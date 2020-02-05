Senators Grassley and Johnson Requesting Hunter Biden Travel Records From Secret Service…

Immediately after the impeachment acquittal vote, senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson send a letter [pdf link here] to the Director of the Secret Service, James Murray, seeking travel records for Hunter Biden.

It appears the senators are looking into the background of Biden surrounding business dealings with China and Ukraine: ““We write to request information about whether Hunter Biden used government-sponsored travel to help conduct private business, to include his work for Rosemont Seneca and related entities in China and Ukraine.”

What makes this approach interesting is the questioning earlier today by House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler toward FBI Director Chris Wray.  Nadler asked several pointed questions to Wray about whether any FBI investigation of the Bidens was requested by the White House or Congress….  Perhaps Nadler expected some inquiries to start.

  1. coveyouthband says:
    February 5, 2020 at 7:43 pm

    Ramping things up can occur on both sides…
    Let’s ramp!

  2. Kerry Gimbel says:
    February 5, 2020 at 7:43 pm

    Yes let’s do some of our own investigating. Because I guarantee you the commies want to squeeze in another one. They are not done so let’s go on offense

  3. LouisianaTeaRose says:
    February 5, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    Sundance,

    Can the Secret Service respond to those types of queries? If so, is the info classified? Does this info fall under Executive Privilege and therefore review by Administration officials from previous admin???

    • sundance says:
      February 5, 2020 at 8:02 pm

      Great questions.

      My initial reaction was no. Usually the Secret Service will not respond to inquires about travel records for their protective services…. But I’m not sure. Perhaps there is a standard or guideline somewhere, but I don’t know about it.

      Good questions though.

    • Jederman says:
      February 5, 2020 at 8:09 pm

      I thought they are interested in “government sponsored travel.” Which is obviously a whole different ballgame.

      • Right to reply says:
        February 5, 2020 at 8:32 pm

        Using A1 to perform their corruption, but who else was watching? ho was with Hunter Biden? Reminds me of the info a dug up a few years ago on Hillary Clinton, and her clean cook stove op through the foundation. She would demand to go alone and without security. WHY?
        It is my fervent belief that the Clinton’s are arms dealers into Africa, and beyond!

      • 🍺Gunny66 says:
        February 5, 2020 at 8:38 pm

        Is it me or can this information open up some real “waste of money” regarding use of Government travel?

        Maybe some rhetorical…..questions…

        Remember Pelosi’s trips and the bar tab?…….
        How government people did this and how many stop over’s just for fun.

        How many trips were taken and abused because of the known Secret Services “Code of Silence?”……..
        “Hey…..who is gonna say anything”…..

        It was like Valerie Jarrett having her own Secret Service detail during Obama.
        Not for protection……..but for secrecy….

        Hey……I say expose them all……

    • Shyster says:
      February 5, 2020 at 8:22 pm

      It would seem that Grassley and Johnston would be well versed in obtaining the records they seek and specific secret service protocols, accordingly, the odds are that the records, at least for them in an oversight capacity, are obtainable in general.

      • GB Bari says:
        February 5, 2020 at 8:34 pm

        OR… and this is a stretch…..the letter was intended for public consumption (a way to let certain folks know that Grassley et al are aware of possible violations by Biden, Biden & Co…..) despite the Senator knowing that this request is likely to get turned down by the USSS.

        It’s just hard to believe that the long- experienced Senator Grassley, in particular, would submit a false request on the record just to advertise his knowledge and/or suspicions.

  4. A2 says:
    February 5, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    A picture is worth a thousand words 😂😂😂😂😂

  5. Coast says:
    February 5, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    OK Senator Graham, lets see you live up to your words.

  6. frankmystery says:
    February 5, 2020 at 7:47 pm

    Did anything ever end up happening with Grassleys last letter to the state department? I hate to get too excited unless follow up happens. Letters are easy but I’ll be pleased if action occurs.

  7. Pew-Anon says:
    February 5, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    There must be consequences.

    Liked by 7 people

  8. fhb says:
    February 5, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    john brennan goes after rand paul-paul hits back. brennan and eric charlie responsible for ukraine holocaust and follow on coup. SAME MODEUS OPRANDI USED FOR THE OCT 01 LAS VEGAS SHOOTING AT A COUNTRY AND WESTERN CONCERT. IT IS THEM .

  9. Wethal says:
    February 5, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    In addition to asking if any family members were on board, should have asked if the name Cofer Black appeared on any passenger list.

