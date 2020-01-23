Elise Stefanik – Improperly Constructed House Articles are No Excuse for New Senate Witnesses…

Representative Elise Stefanik is a member of President Trump’s defense team. In this interview the issue of the deficient articles is raised surrounding witnesses.
House witnesses who gave testimony when the articles were framed could be considered appropriate, if needed, when debating those articles in the Senate. However, witnesses not called by the House; and therefore not used in the assembly of the articles being debated in the Senate; are not valid for consideration.
It is not the responsibility of the Senate, nor is it constitutionally valid, for the Senate to attempt to rehabilitate improperly constructed articles simply because the House refused to assemble with due diligence. Any evidence, including witnesses, that falls outside the originating assembly of the two House articles should be considered null and void.
The Marxists have really targeted her in 2020. If you can, please consider supporting her.
They’ve targeted everyone.
And this impeachment and the preceding coup is how they are getting the money to do it. Nothing but fund raising and mud slinging.
Speaking of money, and since Stefanik mentioned it as I KEEP hearing about it, I am pretty sick of hearing how America is the global ATM.
WE, Americans, keep working hard daily so that Ukraine can have military defense?
Not my job.
We, Americans, are sending “AID” to every nation on the planet?
Not my job.
If the feral government wants to give money to every nation on earth it should find another way to do so.
Who ever pays it back, with interest? How is it ever going to get back to the American people that didn’t buy a new car this year, again, after 20 years of not being able to afford to despite TWO working parents?
When does it stop or where does it end? Not to mention, the tariffs President Trump has wisely place on nations that rip us off should be the feral government’s source of income UNLESS CONgress wants to come before us annually and tell us where they want to spend money that they get from US. That’s how it is supposed to work. I’m sick of being a SUBJECT.
I will write this same post to our ESG President who I feel also feels the same way about the FERAL government spending run amock at OUR expense.
Forgive the all caps in places, or no? lol
Amen!
True, but they REALLY hate her. Hollywood money flowing into upstate New York to unseat her.
Even NY has a tipping point. Illegals right to vote, criminals given baseball tickets/subway passes/no bail policy, homelessness, MS 13 gangs, Cortez, political corruption…Hope they’ve come to their senses.
Eric, thank you! When one of these swamp creatures proves themselves to be on the side of the constitution and therefore PT, we need to protect them. No doubt that she has a big target on her. We need to support her.
She hit another cord with the Lefties….good for her…
true…as the articles were submitted without any crimes meeting standard, SENATE MUST THROW THEM OUT WITH THE TRASH!
Schifty Schiff and Penguin should also be required to listen to nails on a chalk board for 72 hours.
predict 53 to 47 and then 55 to 45…Acquittals…
Should be dismissed once Dimm 72 hour period ends…if not, then 45 team should provide copies of call transcripts…US Constitution…and Supreme Court rulings on Executive Privilege…2 hours max then rest.
I disagree. Should not end with only dems having their say. POTUS has his representation ad they should be heard LOUD and CLEAR.
I agree with you, that it will take a day or less for the Trump Team to counter all of the impeachment charges. But that is not the reason that they want this to go to a full trial. The Trump Team are going to expose evidence of all the corruption. They are going to present a “stinging indictment,” against all of these perpetrators. The coup will be disclosed.
As measured by a slow running clock.
They should be prosecuted for “filing false/bogus impeachment articles”.
As happens with millions of Americans annually it is a total deprivation of President Trump’s Natural and Constitutional rights imo.
When will the taxpayer be able to sue Shifty, No Nader, pees lousy and the rest of these demonrats for all the taxpayer dollars they have squandered on this schiffsham ? They are guilty of treason or sedition at the very least. Where is the pushback and safeguards so they can’t do this again in three months? They won’t stop – ever.
SD:
“It is not the responsibility of the Senate, nor is it constitutionally valid, for the Senate to attempt to rehabilitate improperly constructed articles simply because the House refused to assemble with due diligence. Any evidence, including witnesses, that falls outside the originating assembly of the two House articles should be considered null and void.”
Nothing more needs to be said about this situation. Thank you, SD.
“It is not the responsibility of the Senate, nor is it constitutionally valid, for the Senate to attempt to rehabilitate improperly constructed articles simply because the House refused to assemble with due diligence. Any evidence, including witnesses, that falls outside the originating assembly of the two House articles should be considered null and void.”
But if the Senate was controlled by Dems, they’d have no problem fixing “defective” House articles. There is no law but what the pols say at any given moment in time. Or, in other words, there’s lawlessness.
