The Great Lou Dobbs Outlines a Moment The DOJ Went Wrong – Durham, FISC and Barr Seemingly Concur…

Lou Dobbs doesn’t suffer fools easily; he prefers to cut through the filibuster and get to the heart of the matter. That approach is one reason his show is highly successful.
Within a similar outlook… Where we are now is the direct result of bad decisions where we came from. Going forward on the same corrupt path only takes us further in the wrong direction. This natural truism is the current dilemma for AG Bill Barr.
During his show tonight Lou Dobbs takes the audience back to a very specific decision by the DOJ; a fork-in-the-road decision that put the department on path traveling further and further away from justice. The specific moment outlined was the DOJ decision to bury the intelligence leak by SSCI Security Director James Wolfe.
[BACKSTORY HERE]
However, amid all the chaff and countermeasures there is good news. When you realize that continuing forward on a path initiated by corrupt decisions only takes you further and further from the truth; you realize there are signs showing the DOJ is indeed reversing course back to the moment when the wrong path was selected.
♦ U.S. Attorney John Durham is reported to be going back to the origination of the Russian Collusion conspiracy. The reversal of a corrupt path taken.
♦ The FISA Court has asked the DOJ to identify and sequester all of the downstream consequences to the fraudulently obtained FISA warrants. A reversal of a corrupt path taken.
♦ And, importantly, there are reports AG Bill Barr has asked a Saint Louis U.S. Attorney to go back through everything surrounding the prosecution of Michael Flynn and re-evaluate the path taken.
I would be remiss if I did not point out the reporting about AG Barr bringing in outside prosecutors to review conduct in prior investigations, happened almost immediately after the FISC deadline for the DOJ to inform the court of their sequestration efforts….
…A subtle (as a brick through a window) connection not identified in media…. Yet.
Perhaps the connection between the FISC required DOJ “sequester” efforts and the DOJ “outside prosecutors” should be just kept between us, ok.
FEBRUARY 14, 2020 WASHINGTON — Attorney General William P. Barr has assigned an outside prosecutor to scrutinize the criminal case against President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael T. Flynn, according to people familiar with the matter.
The review is highly unusual and could trigger more accusations of political interference by top Justice Department officials into the work of career prosecutors.
Mr. Barr has also installed a handful of outside prosecutors to broadly review the handling of other politically sensitive national-security cases in the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, the people said. The team includes at least one prosecutor from the office of the United States attorney in St. Louis, Jeff Jensen, who is handling the Flynn matter, as well as prosecutors from the office of the deputy attorney general, Jeffrey A. Rosen. (more)
Sundance, You reported long ago that the carter page FISC that Wolfe leaked had a changed date so that it would be tracked. Why change the date if they weren’t going to prosecute ? Leverage?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or perhaps they did not anticipate that Wolf had all sorts of dirt on Senator Mark Warner and others on the SSCI, so they backed off and gave him the sweetheart deal. I doubt he would have got the deal he received under Barr.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or it was a standard leak hunt until they nailed the leaker and realized who he worked for and who he was taking orders from and…well…can’t have that!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Why change the date if they weren’t going to prosecute ?”
Maybe they did not realize how big a fish they would snag, so they cut the line in an attempt keep their boat from sinking.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey you could ask why the Deripaska lawyer texts came to light too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dobbs made a point of giving CTH credit on his show tonight.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If he is a true patriot, and all signs indicate that Mr Dobbs is indeed, how could he not reference CTH? We may be few now, but they know that we KNOW and they know that what we know is the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth and that it is all because of Sundance. The superior man seeks the truth and nothing better describes Sundance than those words spoken by Confucius.
LikeLike
Fantastic job Sundance. The right people are listening to the facts you present. Please never let up on the Warner, Burr corruption. They are the perfect example of bi-partisan treason and they need to be held accountable. They need to be in prison!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Lou, Lou, Lou, didn’t you read the Washington Post? President Trump is trying to rewrite history.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Now if we could get Barr to appoint a special prosecutor to look into all things Obama.
LikeLike
If they are reviewing past DOJ actions, all roads lead to Kenya (via Yates, Liu, and Lynch).
LikeLike
“a special prosecutor to look into all things Obama.”
I know one, but it is not going to be for awhile.
Revelation 20:11-15 KJV
And I saw a great white throne, and him that sat on it, from whose face the earth and the heaven fled away; and there was found no place for them. [12] And I saw the dead, small and great, stand before God; and the books were opened: and another book was opened, which is the book of life: and the dead were judged out of those things which were written in the books, according to their works.
