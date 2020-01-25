Opening Argument – Patrick Philbin Explains an Unconstitutional Origin to The House Impeachment, And Why It Matters…

Several days ago we anticipated a potentially important point we hoped would start the impeachment defense for President Donald Trump. Today, attorney Patrick Philbin delivered. The issue is a critical constitutional component that needed emphasis, and it is good to see pundits finally starting to realize the significance.
White House Counsel Patrick Philbin explains why House subpoenas were illegitimate: the subpoena power was never authorized; the initiating subpoena power was never voted on.
.
Additionally, and specifically by design, absent a penalty for non-compliance, which factually makes a subpoena a ‘subpoena’, the Executive Branch had no constitutional pathway or process to engage an appellate review by federal courts. Make no mistake, this was a pre-planned purposeful trick within the Pelosi, Schiff and Lawfare road-map.
The House motive here, the forethought within their design, is very important now because it explains why they are vociferously demanding witnesses in the Senate. The House plan was to work around the ability of the executive branch to go to court. The managers are now attempting to execute that plan, along with a manufactured political talking point, in the Senate trial.
The House intended for this to unfold exactly as it is happening.
CTH noted the structural issue last August, and the issue remained throughout the heavily manipulated proceedings. None of the House requests for testimony or documents held any enforcement authority because the House did not follow the constitutional process.
The House was not issuing subpoenas, it was issuing letters requesting voluntary witness participation and document production. Recently the DOJ Office of Legal Counsel explained this issue in a lengthy legal finding that leads to the same conclusion.
.
BACKSTORY – Last year House Democrat leadership took a climate assessment of democrat House members and Speaker Pelosi announced they would not hold a House impeachment authorization vote. As a direct and specific consequence all committee subpoenas did not carry a penalty for non-compliance.
(Source)
“Lawful subpoenas”, literally require an enforcement mechanism; that’s the “poena” part of the word. The enforcement mechanism is a judicial penalty, and that penalty can only be created if the full House voted to authorize an impeachment inquiry, and charged the House Judiciary Committee with the authority therein.
Absent the vote to authorize, the Legislative Branch never established compulsion authority (aka judicial enforcement authority), as they attempted to work through their quasi-constitutional “impeachment inquiry” process.
Instead of subpoenas, Adam Schiff (House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence); and Chairman Eliot L. Engel (House Committee on Foreign Affairs) were only sending out request letters. The compliance was discretionary based on the outlook of the recipient.
Speaker Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler and their Lawfare staff’s impeachment scheme could only succeed with a compliant media protecting it. The media was entirely compliant in not explaining the fraudulent basis for the construct.
If the media would have ever asked questions the fraud would have collapsed.
Adam Schiff had to hide his hearings because the foundation of the impeachment fraud was to create a public impression. There was no structural impeachment process or guideline being followed. The committee leadership used the closed door hearings to leak information to the media to create a needed narrative.
A legislative “letter” or demand request needed to carry judicial enforcement authority –A PENALTY– in order to be a “subpoena”.
There was no penalty that can be associated with the House demands because the Legislative Branch did not established compulsion authority (aka judicial enforcement authority), as they worked through their non-constitutional “impeachment inquiry” process.
It has long been established by SCOTUS that Congress has lawful (judicial authority) subpoena powers pursuant to its implied responsibility of legislative oversight. However, that only applies to the powers enumerated in A1§8. Neither foreign policy (Ukraine) nor impeachment have any nexus to A1§8. The customary Legislative Branch subpoena power is limited to their legislative purpose.
There is an elevated level of subpoena, a power made possible by SCOTUS precedent, that carries inherent penalties for non-compliance, and is specifically allowed for impeachment investigations. However, that level of elevated House authority required a full House authorization vote, and only applies to the House Judiciary Committee as empowered.
In 2019 the Legislative Branch was NOT expressing their “impeachment authority” as part of the Legislative Branch purpose. So that raised the issue of an entirely different type of subpoena:… A demand from congress that penetrates the constitutional separation of powers; and further penetrates the legal authority of Executive Branch executive privilege.
It was separately established by SCOTUS during the Nixon impeachment investigation that *IF* the full House votes to have the Judiciary Committee commence an impeachment investigation, then the Judiciary Committee has subpoena power that can overcome executive privilege claims.
There was NO VOTE to create that level of subpoena power.
As a consequence, the House did not create a process to penetrate the constitutionally inherent separation of powers, and/or, the legally recognized firewall known as ‘executive privilege’.
