTH? We may be few now, but they know that we KNOW and they know that what we know is the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth and that it is all because of Sundance. The superior man seeks the truth and nothing better describes Sundance than those words spoken by Confucius.

        Like

        Reply
  2. alonzo1956 says:
    February 17, 2020 at 10:44 pm

    Fantastic job Sundance. The right people are listening to the facts you present. Please never let up on the Warner, Burr corruption. They are the perfect example of bi-partisan treason and they need to be held accountable. They need to be in prison!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  3. starfcker says:
    February 17, 2020 at 10:44 pm

    Lou, Lou, Lou, didn’t you read the Washington Post? President Trump is trying to rewrite history.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Skidroe says:
    February 17, 2020 at 10:44 pm

    Now if we could get Barr to appoint a special prosecutor to look into all things Obama.

    Like

    Reply
    • deeperinfo says:
      February 17, 2020 at 10:53 pm

      If they are reviewing past DOJ actions, all roads lead to Kenya (via Yates, Liu, and Lynch).

      Like

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      February 17, 2020 at 11:47 pm

      “a special prosecutor to look into all things Obama.”

      I know one, but it is not going to be for awhile.

      Revelation 20:11-15 KJV

      And I saw a great white throne, and him that sat on it, from whose face the earth and the heaven fled away; and there was found no place for them. [12] And I saw the dead, small and great, stand before God; and the books were opened: and another book was opened, which is the book of life: and the dead were judged out of those things which were written in the books, according to their works.

      [13] And the sea gave up the dead which were in it; and death and hell delivered up the dead which were in them: and they were judged every man according to their works. [14] And death and hell were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death. [15] And whosoever was not found written in the book of life was cast into the lake of fire.

      Romans 12:19 KJV
      Dearly beloved, avenge not yourselves, but rather give place unto wrath: for it is written, Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  5. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    February 17, 2020 at 10:46 pm

    The segment about Senator Warner was almost like an expose`. The Dems have to be soiling their knickers over that one.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. Random Comment says:
    February 17, 2020 at 10:47 pm

    With this key event being widely communicated, it’s all over. Game, set, match.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. NJF says:
    February 17, 2020 at 10:50 pm

    CTH getting lots of shout outs. Deservedly so.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. Tl Howard says:
    February 17, 2020 at 10:55 pm

    Congrats, Sundance. Good job, Lou. Real journalism from both!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Tl Howard says:
    February 17, 2020 at 10:58 pm

    Catherine Herridge, you do great work. I hope you are reading here.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. mtk says:
    February 17, 2020 at 11:07 pm

    Bravo Mr. Dobbs…
    When you’re right, you’re right.

    Let the MSM try to play semantics with the word ‘OVERTHROW’ liked the MSM tried with the word ‘SPYING’.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Thought Criminal says:
    February 17, 2020 at 11:14 pm

    I’d never understand this slow moving tsunami of sewage without Sundance.
    A Republic, if you can keep it?
    It feels like we lost it decades ago.
    Was it ever what we thought it was?

    Like

    Reply
  12. livefreeordieguy says:
    February 17, 2020 at 11:21 pm

    Interesting coincidence today: Lou gives a shoutout and credit to Sundance tonight… and this afternoon, Howie Carr (Boston, New England Network, Newsmax, etc.) said “Sundance on the Conservative Treehouse — the source I go to for most of my important information — wrote…. ”

    Lou is a huge endorsement, of course, but there are no flies on Howie who lives in Boston and West Palm, is close with the President, the Trump family and Vice President Pence, and appears on Tucker, Maria, Lou and Fox and Friends frequently. One of his very few guest hosts is Corey L….

    Sundance is everybody’s ‘go to’…. including the President’s, I’m guessing.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. Jimmy R says:
    February 17, 2020 at 11:27 pm

    I’m so grateful for all you do, Sundance! Thank you!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Lenfb says:
    February 17, 2020 at 11:33 pm

    Congratulations on the referral Sundance. Must deserved.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Sam Fox says:
    February 17, 2020 at 11:35 pm

    Tonight Lou gave a shout out to The Conservative Tree House. I thought it was great. Glad to see the acknowledgement was also in the above video.

    Anyone remember that some years back Lou exposed the move towards a North American Union? Lou and another reporter exposed the NAU attempt. Those two men’s expose’ riled up the nation & got the union stopped. Some now say the Mexico, Canada & US trade deal may be another attempt at putting the 3 nations into a NAU. Makes one wonder…

    SamFox

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 17, 2020 at 11:42 pm

    There are now more signs that Barr is addressing the corruption than there is that he is covering up the deep state.