[13] And the sea gave up the dead which were in it; and death and hell delivered up the dead which were in them: and they were judged every man according to their works. [14] And death and hell were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death. [15] And whosoever was not found written in the book of life was cast into the lake of fire.
Romans 12:19 KJV
Dearly beloved, avenge not yourselves, but rather give place unto wrath: for it is written, Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The segment about Senator Warner was almost like an expose`. The Dems have to be soiling their knickers over that one.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes that was particularly delicious.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I personally LOVED it!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sunshine on Warner!
LikeLiked by 1 person
🌞
LikeLike
Preferably sunlight through a magnifying glass. It is winter, so lets be gracious and give him some heat.
LikeLike
Senator Warner is quite the piece of work…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Warner is as significant as whale feces and that’s found at the bottom of the ocean. Or, on 2nd thoughts he could play the zit on Doctor Pimple Popper.
LikeLiked by 1 person
With this key event being widely communicated, it’s all over. Game, set, match.
LikeLiked by 2 people
CTH getting lots of shout outs. Deservedly so.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I read Mollie’s tweets all the time and her book on the Kavanaugh frame job is great.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Last Refuge full thread Reader App Mollie linked to (for those interested):
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1229596515863318528.html
LikeLike
Congrats, Sundance. Good job, Lou. Real journalism from both!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Catherine Herridge, you do great work. I hope you are reading here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I miss her so much on Fox, come back Catherine, come back🙏🏻
LikeLike
Bravo Mr. Dobbs…
When you’re right, you’re right.
Let the MSM try to play semantics with the word ‘OVERTHROW’ liked the MSM tried with the word ‘SPYING’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d never understand this slow moving tsunami of sewage without Sundance.
A Republic, if you can keep it?
It feels like we lost it decades ago.
Was it ever what we thought it was?
LikeLike
I don’t know if we can ever fix it to our satisfaction. The best thing to do is limit its size and preferably shrink federal government and reassert state rights.
LikeLike
Sounds like repeal the 17th Amendment to me. I’ll never live long enough to see it but just maybe some of you youngsters might if you really try.
LikeLike
If Trump wins California maybe we can sneak in the 17th Amendment repeal!
LikeLike
Interesting coincidence today: Lou gives a shoutout and credit to Sundance tonight… and this afternoon, Howie Carr (Boston, New England Network, Newsmax, etc.) said “Sundance on the Conservative Treehouse — the source I go to for most of my important information — wrote…. ”
Lou is a huge endorsement, of course, but there are no flies on Howie who lives in Boston and West Palm, is close with the President, the Trump family and Vice President Pence, and appears on Tucker, Maria, Lou and Fox and Friends frequently. One of his very few guest hosts is Corey L….
Sundance is everybody’s ‘go to’…. including the President’s, I’m guessing.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Whenever it’s over, how ever it ends, I’ll buy the 1500 page Rise and Fall of the DeepState by Sundance. But only if he signs it “Sundance” because I think that’s just funny like Cicero or Homer.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sundance is the only person I trust for info, he is the go to man for truth.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Maggie, Sundance is rewriting history….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or simply writing it correctly….
LikeLike
I’m so grateful for all you do, Sundance! Thank you!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Congratulations on the referral Sundance. Must deserved.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tonight Lou gave a shout out to The Conservative Tree House. I thought it was great. Glad to see the acknowledgement was also in the above video.
Anyone remember that some years back Lou exposed the move towards a North American Union? Lou and another reporter exposed the NAU attempt. Those two men’s expose’ riled up the nation & got the union stopped. Some now say the Mexico, Canada & US trade deal may be another attempt at putting the 3 nations into a NAU. Makes one wonder…
SamFox
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are now more signs that Barr is addressing the corruption than there is that he is covering up the deep state.
LikeLike
Barr certainly has enemies in the media and Democrats so Ill take that as a good sign.
Of necessity Barr will do some tough things and he will get attacked and Trump will need to support him. But that will also give Barr some free reign so it wont be perfect.
LikeLike
Yes, I like that one, Robert Smith.
LikeLike
” how gullible the left media…at least pretended to be”
classic Lou Dobbs. Will go down as one of the most significant reports of his career…do kidding….
truthful accurate assessment based on facts.
and to think folks , Lou actually worked at CNN many many years ago…(as did maria !)
oh how the corruptions has infected the institutions.
Lou Dobbs giving a proper respect to CTH..
