Bill Barr DOJ Recommends Prison For Michael Flynn…

Unfortunately we anticipated the DOJ reversing their prior sentencing recommendations for Michael Flynn and that’s exactly what has happened.
In the 2018 sentencing recommendations prosecutors recommended probation. However following Flynn’s unsuccessful effort to access material evidence favorable to his defense, federal prosecutors under U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr are now requesting Michael Flynn be sent to prison for a sentence of up to six months.
(pdf Link – full DOJ sentencing recommendation)
Flynn is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Emmet Sullivan on Jan. 28, 2020.
The irony here is the DOJ used the threat of FARA charges to compel the guilty plea. The DOJ then went after Flynn’s former partner Bijan Rafiekian on those exact FARA charges Flynn plead guilty to avoid. Mr. Rafiekian’s sketchy DOJ conviction was overturned and the indictment against him dismissed in September by a federal judge who said there was insufficient evidence to sustain the case.
The case against Rafiekian was dismissed. However, the case against Flynn, which was based on Flynn’s effort to avoid the case against Rafiekian, will likely see Flynn serving prison time. No prison for Rafiekian, and prison for Flynn. Go figure.
Here’s the DOJ Sentencing Memo:
.
Mike Flynn has done tougher deployments in his life than 6 months in federal lockup. He’ll have the opportunity to write and he’ll be a very high-visibility guest of the federal corrections system. It won’t exactly be Goodfellas, but it could be a lot worse.
LikeLike
“He’ll be a very high-visibility guest of the federal corrections system.”
You mean like Jeffrey Epstein? Another guest at the Barr Hotel.
Do you think Barr will give him the same treatment?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Doubtful. Flynn’s a bit tougher character, too.
LikeLike
People die in federal prison.
LikeLike
Perhaps, its time to file suit against the prosecutors -color of law. What do you think Sidney? It seems to have worked well for Covington Catholic Student Nick Sandmann!
Flashback: Corrupt DOJ and Mueller Attorney Van Grack Committed Many False and Fraudulent Activities in His Efforts to Indict General Flynn
by Jim Hoft January 7, 2020
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sounds like a great plan to get Flynn even more time.
LikeLike
“…the need to promote respect for the law and adequately deter such criminal conduct,…” How conscientious of our DoJ. Not that it matters to any of the D.C. denizens, but they don’t seem to comprehend the low esteem in which Americans hold them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Test
LikeLike
scored a hundred 100!!!
LikeLike
Never been able to log in here
with out huge problems
LikeLike
As of now site allow a reply to some post
Will not accept a new post
Always nuts like that
Year or two prior easy
Last two year it’s like I am partial banned
To post this reply have to total re log in once more
Reply may or may not post weird
LikeLike
Fail
LikeLike
Something is very wrong in a country where violent criminals are released without bail but persons accused of nonviolent crimes are incarcerated in solitary confinement, or threatened with prison when exculpatory evidence was withheld.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Tik Toc
Trust the Plan
General Michael Flynn will be sentenced on January 28, 2020, that is a Tuesday. There shall be no appeals.
AG Barr will do nothing.
President Trump will not pardon.
Durham investigation still going on.
Okay, so do I have all of the talking points laid out properly from the conceivable angles?
Do I have your attention yet?
There is a plan, God’s plan. We do not know what it is, as of yet.
But it’s unfair that Flynn should spend time in jail for something he didn’t do and others go free…how can that be part of God’s plan?
We have stories from the past that give us direction for the future.
Joseph, he went to prison in Egypt, for something he didn’t do…and became second in command of the nation.
The apostles, all jailed and martyred, except John, whom was exiled.
Yet, their lives spoke volumes and they trusted their maker.
Whatever the plan is, know that it will be for the best, even if it doesn’t seem like it. This is a spiritual battle too. We fall down, and we are lifted back up.
Once they try and convict Flynn, they can’t do the same thing again. After he is sentenced, it sets a precedence. There will be no appeals, as per his plea agreement. The man will do his time, then he will be free.
Peace to all.
Have faith, it works miracles.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can attest to the fact that we know not what will come of seeming disasters in life. Twenty-five years ago, I lost my Research Associate position (and any further “normal” career in science) for daring to submit my own papers for journal publication, over the objection of my superior; he, the cooperative institute, and the university had all the power, and they could make up the rules, regardless of truth. My position was “terminated due to cuts in funding” (he was an EPA associated physicist, for those familiar with the longtime corruption in THAT agency).
But I kept my head up and my mind open to new opportunities, and 3 years later, I made the greatest discovery in all of history (it doesn’t matter whether you believe that, even after looking into my claim; what matters is MY understanding of that wonderful gift, both personally and for human knowledge about man’s origins — the next world paradigm):
My bio as I see it
LikeLiked by 1 person
Word “depressed”
LikeLike
That is the function of an air-compressor, to inflate, or de-press items.
LikeLike
Flynn serving that time puts the heat on McCabe- Brennan … et al….
.
THIS is just the DOJ recommendation….. Judge knows what is going on- and what potentially will occur in the future- as it concerns him……and did HE ever review Brady material? – in order to disallow it ? – or did he disallow it blibdly- out of hand- sight unseen…. If he has seen ANY of this Brady material at some point… there may be some spainin required when the dust settles….
A slight reduction of sentence might make this go away for HIM faster as well…… what did the Judge know- and when did he know it???
Yes – stay tuned
LikeLike
I don’t see how this puts heat on Brennan, Comey or McCabe. It’s just signaling to them that their plan is still being carried out.
LikeLike
This really saddens me. I hope Flynn writes a book and exposes everything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know he will, to the extent that he can’t discuss classified things.
LikeLike
Another lawyer’s take on this…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’d like to congratulate Barr’s DOJ for helping to secure most likely another 10 million Americans who will NEVER trust the FBI or the Dept of Justice!
Keep up the old work!
LikeLike
Suppose to be – good work
LikeLike
And, ironically, he refused to lie and say that his partner’s misstatement was intentional in his partner’s case. IIRC, part of their defense was that they had been counseled by lawyers as to what forms to file and when, and that was what they were being investigated for (at least nominally – what they were truly being investigated for was to get leverage to make them testify against Trump). It turns out that “I followed a lawyer’s advice” is not a defense, although I don’t know what you could do to know that your lawyer is giving you bad advice.
LikeLike
The criminals with badges….they are dangerous to everyone. Why we accept that law enforcement can lie with impunity but the indicted or even unindicted cannot lie to this bunch of criminals is insane.
Make your case without subterfuge, lying, shading or hiding evidence….Federal Bureau of Infidels
LikeLike
Just something to note. Unless I’m mistaken, sentencing guidelines require that any recommended sentence be a RANGE. Of course the recommendation can be probation, with no jail time. But barring that, I believe we’re looking at the absolute minimum with this recommendation. 0 to 6 months. Note even possibly ZERO. I think that’s significant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This isn’t Bill Barr, this is Jessie K. Liu.
LikeLike