Devin Nunes in Wolverine Mode: This is Only The Beginning of Sunlight on The Mueller Team…

Devin Nunes appears with Lou Dobbs and breaks the news on national media the nomination of former DC Attorney Jessie Liu was withdrawn. Mr. Nunes went on to discuss the issues around the DOJ and Deep State resistance effort and then contrasts the sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone against the 30-day sentence for SSCI Security Director James Wolfe.
Additionally, Representative Nunes notes this is only the beginning of sunlight upon the dirty lawyers who organized within the Mueller probe…. and there will be much more to come.
Devin Nunes will be remembered in the same way the early Patriots were. He’s the Paul Revere of our times.
LikeLiked by 48 people
And Sundance is Thomas Paine.
LikeLiked by 34 people
and that would make Donald Trump…George Washington, of course!
LikeLiked by 33 people
YES! The Indians apparently thought that GW was some sort of god because they’d shoot their arrows at GW and nothing would happen. He was, in their eyes, invincible.
DT has had to worst they can shoot at him and yet he’s stronger than ever.
Hard not to notice the similarity. Seems that some leaders are chosen.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Chosen by God.
LikeLike
Elise Stefanik is Betsy Ross 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 10 people
The bic, the bic, the bic is back!! Yeah! Go Sundance!
Annnnd…PDJT pulled Jesse Liu’s nomination!!! Yea!!!
More good news in NH….
WINNING!!!
LikeLike
But, wait . . . I thought Muller was supposed to be a good guy! Everybody said he was supposed to have lots of integrity and loyalty and stuff . . .? Do you mean he didn’t have lots of integrity and loyalty and stuff??? //sarc//
LikeLiked by 7 people
The further a society drifts from truth, the more it will hate those who speak it. Orson Wells
LikeLiked by 7 people
Nunes is doing his part! Thankfully!
NOW we patriots have to do ours to back him up, and give the President the mandate he needs to tear down these walls of INJUSTICE.
Every rally must be marked by the rally cry EQUAL JUSTICE!
If you go to a rally, do not wait for someone else to start it, STAND UP AND YELL
EQUAL JUSTICE! Keep yelling until you raise the roof!
Until our government gets the message we MUST make our desires known.
LikeLiked by 3 people
God created a farmer.
LikeLike
Who’s on first?
;o)
.
.
.
Seriously, we all contribute what we can; letters, calls, and emails to our representatives, money to MAGA candidates, and at the least, yet most important, VOTE.
Sundance has written eloquently about Cold Anger. At a minimum, I will be kicking the swampers in their
ballsballot box.
LikeLike
God bless Devin Nunez!
May God bless PDJT, his family, cabinet, CTH, Sundance, admins, and all the Treepers!
LikeLike
A reckoning is coming.
LikeLiked by 19 people
You reckon there is NO doubt that the right people in the Trump administration are frequently lurking here?
LikeLiked by 10 people
I recall reading somwhere Earnest Hemingway was asked what it’s like going broke.
I don’t know if he was actually asked that, but I recall he alegedly responded and I paraphrase, At first you go broke very slowly and then very quickly.
May it be a similar case with the Deep State slowly realizing they’re busted and they quickly begin to rat on each other.
I’ve always suspected and hoped that another investigation will eventually lay bare how corrupt many of those at the levers of power are.
That investigation would be the one regarding the great investigative reporter Cheryl Attkisson and the bad actors in the US Gov’t going evil on her constitutional rights.
LikeLiked by 7 people
So it looks like the Big Ugly might look an awful lot like the baptism scene from The Godfather.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I thought about that very scene when I read the Liu article by Sundance right after all the Muller guys quit today. I kept thinking of Trump in Michael’s voice saying he renounced satan and then flashing forward to each one of the Muelhead lawyers trying to rush out the door to avoid career assassination. Guess art truly does imitate life. Beautiful.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Things seem to be moving somewhat quickly. Prosecutor resignations happening; Jesse Liu nomination withdrawn; Nunes speaking out toughly; could the rats know that Durham is on their tails? I’m getting a hunch that the drama is getting pretty intense…
LikeLiked by 10 people
With how slowly things move or at least tend to move in DC, it looks like this was being worked on during the impeachment and might have been held until after that farce played out.
