Sunday Talks: Trey Gowdy Discusses McCabe Non-Indictment and Ongoing Durham Investigation…

Former congressman Trey Gowdy appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the issues surrounding the non-indictment of Andrew McCabe for lying to DOJ-OIG investigators about his leaks to the media.
Gowdy breaks out the narrow issue surrounding the internal McCabe investigation as compared to potential criminal conduct that may exist outside that narrow window.
Additionally, Gowdy notes John Durham is looking at specific issues related to former CIA Director John Brennan and activity within the intelligence community that took place prior to the official opening of Crossfire Hurricane on July 31st, 2016.
Included in that Durham review are documents that show CIA activity….
…and CTH has a pretty good idea exactly what “communications” Durham is looking for. It sounds like U.S. Attorney Durham is looking for what Comey outlined in the “crown material” discussion. First, the article from the New York Times (emphasis mine):
WASHINGTON — The federal prosecutor scrutinizing the Russia investigation has begun examining the role of the former C.I.A. director John O. Brennan in how the intelligence community assessed Russia’s 2016 election interference, according to three people briefed on the inquiry.
John H. Durham, the United States attorney leading the investigation, has requested Mr. Brennan’s emails, call logs and other documents from the C.I.A., according to a person briefed on his inquiry. He wants to learn what Mr. Brennan told other officials, including the former F.B.I. director James B. Comey, about his and the C.I.A.’s views of a notorious dossier of assertions about Russia and Trump associates. (more)
U.S. Attorney John Durham appears to be looking for a very specific email written by John Brennan to James Comey. Because Comey wrote another email saying: ..”Brennan is insisting the Crown Material be included in the intel assessment.”
Do you remember the “crown material“?
The Christopher Steele dossier was called “Crown Material” by FBI agents within the small group during their 2016 political surveillance operation. The “Crown” description reflects the unofficial British intelligence aspect to the dossier as provided by Steele.
In May 2019 former House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy stated there are emails from former FBI Director James Comey that outline instructions from CIA Director John Brennan to include the “Crown Material” within the highly political Intelligence Community Assessment.
Specifically outlined by Gowdy, the wording of the Comey email is reported to say:
…”Brennan is insisting the Crown Material be included in the intel assessment.”
However, on May 23rd, 2017, in testimony -under oath- to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) John Brennan stated [@01:54:28]:
GOWDY: Director Brennan, do you know who commissioned the Steele dossier?
BRENNAN: I don’t.
GOWDY: Do you know if the bureau [FBI] ever relied on the Steele dossier as part of any court filing, applications?
BRENNAN: I have no awareness.
GOWDY: Did the CIA rely on it?
BRENNAN: No.
GOWDY: Why not?
BRENNAN: Because we didn’t. It wasn’t part of the corpus of intelligence information that we had. It was not in any way used as a basis for the Intelligence Community Assessment that was done. Uh … it was not.
Video of the exchange [prompted 01:54:28 just hit play]
As Victor Davis Hanson wrote at the time:
[…] James Clapper, John Brennan, and James Comey are now all accusing one another of being culpable for inserting the unverified dossier, the font of the effort to destroy Trump, into a presidential intelligence assessment—as if suddenly and mysteriously the prior seeding of the Steele dossier is now seen as a bad thing. And how did the dossier transmogrify from being passed around the Obama Administration as a supposedly top-secret and devastating condemnation of candidate and then president-elect Trump to a rank embarrassment of ridiculous stories and fibs?
Given the narratives of the last three years, and the protestations that the dossier was accurate or at least was not proven to be unproven, why are these former officials arguing at all? Did not implanting the dossier into the presidential briefing give it the necessary imprimatur that allowed the serial leaks to the press at least to be passed on to the public and thereby apprise the people of the existential danger that they faced? (read more)
Fox News Maria Bartiromo has more knowledge of the details within the 2016 political surveillance scandal than any other MSM host. Bartiromo has followed the events very closely and now she is the go-to person for those who are trying to bring the truth behind the scandal to light.
