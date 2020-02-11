Devin Nunes in Wolverine Mode: This is Only The Beginning of Sunlight on The Mueller Team…

Devin Nunes appears with Lou Dobbs and breaks the news on national media the nomination of former DC Attorney Jessie Liu was withdrawn.  Mr. Nunes went on to discuss the issues around the DOJ and Deep State resistance effort and then contrasts the sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone against the 30-day sentence for SSCI Security Director James Wolfe.

Additionally, Representative Nunes notes this is only the beginning of sunlight upon the dirty lawyers who organized within the Mueller probe…. and there will be much more to come.

85 Responses to Devin Nunes in Wolverine Mode: This is Only The Beginning of Sunlight on The Mueller Team…

  1. Zorro says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:18 pm

    Devin Nunes will be remembered in the same way the early Patriots were. He’s the Paul Revere of our times.

    Liked by 48 people

    Reply
    • margarite1 says:
      February 11, 2020 at 9:19 pm

      And Sundance is Thomas Paine.

      Liked by 34 people

      Reply
    • Garrison Hall says:
      February 11, 2020 at 9:53 pm

      But, wait . . . I thought Muller was supposed to be a good guy! Everybody said he was supposed to have lots of integrity and loyalty and stuff . . .? Do you mean he didn’t have lots of integrity and loyalty and stuff??? //sarc//

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • hitgirl18 says:
      February 11, 2020 at 9:54 pm

      The further a society drifts from truth, the more it will hate those who speak it. Orson Wells

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • dougofthenorth says:
      February 11, 2020 at 10:17 pm

      Nunes is doing his part! Thankfully!
      NOW we patriots have to do ours to back him up, and give the President the mandate he needs to tear down these walls of INJUSTICE.
      Every rally must be marked by the rally cry EQUAL JUSTICE!
      If you go to a rally, do not wait for someone else to start it, STAND UP AND YELL
      EQUAL JUSTICE! Keep yelling until you raise the roof!
      Until our government gets the message we MUST make our desires known.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • H.R. says:
      February 11, 2020 at 10:28 pm

      Zorro says:
      February 11, 2020 at 9:18 pm
      Devin Nunes will be remembered in the same way the early Patriots were. He’s the Paul Revere of our times

      margarite1 says:
      February 11, 2020 at 9:19 pm
      And Sundance is Thomas Paine.

      CorwinAmber says:
      February 11, 2020 at 9:23 pm
      and that would make Donald Trump…George Washington, of course!

      Who’s on first?
      ;o)
      .
      .
      .
      Seriously, we all contribute what we can; letters, calls, and emails to our representatives, money to MAGA candidates, and at the least, yet most important, VOTE.

      Sundance has written eloquently about Cold Anger. At a minimum, I will be kicking the swampers in their balls ballot box.

      Like

      Reply
    • Kimmy K says:
      February 11, 2020 at 10:37 pm

      God bless Devin Nunez!

      May God bless PDJT, his family, cabinet, CTH, Sundance, admins, and all the Treepers!

      Like

      Reply
  2. Conundrum says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:21 pm

    A reckoning is coming.

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
    • The Boss says:
      February 11, 2020 at 9:28 pm

      You reckon there is NO doubt that the right people in the Trump administration are frequently lurking here?

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
    • coltlending says:
      February 11, 2020 at 9:41 pm

      I recall reading somwhere Earnest Hemingway was asked what it’s like going broke.

      I don’t know if he was actually asked that, but I recall he alegedly responded and I paraphrase, At first you go broke very slowly and then very quickly.

      May it be a similar case with the Deep State slowly realizing they’re busted and they quickly begin to rat on each other.

      I’ve always suspected and hoped that another investigation will eventually lay bare how corrupt many of those at the levers of power are.

      That investigation would be the one regarding the great investigative reporter Cheryl Attkisson and the bad actors in the US Gov’t going evil on her constitutional rights.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
  3. justlizzyp says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:21 pm

    So it looks like the Big Ugly might look an awful lot like the baptism scene from The Godfather.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Bill says:
      February 11, 2020 at 9:27 pm

      I thought about that very scene when I read the Liu article by Sundance right after all the Muller guys quit today. I kept thinking of Trump in Michael’s voice saying he renounced satan and then flashing forward to each one of the Muelhead lawyers trying to rush out the door to avoid career assassination. Guess art truly does imitate life. Beautiful.

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
  4. zozz1 says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:22 pm

    Things seem to be moving somewhat quickly. Prosecutor resignations happening; Jesse Liu nomination withdrawn; Nunes speaking out toughly; could the rats know that Durham is on their tails? I’m getting a hunch that the drama is getting pretty intense…

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  5. TRProst says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:23 pm

    Interesting day. Did the DOJ respond to the January 28 deadline set by Judge James Boasberg to identify all prosecutions that relied on evidence from the unlawful FISA warrants? Is today’s DOJ resignations and withdrawal of Lou’s nomination somehow related?

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  6. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:24 pm

    The president feels unencumbered by the constant threat of “obstruction” – of one thing or another – a case they’ve been trying to bait the president into from day one. . . . with zero success.

    No one believes them anymore.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  7. Landslide says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    The standing ovation that he got at the Acquittal Celebration was VERY WELL DESERVED.👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸 A man of the highest integrity.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  8. blairkiel (@blairkiel1) says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    Wow mentioned Wolfe by name

    Man, the service that you have provided the nation
    Has been indispensable

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • mrsqt says:
      February 11, 2020 at 9:38 pm

      Exactly. Without Sundance’s tireless research, I would have had no clue who Devin Nunes was talking about. It’s not like the media was going to report on how Wolfe got a slap on the wrist compared to the severe sentences for anyone connected to Trump.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
  9. Genie says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:27 pm

    Prior to the Nunes segment, Dobbs spoke about Liu and stated the same questions Sundance proposed last night for her hearing.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  11. free.and.true says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:30 pm

    Sundance brought back the Zippo!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  12. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:31 pm

    Hmmmmm… Trump brings Podesta up.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  13. MaineCoon says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:32 pm

    Nunes could hardly contain himself!

