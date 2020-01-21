Davos Bilat #1 – President Trump Remarks With President Ursula von der Leyen of The European Commission – Video and Transcript…

Prior to Davos bilat #1 President Trump holds a media availability with President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission. [Video and Transcript Below]
.
[Transcript] – PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, thank you very much. It’s great to be with the President of the European Commission and a woman who’s highly respected, I have to say, and I hear a very tough negotiator, which is bad news for us because we’re going to talk about a big trade deal. And we’ve been talking about it for a while, and hopefully we can get something done.
But it’s a great honor, and we will be discussing other things also. But I would say trade, right now, on a deal between ourselves and essentially Europe, is something that we all want to be able to make. So, thank you very much. A great honor. Thank you.
PRESIDENT VON DER LEYEN: Thank you very much.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you. If you would like to say —
PRESIDENT VON DER LEYEN: Thank you very much for having me here.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you.
PRESIDENT VON DER LEYEN: It’s a pleasure to meet you for the first time here in Davos. And I think what we never should forget that we have a long history of a common foundation —
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Yes.
PRESIDENT VON DER LEYEN: — of a lot of business contacts, friendship, youth exchange, science, culture, since way more than 70 years. So —
PRESIDENT TRUMP: That’s right.
PRESIDENT VON DER LEYEN: — the American people and the European people are good friends, and this is what we’re going to build on. And, indeed, we have issues to discuss —
PRESIDENT TRUMP: That’s right.
PRESIDENT VON DER LEYEN: — and we will negotiate. But I’m looking forward to this relationship.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much.
PRESIDENT VON DER LEYEN: Thank you so much.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: It’s very nice. Great honor. Thank you. Thank you all. Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you.
Q Mr. President, can you say whether you’ll introduce a motion to dismiss when the Senate trial begins?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: That whole thing is a hoax. It goes nowhere because nothing happened. The only thing we’ve done is a great job. We have the strongest country in the world by far. It was going in the wrong direction. We have the greatest economy we’ve ever had in the history of our country.
And I’m in Europe today because we’re bringing a lot of other companies into our country with thousands of jobs — millions of jobs, in many cases.
So that whole thing is a total hoax. So I’m sure it’s going to work out fine. Thank you all very much.
Q How long will it last sir, do you think?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much.
Where did they get this lady from? I know Trump is looking at her licking his chops. MAGA!!
Funny thing about Trump is how he always says his opponents are tough negotiators. It’s a ploy of his in my opinion that permits him to be even tougher. The tougher he can be, the better the deal he can get. He encourages tough negotiating for that reason me thinks.
That’s a good observation. I also think Trump complements them on being tough negotiators to make them look better in the eyes of their superiors and give the sense they (the negotiators) are doing their jobs to the utmost and not acquiessing to all of Trumps demands. So Trump talks them up while engaging in his on tough negotiating (as you said), getting most of his demands in the process.
I think I first noticed Trump using this phrase shortly after he was elected and was dealing with either Boeing to reduce cost on the new Air Force One or maybe it was both Lockhead and Boeing in reducing the cost of their respective fighter jets.
Edit: “acquiescing”
What, you don’t think President Trump only uses the Panda Mask ploy on China, do you?
She was a long time minister for Chancellor Merkel. Started out in the Labor/Social Services sector of the Merkel Government, then was made Minister of Defense. She was the defense minister when the German Army had to use broomsticks during training exercises because they didn’t have enough rifles. I think she is also the Defense Minister that unionized the German Army. She was on the fast track to become Secretary-General of NATO.
God help NATO!
The look on the President’s face in this picture is priceless – trying really hard to look interested but probably wondering if this is the best they had to go up against him…
I was thinking the same thing…
What’s with the little chairs they seem to always give Trump?
Totally hilarious how everyone basically has the same comment. “This is going to be a tough tough tough negotiation.” The President has set himself up with so much leverage with the North American deal and the China and other Asian deals that Europe doesn’t stand a chance. That woman is pretty much in the same situation at Justine Trudeau found herself. All out of leverage.
Trump will do to Europe, exactly what he did to Trudeau, after Trudeau agreed to partner with Mexico, to go after “Big, Bad, President Trump.” While Trudeau was making a priority of what eyebrows to wear, Mexico made a deal with Trump and left Canada out in the cold.
Europe better pay attention or Britain will close the door to German cars.
The lady’s right.. The US and Europe do have a long history. Most recently we rescued them twice from the abyss during the past century.
Thrice:
WWI
WWII
Soviet Union
She’s a German running the EU. At least we’re dealing with the horse’s mouth, which will speed up their understanding of how the cow’s going to eat the cabbage.
“a woman who’s highly respected, I have to say, and I hear a very tough negotiator, which is bad news for us because we’re going to talk about a big trade deal.”
You’ve heard of pick up artists (PUA) and their slick way of charm?
This is simply foreplay for a Trade Deal Artist (TDA) as he eyes his prey.
German leadership certainly dresses for the occasion…wonder what she wears shopping at Kaufhof?
Europe has every interest to make a new “fair deal” with us on trade. All they need do is look to the emergence of Asia as an economic competitor to understand that.
I’m just not certain the “kids” they have leading a number of their countries have figured that out yet. It would be a shame if they have to end up learning this lesson the hard way.
“It would be a shame if they have to end up learning this lesson the hard way.”
Have Europeans learned their lessons any other way?
