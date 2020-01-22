Jay Sekulow Discusses Current Status of House Impeachment Case…

President Trump’s co-lead counsel, Jay Sekulow, discusses his perspective on the opening arguments for the House impeachment case.   As Sekulow notes, so far the House appears to be attempting to leverage impeachment for a difference in foreign policy outlooks:

21 Responses to Jay Sekulow Discusses Current Status of House Impeachment Case…

  1. WSB says:
    January 22, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    These swamp creatures are BS crazy!!!!

  2. todayistheday99 says:
    January 22, 2020 at 9:18 pm

    If I ever needed a lawyer, Jay would be my #1 choice.

  3. allhail2 says:
    January 22, 2020 at 9:30 pm

    Leveraging impeachment for a difference in foreign policy outlook?
    What the…?
    Sounds like, we will make this all go away as long as you don’t out us and we can keep our grift.

    The answer is “HELL NO!!!” You Dems set this rickety ship out to sea without a life raft. I don’t know how far and deep the bottom is, but I do know it’s all the way down. Get your affairs in order and accept your fate you crooked m-fs.
    And, have a nice day.

  4. Linda K. says:
    January 22, 2020 at 9:31 pm

    Schiff is on now showing tapes of Trump talking about Giuliani returning from Ukraine with evidence of corruption. What is wrong with that?

  5. Zydeco says:
    January 22, 2020 at 10:03 pm

    Laura Ingraham has obtained emails that indicate Obama knew about Biden and Burisma.

  6. John Post says:
    January 22, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    BB: Rate these Senators, 1 to 10, on how unreliable they are.
    JS: no answer (because that would be STUPID)
    BB: well I will answer for you (so that the enemedia has some talking points in the morning).

    Brett B is a snake in the grass!

  7. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    January 22, 2020 at 10:16 pm

    I hope PDJT’s team is direct – right to the point – as brief as necessary – forceful and respectful to the Senate and not use all their allotted time…..telling the Senators using all the time is not necessary or required when telling facts – only when fabricating them.

    But then again, I doubt they’ll be calling me for my advice.

  8. JohnCasper says:
    January 22, 2020 at 10:18 pm

    The current status is that the democrats still believe the end justifies the means, which was also what Mao, Stalin and Hitler belied..

    This is nothing less than the totalitarian philosophy that the end justifies the means…. If ever there was a philosophy of government totally at war with that of the Founding Fathers, this is it.
    – Barry Goldwater

  9. Hans says:
    January 22, 2020 at 10:21 pm

    At the conclusion of today’s impeachment hearing, Schiff calls for witnesses and additional information…He calls out the whistleblower and talks about bravery… I’ll bet he dumps a load if the whistleblower is forced to testify. I believe that he thinks that if the Rinos vote for opening up witnesses he can controll the processes.
    He might be opening up the process to effectively drain the swamp.