You know how the left will spin this, it’s all retaliation for the impeachment, yet these are all actions based on criminal activities performed by a lot of people.
The drama will kick up, and I expect to see Schumer crying on TV and Il Duce Pelosi wringing her hands over how horrible it all is.
And this is only the beginning… I hope.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Save all your ammo and take your shot. The Eagle (Zippo) has landed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Prosecutor resignations happening”
Resignations or “resignations”. I suspect the latter.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Resignations arent enough!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Ukraine & not just the Bidens gets shipped to a U.S. attorney in Pittsburgh & is separate from the Durham investigation.
Winning bigly. Today was great. Chuck the Schmuck is going beserk & nothing from Nasty.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I love that name for Chuckie. Too funny!!
LikeLike
And yet… Cryin’ Chuck has that same, nasally, drippy tone he always has.
It’s Post-Nasal Chuck.
LikeLike
Hard to believe how he can sidle up to failure over and over and over. Losing is becoming a warm binky for him………..
LikeLike
Interesting day. Did the DOJ respond to the January 28 deadline set by Judge James Boasberg to identify all prosecutions that relied on evidence from the unlawful FISA warrants? Is today’s DOJ resignations and withdrawal of Lou’s nomination somehow related?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Liu. Damn auto spellcheck.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Does this mean Liu is out of a job?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The president feels unencumbered by the constant threat of “obstruction” – of one thing or another – a case they’ve been trying to bait the president into from day one. . . . with zero success.
No one believes them anymore.
LikeLiked by 14 people
You are correct — No One!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are correct — No One!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The standing ovation that he got at the Acquittal Celebration was VERY WELL DESERVED.👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸 A man of the highest integrity.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Wow mentioned Wolfe by name
Man, the service that you have provided the nation
Has been indispensable
LikeLiked by 14 people
Exactly. Without Sundance’s tireless research, I would have had no clue who Devin Nunes was talking about. It’s not like the media was going to report on how Wolfe got a slap on the wrist compared to the severe sentences for anyone connected to Trump.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Prior to the Nunes segment, Dobbs spoke about Liu and stated the same questions Sundance proposed last night for her hearing.
LikeLiked by 10 people
You know Lou and his peeps have to lurk here too.
LikeLiked by 7 people
High Five Sundance!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sundance brought back the Zippo!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hmmmmm… Trump brings Podesta up.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Judge preventing FBI release of info on Seth Rich is buds with Podesta – starting to get very interesting. Trumps Tweets means Dems don’t sleep!
LikeLiked by 6 people
When President Trump brings your name up, the end is near. Another lefty having a sleepless night.
LikeLike
Time to get the rat poison ? Or Epstein did not kill himself rope?
LikeLike
Nunes could hardly contain himself!
Oh, man. My fav graphic. The return of the ZIPPO!
LikeLiked by 9 people
The zippo is back!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ukraine stuff is being handled out of Pittsburgh office.
Excerpt:
The source said staff outside of Main Justice in Washington have been assigned by Attorney General William Barr to review the Ukraine matter, adding that the review is being handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Pittsburgh and is separate from U.S. Attorney John Durham’s probe into the origins of the FBI’s Russia probe.
LikeLiked by 14 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Last one’s pretty funny. *thumbs up emoji*
LikeLike
Equally important excerpt:
The new review includes some material provided by Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, but goes beyond matters regarding former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.
Beyond
LikeLiked by 3 people
Beyond sounds bigly! We’d better take our winnamins.
LikeLike
I’ll drop POTUS” spot-on tweet here…
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if CBS will start editing Catherine’s reports?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can guarantee that 99% of Rudy’s investigations are on the money. Rudy doesn’t believe anything without corroboration.
LikeLike
I would think it’d be difficult to hand forged records of dodgy Cyprus Bank transactions to Rudy Giuliani and have it get too far.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Best attorney I’ve ever seen. He doesn’t need a Perry Mason moment.
LikeLike
Not an attorney. Does “Ukraine stuff being handled out of Pittsburgh office” imply any related trials will NOT take place in Washington DC?