On the morning of May 20th, 2019, on her Fox Business Network show Ms. Bartiromo outlined the current issues between Comey and Brennan. WATCH:
It certainly looks like former CIA Director John Brennan has exposed himself to perjury. However, beyond that and even more disturbing, what does this say about the political intents of a weaponized intelligence apparatus?
CTH has previously outlined how the December 29th, 2016, Joint Analysis Report (JAR) on Russia Cyber Activity was a quickly compiled bunch of nonsense about Russian hacking.
The JAR was followed a week later by the January 7th, 2017, Intelligence Community Assessment. The ICA took the ridiculous construct of the JAR and then overlaid a political narrative that Russia was trying to help Donald Trump.
The ICA was the brain-trust of John Brennan, James Clapper and James Comey. While the majority of content was from the CIA, some of the content within the ICA was written by FBI Agent Peter Strzok who held a unique “insurance policy” interest in how the report could be utilized in 2017. NSA Director Mike Rogers would not sign up to the “high confidence” claims, likely because he saw through the political motives of the report.
(JUNE 2019 – New York Times) […] Mr. Barr wants to know more about the C.I.A. sources who helped inform its understanding of the details of the Russian interference campaign, an official has said. He also wants to better understand the intelligence that flowed from the C.I.A. to the F.B.I. in the summer of 2016.
During the final weeks of the Obama administration, the intelligence community released a declassified assessment that concluded that Mr. Putin ordered an influence campaign that “aspired to help” Mr. Trump’s electoral chances by damaging Mrs. Clinton’s. The C.I.A. and the F.B.I. reported they had high confidence in the conclusion. The National Security Agency, which conducts electronic surveillance, had a moderate degree of confidence. (read more)
Questioning the construct of the ICA is a smart direction to take for a review or investigation. By looking at the intelligence community work-product, it’s likely Durham will cut through a lot of the chatter and get to the heart of the intelligence motives.
Apparently John Durham is looking into just this aspect: Was the ICA document a politically engineered report stemming from within a corrupt intelligence network?
The importance of that question is rather large. All of the downstream claims about Russian activity, including the Russian indictments promoted by Rosenstein and the Mueller team, are centered around origination claims of illicit Russian activity outlined in the ICA.
If the ICA is a false political document…. then guess what?
Yep, the entire narrative from the JAR and ICA is part of a big fraud. [Which it is]
Trump and anyone he still trusts (including Giuliani, Trump family members, Nunes…) will need to meet at some un-monitored hideaway and make a plan.
Somebody must have hit a nerve
60 minutes just ran a best of Trump Ukraine hit job
Can you explain what a best of Trump Ukraine hit job is?
Anyone see the 2019 film “The Report”?
Daniel Jones, (yes the same former DiFi staffer, currently flush with cash from wealthy donors deployed to continue an all out assault on DJT), is portrayed as the altruistic hero who blew the whistle on the CIA black sites torture program.
The investigation of the program, referenced by Judge Nap in above video as being whitewashed by Durham, gives one pause as to the “effectiveness” of John Durham as a true crime fighter of govt corruption.
Now I don’t know if “The Report” was an attempt to paint Durham as a coverup agent for the CIA (not entirely implausible, wouldn’t be the first time Hollywood & The Company co-produced propaganda), or to paint Daniel Jones as a hero in the eyes of their audience.
Regardless, what are the odds these two players (Jones and Durham) featured prominently in another govt corruption case, cross paths again?
Crime certainly does pay….if you’re a DC insider.
Daniel Jones has a sketchy past, congressional staffer, former FBI, former CIA (re Wiki), and now principal of “The Democracy Integrity Project”, mandating an active smear campaign against P45.
John Durham, the jury’s still out….(in the event a jury even exists).
Fire Barr before or after election?
Will have to be after. If RINO senators are indicted, and Republicans lose the Senate,
Pres. Trump will lose his legislative leverage. Mitch has Pres. Trump, for this term, in a stalemate.
