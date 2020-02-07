Keeping Families Together – Yevgeny and Alexander Vindman, Brothers in the Impeachment Coup Effort, Escorted Out of White House…

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, the twin brothers who work at the NSC & who participated in an attempted coup to remove President Trump, were both escorted from the White House and removed from their position “with no explanation” on Friday. No word yet on whether the White House kept their coats.

Hey, President Trump was previously accused of breaking up families at the border; well, this time he kept them together. Out!… Now let’s get rid of ICIG Michael Atkinson



Politico – Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a central witness in the impeachment charges against President Donald Trump, was removed from his job and escorted out of the White House on Friday, according to his lawyer, raising concerns that the president has kicked off a long-foreshadowed campaign of retribution.

Vindman’s removal from a detail at the National Security Council, first reported by CNN, came just two days after Trump’s acquittal in his impeachment trial and hours after the president told reporters he was “not happy” with the NSC aide. […] Vindman’s attorney indicated that the Iraq War veteran’s twin brother Yevgeny, who serves as a senior lawyer on the NSC, was also removed from his post and exited the White House alongside his brother. (more)

No word yet on when the Alexander Vindman CNN contract will begin.