Jessie K Liu Senate Confirmation Hearing This Week – Thursday 10:00am…

Former U.S. Attorney for DC Ms. Jessie K. Liu, of Virginia, will be questioned by the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affiars this week during a confirmation hearing to become the Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Crimes at the Department of the Treasury. The hearing is Thursday February 13th at 10:00am.
Unfortunately the Senate Committee is made up of squish republicans [SEE HERE] so the questioning of Ms. Liu will likely be soft and non-controversial.
However, given Ms Liu’s propensity to run cover-up operations, here movement into Treasury and FinCin is problematic.
Some Background: In addition to her prosecution of Lt. General Michael Flynn, what do the following four points have in common?
- The manipulated DC legal case surrounding the Awan brothers; and how they escaped full accountability, likely due to need to protect politicians. (House of Representatives) The sweetheart plea deal.
- The manipulated DC legal case surrounding SSCI Security Director James Wolfe; and how he was allowed to plea only to lying to investigators when the evidence was clear from the outset how he leaked classified information to his journalist concubine. Again, likely due to the need to protect politicians. (SSCI, Senate) The sweetheart plea deal.
- The manipulated DC legal case surrounding Obama lawyer Greg Craig; and how he escaped accountability for FARA violations by running out the statute of limitations and burying Mueller’s evidence for 18 months. Again, likely due to the need to protect politicians (Obama White House). Sweetheart double standards.
- The manipulated DC legal case, a non-filing, surrounding former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe for lying to INSD investigators about his media leaks. Again, likely due to the need to protect the administrative state. Criminal referral (April 19, 2018); grand jury (Approx. July 2018); Status?… Oh, wait for it….
If you note the common thread is: U.S. Attorney for DC, Jessie K Liu, well, you would be entirely accurate. Oh, but wait, we’ve only just begun.
Timelines tell a story…
While newly confirmed Attorney General William Barr was “getting his arms” around ongoing corruption within the organization he now leads, there was an announcement on March 5th, 2019, about U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu becoming the #3 official at the DOJ.
Three weeks later, on March 28th, there was an announcement about a change of plans, and U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu’s name was withdrawn from consideration.
In addition to AG Bill Barr “getting his arms around” issues within the department, what else happened between March 5th and March 28th, 2019, that would so drastically change plans for Ms. Liu?:
On March 21st Representatives Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows send a letter (full pdf available here) to Attorney General William Barr wanting to know what is the status of the year-old (April 19th, 2018) criminal referral for fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. (link)
.
Answering the letter from Jordan and Meadows would be easy. The AG picks up the phone, calls Ms. Liu, asks the question and then sends back a response. Except, well, there was no response. Instead, a week after receiving the letter Ms. Liu’s name is withdrawn from consideration for promotion…. and later AG Barr admits there was ‘spying’.
Keep in mind Meadows and Jordan obviously suspected –as did we– that no DOJ case against McCabe was being pursued; after all, the evidence was previously gathered, it doesn’t take a year. Additionally, when Mark Meadows is directly asked about the status of this specific issue today with Maria Bartiromo what does he answer? He doesn’t… [watch the interview] he avoids the question completely.
Put it all together and be intellectually honest…. McCabe’s non-worried book-tour status was directly in-line with the politically convenient Awan, Wolfe and Craig approach.
See the picture?
Obviously in April 2019 we did not yet have a history to reference AG Barr’s motive and intentions. However, granting benefit of doubt, CTH can imagine an eyes-wide-open diplomatic response from any Bill Barr ‘hands-around-it‘ line of inquiry….
Hence, Liu withdrawn.
Now some might ask why Barr would simultaneously make Jessie Liu the chair of the Attorney General Advisory Committee on the same day her name is withdrawn (March 28th announcement); however, Barr doesn’t have a choice about the DC U.S. Attorney sitting on the AGAC. By law [28 CFR § 0.10] the Attorney General can pick all of the AGAC members, with one exception. The DC U.S. Attorney is required to be a member.
[Nice little deep state continuity trick]
Given that Barr is bringing in people from outside the DOJ –specifically from his prior law practice- that he knows he can trust, CTH suspects Barr made Liu Chairwoman of the AGAC for two reasons: (1) keep eyes on her; and (2) busy her with administrative work.
But wait…. it gets better.
Accepting that Ms. Jessie Liu is a career participant in the DOJ aspects of deep state preservation; even acting in a role as Deputy Chief of Staff for the DOJ National Security Division (yes, the DOJ-NSD division at the heart of the FISA issues); and remembering that Ms. Liu was also a member of the Trump transition team…. well, who the hell recommended her for those roles?
Someone ‘inside’ the Trump operation had to recommend Jessie Liu as a member of the transition team knowing full well her ideology would protect the administrative state. Who was that person who recommended her, and brought her in?
