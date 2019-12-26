DOJ Requests One Week Delay for Second Flynn Sentencing Brief…

Today the DC U.S. Attorney requested a one week delay prior to submitting a second briefing for the sentencing of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.
According to the filing, the DOJ is seeking a one week delay, from Dec 30th to January 6th, in order to gather more material for a new sentencing memorandum. Due to Flynn’s non-cooperation, it is anticipated the DOJ will enhance the prior memo from December 2018 and ask for a more severe sentence.
In their sentencing memo of December 2018 the DOJ (Mueller ongoing) did not request prison time, arguing for a sentence “at the low end of the guidance range.”
However, with AG Bill Barr and U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu; and given the events over the past year, including 6(e) grand jury information; there is a possibility the DOJ will now request a much more harsh sentence to include time in prison.
Effing travesty.
You are right. We have the real criminals working for CNN, but they want to put Flynn away for a while.
Insanity and why I do not trust Barr.
Persecute our Hero’s and give our corrupt government bureaucrats (Rosenstein) a party and a big send off to a well funded retirement. Barr sure has his priorities in order.
There must be a TON going on behind the scenes that we aren’t aware of.
Yep. And it appears something will pop before Jan 21.
Sure does seem that way.
That’s was my first thought as well…the revelation that Admiral Rogers has been cooperating with John Durham may be making a few people nervous and there are probably (hopefully) some very high level negotiations going on right now. For General Flynn’s sake, I hope so!
P.S. Sidney Powell seemed remarkable serene after her briefing was summarily rejected by Judge Sullivan, who pretty much shredded her and ignored everything she had presented. Maybe she knows something we don’t and isn’t concerned at all about the upcoming sentencing!
if von grack was in a winning position he’d be out there running his mouth. he’s toast. flynn walks. i believe in barr.
Vikingmom- you nailed it about Sidney’s serenity! After all the magnificent work that she did that utterly destroyed those “creeps on a mission” I can’t believe it didn’t piss her off royally to have that crooked judge come down on her like that.
It is inconceivable that General Flynn is not only not acquitted, but that he is looking at prison time! How is it even possible with all of the new information that’s out there regarding the treachery of FBI/ DOJ Mafia?
Illegal spying, entrapment, fraudulent documents, perjury- and that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what the prosecutor/ thugs did to him. And just when you think it can’t get any worse, they ramp it up a notch. Sickening disgrace.
I sure hope Sidney Powell has a secret weapon in her arsenal.
Bryan,
“A TON going on backstage we aren’t aware of”
I don’t understsnd what you mean.
To me, this appears to be business as usual: the bad guys prevail over us yet again.
MAGA ON. Ann 🇺🇸
Why would Barr have it in for Flynn?
‘Trolly Dilemma’…Sacrifice one to save five?
Don’t think he does. He has to deal with the traditional deep state and this is where the rubber may begin to meet the road. Sydney Powell is too adept at this type of judicial wrong doing, I don’t fear. The hyperbole is amazing. Give this space to see how it plays out… don’t jump the gun yet. If this doesn’t go to a reasonable conclusion, then let’s really raise hell, until then, speculation is a lazy person’s waste. I treasure this blog, until it get’s unhinged.
What is gasbag going to do about it? Infuriating.
Political persecution in the USofA
Never talk to the FBI.
I’ve lost all respect for the FBI and I have a really good friend whose father worked their for 25 years.
J Edgar
100% corrupt.
The breeze can change unpredictably before a major storm.
The politics tells me that Trump won’t permit Flynn to spend a single day in prison. Enough is enough!
Licensed to Lie.
SD:
“However, with AG Bill Barr and U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu; and given the events over the past year, including 6(e) grand jury information; there is a possibility the DOJ will now request a much more harsh sentence to include time in prison.”
Of course they will. Flynn plays for the good guys.
Just because Barr’s name is mentioned, don’t assume he has something against Gen Flynn. Remember, Jessie Liu was removed from her position within the DOJ, probably Barr’s doing. DOJ Attorneys could be retaliating against Barr.
DOJ Attorneys could be retaliating against Barr? I’m confused; I thought AG Barr is in charge of the DOJ. s/
My money says Sidney Powell files a motion to withdraw General Flynn’s guilty plea.
Can she at this late date?
And if so, this judge does not seem amenable to granting it.
Under Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 32(e), a defendant does not have an absolute right to withdraw his or her guilty plea prior to sentencing. Instead, a court will permit a defendant to withdraw a guilty plea prior to sentencing only “if the defendant shows any fair and just reason.” To determine whether a defendant has met this standard, courts have developed a four-part balancing test: “(1) whether defendant established a fair and just reason to withdraw his plea; (2) whether defendant asserts his legal innocence of the charge; (3) the length of time between the guilty plea and the motion to with-draw; and (4) if the defendant established a fair and just reason for withdrawal, whether the government would be prejudiced.”
https://scholarlycommons.law.northwestern.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=7096&context=jclc
Good luck to Van Crack trying to convince the Court that a harsher sentence than previously requested isn’t motivated by spite and has absolutely nothing to do with the fact that Flynn’s new counsel challenged the government’s conduct with allegations of corrupt Brady misconduct. Seems the government will be hard pressed to point to any legitimate factors warranting a sentence enhancement. In fact, any new sentencing brief should be more lenient given that Flynn’s partner beat the FARA violation as a matter of law and Flynn’s plea which resolved same should no longer be considered a benefit arising from Flynn’s plea deal. This very fact alone militates in favor of less punishment than previously outlined in the last prosecution memo. It will be interesting.
Don’t forget the Judge appears to be a corrupt deep state operative too.
I hate these people. I know I’m not to hate anybody but my blood boils reading the injustice be played out.
The day General Flynn is sentenced, I hope President Trump gives him a full pardon, if he’s allowed to. Not sure how pardons work. This is total BS and it makes me ill to see the US treat a man who spent his life serving his country this way, yet a real criminals like the Clintons and the dirty FBI and CIA officials walk free, it’s just disgusting.
God Bless General Flynn and his family. I pray that he and his family are freed from this awful nightmare.
“…there is a possibility the DOJ will now request a much more harsh sentence to include time in prison.”
And there is also a possibility (more probable than them doubleling down) that the DoJ knows more revelations about their criminality are imminent and will decide to cut their loses and do the right thing.
Eric Holder would never have allowed an Obama team member to be indicted much less convicted of anything. The Flynn fiasco is just more proof the coup conspiracy includes many in the judiciary as well as the FBI and DOJ. where is AG Barr who is allowing an innocent man to be convicted and sent to prison? He’s going to indict all the conspirators. Yeah, right.
SPIT!
There has been a 2 year delay in sentencing.
Now prosecution needs another week?
This is a textbook case of malicious prosecution.
Going to prison for nothing while an army of high ranking FBI and DOJ officials who tried to frame the President of the United States for a crime that never even happened walk around free!