Calling Justice Roberts…
If only he were, just…
There are a lot of people who have negative opinions of CJ Roberts, myself included. Something I’ve picked up on in his rulings is that he will not correct legislative mistakes or laziness. There was some issue a while back where all the Republicans were saying, ‘Just wait until it gets to the Supreme Court” and when it did, nothing happened. He wanted Congress to clean up after themselves.
With the way that the House purposely did not prepare proper articles of impeachment, I doubt very seriously if CJ Roberts will allow them to get a ‘do-over’.
“Any evidence, including witnesses, that falls outside the originating assembly of the two House articles should be considered null and void”
I assume this is intended to apply only to the prosecution’s evidence. It would hardly be fair for the Senate to prevent the President’s defense lawyers from presenting evidence that the House prevented them from presenting earlier.
Likewise, while the House managers should not be permitted to re-examine the witnesses that were allowed to give evidence to Schiff and co, the defense should be allowed to cross examine them, since they had no opportunity to do so in the House proceedings.
Imagine one were sent to Hades, and on the downward road they envisioned a place of fire and brimestone, only to find out their eternal punishment is far worse than they ever could’ve imagined………as they instead are sat in a room forced to listen to a man with bulging eyes and a pencil neck tell the same shampeachment lies over and over for eternity. 😲
This is kind of what Senators are having to go thru right now. My guess is even Collins and Murkowski are ready to pull the plug on this hellonic experience they’re having to sit thru as soon as the vote to dismiss/acquit is able to be taken.
“witnesses like Ciaramella, Misko and the Bidens.” proven liars. Times up Americans or Deplorables are mov’n on, we got a country to run! Just step aside you’ve had your turn, we listened, game over! MAGA/KAG2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🙏
This woman has brains, political talent and charisma. It would be nice to be saying President Stefanik in the future
I think Elise just needs to hone her voting skills. I am from NY, and so appreciate her stance on the Constitution….she just votes a bit left wing for most of us.
But, we can help her!
Agree on some of Rep. Stefanik’s positions, but she has been stellar in the Mulehead and the Impeachment hearings….so much so that me in Arizona has donated some $$ several times to her re-election effort.
Perhaps all this hanging with the Freedom Caucus will help get her entire mind right.
The more she sees the D’s for what they are the better she will get, already doing a good job and expect much more.
Yes, indeed…amd many thanks for you being able to support her.
Elise is now our GOP Trump Reelection Campaign State manager, so I hope to be able to speak to her soon. We have a Reagan dinner coming up. I hope she will attend.
She’s relatively young (mid-30s). Maturity may move her more to the right.
Usually does!
I wouldn’t “want to” vote for her, based on her voting records and a few things she has said in the past partly, but mainly because I truly believe an American President should not qualify at 35 years of age in our day and age as we live longer, but 55 years of age.
I would also prefer if possible one even in their 60s simply because it appears to me that getting on in years sure does cause a serious sense of common sense acceptance of reality vs the way we wish things could be and that level of maturity is worth plenty.
This only applies to one of a truly conservative approach that is also fond of the constitutional way of life as well, obviously. Democrats at this point are nothing but howling monkeys flinging poo – when they aren’t worshiping the monolith.
Its seems some at FOX News are ignoring what the lawyers for Trump are saying. That this calling witnesses and so called new evidence should have taken place in the house.
I still say 24/7 news thrive on this continuing. The damage to the country is meaningless to them, as long as they can draw viewers.
This is more than merely drawing viewers. These Enemedia hacks are paid to advance the cause of One World totalitarianism. It is blood money. These TRAITORS would instigate WWIII without even blinking an eye.
Straight up absolute truth Judith, nailed it. They don’t understand that the nature of these global feudalists means complete ownership of THEM too, and if totally successful would likely mean their demise as it goes useful idiots first to be useless eaters… always has.
I think she did a good job here. I hope the Defense team sets aside some time for the House Repubs on the Defense team to make some presentations to the Senate.
Good idea. Maybe they could get 1/2 day to give their side of the story of what they experienced on the House side and remind everyone that Schiff is still withholding key evidence exculpatory to the President.
Gad. My hope is that cable news ratings fall through the floor. Anyone who gets their news from a TV news editor, whether Faux News or anyone else is a boring, frightened, lonely person.
You forgot LAZY. It’s a nation killer that people refuse to think for themselves and gather their own evidence to do so…
This speaks to something I posted “late today” to the open thread from last night….