Additionally, regarding the recent March 5th, 2019, recommendation for Associate Attorney General (position #3), there has to be a point-of-contact between the DOJ and the inner circle of the White House. A person who would carry a recommendation from the DOJ institution, internally, to President Trump. Who was/is that person specifically?
If the 2016/2017 recommending transition member is the same as the 2019 recommending administration member… well, that’s the person who is directly working to the detriment of President Trump’s agenda.
Again, for those who might prefer to look-away from cold data, go back to the four points of specific reference we started with and research:
- The manipulated DC legal case surrounding the Awan brothers; and how they escaped full accountability, likely due to need to protect politicians. (House of Representatives) The sweetheart plea deal.
- The manipulated DC legal case surrounding SSCI Security Director James Wolfe; and how he was allowed to plea only to lying to investigators when the evidence was clear from the outset how he leaked classified information to his journalist concubine. Again, likely due to the need to protect politicians. (SSCI, Senate) The sweetheart plea deal.
- The manipulated DC legal case surrounding Obama lawyer Greg Craig; and how he escaped accountability for FARA violations by running out the statute of limitations and burying Mueller’s evidence for 18 months. Again, likely due to the need to protect politicians (Obama White House). Sweetheart double standards.
- The manipulated DC legal case, a non-filing, surrounding former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe for lying to INSD investigators about his media leaks. Again, likely due to the need to protect the administrative state. Criminal referral (April 19, 2018); grand jury (Approx. July 2018); Status?…
Look up those specific backstories.
Ms. Liu should be questioned about all of it during any responsible Senate confirmation hearing. Unfortunately, the DC system seems incapable of policing itself.
FUBAR.
Um….so why did Trump nominate her?
Good question.
My guess is he listen to Barr.
PT moves SS under Treasury to investigate Money Laundering
Thus the counter move IMO.
Bogey,
The only person I can think of that was on the transition team 2016/2017 and still there 2019 is our VP.
Look up the transition team from 2016/17. Who is still in that capacity? Any other ideas?
Seems like a defined group, and it can’t be that big:
‘If the 2016/2017 recommending transition member is the same as the 2019 recommending administration member… well, that’s the person who is directly working to the detriment of President Trump’s agenda.’
The $64,000 question…can anyone come up with name other than Mike Pence? I would like to think it’s not him but I am,above all else, a realist and if it is him, we need to know NOW so that he can be removed and someone else put onto the ticket before the convention.
Here is a random article regarding the transition team 2016, if interested.
Reading it made me sad in a nostalgic sense.
https://digg.com/2016/trump-transition-team-pence-christie
The most important question that needs answered.
But, dont worry, many will be in here to tell us why PDJT HAD to nom her…why PDJT CANT stop her nomination, or more to the point, TRUST THE PLAN.
Ridiculous.
DJT did stop then SecDef Mattis from picking Muslim Brotherhood supporter Ann Patterson as an under secretary of defense. I too would certainly like to see more of that.
Good move by our champion, PDJT. He, however, needs to consistently make many more of them. No excuse for this nomination AT ALL.
Lindsey Graham will pass her with flying colors. At Treasury, she can hide Ukrainian money laundering.
Are you complaining about Graham approving PDJT’S admin’s choice?
Liu was an effective deep state cleaner at the DOJ. If she is going to Treasury, there must be dirt to be cleaned up there.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Liu is carrying enough baggage to sink the Titanic that’s why she’s getting a glamour appointment as a Deputy Secretary of the Treasury. She’s harmless there and will keep her mouth shut. At the highest levels of government they typically promote people like her to a teaching position at The Naval War College. I guess that job wasn’t available!
It’s called getting kicked upstairs.
It was to get her out of the way at Justice so the criminals can be prosecuted.
It’s probably the only way President Trump could get rid of her.
Prosecuting the conspirators in the FBI/CIA/DOJ is PRIORITY #1, #2, and #3.
That’s my question! Senate is merely advising and consenting presidential nominations, so what gives?
Does not bode well for the rest of the housekeeping we’re all hoping for.
Is she being nominated by Obama or Trump?
George Soros.
@JTailor She’s being nominated by unelected Obama Administration bureaucrats, who are still running the government.
The old adage that “Presidents come and go, but Bureaucrats are forever” needs updating…why do you think Obama chose to remain in DC, after his time was up?
Veto ? or Vito!!
Squish senate repubs. That about describes em all.
Snakes would be more apt.
“If the 2016/2017 recommending transition member is the same as the 2019 recommending administration member… well, that’s the person who is directly working to the detriment of President Trump’s agenda.”
And that person would be who??? And why are they still there? If they are still there.
