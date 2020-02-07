Keeping Families Together – Yevgeny and Alexander Vindman, Brothers in the Impeachment Coup Effort, Escorted Out of White House…

Posted on February 7, 2020

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, the twin brothers who work at the NSC & who participated in an attempted coup to remove President Trump, were both escorted from the White House and removed from their position “with no explanation” on Friday.   No word yet on whether the White House kept their coats.

Hey, President Trump was previously accused of breaking up families at the border; well, this time he kept them together.  Out!… Now let’s get rid of ICIG Michael Atkinson

Politico – Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a central witness in the impeachment charges against President Donald Trump, was removed from his job and escorted out of the White House on Friday, according to his lawyer, raising concerns that the president has kicked off a long-foreshadowed campaign of retribution.

Vindman’s removal from a detail at the National Security Council, first reported by CNN, came just two days after Trump’s acquittal in his impeachment trial and hours after the president told reporters he was “not happy” with the NSC aide.

[…] Vindman’s attorney indicated that the Iraq War veteran’s twin brother Yevgeny, who serves as a senior lawyer on the NSC, was also removed from his post and exited the White House alongside his brother. (more)

No word yet on when the Alexander Vindman CNN contract will begin.

259 Responses to Keeping Families Together – Yevgeny and Alexander Vindman, Brothers in the Impeachment Coup Effort, Escorted Out of White House…

Older Comments
  1. donnyvee says:
    February 7, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    Maybe the Vindman brothers can make a Doublemint comercial?

  2. porkchopsandwiches says:
    February 7, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    they both took a shot at the king….and missed.

  3. littlequilterkitty says:
    February 7, 2020 at 9:12 pm

    Now, how about escorting them to their very own court martial?

  4. David Vicknair says:
    February 7, 2020 at 9:12 pm

    The seditious Dems are getting desperate. POTUS can’t afford to let any coup plotters within earshot of the White House. Hope this is just the beginning.

  5. keithinmissouri says:
    February 7, 2020 at 9:18 pm

    I know, I know…but I watched this Glen Back episode and it was like “Aha!”, that sure would explain why this and explain that. He makes a pretty compelling case that the Obama Administration was clandestinely funding a proxy war in the Ukraine. For example, if the Ukrainian prosecutor was nosing around and potentially exposing billions of American taxpayer money going to a proxy war against Russia without Congressional authorization, that sure would explain why Biden could state he had Obama’s backing on Joe’s quid pro quo. The first question I had on Beck’s hypothesis was why would Obama need to do that under the table; he probably could have gotten Congressional support to send lethal aid. Well, it might have gotten a little ugly if the Obama administration support went all the way back to CIA-designed regime change and involvement in the Maidan massacre. I would encourage you to watch this, and I would ask for someone more knowledgeable than me to critique the scenario he lays out.

    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJEs_v0JB-6jWb8lIy9Xw

Older Comments

