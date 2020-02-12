Unfortunately, A Corrupt Group of Politically Focused DOJ Lawyers Isn’t The Only Issue…

Four of Robert Mueller’s special counsel prosecutors strategically and purposefully resigned their positions yesterday in an attempt to create a political narrative against U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr – through a ridiculous Roger Stone sentencing memorandum.
In a subsequent interview with Lou Dobbs, House Intel Committee ranking member Devin Nunes noted the activity of Mueller’s 19 lawyers was likely to come under scrutiny now, as people start to ask common sense questions. [Ex. what were these DOJ lawyers doing for over two years if there was zero evidence of any Trump-Russia collusion?]
However, I would draw attention to an even more troubling issue that media pretend not to even notice. From the Mueller Report (pg 13):
An issue that everyone overlooked is more serious than tin-foil-hat DOJ lawyers chasing DNC stories of Olaf and his Macedonian meme generating buddies on Facebook.
A significant issue is in the part of the story most have skipped past without recognizing,… because, well, simply we have become immune to the insanity of it.
... 40 FBI Agents worked on the Special Counsel?
Think about it. For three years… Doing what exactly?
I’m going to skip over the part where everyone recognizes these are the same FBI agents investigating Trump in 2016… who transferred into the Mueller team in 2017… to continue the investigation into 2018 and 2019. As if that wasn’t alarming enough… I digress.
Forty FBI agents, spent three years on a mission to investigate/eliminate the candidacy and presidency of Donald Trump.
Don’t let ourselves get dragged into the absurdity and travel down a conversational path where DC justification is put through a cognitive blender. Forty FBI Agents spent three years trying to aid a transparently political effort to remove a president.
If you give them the benefit of being sound-minded, we had Forty FBI agents who transparently had to know this was a ridiculously weaponized political operation against the opposing political party of their FBI and DOJ leadership… and they went along with it.
The whole damned thing was a ruse.
What exactly would forty FBI agents be investigating?
You can take that insufferably overused qualifier: “we’re not talking about the hard-working FBI field agents here..“, and stuff it. I’m exactly talking about forty transparently corrupt FBI field agents who, according to EVERYONE, participated in an investigation that was political nonsense from the beginning.
And they all did what?
Went along with it… that’s what they did.
That aspect doesn’t seem to be appearing anywhere.
That aspect doesn’t seem to be bothering anyone.
And where are they now?
That in-your-face issue hasn’t been discussed anywhere amid thousands of hours of pundit conversation, and thousands more column inches dedicated to discussion of this fabricated political operation.
Is someone actually going to try and tell me Forty FBI Agents didn’t know the Vast Russian Conspiracy was a bucket of nonsense from, um, at least day #2?..
These are the best investigators in the world? These are the elite investigative units that we count on to investigate serious crimes and avoid terrorist threats?
Who are they? Name them ! Every one of them needs to be named, publicly. We paid for this, don’t we have a right to know the name of every person who participated in this investigation?
Now that it’s over; and with the publication of the Weissmann/Mueller report long since past; don’t we get to find out what exactly we were paying for?
Democrats say they demand transparency; OK, I’ll play. Make them live up to their own rules…. I want the names of every FBI individual who participated in this investigation. So we can have an opportunity to watch congress sit them down in groups and question them about what exactly they were doing for three years.
Again, think about it.
What does forty FBI agents working on this Russian conspiracy case for three years tell us about the operational integrity of the FBI as an investigative institution?
(LINK)
Meanwhile, this is the headline over at the stupid persons blog, hotair:
All four federal prosecutors in Roger Stone case resign after DOJ insists on lower sentencing recommendation
So much dumb, so little time – frame it exactly the way lawfare wants them too, as if they wrote the words themselves, hummmm….so wrong ….
https://hotair.com/archives/allahpundit/2020/02/11/three-federal-prosecutors-roger-stone-case-resign-doj-insists-lower-sentencing-recommendation/
Allahpundit has a terminal case of Trump Derangement Disorder.
The FBI has shown itself to be an anti-American institution. It cannot be reformed. It cannot be mended.
Going forward any action by the FBI is suspect, for good or bad.
Start the list of FBI failures. Las Vegas.
They are all so busted. The panicking rats are thick on the ground now. You’ve got to be careful going about your day not to trip over the bustards.
Judicial Watch: Emails Show Involvement of Peter Strzok and Lisa Page in Launching of Crossfire Hurricane
by Judicial Watch
5 Feb 2020
“(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today it received 144 pages of emails between former FBI official Peter Strzok and former FBI attorney Lisa Page that show their direct involvement in the opening of Crossfire Hurricane, the bureau’s investigation of alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.
The records also show additional “confirmed classified emails” were found on Hillary Clinton’s unsecure non-state.gov email server “beyond the number presented” in then-FBI Director James Comey’s statements; Strzok and Page questioning the access the Department of Justice was granting Clinton’s lawyers; and Page revealing that the DOJ was making edits to FBI 302s (summaries of interviews) related to the Clinton investigation, also known as Midyear Exam (MYE). The emails detail a discussion about “squashing” an issue related to the Seth Rich controversy.”
Read more:
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-releases/judicial-watch-emails-show-involvement-of-peter-strzok-and-lisa-page-in-launching-of-crossfire-hurricane
Thank you SD. If this isn’t weaponization of a government institution how else would you define it?