Does her new (expected) position allow her to have information that may not be public knowledge regarding RICO and could she muk things up and stymie any RICO related… “Stuff”.
You know, Give it the “Wolfe” treatment?
If that were the case, I suspect she is being positioned in “Advance” right where the “Club” thinks this “Rudy Investigation” may be going.
And maybe some really good barium tests.
Wonder if shes a member of the “Six ways from Sunday Club”, chuckie shoemer mentioned, WSB?
A Preferred Provider specializing in…
Politician Protection.
I’d say we have 3 days to melt down the lines to
all the Republicans listed. I’ve always counted Perdue
as useless, but I will call anyway.
So treepers in Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina,
Pennsylvania, Cotton’s district….. and just for a wild card,
Arizona needs to call their Dem
Let them know that we’ve been watching this particular
nominee’s actions for a long while, and consider her very
good at being able to sweep things under the rug.
If they ask only softball questions, tell them that we,
basically, consider them aiders and abetters. And, after
what we’ve been through we’re pretty damn tired of
seeing that happen. Every step of the way.
“Former U.S. Attorney for DC Ms. Jessie K. Liu, of Virginia, will be questioned by the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs this week during a confirmation hearing to become the Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Crimes at the Department of the Treasury.”
Well stated.
As in she will be for terrorism and financial Crimes, not againstt terrorism and financial Crimes. Who will she name as her Under-Under Secretary? Hunter Biden or Bernie Madoff?
Haha!
“Put it all together and be intellectually honest…. McCabe’s non-worried book-tour status was directly in-line with the politically convenient Awan, Wolfe and Craig approach.
See the picture?”
Same “non-worried” attitude exhibited by HRC before the 2016 election.
Because she knew prosecution was a “non-issue”
My God, someone please ask her about the Awans and Wolfe! Someone! I need to call my Senators. Mine are both Dems, maybe they don’t like Liu and are willing to grill her.
Duh, nevermind. Of course no Dems would ever ask her about the Awans and Wolfe. (sigh)
Ms Liu’s spouse is Michael Abromowicz, formerly with the Washington Post, and currently President of Freedom House, which appears to be an organ if the Deep State.
So on ONE HAND Trump is totally genius. On the OTHER HAND Trump is a total idiot for letting Jessie Lui into a huge slot.
What if Jessie Lui was being threatened by the Clinton Cartel hence all the rotten choices she made. What if Dana Boente is a team player for Trump all along. The timeline matches.
What if Lui turned and gave Durham EVERYTHING? THINK PEOPLE.
AGAIN. Is Trump a genius or a total idiot? Can’t have it both ways this deep into his first term. CAPICHE!
“What if Jessie Lui was being threatened by the Clinton Cartel hence all the rotten choices she made.”
If so, and that is a big if, why think she wouldn’t be again and make still more “rotten choices”?
Problem with this thinking is if she’s compromised on both sides, both sides should be able to tell by the events surrounding her career moments and appointments.
We know PDT is not a stupid man. Which is my only source of hope with this proposed appointment.
He’s certainly not stupid, but he certainly has been tied down by a lot of lilliputians. never befor has a President had so many ropes and chains on him.
He can’t micromanage, not enough hours in the day, and he doesn’t know these people either.
Thus, he HAS to trust someone, and yeah, he risks being stabbed again, but that’s the downside of coming from outside into a bureaucracy in which the connections look like spider webs.
Since the DOJ is ONLY after truth and justice maybe PT should get an outside opinion on this move?
Might, I recommend he ask Sidney Powell what she thinks?
Most excellent insight!
Not so much draining the swamp as remodelling and moving some furniture.
This crap needs to stop in the second term.
It would be nice if they were just tricking her into a hearing and surprise her with questions about her role.
She probably wouldn’t come in if she thought is was and investigative hearing. Catch her off guard.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
It seems I am not alone.
Veto ? or Vito!!
Don, Jr. where are you? Does your dad know all this?
Deep State musical chairs. . .Not good. Probably a promotion to boot.
She’s a Congenital Liur.
It is time for Ms. Liu to exit, stage left. I’m sure she will find a soft landing in some Leftist Lawfare company. She should not receive another cent from taxpayers. She has shown her true colors, and they are not the colors of the U.S.A. citizenry.
So what is the answer to the Q? Who is the person inside the WH? Working to the detriment of my president? I’ll keep saying it – declass. Burn it down. Deal with what comes from the ashes.
Wonder if shes a member of the “Six ways from Sunday Club”, chuckie shoemer mentioned.
A Preferred Provider specializing in…
Politician Protection.
Sposed to be 🙄☝
Bombard the White House site to contact the President.
Send this information that Sundance has laid out.
Mention Secret Service might move back to Treasury Dept. and Lui being nominated to head it is not a coincidence!