The House needed to vote to authorize the committee impeachment investigation, and through that process the committee would have gained judicial enforcement authority. That would have created a penalty for non-compliance with an impeachment subpoena.
Absent a penalty for non-compliance, which factually makes a subpoena a ‘subpoena’, the Executive Branch had no process to engage an appellate review by federal courts. This was the purposeful trick within the Pelosi/Lawfare road-map.
Pelosi and Lawfare’s plan was designed for public consumption; she/they were creating the illusion of something that did not exist. The purpose of all their fraudulent impeachment activity was to create support for an actual impeachment process.
Because the Lawfare/Pelosi roadmap intended to work around judicial enforcement authority, the impeachment process was destined by design to end up running head-first into a constitutional problem; specifically separation of power and executive privilege.
The Lawfare impeachment road-map was designed to conflict with the constitution. It was a necessary -and unavoidable- feature of their sketchy impeachment plan, not a flaw.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her Lawfare allies changed House rules (SEE HERE). Pelosi and Lawfare changed House impeachment rules (SEE HERE). Pelosi/Lawfare changed committee rules (SEE HERE); and in doing so they removed House republicans from the entire process… Which They Did. However, what Lawfare and Pelosi could not change was The U.S. Constitution, which they were destined to collide with.
Speaker Pelosi’s ‘Lawfare House rules‘ and/or ‘Lawfare impeachment rules‘ could not supersede the constitutional separation of powers. She was well aware of this. Nancy Pelosi could not decree an “official impeachment inquiry”, and as a consequence nullify a constitutional firewall between the Legislative Branch and Executive Branch.
Pelosi’s impeachment scheme required a compliant media to support her construct…
They did exactly that.
Mary McCord joined the House effort to impeach President Trump; as noted in this article from Politico:
“I think people do see that this is a critical time in our history,” said Mary McCord, a former DOJ official who helped oversee the FBI’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and now is listed as a top outside counsel for the House in key legal fights tied to impeachment. “We see the breakdown of the whole rule of law. We see the breakdown in adherence to the Constitution and also constitutional values.”
“That’s why you’re seeing lawyers come out and being very willing to put in extraordinary amounts of time and effort to litigate these cases,” she added. (link)
Former DOJ-NSD Head Mary McCord is currently working for the House Committee (Adam Schiff) who created the impeachment scheme.
National Security Council resistance member Alexander Vindman starts a rumor about the Trump-Zelenskyy phone call, which he shares with CIA operative Eric Ciaramella (a John Brennan resistance associate). Ciaramella then makes contact with resistance ally Mary McCord in her role within the House. McCord then helps Ciaramella create a fraudulent whistle-blower complaint via her former colleague, now ICIG, Michael Atkinson….
…And that’s how this entire Impeachment operation gets started.
Thanks again Sundance for exposing what I call “click bait”. It has been used in all reporting allowing, IMO, the Russian Interference as a coverup of the failed DNC selection for President, Hillary. After which, Uranium One came back into focus with the Russian/Dossier. It became the new game in town. Three years later, 32 million dollars and counting the Biden for President Gang panics. So the Ukraine/impeachment daily soap opera takes on legs. As this latest folly becomes mute Pelosi/McConnell call in the medics or The Senate for a Grand Act
In all this corrupted fantasy reporting, how many times has there been a mention of Hillary/UraniumOne/Russia connection or Ukraine/Biden/ omitting Romney/Pelosi/Waters each time. That the subpoenas are requests, House Impeachment process not legal or ask why McConnell decides to continue the corrupt process. Certainly not, let’s just pound those not honoring the FAKE subpoenas it is good for click bait and ratings.
Very seldom has the reporting be anything other than leading, indoctrination, distorted from the truth. IMO without also reporting the possible connections each time one of the above was mentioned adds to a uninformed electorate promoting the corruption they also hide.
MSM is very corrupt and has exposed themselves as such, but do not understand why the new real news outlets are allowing the continuation of such poor story telling as reporting.
Maybe Monday some real news outlet will start the show, “now we continue the illegal impeachment trial” a process. Movie starts a 10, “Illegal Business”. Lcatraks43@sbcglobal.netAll funded by the electorate forced to pay for more folly.
So sad that with the current corrupt Justice System this is currently the only process that will actually bring news to the electorate. FYI, heard the Bagpipe is being tuned!
No crime, no legal process, but hey let’s have a trial
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is not an impeachment, it is a taxpayer funded smear against a political opponent.
LikeLiked by 6 people
well put.
LikeLiked by 1 person
EXACTLY!
LikeLike
But of course, we knew this all along. Why it took the public at large to note this baffles me. I figured there are enough “smart” people who knew this but no one had said a thing.
