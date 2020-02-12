Excellent News – HJC Chairman Jerry Nadler Demands Testimony From AG Bill Barr – Scheduled Hearing March 31st…

Now this is what we call almost too much winning…. The House Judiciary Committee is demanding testimony from U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr and specifically identifying three issues they wish to target. AG Bill Barr has agreed to testify to their concerns on Tuesday March 31st, 2020. [cloud pdf Here]
Considering the issues outlined by the Democrats; and knowing the rabid nature of their base of resistance that demands HJC action; this is the biggest briar patch in recent congressional history & AG Barr is one big rabbit proclaiming: ‘don’t throw me in’. When you read the issues of concerns, you realize this is going to be epic.
Chairman Nadler says in his letter: “we have repeatedly warned you and your predecessors that the misuse of our criminal justice system for political purposes is both dangerous to our democracy and unacceptable to the House Judiciary Committee.” Oh my!
The HJC goes on to say: “In your tenure as Attorney General, you have engaged in a pattern of conduct in legal matters relating to the President that raises significant concerns for this Committee. In the past week alone, you have taken steps that raise grave questions about your leadership of the Department of Justice.”… Oh dear!
So what are the three pressing issues that Chairman Nadler says “are enough to require our immediate attention”?
[SOURCE]
- The ongoing developments following the removal of U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu, who oversaw the prosecutions of President Trump’s deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates, President Trump’s former national security advisor Michael Flynn, and President Trump’s longtime political adviser Roger Stone.
See? The HJC and Lawfare staff are clueless. First, AG Barr previously slobbered all over Jessie Liu; he couldn’t praise her enough. Barr had zero conversation with President Trump about withdrawing the nomination, and only gained an understanding of the Liu concerns independent from President Trump.
The Lawfare crew has no idea what they are walking into if they start down the path of asking about why Jessie Liu was: (a) removed; and (b) had her nomination withdrawn. For all intents and purposes AG Barr is an ally of Ms. Liu, and it only highlights the independence of his office that President Trump’s action is independent.
- The creation of a new “process” by which President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani can feed the Department of Justice information, through you, about the President’s political rivals.
The “process” of receiving information on possible criminal conduct is open to anyone and everyone to report, including all Americans. Obviously the HJC and Democrats writ large are worried about their financial schemes to exploit wealth and sell influence may be hampered by any corruption investigation of Ukraine…. but more importantly, they are seeking to find out how much their own activity is exposed.
I cannot think of a single bullet-point easier for Barr to have fun with than a committee that is verklempt about the U.S. Department of Justice allowing people to report possible criminal activity. The entire framework of their argument is silly and fraught with pretzel logic. That’s the purpose of the justice system, to allow people a process to rectify criminal activity.
Secondly, didn’t the same House Committee just spend months complaining about Giuliani operating independent investigations?… and not following the “established processes and norms”? Now they don’t want Giuliani to be allowed to contact the DOJ and engage in long established processes and norms? Their argument is circular.
- The decision to overrule your career prosecutors and significantly reduce the recommended sentence for Roger Stone, who has been convicted for lying under oath, at the apparent request of the President — a decision that led to all four prosecutors handling the case to withdraw from the proceedings in protest.
This point of oversight concern opens up a world of opportunity for AG Barr to lay out how members of the Mueller team were rogue prosecutors. Truth is the greatest disinfectant and Bill Barr has actual examples of tiered-justice based on political bias. Again, the point they are concerned about will backfire; bigly.
“These are not the only issues that our Committee intends to discuss with you when you appear, but they are enough to require our immediate attention”…
This March 31st hearing should be buckets of fun.
Lastly, why March 31st?
All of the points raised by the HJC are transparently easy to knock down now. Why postpone for two months? The likely answer is John Durham will be finished…. drops of information therein will take place…. the hearing is pre-scheduled… etc.
The HJC has just boxed themselves in to holding a hearing…. Think about it.
Remember, the HJC never held a hearing about the IG Horowitz FISA report because that type of hearing is adverse to the political interests of Democrats in the House. They don’t want to hold hearing where former administration DOJ & FBI abuses are discussed. However, now AG Bill Barr has a hearing scheduled on the books. Now AG Bill Barr has a date on the congressional calendar the House cannot avoid.
Now AG Bill Barr has a target date and two months to coordinate releasing the information gathered from within John Durham’s investigation. Release the Durham information a week prior to March 31st and the HJC is trapped into a holding a hearing about topics they don’t want to see public.
Chairman Jerry Nadler has just scheduled a hearing for Bill Barr.
Funny how that happens.
The timing, the purpose and the likelihood of what is going to happen is so transparently obvious it’s as if knuckleheaded Chairman Nadler is working for Bill Barr.