If several dozen people are saying the same thing about the corrupt Liu hopefully the message will get to the President.
Just sent Senator Tillis a detailed email with specific questions for Liu. He’s nervous about re-election and might actually ask tough questions. Not likely, but I reached out to him before and he back pedaled. These people are pliable in an election year. He’s also being “primaryed”.
So Rosen is #2 right? What do we know about him. Isn’t he next in line behind Barr?
All Alphabet s need to be decentralized, downsized and scattered throughout the plains.
Never forget the DC Swampland and surrounding tributaries vote demoncrat 98% of the time.
Oh and one more (2 actually ) depleted of all duplicity.
First plank of 2020 platform.
We could end up with far fewer “ABC’s”, too, G/B.
Heck, these folks travel from ABC to NSA to XYZ and back anyway. Sometimes involved by”TWO” (or more?) agencies at the same time. Real work must be in short supply.
Think of the office space we could free up. Not to mention … Considerably helpin out the Environment… with the reduction of the “Carbon Footprint” caused by their “seemingly” incessant “International Travel”.
After a little while of the 6 hours work days and 3 day work weeks; the 4 day weekends and the endless parties and get togethers…
A little R&R at some private company (which NEEDS their – eh hem – expertise) is in order. Once fully rested and renumerated it’s back onto the “ABC’s Merry-Go-Round” for their Next exciting “Sedition Position”.
We could eliminate 75% of those positions and Never Miss ’em!
It’s a shame we don’t have a group of Senators with the same integrity as some of the people we have in the House.
The Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs is full of Really Rottens.
Not a worthwhile member on the committee, save Tom Cotton, maybe.
No doubt Liu will sail through without any tough questions or much opposition.
Here’s the list:
MAJORITY
Chairman: Mike Crapo (R – ID)
Richard C. Shelby (R – AL)
Patrick J. Toomey (R – PA)
Tim Scott (R – SC)
Ben Sasse (R – NE)
Tom Cotton (R – AR)
Mike Rounds (R – SD)
David Perdue (R – GA)
Thom Tillis (R – NC)
John Kennedy (R – LA)
Martha McSally (R – AZ)
Jerry Moran (R – KS)
Kevin Cramer (R – ND)
MINORITY
Ranking Member: Sherrod Brown (D – OH)
Jack Reed (D – RI)
Robert Menendez (D – NJ)
Jon Tester (D – MT)
Mark R. Warner (D – VA)
Elizabeth Warren (D – MA)
Brian Schatz (D – HI)
Chris Van Hollen (D – MD)
Catherine Cortez Masto (D – NV)
Doug Jones (D – AL)
Tina Smith (D – MN)
Kyrsten Sinema (D – AZ)
Thank you so much Sundance for posting this!
Vladimir Putin once said of the United States, “presidents change, policies never do.”
There’s an uncomfortable amount of truth in that statement.
Apparently the rest of the world understands that our government is not our own and that the country is run by, basically, a vile filthy mafia that is so deeply embedded that we, the people can do NOTHING can stop it.
Do you mean with AG Barr moving like Molasses in Antarctica, he will not live long enough to get this mess out of the locker room? Maybe we need another investigation on criminal activity over at Treasury knowing President Trump only has five years to go?
Lindsay is on it😂😂☕️🍩
Lindsay Graham is a problem because of his connections to the Ukrainian Maidan riots, massacre, and violent coup operation. This has got to be the sticking point with the Senate Committee investigations into Ukraine and all of the dirty actors involved in the mess.
I’m sure that President Trump has a comprehensive understanding of the recent history, what roles everybody played and to what extent they were compensated for their efforts.
An election year is a terrible time to expose corruption in your own party so his options are limited.
There must be negotiations taking place on how to navigate and manage things until after the election.
More can be done when you no longer have to worry about collapsing your party and failing to be re-elected.
At the least, Liu isn’t ignorant – if still a DeepState slut. 😉
Personally I’m not interested in McCabe being prosecuted for fibbing to Horowitz’s investigator about workplace stuff unrelated to Spygate. If Barr, Durham, et al can’t or won’t charge substantive offenses such as conspiracy against the United States, violation of civil rights, fraud on the court, etc. against the principal plotters including Comey, Brennan, and Clapper as well as McCabe, then perhaps it’s better for the country to leave it all alone. We’ve already had Mueller’s politicized circus using process offenses and whatever assorted sins he could dig up which had no connection to Russian collusion. Our elected representatives in the US Senate don’t seem to think Spygate is that big of a deal so why should we?
Perhaps Ms. Liu just understands her place in the universe.
Ms. Liu will be the Democrats star witness in the next impeachment hearings. Dumb, dumb, dumb.
Any chance Liu might either flipped or is a white hat? It seems strange. Maybe a deal is in play here.