I think that the DOJ is in exceptionally good hands in Bill Barr. He knew going in, and he knows now, that his Departments are mired in corruption at the very top.
Brennan the wizard….and the secret task force
Early last August, an envelope with extraordinary handling restrictions arrived at the White House. Sent by courier from the CIA, it carried “eyes only” instructions that its contents be shown to just four people: President Barack Obama and three senior aides.
Inside was an intelligence bombshell, a report drawn from sourcing deep inside the Russian government that detailed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s direct involvement in a cyber campaign to disrupt and discredit the U.S. presidential race.
But it went further. The intelligence captured Putin’s specific instructions on the operation’s audacious objectives — defeat or at least damage the Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, and help elect her opponent, Donald Trump.
The material was so sensitive that CIA Director John O. Brennan kept it out of the President’s Daily Brief, concerned that even that restricted report’s distribution was too broad. The CIA package came with instructions that it be returned immediately after it was read. To guard against leaks, subsequent meetings in the Situation Room followed the same protocols as planning sessions for the Osama bin Laden raid.
It took time for other parts of the intelligence community to endorse the CIA’s view. Only in the administration’s final weeks in office did it tell the public, in a declassified report, what officials had learned from Brennan in August — that Putin was working to elect Trump.
CIA director. Brennan first alerts the White House to the Putin intelligence and later briefs Obama in the Oval Office. convened a secret task force at CIA headquarters composed of several dozen analysts and officers from the CIA, the NSA and the FBI.
The unit functioned as a sealed compartment, its work hidden from the rest of the intelligence community. Those brought in signed new non-disclosure agreements to be granted access to intelligence from all three participating agencies.
They worked exclusively for two groups of “customers,” officials said. The first was Obama and fewer than 14 senior officials in government. The second was a team of operations specialists at the CIA, NSA and FBI who took direction from the task force on where to aim their subsequent efforts to collect more intelligence on Russia.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2017/world/national-security/obama-putin-election-hacking/?utm_term=.41005f5f310b
Realistically speaking, how would “prosecuting the Deep State” go down? I’m certainly no legal eagle, but the way I see it is this…
Every single employee of the FBI, DOJ, CIA, DOD, et al, would have to be investigated for crimes or at least complicity. Every. Single. One. How long would this alone take? Who would do it? Then, crimes/complicity are found, perhaps by the hundreds, or even the thousands. Who prosecutes that? Remember, the entire DoJ is currently suspended. Prosecuted where? The corrupt judicial system with all the Obama judges?
This is all way more than one man can take on – even the Attorney General. Who will be his paralegals? How many years upon years would it take? Who does he bring in to assist him – the obvious answer is private practices, but what vetting system is used? How does one avoid accusations (in the courtroom) of hand-picking partisan lawyers with vendettas? What private practices, anyway? Certainly none from an Ivy League.
Mind you, every single thing to do with Federal law enforcement has come to a screeching halt. Every case bigger than a state-wide case, stopped. Pedophiles walking. Illegals, walking. Anything that can’t be taken care of by a state AG, walking. Think they’re not doing anything now? Look at the published numbers on the DoJ website. Maybe they’re not doing all we want but they’re not doing nothing.
The scale of what the American people is demanding is incomprehensible to most people demanding it. In essence, you’re asking one – elderly, already retired and come back – man to betray everything he has never known and loved, and prosecute hundreds of people, by himself. No paralegals, no other lawyers to help.
Now, if I’m wrong about this, I welcome correction, but from my own experience that’s what it would look like.
Your premiss is wrong, all investigated. I don’t think so. We have apple evidence to select who.
Nap kept harping on “If” Durham doesn’t have subpoena power , yada,yada, yada. . .
So? Durman can request & obtain subpoenas from a grand jury.
Also, to a lesser degree, The FBI can obtain certain information with an FBI administrative subpoena. Administrative subpoenas are limited in scope but very useful info can be obtained through their use.
