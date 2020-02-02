Sunday Talks: Steve Bannon Discusses “The Crime of the Century”, the “Soft Coup”…

Steve Bannon appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss ongoing political events. At the beginning of the interview Bannon focuses exactly on the issue that is paramount to the American population but is being avoided by politicians like Senator Lindsey Graham and institutional leaders like AG Bill Barr.

Until there is a process to bring a formal reckoning, sunlight upon the entire enterprise, there will be unending attacks by resistance operatives within the administrative state.

Steve Bannon also highlights the plan of the administrative state to diminish the successful accomplishments of President Trump and weaponize the Senate floor speeches to cast a cloud on the State of the Union speech. Indeed, Mitch McConnell has set up the schedule for maximum damage before acquittal. Good Interview- Multiple Aspects: