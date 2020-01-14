Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Discusses U.S-China “Phase-One” Trade Reforms – Compliance Standards…

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appears on FOX Business to discuss the U.S-China ‘phase-one’ trade agreement, the benefits, enforcement mechanisms and retention of tariffs and particular sanctions until compliance can be reviewed.
Phase-1 establishes the baselines; resets the ability of U.S. companies to enter China; establishes rules for market entry; and sets the parameters for enforcement. Any future phase is contingent upon evaluation of phase-one enforcement mechanisms.
What a great interview. Mnunchin plays it so cool but we all know he’s one of VSGPDJT’s stone-cold Killers. Mesmerizing to listen to him and knowing that he plays at a very high level. A bit jealous, perhaps…
LikeLiked by 3 people
👇👇 Excellent analysis.
“ China’s Truce With U.S. Exposes Rest of the World
The phase one pact may lead Beijing to put more trade pressure on other countries. ”
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2020-01-15/u-s-china-trade-deal-exposes-rest-of-the-world-to-more-deficits?utm_medium=social&cmpid%3D=socialflow-twitter-view&utm_content=view&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=socialflow-organic
LikeLiked by 1 person