  10. 1stgoblyn says:
    February 5, 2020 at 7:55 pm

    When the Rs ask for ‘docamints’ (thx, Ms. Demmings) they are slow-walked and ridiculously redacted or never make it at all. February 19 is not that far away, so maybe we’ll all get to see if Kevin McAleenan will comply or not.

  11. bluenova1971 says:
    February 5, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    Good deal.
    Pelosi and Lawfare immediately went on the offensive re. the subpoena of Bolton.
    We should do the same.

    Liked by 2 people

  12. Paul says:
    February 5, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    Joe Biden is sinking like a rock. He has no chance at the nomination let alone the general election.
    That’s poetic justice !

    His son will soon be bag boy at on of the local supermarkets as no one wants him any more.

    Liked by 1 person

  13. John55 says:
    February 5, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    >>”…. Nadler asked several pointed questions to Wray about whether any FBI investigation of the Bidens was requested by the White House or Congress”

    If the White House requested such an investigation, that would be cited by the Democrats in their next articles of impeachment.

    They are trying to make it illegal and impossible for Trump to exercise his normal Presidential powers. And with the help of the GOP they have largely succeeded.

    Liked by 2 people

  14. fangdog says:
    February 5, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    After all this time, what we all desperately need is an indictment of some sort, manner or form. I really don’t care who it is of the many Swamp criminal crooks as long it is one we would all go to jail if it was one of us.

    Liked by 2 people

    February 5, 2020 at 8:06 pm

    One , I think that the defeat of impeachment-and the Iowa debacle-soon to be the New Hampshire debacle The Dems are on the ropes beaten and bloodied . Move now attack..!
    Two. the Republicans need to deal with the Mittster. At dawn, behind the capitol would be nice, but he needs censure or thrown out..

    Liked by 2 people

  16. Mike Robinson says:
    February 5, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    Messrs. Nadler and Schiff and Biden and Obama, and Sea-Witch Pelosi, all have plenty of reason to want to know about “inquiries” like these, because they are all guilty-as-hell.

    As long as there was a POTUS to “give them six hours,” and as long as Ukraine was happy to be corrupt, these Americans had a gigantic gravy train. But now, the Ukranians have (overwhelmingly …) elected a new government that promised to “drain their swamp,” and they are draining it. Furthermore, our government is cooperating with them and vice-versa, exactly as the ratified treaty that we have with them stipulates.

    Yes, they have plenty of reason to be scared-shitless now.

    Liked by 1 person

  17. Garavaglia says:
    February 5, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    We all know Grassley’s letters really rattle the trees.

    Like

  18. InAz says:
    February 5, 2020 at 8:17 pm

    The Pelosi family needs to be investigated also…..was government transportation used for Pelosi’s son to Ukraine…..

    Liked by 3 people

  19. Chiefco says:
    February 5, 2020 at 8:31 pm

    I would say they picked the correct agency to use for investigation help:

    The United States Secret Service (also USSS or Secret Service) is a federal law enforcement agency under the Department of Homeland Security charged with conducting criminal investigations and protecting the nation’s leaders and their families.[3] Until 2003, the Secret Service was part of the Department of the Treasury, as the agency was originally founded to combat the then-widespread counterfeiting of US currency.[4]
    Investigative mission

    Safeguards the payment and financial systems of the United States from a wide range of financial and electronic-based crimes.

    ***** Financial investigations include counterfeit US currency, bank and financial institution fraud,
    mail fraud, wire fraud, illicit financing operations, and major conspiracies. ******

    Electronic investigations include cybercrime, network intrusions, identity theft, access device fraud, credit card fraud, and intellectual property crimes. The Secret Service is a key member of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) which investigates and combats terrorism on a national and international scale, as well as of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Task Force which seeks to reduce and eliminate drug trafficking in critical regions of the United States. The Secret Service also investigates missing and exploited children and is a core partner of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).[6]

  20. GGHD says:
    February 5, 2020 at 8:36 pm

    The Joe Biden crime-family is just engaged in typical financial ‘kick-backs’ and Bribes, that often occurs in politics. Family members can be a conduit for money. … The other politicians seem to be tossing the Joe Biden crime-family to the wolves seeking justice.
    …… Just maybe, the Joe Biden crime-family does NOT have a filing cabinet full of Blackmail Information on the other politicians. … Creepy-Sleepy Joe should have paid more attention to Who’s Who, when all the Bribes were being passed out.

    Like

    February 5, 2020 at 8:41 pm

    Last week I started baking my humble pie, but thought I’d withhold it until PT was acquitted. I am eating humble pie tonight. I was wrong. Although it was in self interest, Mitch got it done. I was wrong.

    Like

