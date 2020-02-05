Senators Grassley and Johnson Requesting Hunter Biden Travel Records From Secret Service…

Immediately after the impeachment acquittal vote, senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson send a letter [pdf link here] to the Director of the Secret Service, James Murray, seeking travel records for Hunter Biden.
It appears the senators are looking into the background of Biden surrounding business dealings with China and Ukraine: ““We write to request information about whether Hunter Biden used government-sponsored travel to help conduct private business, to include his work for Rosemont Seneca and related entities in China and Ukraine.”…
What makes this approach interesting is the questioning earlier today by House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler toward FBI Director Chris Wray. Nadler asked several pointed questions to Wray about whether any FBI investigation of the Bidens was requested by the White House or Congress…. Perhaps Nadler expected some inquiries to start.
Ramping things up can occur on both sides…
Let’s ramp!
Yes let’s do some of our own investigating. Because I guarantee you the commies want to squeeze in another one. They are not done so let’s go on offense
Sundance,
Can the Secret Service respond to those types of queries? If so, is the info classified? Does this info fall under Executive Privilege and therefore review by Administration officials from previous admin???
Great questions.
My initial reaction was no. Usually the Secret Service will not respond to inquires about travel records for their protective services…. But I’m not sure. Perhaps there is a standard or guideline somewhere, but I don’t know about it.
Good questions though.
Perhaps Bongino could shed some light, if he reads this blog.
What about the IRS for travel records?
I thought they are interested in “government sponsored travel.” Which is obviously a whole different ballgame.
Using A1 to perform their corruption, but who else was watching? ho was with Hunter Biden? Reminds me of the info a dug up a few years ago on Hillary Clinton, and her clean cook stove op through the foundation. She would demand to go alone and without security. WHY?
It is my fervent belief that the Clinton’s are arms dealers into Africa, and beyond!
Is it me or can this information open up some real “waste of money” regarding use of Government travel?
Maybe some rhetorical…..questions…
Remember Pelosi’s trips and the bar tab?…….
How government people did this and how many stop over’s just for fun.
How many trips were taken and abused because of the known Secret Services “Code of Silence?”……..
“Hey…..who is gonna say anything”…..
It was like Valerie Jarrett having her own Secret Service detail during Obama.
Not for protection……..but for secrecy….
Hey……I say expose them all……
It would seem that Grassley and Johnston would be well versed in obtaining the records they seek and specific secret service protocols, accordingly, the odds are that the records, at least for them in an oversight capacity, are obtainable in general.
OR… and this is a stretch…..the letter was intended for public consumption (a way to let certain folks know that Grassley et al are aware of possible violations by Biden, Biden & Co…..) despite the Senator knowing that this request is likely to get turned down by the USSS.
It’s just hard to believe that the long- experienced Senator Grassley, in particular, would submit a false request on the record just to advertise his knowledge and/or suspicions.
A picture is worth a thousand words 😂😂😂😂😂
As a seasoned Photoshop guy, I’m ashamed I didn’t come up with this one. 😉
OK Senator Graham, lets see you live up to your words.
Let’s hope he’s not all talk.
Where have you been the last 3+ years? All Graham does is talk – once he determines which way the wind is blowing.
HaHa HaHa HaHa…and expose his own skeletons?
Did anything ever end up happening with Grassleys last letter to the state department? I hate to get too excited unless follow up happens. Letters are easy but I’ll be pleased if action occurs.
Just FYI, this is the 6 November 2019 letter.
https://www.grassley.senate.gov/sites/default/files/documents/2019-11-06%20RHJ%20CEG%20to%20State%20-%20Burisma%20Inquiry.pdf
There must be consequences.
REAL CONSEQUENCES for once
I want to hear the lamentations of their women.
Yes, that’s great, but let’s not forget seeing our enemies driven before us. 🙂
Rending
Gnashing
I’m in !
i want them crushed, bound, gagged and turned into a footstool.
First, your enemies must be crushed…
john brennan goes after rand paul-paul hits back. brennan and eric charlie responsible for ukraine holocaust and follow on coup. SAME MODEUS OPRANDI USED FOR THE OCT 01 LAS VEGAS SHOOTING AT A COUNTRY AND WESTERN CONCERT. IT IS THEM .