The agency from which I retired has several categories of administrative subpoenas used in criminal, civil & administrative cases.
So I’m guessing we’ve almost come full circle. Durham is “supposed” to be ready at the end of March with his investigation. If , as many of us are assuming, no charges are filed, is that then the right time to finally declassify? The Deep State will have one in running out the statute of limitations clock and refused to charge in the remaining crimes, but at least transparency could help this from ever happening again.
Or will it be too late, and the Dems will have already started impeachment sham 4.0 and once again PDJT will be hamstrung from releasing them once again?
Won not one- grrr
Well if the Department of Justice/AG Barr won’t prosecute, sue the criminals yourself:
A former U.S. government agent has admitted participating in the illegal government surveillance on then-CBS New investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson. The insider has identified former U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein as the person responsible for the project.
As a result of the new admission, Attkisson and her family are filing suit against Rosenstein and four other men allegedly involved. According to the lawsuit, the illegal surveillance was conducted against Attkisson and other U.S. citizens under a government operation based at the U.S. Attorney’s office in Baltimore, Maryland.
https://sharylattkisson.com/2020/01/former-govt-agent-admits-illegally-spying-on-sharyl-attkisson/
Forget Barr, forget Durham. Trump must file his own lawsuit
READ: Maryland complaint in Attkisson v. Rosenstein, et. al. for govt. computer intrusions
https://sharylattkisson.com/2020/02/read-maryland-complaint-in-attkisson-v-rosenstein-et-al-for-govt-computer-intrusions/
Bent Judge in Virginia: Miss Sharyl. is this your computer?
Miss Sharyl: Yes
Bent Judge: Is this the government’s spyware you found on your computer?
Miss Sharyl: Yes
Bent Judge: Is this your witness who will provide eye witness testimony?
Miss Sharyl: Yes
Bent Judge: Well Miss Sharyl this court finds you have no standing. Lawsuit dismissed.
Come on people, just about everything Durham needs to piece this origination stuff is archived right here at CTH.
Two interesting and relevant articles. 1) Brennan as the total screw up who never ran a successful op anywhere
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/john-brennans-intelligence-failures-have-hurt-our-security-and-our-democracy
The other, as to the narrow question of whether McCabe leaked to the press in the specific instance for which he will not be prosecuted, suggesting that Lisa Page was the leaker, not McCabe
https://dailycaller.com/2020/02/15/andrew-mccabe-leak-denial-lisa-page/
None of them should be popping the champagne just yet.
I think The People are seeing what is going on here. Time after time with increasing frequency we are told that we are going to get them by increasingly more competent people and we believe them!
None of them are willing to expose the truth as they think it will destroy the “trust in the institution of government”. Guess what it is already gone. What they are doing is tamping the rage that actually causes change at the moment. Like Lexington and Concord they had plenty of time to think before it actually occurred, but had no time to think when they actually had to react and they changed the world. Our lives allow time to let emotions cool, perhaps too much, and that is what they are counting on by always saying it is an investigation away. Until someone is in jail I will never believe that they are not all the same team and playing us as fools. I’m afraid that one day(soon) we will need to rise up as our fore fathers did and risk all. Who today has the courage to do that? We live our lives today on the shoulders of giants, we are only fleas until proven otherwise.
I posted this in the general thread this morning, but am posting it here because it relates to topic thread. It is one lawyer’s insight. Interesting read.
————-
“A cold reality is that criminal charges against the Spygate participants will be difficult under the law- tho not impossible perhaps. It could be this criminal case was getting in the way of Durham interviewing McCabe because Schertler would have asserted the 5th Amendment. With this case declined, there might be no other basis on which McCabe can be prosecuted & that would eliminate his right to be silent & the govt could force him to testify against the other Spygate crew by subpoenaing him.”
Leslie McAdoo Gordon@McAdooGordon
Read the entire thread here (58 Twitter posts long):
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1228443509469974529.html