    Oh, man. My fav graphic. The return of the ZIPPO!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  14. fanbeav says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:34 pm

    The zippo is back!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:35 pm

    Ukraine stuff is being handled out of Pittsburgh office.

    Excerpt:

    The source said staff outside of Main Justice in Washington have been assigned by Attorney General William Barr to review the Ukraine matter, adding that the review is being handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Pittsburgh and is separate from U.S. Attorney John Durham’s probe into the origins of the FBI’s Russia probe.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  16. fractionalexponent says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:36 pm

    And it’s only Tuesday…!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. Shyster says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:36 pm

    Nunes is an amazing patriot who refuses to do the Washington two step. He is the only one willing to say the truth of what is really going on. He is a true hero for the American people and without him, there is just so much truth that would not be exposed.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  18. mr.piddles says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:38 pm

    Things moving fast now… real fast. Maybe too fast to mount a Barr Impeachment.

    Teaser: Is Durham about to drop in two or three weeks?

    Fun to think about, anyway.

    Post-Impeachment. Time to Rock ‘N Roll, Ladies and Gents.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  19. William Schneider says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:39 pm

    Nunes is a superstar in this whole spygate swamp.God bless this warrior for the truth. I pray he is well protected as he is a danger to the swamp big time. He a David against the Goliath of evil. I would advise all who can to read Les Smith;s book about Nunes and his search for truth called the The Plot Against Trump. Awesome book!! Awesome man -Mr Nunes. God is working for the truth with these men.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  20. TEAFORALL says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:48 pm

    Sundance

    Thank You, NEVER STOP REPORTING ON THE TRUTH. All your hard work and research is reaching President Trump
    SUNDANCE IS OUR GATEKEEPER

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  21. YeahYouRight says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:53 pm

    Uh oh. I suspect somebody of consequence is reading this blog! And that the bureaucracy made the Liu nomination, not directly the president. Thank you, whoever you are.

    And thank you Sundance!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. deplorable says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:53 pm

    Andrew Weissmann and the rest of the Mueller attorneys all need to hang for their crimes of treason and sedition.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  23. jeans2nd says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:54 pm

    Objective Medusa, having moved into the White House a while back (senior director of Counterterrorism Directorate of the National Security Council Kashyat Patel) seems to have begun the culmination of Operation Medusa on two fronts now.

    These poor id10ts don not stand a chance.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. jus wundrin says:
    February 11, 2020 at 10:02 pm

    My hope is being rekindled with a zippo lighter.

    Sure the fascists posing as democrats will cry foul, but after over THREE years of the constant attacks from these despots, its about time for some hard justice.

    All roads of corruption lead to team 0Bomba.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  25. freepetta says:
    February 11, 2020 at 10:03 pm

    YES!! YES!!! YES!!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. exige24 says:
    February 11, 2020 at 10:03 pm

    Please let this be true, God Almighty!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. bessie2003 says:
    February 11, 2020 at 10:07 pm

    Really like seeing the Zippo!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. Ivehadit says:
    February 11, 2020 at 10:07 pm

    Some of us called and sent out a phone tree to call Sen. Kennedy…and some of us sent messages up the line to our Beloved…just sayin’ we are THRILLED.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  29. dreamguardian007 says:
    February 11, 2020 at 10:09 pm

    Yes! Time to go on offense for so many reasons, and perhaps the perfect time, IF the Dims were to further panic and try another impeachment charade:
    1) It will take some amount of months to have any semblance of credibility with all but the most wacko leftists.
    2) “DOA” would take on new meaning on arrival in the Senate.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  30. wilderness3300 says:
    February 11, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    Last week was called President Trump’s best ever. This week is shaping up nicely too! And no, I’m not even close to be tired of winning!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  31. TexSwede says:
    February 11, 2020 at 10:13 pm

    An unbelievable 2 weeks. I expect something from Durham will drop soon. Imagine the Dems trying to attack Barr after criminal charges are filed. Could raise the possibility of obstruction of justice against them if they go after prosecutors and the AG.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  32. woohoowee says:
    February 11, 2020 at 10:15 pm

    The Snake and now The Zippo!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Throughthetreesdarkly says:
    February 11, 2020 at 10:24 pm

    The Zippo is lit -the best is yet to come.
    It’s been a long time since I commented here,but haven’t missed a day reading everything at this wonderful site. I’m feeling optimistic once again. Go VSGPDJT!

    Like

    Reply
  35. paintbrushsage says:
    February 11, 2020 at 10:30 pm

    It’s so fun having Rep. Nunes to celebrate a real Wolverine victory!

    Like

    Reply
  36. Bogeyfree says:
    February 11, 2020 at 10:34 pm

    So is this the US District Attorney out of Pittsburgh that has been assigned the Ukraine “review”??

    https://www.justice.gov/usao-wdpa/meet-us-attorney

    If so the best news is he is a PT Appointee

    Like

    Reply
  37. MelH says:
    February 11, 2020 at 10:38 pm

    Don’t you wish we could have a ticker tape parade for Sundance! Lieu’s nomination withdrawal MUST be attributed to Sundance. Saved in the nick of time!

    Like

    Reply