In addition to asking if any family members were on board, should have asked if the name Cofer Black appeared on any passenger list.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes
When the Rs ask for ‘docamints’ (thx, Ms. Demmings) they are slow-walked and ridiculously redacted or never make it at all. February 19 is not that far away, so maybe we’ll all get to see if Kevin McAleenan will comply or not.
Good deal.
Pelosi and Lawfare immediately went on the offensive re. the subpoena of Bolton.
We should do the same.
Joe Biden is sinking like a rock. He has no chance at the nomination let alone the general election.
That’s poetic justice !
His son will soon be bag boy at on of the local supermarkets as no one wants him any more.
He won’t be able to pass a background check.
Or a piss test.
Or the drug test.
>>”…. Nadler asked several pointed questions to Wray about whether any FBI investigation of the Bidens was requested by the White House or Congress”
If the White House requested such an investigation, that would be cited by the Democrats in their next articles of impeachment.
They are trying to make it illegal and impossible for Trump to exercise his normal Presidential powers. And with the help of the GOP they have largely succeeded.
After all this time, what we all desperately need is an indictment of some sort, manner or form. I really don’t care who it is of the many Swamp criminal crooks as long it is one we would all go to jail if it was one of us.
One , I think that the defeat of impeachment-and the Iowa debacle-soon to be the New Hampshire debacle The Dems are on the ropes beaten and bloodied . Move now attack..!
Two. the Republicans need to deal with the Mittster. At dawn, behind the capitol would be nice, but he needs censure or thrown out..
The people of Utah need to do the right thing and recall him.
Messrs. Nadler and Schiff and Biden and Obama, and Sea-Witch Pelosi, all have plenty of reason to want to know about “inquiries” like these, because they are all guilty-as-hell.
As long as there was a POTUS to “give them six hours,” and as long as Ukraine was happy to be corrupt, these Americans had a gigantic gravy train. But now, the Ukranians have (overwhelmingly …) elected a new government that promised to “drain their swamp,” and they are draining it. Furthermore, our government is cooperating with them and vice-versa, exactly as the ratified treaty that we have with them stipulates.
Yes, they have plenty of reason to be scared-shitless now.
MR, that’s the way I see it.
We all know Grassley’s letters really rattle the trees.
The Pelosi family needs to be investigated also…..was government transportation used for Pelosi’s son to Ukraine…..
I would say they picked the correct agency to use for investigation help:
The United States Secret Service (also USSS or Secret Service) is a federal law enforcement agency under the Department of Homeland Security charged with conducting criminal investigations and protecting the nation’s leaders and their families.[3] Until 2003, the Secret Service was part of the Department of the Treasury, as the agency was originally founded to combat the then-widespread counterfeiting of US currency.[4]
Investigative mission
Safeguards the payment and financial systems of the United States from a wide range of financial and electronic-based crimes.
***** Financial investigations include counterfeit US currency, bank and financial institution fraud,
mail fraud, wire fraud, illicit financing operations, and major conspiracies. ******
Electronic investigations include cybercrime, network intrusions, identity theft, access device fraud, credit card fraud, and intellectual property crimes. The Secret Service is a key member of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) which investigates and combats terrorism on a national and international scale, as well as of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Task Force which seeks to reduce and eliminate drug trafficking in critical regions of the United States. The Secret Service also investigates missing and exploited children and is a core partner of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).[6]
^ Follow the money 🙂
The Joe Biden crime-family is just engaged in typical financial ‘kick-backs’ and Bribes, that often occurs in politics. Family members can be a conduit for money. … The other politicians seem to be tossing the Joe Biden crime-family to the wolves seeking justice.
…… Just maybe, the Joe Biden crime-family does NOT have a filing cabinet full of Blackmail Information on the other politicians. … Creepy-Sleepy Joe should have paid more attention to Who’s Who, when all the Bribes were being passed out.
Last week I started baking my humble pie, but thought I’d withhold it until PT was acquitted. I am eating humble pie tonight. I was wrong. Although it was in self interest, Mitch got it done. I was wrong.