Some place I heard that ALL doc’s and evidence gathered by the House investigations had been “sent or released” to the Senate….
My point is: WHERE is that testimony from that worthless POS of an IC-IG ??? it’s been held under wraps….are they, the House, still trying to hold them “apart” for all the others???? Seems too good a chance to pass up, ie: lay it out for one of those mini presser’s… IF IT’s OVER THERE, it high time we all got a peek at it….without any redactions!!!
Milk and Cookies at 11 o’clock
Hmmmm, rehabilitate something after the house does something goofy. I vaguely remember a certain person “saving” the house/congress by “fixing” the law they passed about Obamacare. Oh, who could that be and where is he now? I have no idea on either of those questions…….NOT.
I want to have her baby
The questions put by Zeldin to the media are those the media should be putting to the Dem managers. The state press has nearly killed representative democracy. The press we do have is suitable for a different form of government. Much of what we see here and elsewhere flows from that. There could be no impeachment and trial without their connivance.
Again what is it with the fascination of Fox and alphabet FAKENEWS questions only about Biden corruption when the world is very aware of the family Ukraine payment plan with Romney, Pelosi, Waters, Schumer any many more? Is the FAKENEWS commentators also on the benefit Ira from Ukraine?
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!
Whatever you’re having, WSB, I want some.
🍰🍾 !
Liked for entertainment value…cue The Twilight Zone music…
I really like this women.
Finally an adult in the room with common sense!
This representative’s clear mind and calm questions have done more to disassemble Democrat perfidy than most any other House member. This forum has revealed this more than once. In my opinion, for what it’s worth, Elise Stefanik is exemplary.
Senate needs to vote to send articles back to house for them to complete their investigation.
How embarrassing would that be to Nancy ?
How about they just vote to dismiss completely for the total lack of credence?
Maybe toss in a blurb about their more than obvious fear of the exposure of their own blatant corruption that will very soon be in the public limelight, then the courts.
She’s great.
Stefanik is a superstar. No wonder the Dems are desperate to knock her out.
I hope the people of her district realize what a gem they have…
What? A “superstar”?
When did we need to glorify and label people with such incredible status as “superstar!!” for doing their duty as an American elected to represent a group of people?
Since it all went to hell with corruption? I’d rather we go with “she’s a good woman doing a great Patriotic service to her nation. Good for her and great for us!”
We might need to STOP celebrating people so that their heads remain a NORMAL SIZE!!!
Maybe it’s just me, feel free to let me know… L 😀 L
Mary McCord, Communist Hack, dressed in Communist Party suffrage garb, wants Communist witnesses to overthrow the Government of the United States.
Did I understand correctly?
And why does she have Mrs Fartwell on his show?
Wow. Everyone must listen to the Levin segment on Hannity. Boy, if he could make that speech to the Senate, this thing could wrap up in 10 minutes. Powerful.
He would have mad a nice addition to Trumps legal team.
“Made”
Anyone else notice Ms. Stefanik is a real cutie since the professional makeup folks at FOX have done her makeup and hair? 😉
The fascist progs rushed this mess through the house so they could call witnesses in the senate? Even the most cnn addicted ignorant fool should be able to see how much of a sham this whole dim circus is.
lots of made up genders…..
Lots of made of crimes….anyone see the connection?
Vengeance is a road traveled by fools.
Revenge isn’t justice, it’s revenge.
The Congress is broken, not by the process, but the men and women running it.
Revenge is a short term, feel good, not even a short time, fix.
Our country has fit a lot of diversity into it’s vast area of tolerance, but the tolerance is finite.
It is a messy way to govern, one reason the elitist slavers want to change it.
These folks have no moral property, in their quest for the return to serfdom.
This quest involves maybe 20% of our population,
The rest of us are in the way.
The best revenge, is stay in the way, on the high road with moral clarity and truth.
There is a price to pay for individual freedom, while making human life the priority.
We either have it with structure or return to survival of the fittest.
None of that 20%, could endure, in a survival of the fittest world.
They don’t have to, let us be an example, the structure, our way of government offers,
Is the closest we can come to being truly free.
It is not to much of a sacrifice to pay.
She’s good.
Looks just like my sister.
Jr. Bulldog who made the right choice to side with Our Lion.
Elise Stefanik is a good American — Outstanding job Ma’am!
Good grief! Schifty sure likes to hear the sound of his own voice. Haven’t we head him go on and on about the July 25 phone call?
Grrr *heard
