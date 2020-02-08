Rudy Giuliani Discusses the Evidence of Corruption The DOJ and Congress are Intentionally Ignoring….

Rudy Giuliani has spent over a year gathering evidence of wide-scale corruption, money laundering and fraudulently created political operations deployed against Donald Trump.

Unfortunately, because of the successful defense strategies of an alliance of interests: Obama White House officials, democrats, republicans, media and current DOJ officials to include AG Bill Barr, Mr. Giuliani has been alinsky’d – isolated, ridiculed, marginalized and controversialized. A once great corruption investigator, prosecutor, New York City mayor and presidential candidate, is now reduced to hosting a podcast.

As a direct result of the DC protective agenda, ie. marginalize the messenger, nothing Giuliani has uncovered will be used, discussed or acted upon by any officials in/around the institutions of government; including the DOJ.  However, Giuliani discusses the evidence with Fox News host Jesse Watters.

12 Responses to Rudy Giuliani Discusses the Evidence of Corruption The DOJ and Congress are Intentionally Ignoring….

  2. Bendix says:
    February 9, 2020 at 12:01 am

    There are more than just Trump’s supporters wondering what is keeping Mr. Barr.

    • abdiesus says:
      February 9, 2020 at 12:18 am

      What is keeping Mr. Barr is he is required by the Senate to prevent any of this information from getting out. That is the job the Senate confirmed Mr. Barr to do. If they thought there was *any* doubt he would be willing and able to do that job, they would not have confirmed him.

  3. JTaylor says:
    February 9, 2020 at 12:03 am

    Who is the President?

  4. Heika says:
    February 9, 2020 at 12:08 am

    It’s all there, for the world to see and yet the theatre MUST GO ON! The truth is just far too horrible.

  5. Michael says:
    February 9, 2020 at 12:12 am

    At one point Rudy diagrams all the places the $14.6 million goes, Cyprus was one of them.

    George Popadop has said repeatedly “If you think Ukraine was bad, wait til you see what they did in Cyprus.”

  6. WES says:
    February 9, 2020 at 12:17 am

    With Barr none of this matters. They have a need to not know.

  7. Bogeyfree says:
    February 9, 2020 at 12:27 am

    And what happened to all the Ukraine documents of evidence that Rudy gave Pompeo??

    Kind of like what happened to the request from Lindsey to Pompeo asking for all the Biden communications with Ukraine back in 2016?

    Another dark hole??

  8. Julian says:
    February 9, 2020 at 12:33 am

    The fact is, if President Trump wasn’t happy with the job Chris Wrayt & AG Billy Bob Barr are doubt he would have fired them yesterday.

    The Mueller investigation is over.

    The shampeachment is over.

    There is no reason not to fire them if he isn’t happy with the job they’re both doing.

    Ergo – Trump is happy with what FBI Director Wrayt and AG Bobby Bill Barr are doing.

    There is no other explanation.

  9. Beau Geste says:
    February 9, 2020 at 12:34 am

    “defense strategies of an alliance of interests: Obama White House officials, democrats, republicans, media and current DOJ officials to include AG Bill Barr”

    Assume you are the lawyers representing clients who attempted a coup. How do you defend? The Constitution requires a jury of 12 to all vote “guilty”. The venue is controllable to DC. Your clients control the news media, which has been allowed to become an oligopoly.

    A major part of your strategy will be to, 1984-like, create such hate and hostility that there will be at least one juror who will vote “not guilty” for anyone who attacks the hated, MSM target. PDJT.

    At least “2 minutes of hate” every day, from every MSM host, from every criminal coup-plotter, from every congresscritter involved in the coup and/or profiting from kickbacks or drug/gang/lobbyist money.

  10. fangdog says:
    February 9, 2020 at 12:35 am

    Barr needing to protect the institutions is like a chicken farmer saying he needs to save the foxes.

    Like