Sundance, please take a much deserved bow.
respect where respect is due.
well done….thank you for all your excellent journalism.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It would be a wonderful and a well deserved honour if CTH and Sundance were to become the catalyst that brings the whole Russia delusion crashing down! I have read reams of material on line about this coup but nothing is so clear-eyed and well documented as what we find here. This place is my last stop every day. It is the peace of mind that helps me sleep at night, knowing there is someone on the case! Thank you Sundance for all you do. I hope you are archiving it all because it is American history that must be retold, so that it never happens again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bravo Sundance and congrats on being fully credited for your relentless research on Lou Dobb’s show. And we all know who watches Lou Dobbs religiously in the White House!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Congratulations Sundance!…
LikeLike
Do I see signs that Sundance’s fever stemming from Battered Conservative Syndrome is finally breaking?
LikeLike
AG Barr is over the target. Now the Federal Judges’ Association is freaking out .
———-
Federal judges’ association calls emergency meeting after DOJ intervenes in case of Trump ally Roger Stone
https://amp-usatoday-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/amp.usatoday.com/amp/4788155002?amp_js_v=a3&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQCKAE%3D#referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.usatoday.com%2Fstory%2Fnews%2Fpolitics%2F2020%2F02%2F17%2Froger-stone-sentence-judges-worried-political-interference%2F4788155002%2F
LikeLike
According to DiGenova from an interview back in May 2019…..
Durham’s Grand Jury is in Connecticut — NOT DC. That is good news also!
Source:
https://www-washingtonexaminer-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/john-durham-already-used-a-grand-jury-in-russia-origins-probe-joe-digenova-says?amp_js_v=a3&_gsa=1&_amp=true&usqp=mq331AQCKAE%3D#aoh=15820017392728&_ct=1582001760156&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.washingtonexaminer.com%2Fnews%2Fjohn-durham-already-used-a-grand-jury-in-russia-origins-probe-joe-digenova-says
LikeLike
Sundance’s research with Lou Dobb’s commentary—what a great team! More, more, more!
LikeLike
There is, at least, one good consequence from the DOJ’s decision to cover up the Wolfe affair. President Trump (how I love saying that… President Trump! We need to say that, to sing that, for four more years, but, I digress) …President Trump beat the Ukraine hoax handily without the truth of the Wolfe affair known. During the Ukraine hoax and impeachment farce, President Trump’s numbers went up while the democrats, specifically, Pelosi, Schiff, etc. numbers plummeted. They are completely beaten in terms of trust. The American people discerned the truth and intuited the broad outline of this massive corruption. This revelation to the public of the corruption is natural and gradual. This tacit understanding was gradually absorbed by the public and when the Wolfe affair is finally revealed then the revelation will only confirm the American public’s intuitive understanding and not be challenged by it, unlike the left. The left will be failed by their latest god, yet again. Their world shall be completely undermined. They are gonna be rocked!
And, lastly, the corruption by hiding the Wolfe affair and by proceeding with the impeachment farce did actually create good law. I stand by that claim. Everything that the House of Representative did was legal – remember that. The democrats rammed through the impeachment inquiry while masterfully manipulating the public for the impeachment process vote at the very end of the inquiry. This inquiry/process was done very quickly. The impeachment inquiry denied the president legal counsel and all that entails. The Senate took up the articles rather forcefully by denying any further delay after a point of time by asserting their authority. 1. First point of good law was established by precedence. The Senate did not allow any more witnesses or evidence to be introduced for the hasty, unusual impeachment inquiry/process. 2. Second point of good law was established by precedence.
There may be a time in the future when the president of the United States does something so egregious, so dangerous to this Republic that that the House of Representative must do this very impeachment inquiry/process so quickly as to save this precious Republic. The evidence would have to be overwhelming and obvious for the House of Representative that the Senate does not need to introduce any further witnesses or evidence for their trial. There is a corner case that this scenario can be done with good moral justification in the future. Good law was made.
I think that this good law was made because Wolfe affair was buried (for now), which is the first unintended consequence . I think that the POTUS has been tremendously strengthened by the impeachment farce and he can credibly claim that he does enjoy a strengthened mandate and the broad support of the public without -WITHOUT- the full, stupendous facts of this massive corruption/coup attempt revealed. This is the second unintended consequence.
POTUS spoke directly to the public and made his case ( as well as the democrats, for that matter. POTUS must not stop tweeting because he must not stop talking to us!!)
LikeLike