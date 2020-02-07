Devin Nunes Responds to DC Media Efforts Protecting DC ‘Resistance’ Operations…

Devin Nunes discusses attending yesterdays White House remarks by President Trump at the conclusion of the impeachment effort.  Representative Nunes notes the DC media are “assassins” united in an effort to target their political opposition.

[…] And a man nobody has ever heard of, except the other side. He’s the other side’s worst nightmare. This guy goes down into dungeons and basements; he’ll find a document, no matter what. He’s the most legitimate human being. He’s the hardest worker. He’s unbelievable. He took tremendous abuse. I mean, abuse.

The — the media and, you know, the other side, and the bad ones, the leakers, the liars, the dirty cops — they wanted to destroy him. They tried. They got close, but he wouldn’t let it happen. And, honestly, in a certain way, he was the first one. Wouldn’t you say, Jim and Mark and everybody? This was the first guy. He came out of nowhere. He’s saying, “These people are corrupt.” He’s still saying it. And he was unbelievable. Devin Nunes. He was unbelievable. Unbelievable. (Applause.) That’s so true, Devin.

He’d come in and say — I didn’t even know hi;, I just heard there were like — there was this congressman who kept going into a basement — into files. (Laughter.) He knew something was wrong. You felt it, right? And now we know a lot more than we knew then, right? You never thought it was as bad as it is. And hopefully we’re going to take care of things, because we can never, ever allow this to happen again. (Applause.)

~ President Trump remarks on Devin Nunes.

  1. sarasotosfan says:
    February 7, 2020 at 4:14 am

    And Devin Nunes is only now getting the opportunity to go on offense. The Democrats have a bigger problem than who will be their presidential candidate.

