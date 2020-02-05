Senators Grassley and Johnson Requesting Hunter Biden Travel Records From Secret Service…

Immediately after the impeachment acquittal vote, senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson send a letter [pdf link here] to the Director of the Secret Service, James Murray, seeking travel records for Hunter Biden.

It appears the senators are looking into the background of Biden surrounding business dealings with China and Ukraine: ““We write to request information about whether Hunter Biden used government-sponsored travel to help conduct private business, to include his work for Rosemont Seneca and related entities in China and Ukraine.”…

What makes this approach interesting is the questioning earlier today by House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler toward FBI Director Chris Wray. Nadler asked several pointed questions to Wray about whether any FBI investigation of the Bidens was requested by the White House or Congress…. Perhaps Nadler expected some inquiries to start.