Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Holds a Press Briefing….

Earlier today Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a press briefing to discuss the ongoing issues with Iran and Iraq.
Good presser by Pompeo…he knows how to deal with these cretins…esp Mitchell’s ridiculousness at the end. These left wing dingbats don’t understand ‘peace through strength’ that ended the Cold War.
Have any of you Pompeo haters who claimed he was bamboozling the President and getting him into a war ever bothered to apologize??? There were some pretty ugly anti-Pompeo comments in several threads recently. Anybody gonna man up? Oh wait, this is the Interwebs and nobody is ever wrong…
No apologies from the top on this site
Pompeo has done nothing to cause me to pat him on the back. The guy is See Eye Aye, and as far as I am concerned that group of people are all traitors just like the doj.
Well Pedro, I cited my sites, do you man up to admit your not correct? Pompeo took money from Monsanto rather than fight for the people! That made him dirty!
Very disappointing. SD voiced suspicions, and a whole bunch of folks here jumped out of the woodwork to take it to the Nth degree with baseless, ugly accusations. Perhaps some of them were actually the same poster, who knows?
At any rate, being an anonymous poster on the internet means never having to say you’re sorry. Just change usernames, or move on to the next deflection to stir trouble.
Andrea Mitchell continues her insufferable, elitist, arrogant snobbery at every presser in which she is given permission to ask any questions and put her incredible ignorance on full display. Sec’y. Pompeo put her in her well-deserved place that time.
I’d love to know where that second to last yellow stream urinalist was going with his repeated questions about whether the Soleimani incident was part of the Administration’s “maximum pressure” strategy against Iran. IMHO, the urinalist’s focus on that question sure smelled like a setup for a “Gotcha” followup, but Sec’y. Pompeo precluded that possibility by his astute reply.
He had a lot of practice over the weekend…not only was he well prepared, but he has all the information and knows their game.
Don’t these women ever retire? Why do they want to continue to wobble around on high heels and make silly remarks for cameras and microphones?
Andrea Mitchell is 73 years old. While I was looking, had to check Nanzi. Mrs. Pelosi is her elder. Nanzi is about to turn 80 in March. These two are past their prime. They should move on to consulting or getting together for brunch. Really, there are better things to do than tear down our constitutional representative republic.
They’re still out there for the “sisterhood.” The feminist movement is a religion to them.
Do you remember the obnoxious Helen Thomas? For these lefty news twisters, this IS consulting – it sure isn’t seeking or reporting the facts.
She retired and then died! Never got to enjoy retirement!
That was James Rosen, Bari, formerly of Fox now of Sinclair.
Rosen was the one who questioned Pelosi and caused Pelosi’s recent “I’m a good Catholic” meltdown.
Rosen seems to think his job now is not to obtain information, but to work for fellow traveler accolades.
Sad
Cretins is my favorite word to describe the leftist press.
I prefer communist trained seditionists.
I love to use the word cretin and I also use heathen a lot. Another favorite of mine is vermin.
I saw the revenge report on Peter King’s CNN Politics show while at the gym. Quite a hatchet job was done, snipping and cutting Pompeo’s interviews to create out of context talking points.
The real hack job, even by CNN’s sub-standards was the Secretary Esper “interview”. Watching the interview it was obvious the CNN “host” was talking to an edited video of Especr while reading a script and supporting CNN banners flashing furiously across the screen. The tip off was Esper’s head position and facial features being frozen while the CNN Sock Puppet read her script , then it all changed as Esper “came to life” when the video recording of Esper was dubbed into the “interview”.
A couple hundred people watch CNN. No one cares and no one trusts them anymore. CNN’s main function is that they are a screen saver at airports. That is all. No one watches and no one pays any attention. Trump, Kavanaugh, Stormy, Avenatti, Impeachment, Breaking News, and Bombshell testimony. No one cares, and no one pays attention to CNN anymore. The Dems have not gotten the message yet.
The airports might want to turn off CNN so that members of the flying public do not exhibit a rash of panic attacks.
Reported recently — CNN pays $$$ to airports, ongoing, so the airports will keep CNN on the screens.
There should be someone at the airport we can complain to! I’m a frequent flyer and can’t stand watch tv!
even if you don’t watch, the big 3 fox prime time personalities MUST have a foil, so you see cnn every night if you watch fox. fox MAKES them.
vieywership determines what they can charge advertisers, that revenue determines their value. there are market forces PROPPING UP the cnn and newsweeks of the world
and it needs to be remedied soon. the new anti-trust… cnn and their FAKE legitimacy.
RICO & ROKU baby!
CNN is the primary source of news on US in Europe, Latin America and Asia. CNN is the face of the resistance around the world. Fox and OAN has NO influence on that market. The world thinks that what they are seeing is truly how the people in the US feels. In that war – CNN has won.
You forgot Australia, Sharon – we also cop all the CNN garbage, presented here as “news”. And, just as in the USA, all the plebs believe every word of it…
I have relatives including a sister in the UK who would disagree with you. They are also anti BBC.