LikeLike
And it’s only Tuesday…!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nunes is an amazing patriot who refuses to do the Washington two step. He is the only one willing to say the truth of what is really going on. He is a true hero for the American people and without him, there is just so much truth that would not be exposed.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Could there be a connection between 2024 and Devin Nunes? I sure hope so.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I like Nunes-Jordan 2024!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
“It’s clear that at some point Rosenstein flipped. Whether Barr initiated it or Rosenstein offered himself up, he started becoming very helpful”
-Devin Nunes
The Plot Against the President-Lee Smith (pp 309)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Things moving fast now… real fast. Maybe too fast to mount a Barr Impeachment.
Teaser: Is Durham about to drop in two or three weeks?
Fun to think about, anyway.
Post-Impeachment. Time to Rock ‘N Roll, Ladies and Gents.
LikeLiked by 6 people
What better time…going out-of-town Feb 24-25..?
LikeLike
How do you spell “Grand Jury” ?
Oh
Nevermind…….
LikeLike
MSM bubble-heads may have a tough time keeping up.
How fast can spinners spin spin?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nunes is a superstar in this whole spygate swamp.God bless this warrior for the truth. I pray he is well protected as he is a danger to the swamp big time. He a David against the Goliath of evil. I would advise all who can to read Les Smith;s book about Nunes and his search for truth called the The Plot Against Trump. Awesome book!! Awesome man -Mr Nunes. God is working for the truth with these men.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Sundance
Thank You, NEVER STOP REPORTING ON THE TRUTH. All your hard work and research is reaching President Trump
SUNDANCE IS OUR GATEKEEPER
LikeLiked by 6 people
Uh oh. I suspect somebody of consequence is reading this blog! And that the bureaucracy made the Liu nomination, not directly the president. Thank you, whoever you are.
And thank you Sundance!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Andrew Weissmann and the rest of the Mueller attorneys all need to hang for their crimes of treason and sedition.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Objective Medusa, having moved into the White House a while back (senior director of Counterterrorism Directorate of the National Security Council Kashyat Patel) seems to have begun the culmination of Operation Medusa on two fronts now.
These poor id10ts don not stand a chance.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My hope is being rekindled with a zippo lighter.
Sure the fascists posing as democrats will cry foul, but after over THREE years of the constant attacks from these despots, its about time for some hard justice.
All roads of corruption lead to team 0Bomba.
LikeLiked by 6 people
YES!! YES!!! YES!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please let this be true, God Almighty!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really like seeing the Zippo!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Some of us called and sent out a phone tree to call Sen. Kennedy…and some of us sent messages up the line to our Beloved…just sayin’ we are THRILLED.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes! Time to go on offense for so many reasons, and perhaps the perfect time, IF the Dims were to further panic and try another impeachment charade:
1) It will take some amount of months to have any semblance of credibility with all but the most wacko leftists.
2) “DOA” would take on new meaning on arrival in the Senate.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Last week was called President Trump’s best ever. This week is shaping up nicely too! And no, I’m not even close to be tired of winning!
LikeLiked by 3 people
An unbelievable 2 weeks. I expect something from Durham will drop soon. Imagine the Dems trying to attack Barr after criminal charges are filed. Could raise the possibility of obstruction of justice against them if they go after prosecutors and the AG.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Snake and now The Zippo!
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/02/rod-were-proud-of-you-email-shows-john-huber-praising-rosenstein-prior-to-being-tapped-by-sessions-to-lead-fake-probe-into-clinton-foundation/
LikeLike
The Zippo is lit -the best is yet to come.
It’s been a long time since I commented here,but haven’t missed a day reading everything at this wonderful site. I’m feeling optimistic once again. Go VSGPDJT!
LikeLike
It’s so fun having Rep. Nunes to celebrate a real Wolverine victory!
LikeLike
So is this the US District Attorney out of Pittsburgh that has been assigned the Ukraine “review”??
https://www.justice.gov/usao-wdpa/meet-us-attorney
If so the best news is he is a PT Appointee
LikeLike
Don’t you wish we could have a ticker tape parade for Sundance! Lieu’s nomination withdrawal MUST be attributed to Sundance. Saved in the nick of time!
LikeLike