Jay Sekulow Discusses Current Status of House Impeachment Case…

President Trump’s co-lead counsel, Jay Sekulow, discusses his perspective on the opening arguments for the House impeachment case. As Sekulow notes, so far the House appears to be attempting to leverage impeachment for a difference in foreign policy outlooks:
These swamp creatures are BS crazy!!!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
If I ever needed a lawyer, Jay would be my #1 choice.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Or John Ratliff. Definitely not Rooster Gowdy!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The office of the President of the United States has it’s perks.
LikeLike
Leveraging impeachment for a difference in foreign policy outlook?
What the…?
Sounds like, we will make this all go away as long as you don’t out us and we can keep our grift.
The answer is “HELL NO!!!” You Dems set this rickety ship out to sea without a life raft. I don’t know how far and deep the bottom is, but I do know it’s all the way down. Get your affairs in order and accept your fate you crooked m-fs.
And, have a nice day.
LikeLiked by 9 people
@ allhail2 Yep, they can sink to the bottom!
LikeLike
Schiff is on now showing tapes of Trump talking about Giuliani returning from Ukraine with evidence of corruption. What is wrong with that?
LikeLike
It’s Shiftys buddies that’s what,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wrong question, Linda. How dumb is that?!?
The reason we know Schiff has no brains is because his pencil neck can’t support more than a chimpanzee’s worth of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would go with Chipmunk…
My daughter was bitten by one years ago.
We were in a panic over the possibility of rabies.
Turns out their brains are too small the carry it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nashville – I laughed out loud at your comment and there are people sleeping here!
LikeLike
What is da nature of da kompromat?
LikeLike
Nekid pictures with Olga Buzova!
VVVVVVThat’s my Donald!!!!VVVVVV
The Dude can pick em!
LikeLike
Hear that frightened squeal? You just made Little Lindsay wet himself. He thought you said “Laundromat” …
LikeLike
Laura Ingraham has obtained emails that indicate Obama knew about Biden and Burisma.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course O’bunghole knew. He was in on the action getting his cut.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BB: Rate these Senators, 1 to 10, on how unreliable they are.
JS: no answer (because that would be STUPID)
BB: well I will answer for you (so that the enemedia has some talking points in the morning).
Brett B is a snake in the grass!
LikeLike
I hope PDJT’s team is direct – right to the point – as brief as necessary – forceful and respectful to the Senate and not use all their allotted time…..telling the Senators using all the time is not necessary or required when telling facts – only when fabricating them.
But then again, I doubt they’ll be calling me for my advice.
LikeLike
If all else fails, hit it [them] with a hammer.
– Murphy
LikeLiked by 1 person
The current status is that the democrats still believe the end justifies the means, which was also what Mao, Stalin and Hitler belied..
This is nothing less than the totalitarian philosophy that the end justifies the means…. If ever there was a philosophy of government totally at war with that of the Founding Fathers, this is it.
– Barry Goldwater
LikeLike
At the conclusion of today’s impeachment hearing, Schiff calls for witnesses and additional information…He calls out the whistleblower and talks about bravery… I’ll bet he dumps a load if the whistleblower is forced to testify. I believe that he thinks that if the Rinos vote for opening up witnesses he can controll the processes.
He might be opening up the process to effectively drain the swamp.
LikeLike