Sunday Talks: Steve Bannon Discusses “The Crime of the Century”, the “Soft Coup”…

Steve Bannon appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss ongoing political events.  At the beginning of the interview Bannon focuses exactly on the issue that is paramount to the American population but is being avoided by politicians like Senator Lindsey Graham and institutional leaders like AG Bill Barr.

Until there is a process to bring a formal reckoning, sunlight upon the entire enterprise, there will be unending attacks by resistance operatives within the administrative state.

Steve Bannon also highlights the plan of the administrative state to diminish the successful accomplishments of President Trump and weaponize the Senate floor speeches to cast a cloud on the State of the Union speech. Indeed, Mitch McConnell has set up the schedule for maximum damage before acquittal.  Good Interview- Multiple Aspects:

8 Responses to Sunday Talks: Steve Bannon Discusses “The Crime of the Century”, the “Soft Coup”…

  1. FofBW says:
    February 2, 2020 at 4:04 pm

    They(everyone against PT) just do not learn how resilient PT.

    God’s Providence ‘Trump’s’ them all.

    • mopar2016 says:
      February 2, 2020 at 4:13 pm

      Bannon makes a lot of sense, I wonder if he’s trustworthy these days.

      I think he’s about as trustworthy as Lindsey Grahamnesty.

    • NICCO says:
      February 2, 2020 at 4:23 pm

      This is what these hyenas don t get.They are dealing with a leader who has The Almighty s hand of anointing upon him,and that no weapon formed against him shall prosper.The Almighty is not done with our nation,I believe he is just getting started.It is our job to pray for our president everyday and for our nation.The word says ‘if my people who are called by my name shall humble themselves and pray,I will hear their prayer from heaven ,forgive them their sins and I will heal their land.I know that there are many on this site that do this daily as I do God has blessed us with being in the most abundant nation on this earth at such a time as this..We all have a part to play as we are not here at this time unless there is a reason to fulfill Our Father s will.

  2. Eric says:
    February 2, 2020 at 4:05 pm

    I thought the most interesting part of the interview was where Bannon suggests that Bloomberg bought Nancy’s impeachment of Trump by giving $100 million to retake the House.

  3. littleanniefannie says:
    February 2, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    Mitch is a useful idiot whose usefulness is about spent!