Beware the Ides of March, Jerry.
nadler (opens the hearing…makes his monologue….alleging wrong doing….sensationalizing DOJ recent actions..)
bar: let me stop you right there no-nads. Here are some of the issues I WOULD LIKE TO ADDRESS BEFORE THIS COMMITTEE:
a. on what planet would 7 years be even remotely reasonable considering you sat on your fat A$$ and did NOTHING when Jame Wolfe STOLE TOP SECRET MATERIAL AND FROM THE SCIF AND RELEASED IT TO HIS MISTRESS AND WAS PUBLISHED …and received a mere 60 day prison sentence for perjury..and NOTHING about the crime of STEALING CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS ? I have some transcripts right here I would like you to enter into the record today, that show evidence that Mark Warner was involved in CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO LEAK CLASSIFIED MATERIAL TO NYT! Do you want you want to refer this matter to my office today? That’s a rhetorical questions numbnads. My Justice Department has already initiated an investigation. Mr Warner will be called this evening to a grand jury for his testimony as a person of interest. Do you want to give some oversight on that in today’s hearing? I would really appreciate it, if you would care to touch on that matter.
b. what is YOUR official committee recommendations on the matter of the Mueller investigation? Would it help if the Justice Department showed your documentary evidence of fact that on day 1 of the SC Mueller assignment, that the entire case was based on a fraud? I have put together a file that is clipped from open source FACTS from the very FBI AND former Deputy that shows there was no reasons whatsoever for this SC Mueller to dwell on ANY allegation of wrongdoing by this president or ANYONE in his administration…..Would you care to comment officially what your recommendations are in your OPINION what the Justice Department should do about that? It’s also a rhetorical question nadless…We have already initiated such an investigation. You’ll be provided updates based on MY schedule.
c. When James Comey lied several times here in committee and also in public, did that concern you at all? what is your view of his gross misconduct? What are YOU doing about that? I have the same questions about Rod Rosenstein….Care to share what your committee is doing to correct that misconduct and criminal violation? I have the same question regarding Clapper AND Brennan. What is YOUR opinion and recommendations about justice in those cases, where these two clowns LIED repeatedly and intentionally before congress and the american people?
shall I go on nadoid?
I have to be somewhere in about 20 minutes..I have some people I need to investigate..It’s my job. I also have some more people that deserve to be fired also for being complicit and in contempt to the standards and policies we expect of DOJ EMPLOYEESS… I think we can all agree no matter how important YOU might think this little show is, there are real crimes that deserve the full attention BY ME. Certainly NO ONE expects YOU to actually do ANYTHING to solve these criminal allegations. You have proven repeatedly you have zero interest in actually doing YOUR job.
I’ll let you know when your time is up by seeing myself out when those 20 minutes expire.
make it quick …..
and before I leave….let me make a suggestion..the next time you get your panties bunched up…send me a letter and I’ll answer it in a letter. We can do that from now on. Unless you can PROVE TO ME AND THE PEOPLE YOU EVEN CARE ABOUT JUSTICE…We’ll just assume a letter and not my presence in this room is all I’ll ever provide.
let mark warner I say hello…and that I know 4 attorney’s he might want to retain..I just fired them.!
or maybe the dishonorable Ms. Liu can provide her “expertise” she’s also available. I replaced here with someone who can actually perform the job. somehow I have this prediction that warner would not be interested in ANY of them….think about that for a moment. yeah….it’s true…they are all shills for a purely partisan effort to use their powers to abuse the law. Maybe that’s okay for your legal team…but they have no place in the justice department.
or maybe you and shifty can round up a spare lawlessflair type to give warner some representation.
welcome to the new era of justice naddie…We are doing what YOU have failed to do.
this would be a good time for you to seriously consider retiring from this committee..it’s just embarrassing to keep this sick joke alive….isn’t it? just exit out of one of the back doors..
now scoot.
@RonColeman
It’s brilliant. The world of March 31st will bear little resemblance to the one we live in today.
They will not only not want to hear from him, they will be unable even to gaze on his countenance by then.
I am no great fan of Bill Barr because in my oplnion he is not a wolverine in prosecution of crooked cops, so far. Although I am willing to change my opinion later on if it warrants it.
But
Watching the mental midgets of the Democrat party go up against the Jolly Green Giant of legal thinking will be Epic to say the least. Bill Bar is gonna ignite the craniums permanently lodged in the anal orifices of the Lawfare faction and Fame media.
Nadler is gonna be hopping around like a one legged man in an ass kicking contest.
Like taking a letter opener against a broad sword.
Lots of butter and popcorn. This should be on pay per view with all proceeds remitted to Keep America Great Campaign.
Would not suprise me at all if Piglosi demands he cancel the scheduled hearing, because they do not like their political targets being able to respond to their slander. I bet ole No-Nads did not inform the Skeletor what he was up to.
That Nadler’s a genius! A genius I tell you!