So, I’d guess the Senate has the reason to dismiss the second article.
Now, for the first article, they got three options: (1) they dismiss it or (2) they take a vote and find Trump not guilty or (3) call the Bidens as witnesses
What astonishes me, however, is Chuckie making the claim that the defense made the case to call witnesses. Is Chuckie in the same planet as the rest of us, or is he is Planet DNC?
LikeLike
Nothing to be baffled about. A combination of poisonious MSM propaganda and a subsequent epidemic of TDS … blocks out all facts, reason and common sense.
LikeLike
There is no importance to this now. It was part of the President’s defense to show the bias of the “impeachment” process and how corrupt it was right from the beginning. What’s to come on Monday will be devastating to the House Democrats and their bogus case. This impeachment and the House democrats who brought it to the Senate will go down in infamy. How many democrat Senators will join them is the only open question?
LikeLiked by 2 people
So-again, it sounds as though President Trump was never impeached by the house of (self)Representatives in the first place: “initiating subpoena power was never voted on.” Neither historical precedence nor Constitution have been followed by house of (self)rep, so wtf? After Trump’s defense bitch-slaps and upper cuts the demon-possessed liberals in both houses and both parties, shut down this sh%& show IMMEDIATELY. Talking to you, McConnel. p.s. whether Schmucky Schoomer is taking mescaline (highly likely) or eating Prep H (also highly likely), may I humbly request that Schmuck be spoon fed and forced to eat his own literal and figurative diarrhea? He tries to make the Country eat it every day.
LikeLike
The whole house voted on the articles. As a matter of legal formality, they are valid. The contents suck, but that’s for the senate to deal with.
What are not valid as a matter of legal formaility are impeachment inquiry related subpoeanas issued before Oct 31, 2019, which is pretty much all of them.
The House mamagers argued that the whole house does not need to authorize such subpoenas. No matter, Trump did not act “unilaterally” or without legal advice or without good reason is stiff-arming the fake subpoeans. He has a DOJ/OLC opinion that says they have no force. He also has executive privilege.
The House decided it did not want to test either flaw, so it just makes its argument to the Senate instead of to a court. Smart move when you have a weak hand. The public will fall for it.
LikeLike
LAWFARE never thought they would take down the President. Their sole intention was to take down the Strong Executive of the Constitution. What we are watching is not an impeachment. It is a vote of confidence / no confidence.
They have succeeded in Changing our form of government to a parlimentery form.
How do we bring it back
LikeLike
How do we bring it back?
Easy.
Vote MAGA Republican, get all your family, friends, and neighbors to vote MAGA Republican as well.
Otherwise, our Republic goes away, we become a democracy ruled by one party with an ineffective parliament, just like Venezuela.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its a COUP! And the media is involved up to pussy’s bow. That is what we have been watching.
LikeLike
Perhaps that was the real purpose, taking down the President could just be a nice side benefit to them.
They realized it would be easier for them to herd the cats of congress and make it easier to nullify the presidency if one of their chosen ones is not elected again.
This explains Pelosi’s comment about being the superior branch of government. She probably heard that term from her strategy meetings with lawfare….
If the senate does not rebuke this impeachment and If the democrats are not vanquished by the voters this fall for it, we will in effect become as you say a parliamentary type of government and loose one of our most important safe guards to our freedoms in the separation of powers between three co-equal branches. If this stands then the congress could become the superior branch in the long run.
LikeLike
As a Due Process Train Wreck and as an illegal Bill of Attainder, along with the failure to meet High Crimes and Misdemeanors and especially due the criminal conspiracy between Schiff, McCord, Vindman, Atkinson and Ciarmarella that launched it, of course these charges deserved to be dismissed out of hand.
The President, however, deserves an acquittal.
In the circular irony of Congressional criminality, the impeachment charges are themselves the crimes that they charge; an abuse of office by Democrats to conduct a phony investigation of a political rival to rig an election. And an attempt at Obstruction of the Durham probe and any Biden probe.
It’s like Saul Alinsky and his star pupil Hillary stuck in a runaway roller coaster at Al Capone’s House of Mirrors. With Hunter Biden as the Carney.
LikeLike
The Bill of Attainder argument is silly. All impeachments are literally personal, and in the case of a president, can be “non criminal,” for example, a president who really fails to uphold the law.
Plus the penalty is limited to being barred from holding office. Legally, that is not “punishment.”
LikeLike
If they would have taken an actual vote on impeachment then house republicans could have called their own witnesses.
LikeLike