    Like

    Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      February 17, 2020 at 11:46 pm

      Barr certainly has enemies in the media and Democrats so Ill take that as a good sign.

      Of necessity Barr will do some tough things and he will get attacked and Trump will need to support him. But that will also give Barr some free reign so it wont be perfect.

      Like

      Reply
  17. zekness says:
    February 17, 2020 at 11:43 pm

    ” how gullible the left media…at least pretended to be”

    classic Lou Dobbs. Will go down as one of the most significant reports of his career…do kidding….

    truthful accurate assessment based on facts.

    and to think folks , Lou actually worked at CNN many many years ago…(as did maria !)

    oh how the corruptions has infected the institutions.

    Lou Dobbs giving a proper respect to CTH..

    Sundance, please take a much deserved bow.

    respect where respect is due.

    well done….thank you for all your excellent journalism.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Deplorable Canuck says:
    February 17, 2020 at 11:45 pm

    It would be a wonderful and a well deserved honour if CTH and Sundance were to become the catalyst that brings the whole Russia delusion crashing down! I have read reams of material on line about this coup but nothing is so clear-eyed and well documented as what we find here. This place is my last stop every day. It is the peace of mind that helps me sleep at night, knowing there is someone on the case! Thank you Sundance for all you do. I hope you are archiving it all because it is American history that must be retold, so that it never happens again.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. dufrst says:
    February 17, 2020 at 11:46 pm

    Bravo Sundance and congrats on being fully credited for your relentless research on Lou Dobb’s show. And we all know who watches Lou Dobbs religiously in the White House!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Gov Jay says:
    February 17, 2020 at 11:47 pm

    Congratulations Sundance!…

    Like

    Reply
  21. saywhat64 says:
    February 17, 2020 at 11:53 pm

    Do I see signs that Sundance’s fever stemming from Battered Conservative Syndrome is finally breaking?

    Like

    Reply
  24. AnotherView says:
    February 18, 2020 at 12:04 am

    Sundance’s research with Lou Dobb’s commentary—what a great team! More, more, more!

    Like

    Reply
  25. Ragle Gumm says:
    February 18, 2020 at 12:05 am

    There is, at least, one good consequence from the DOJ’s decision to cover up the Wolfe affair. President Trump (how I love saying that… President Trump! We need to say that, to sing that, for four more years, but, I digress) …President Trump beat the Ukraine hoax handily without the truth of the Wolfe affair known. During the Ukraine hoax and impeachment farce, President Trump’s numbers went up while the democrats, specifically, Pelosi, Schiff, etc. numbers plummeted. They are completely beaten in terms of trust. The American people discerned the truth and intuited the broad outline of this massive corruption. This revelation to the public of the corruption is natural and gradual. This tacit understanding was gradually absorbed by the public and when the Wolfe affair is finally revealed then the revelation will only confirm the American public’s intuitive understanding and not be challenged by it, unlike the left. The left will be failed by their latest god, yet again. Their world shall be completely undermined. They are gonna be rocked!

    And, lastly, the corruption by hiding the Wolfe affair and by proceeding with the impeachment farce did actually create good law. I stand by that claim. Everything that the House of Representative did was legal – remember that. The democrats rammed through the impeachment inquiry while masterfully manipulating the public for the impeachment process vote at the very end of the inquiry. This inquiry/process was done very quickly. The impeachment inquiry denied the president legal counsel and all that entails. The Senate took up the articles rather forcefully by denying any further delay after a point of time by asserting their authority. 1. First point of good law was established by precedence. The Senate did not allow any more witnesses or evidence to be introduced for the hasty, unusual impeachment inquiry/process. 2. Second point of good law was established by precedence.

    There may be a time in the future when the president of the United States does something so egregious, so dangerous to this Republic that that the House of Representative must do this very impeachment inquiry/process so quickly as to save this precious Republic. The evidence would have to be overwhelming and obvious for the House of Representative that the Senate does not need to introduce any further witnesses or evidence for their trial. There is a corner case that this scenario can be done with good moral justification in the future. Good law was made.

    I think that this good law was made because Wolfe affair was buried (for now), which is the first unintended consequence . I think that the POTUS has been tremendously strengthened by the impeachment farce and he can credibly claim that he does enjoy a strengthened mandate and the broad support of the public without -WITHOUT- the full, stupendous facts of this massive corruption/coup attempt revealed. This is the second unintended consequence.

    POTUS spoke directly to the public and made his case ( as well as the democrats, for that matter. POTUS must not stop tweeting because he must not stop talking to us!!)

    Like

    Reply