I wonder if by March 31, Nads will want to make this a non public hearing? Would be so disappointing if we can’t see the train wreck in real time!
Apparently Chairman nadler has finally pulled his pants up too far, as it seems he has cut off the flow of blood to his brain…
Atty General Barr is almost certainly going to eat him alive and spot him back up.
#CongressionalOverreachIsNotOversight
The Dems will learn a painful lesson. NEVER ask a question you don’t know the answer to. They have already given Barr three topics they want addressed. IMHO, this gives Barr a platform to very publicly enlighten the American people as to how deep the corruption is. The Dems have no idea what Barr knows or what he is willing to share. They are engaging in a high risk/low reward exercise, and will hopefully be burned beyond recognition.
And the real reason why those Democrat Prosecutors wanted to nail Roger Stone to the wall:
“There is no circumstance whatsoever under which I will bear false witness against the president, nor will I make up lies to ease the pressure on myself.” ~ The right honorable Mr. Stone outside the federal courthouse in Ft. Lauderdale. Florida back in January of 2019.
If, in fact, this hearing happens…guess who the brand new ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee is? Yep —
Enjoy more good news!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Judge upholds DevinNunes case against twitter & calls for discovery.
Virginia Judge Calls for Discovery in Nunes Defamation Suit
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CN) — A lawsuit California Congressman Devin Nunes filed in Virginia against California-based media giant McClatchy will live to see another day after a judge called Wednesday for more discovery on personal jurisdiction.
Nunes, who seeks $150 million in damages, brought the suit last year in Albemarle Circuit Court, claiming that the publisher had conspired with Republican operative Elizabeth Mair to tarnish his reputation.
My question is…….
Does Jessie Liu now file to become some type of whistleblower and whines about how PT fired her and what was said?
So I hope if PT spoke with Jessie when he informed her that he was pulling the nomination that that conversation was recorded or we could be seeing the stepping stones of fraud impeachment t 2.0.
I hope Barr and Durham do come out with indictments before the 3/31 and let these fraudsters have it.
He didn’t fire her….just did not nominate. Need to stop letting bureaucrats think they run the government….they work at the pleasure of the President and he can fire them for any reason!
Response to BogeyFree
Take a moment and read the replies to this if you want a belly laugh. MAGA people are so clever and funny!
The Nadler letter is astonishing! Not for what it says, but rather for what’s at the bottom of the letter. Rep. Hank Johnson can actually sign his own name.
The republicans need to get their act together and go on offense. Get dirt on Nadler and shit. They are constantly on defense. This needs to change.
Here’s one –
Senator, are you so stupid as to be really suggesting that it’s third world behavior to investigate obvious CRIMINALS?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll take “Who said Intelligence Agencies have 6 ways from Sunday to get back at you” for 200, Alex.
Orange Bird Bad.
My only concern is that there will be someone on the Dimbicile side who will recognize the trap that they’ve now laid out for themselves. I’m optimistic because God is GREAT! MAGA 2020!
You ROCK SunDance !
Ha! This is great indeed.
SD — before even reading your post I had exactly that thought:
Brer Barr Rabbit: “PLEASE don’t throw me in that briar patch!”
Honestly, “these people [e.g. Nadler, Pelosi, Schumer et al] are stupid.”
What a time to be alive in the good ol’ USofA.
Incredibly..Nads’ ‘letter” was written just over a month ago!
One other add to the “Lawfare is stupid, stop calling them smart” evidence: Catherine Herridge reported yesterday that the reduced sentence wasn’t simply DOJ Leadership responding to Trump. According to Herridge, the DOJ Attorneys had misrepresented their sentencing recommendations when they briefed DOJ leadership. Now, “misrepresented” is a mighty big word, but it sounds a lot like those attorneys LIED to the DOJ Leadership.
Jerry Nadler is about to walk face-first into a door that he, himself, is opening.
This is gonna be awesome.
And on the Durham front…if he starts making indictments and reports in late March…that’s pretty much what I thought. Barr said “late spring”, which I took to mean he was going to under-promise and over-deliver. He also referred to Durham’s investigation as nearing a “watershed moment”. The only thing they’ve been waiting for is the end of impeachment.
This bullshit with the lawyers is nothing more than a Hail Mary pass trying to find anything they can to stop Durham.
This is gonna be awesome.
Oh, and on the Ukraine front? The US Attorney in Pittsburg is handling the Ukraine investigation. Like Durham, Barr has handed this off to a US Attorney who is going to go dark and is going to emerge and we’re going to see something big there too. When I heard they moved the Ukraine review (I don’t know if it’s a criminal probe yet) out of Main Justice, I just laughed. The Democrats are so screwed.
This is gonna be awesome.
I agree with others here who suspect the motivation is to impeach Barr, using the new procedural “precedent”. The rest of the cabinet is on deck.
FISA reauthorization is on March 15th………
