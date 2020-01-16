Peter Navarro: “The Two Greatest Days in U.S. Trade Policy History”…

White House Manufacturing Policy Advisor, Peter Navarro, appears on Fox Business with Charles Payne to discuss the ramification of China ‘phase-one’ and the USMCA for the middle-class blue-collar economy.  Excellent interview, WATCH:

  1. Diana Allocco says:
    January 16, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    Navarro: “I’m coming back when we hit 30,000” [on the Dow]
    Charles: “See you tomorrow.”

  2. trump20162024 says:
    January 16, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    May God continue to bless the Trumpster and his team.
    His critics, including piglosi and her fellow corruptocrats, can pound sand.
    2020 vision = Trump/Pence reelection landslide victory.

  3. WSB says:
    January 16, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    Navarro: “China’s business model is bankrupt.”

  4. TwoLaine says:
    January 16, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    Remember, “Tariff’s don’t work. We’ve tried that before and it failed.”?

    No, they work just great, along with all the other legal and economic mechanisms being used, and AFTER deregulation and massive tax cuts.

    Tariff’s have worked just fine for others, for many, many years, and we just sat back and took it while they raped us, repeatedly. A bunch of pansies sat behind that Oval Office desk for so many decades. NO MORE. We USED to have reciprocal trade deals, and now we will again, come h311 or high water.

  5. crossthread42 says:
    January 16, 2020 at 6:18 pm

    Friendly PSA …..
    Beware of the Repo market & what the FED is doing..
    Negative Interest rate bond(s) + (Markets) + (Liquidity), some-one going to be eating Possum.. SOON..
    BEWHERE

  6. alliwantissometruth says:
    January 16, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    I just checked this site for the first time today, read a few headlines and the comparisons of what President Trump is doing versus what “our” politicians (democrats) are doing is absolutely stunning

    The President consistently and successfully continues working for the American people, bringing them win after win, while :our” politicians are doing absolutely nothing but putting forth fraudulent partisan games designed to thwart the incredible progress Trump has made, while accomplishing nothing for the American people

    Democrat voters are not only brainwashed and brain dead morons, they’re despicable childlike miscreants

    • gonetoblanville says:
      January 16, 2020 at 6:32 pm

      Welcome to our tree house! Your comments are dead on right! Now we need to all spread your statements to as many as we can to wake them up to the truth about the democrats and news media lies!!!!! Invite everyone you know to come join. They will love Sundance’s writings and the thoughts of our members.

  7. A2 says:
    January 16, 2020 at 6:28 pm

    👇🇺🇸 Stepping up, strike whist the iron is hot

    “ In a new
    @ISEAS
    “survey, the proportion [of SE Asian respondents] distrusting China rose to over 60% from below 52% in 2019. Nearly 40% said they thought China was “a revisionist power and intends to turn Southeast Asia into its sphere of influence”.”

    👇
    US competes with China’s ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ with US$113 million Asian investment programme
    The infrastructure development plan was revealed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Indo-Pacific Business Forum in Washington

    https://www.scmp.com/news/china/economy/article/2157381/us-competes-chinas-belt-and-road-initiative-new-asian-investment

  8. fangdog says:
    January 16, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    Had Hillary been elected, we would look like Venezuela and every other crooked, corrupt Communist Government around the World. As it is, we have democrats who want a government just like them. It is not our people are not “educated”, it is they are thoroughly “indoctrinated” and paid dearly to be so.

    Nothing more useless than a college graduate with no skills, $150,000 in debt and living in his or her Mothers basement. However, they are a danger to freedom loving, self-destiny, patriotic Americans.