Not a hater however, the approval process along with those controlling the process, exposed on this site is of a concern. Just because I question the process because it does focus on all things corrupt in DC, is the biggest fact to date, still not been answered in a manner placing a supportive action by Pompoe’s approval. Once the approving corrupters loose control of who they select to continue protecting the corrupt my thought process could be edited. Until then a corrupt process approved Pompeo remembering also the Haley approval and Obama won on lies.
Verbose much? Geez.
BTW the word you want is “lose” not “loose.”
litlbit…and your point is?
Declare war on Iran and then any American giving aid/comfort to the enemy can be detained.
Are your kids going?
But…but…but… muh Iranian cultural sites!!
Pompeo needs to lose weight. He looks like a candidate for heart disease and seems slightly short of breath. Runs in my family on the male side.
Seems like there is something confusing them all. Would not trust Pompous as far as I could throw him – and despite my strength for a wee thing, that would not be far.
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/anatomy-iraq-exit-letter-authentic-active-disinformation-unauthorized-draft
I like Pompeo a lot. He is always relaxed, confident and prepared. He is able dress down a presstitute like Andrea Mitchell, CNN without appearing confrontational.
I like the way he handles the press. I’m just not sure he is totally on Trump’s side.
It cracks me up thinking about the LSM reaction to Soleimani’s death, versus the reaction to Operation Neptune Spear (capture/kill bin Laden).
Trump used a precision munition to target a military vehicle in an active US combat zone, where the risk of collateral damage was essentially zero.
Obama sent *24*(!) SEALs covertly into Pakistan – w/o Pakistani knowledge – and laid siege to a compound with 18 women & children inside. The contingency plan in the event something went sideways was for Admiral Mullen to, essentially, “Call the Pakistani army and explain what happened.” [btw, I love this nugget from the Wikipedia entry: ‘For legal reasons (namely that the U.S. was not at war with Pakistan), the military personnel assigned to the mission were temporarily transferred to the control of the civilian Central Intelligence Agency.’]
Trump is painted as a reckless war-monger, Obama hailed as a brave, patriotic leader.
Let us not forget. Sometimes the interest of PDT and the US citizen are the same as the deep state. They are not mutually exclusive. The deep state nor the remainder of the world would be served by the Iranians having a nuclear capability.
As an example of old. The United States worked with Russia to defeat Hitler. My opinion of The deep state has not changed but it would be irresponsible to not work together at this moment in time. The Democrats have decided to commit Hari Kari let them.
The Tears Of Clowns.
“My Drops Of Tears, I’ll Turn To Sparks Of Fire”. – Henry VIII
Yesterday, Iranians buried Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian Terrorist/General. During the funeral, the cameras focused on two Mullahs, tears, cascading down their cheeks.
Yarden Mariuma, sociologist at Columbia University, writes: “Taqiyya is an Islamic juridical term whose shifting meaning relates to when a Muslim is allowed, under Sharia law, to lie.”
State Run TV, is remarkably similar, from China and North Korea, to Iran and increasingly, here in America. The video the world saw, was in no way an accident, it was more gas on the preemptive fire that will be used to excuse the inevitable attack against the West. The tears were theatrics and propaganda that were designed to coalesce the Iranian masses into an anti American false necessity trap. “Revenge” written in English on placards throughout the huge state sponsored crowds in Tehran are a promise of the violence to come. Hortatory exhortations for pay back to the “Great Satan” from psychotic Salifist Satraps in every corner of the Arab world has once again, rendered the Occident tumescent with the possibilities of terror attacks in the foreseeable future. Like the man said, it is coming, “sure as God’s vengeance”.
We “burned the boats” with the drone attack on Soleimani. While it is true, that Iran is in no way militarily pari passu with American armed forces, that will be no more, than an inadequate post hoc salve to wounds suffered by folks who seem exposed again, by forces beyond their control.
At this point, those same folks in the line of fire, must hear, in their own heads, on some level, their very own, omniscient narrator, grumbling about the repetitive nature of this decades long conflict.
This time, why are we here?
Trump vowed to bring home the troops, at least to a certain extent. Is his volte face due to the tendentious presentation of the now obviously meretricious arguments that insist we must “fight them over there, so we don’t have to fight them here”? Does he now, trust the “Intelligence Agencies”?
I wonder.
So called “Intelligence Agencies” that hate Trump, would, in my opinion, be more than willing, as they have been in the past, to make us suffer casualties in and out of the military, in order to acquire and maintain power, bank and sinecure. There is money in war and vacuums to fill.
The essential Mideast Islamic organon supporting those Theocratic governments is the Koran. The Mullahs in the Mideast, are far more easily manipulated by way of the constrictions in the Koran. The reaction to the killing of the #2 Iranian Politician/General is no mystery to anyone.
Perhaps, the resulting chaos, might provide political exposure to a politician that the Intelligence Agencies hate.
The Mullahs might not be the only clowns with tears on their cheeks before this is over.
It’s time to come home.
……Kerry with tears on his cheeks…priceless….
Treehouse Poet Laureate
