DOJ Requests One Week Delay for Second Flynn Sentencing Brief…

Posted on December 26, 2019 by

Today the DC U.S. Attorney requested a one week delay prior to submitting a second briefing for the sentencing of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.

According to the filing, the DOJ is seeking a one week delay, from Dec 30th to January 6th, in order to gather more material for a new sentencing memorandum.  Due to Flynn’s non-cooperation, it is anticipated the DOJ will enhance the prior memo from December 2018 and ask for a more severe sentence.

In their sentencing memo of December 2018 the DOJ (Mueller ongoing) did not request prison time, arguing for a sentence “at the low end of the guidance range.”

However, with AG Bill Barr and U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu; and given the events over the past year, including 6(e) grand jury information; there is a possibility the DOJ will now request a much more harsh sentence to include time in prison.

This entry was posted in AG Bill Barr, Big Government, Election 2016, FBI, media bias, President Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

38 Responses to DOJ Requests One Week Delay for Second Flynn Sentencing Brief…

  2. parleyvous says:
    December 26, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    Insanity and why I do not trust Barr.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • DeWalt says:
      December 26, 2019 at 9:56 pm

      Persecute our Hero’s and give our corrupt government bureaucrats (Rosenstein) a party and a big send off to a well funded retirement. Barr sure has his priorities in order.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. Bryan Alexander says:
    December 26, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    There must be a TON going on behind the scenes that we aren’t aware of.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
    • doofusdawg says:
      December 26, 2019 at 9:44 pm

      Yep. And it appears something will pop before Jan 21.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • vikingmom says:
      December 26, 2019 at 9:46 pm

      That’s was my first thought as well…the revelation that Admiral Rogers has been cooperating with John Durham may be making a few people nervous and there are probably (hopefully) some very high level negotiations going on right now. For General Flynn’s sake, I hope so!

      P.S. Sidney Powell seemed remarkable serene after her briefing was summarily rejected by Judge Sullivan, who pretty much shredded her and ignored everything she had presented. Maybe she knows something we don’t and isn’t concerned at all about the upcoming sentencing!

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • gary says:
        December 26, 2019 at 9:52 pm

        if von grack was in a winning position he’d be out there running his mouth. he’s toast. flynn walks. i believe in barr.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Seneca the Elder says:
        December 26, 2019 at 9:52 pm

        Vikingmom- you nailed it about Sidney’s serenity! After all the magnificent work that she did that utterly destroyed those “creeps on a mission” I can’t believe it didn’t piss her off royally to have that crooked judge come down on her like that.

        It is inconceivable that General Flynn is not only not acquitted, but that he is looking at prison time! How is it even possible with all of the new information that’s out there regarding the treachery of FBI/ DOJ Mafia?

        Illegal spying, entrapment, fraudulent documents, perjury- and that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what the prosecutor/ thugs did to him. And just when you think it can’t get any worse, they ramp it up a notch. Sickening disgrace.

        I sure hope Sidney Powell has a secret weapon in her arsenal.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
    • ann says:
      December 26, 2019 at 9:51 pm

      Bryan,
      “A TON going on backstage we aren’t aware of”
      I don’t understsnd what you mean.

      To me, this appears to be business as usual: the bad guys prevail over us yet again.

      MAGA ON. Ann 🇺🇸

      Like

      Reply
  4. Sporty says:
    December 26, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    Why would Barr have it in for Flynn?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Susan Bolle says:
      December 26, 2019 at 9:50 pm

      ‘Trolly Dilemma’…Sacrifice one to save five?

      Like

      Reply
    • DiodeBill says:
      December 26, 2019 at 9:53 pm

      Don’t think he does. He has to deal with the traditional deep state and this is where the rubber may begin to meet the road. Sydney Powell is too adept at this type of judicial wrong doing, I don’t fear. The hyperbole is amazing. Give this space to see how it plays out… don’t jump the gun yet. If this doesn’t go to a reasonable conclusion, then let’s really raise hell, until then, speculation is a lazy person’s waste. I treasure this blog, until it get’s unhinged.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  5. CNN_sucks says:
    December 26, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    What is gasbag going to do about it? Infuriating.

    Like

    Reply
  6. beowulf808 says:
    December 26, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Political persecution in the USofA

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. MitchSteel says:
    December 26, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    Never talk to the FBI.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. Elric VIII says:
    December 26, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    The breeze can change unpredictably before a major storm.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. dufrst says:
    December 26, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    The politics tells me that Trump won’t permit Flynn to spend a single day in prison. Enough is enough!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. TradeBait says:
    December 26, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Licensed to Lie.

    Like

    Reply
  11. dallasdan says:
    December 26, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    SD:
    “However, with AG Bill Barr and U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu; and given the events over the past year, including 6(e) grand jury information; there is a possibility the DOJ will now request a much more harsh sentence to include time in prison.”

    Of course they will. Flynn plays for the good guys.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Dances with Wolverines says:
    December 26, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    Just because Barr’s name is mentioned, don’t assume he has something against Gen Flynn. Remember, Jessie Liu was removed from her position within the DOJ, probably Barr’s doing. DOJ Attorneys could be retaliating against Barr.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Gort says:
    December 26, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    My money says Sidney Powell files a motion to withdraw General Flynn’s guilty plea.

    Like

    Reply
    • L4grasshopper says:
      December 26, 2019 at 10:07 pm

      Can she at this late date?

      And if so, this judge does not seem amenable to granting it.

      Like

      Reply
      • Gort says:
        December 26, 2019 at 10:27 pm

        Under Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 32(e), a defendant does not have an absolute right to withdraw his or her guilty plea prior to sentencing. Instead, a court will permit a defendant to withdraw a guilty plea prior to sentencing only “if the defendant shows any fair and just reason.” To determine whether a defendant has met this standard, courts have developed a four-part balancing test: “(1) whether defendant established a fair and just reason to withdraw his plea; (2) whether defendant asserts his legal innocence of the charge; (3) the length of time between the guilty plea and the motion to with-draw; and (4) if the defendant established a fair and just reason for withdrawal, whether the government would be prejudiced.”

        https://scholarlycommons.law.northwestern.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=7096&context=jclc

        Like

        Reply
  14. Shyster says:
    December 26, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    Good luck to Van Crack trying to convince the Court that a harsher sentence than previously requested isn’t motivated by spite and has absolutely nothing to do with the fact that Flynn’s new counsel challenged the government’s conduct with allegations of corrupt Brady misconduct. Seems the government will be hard pressed to point to any legitimate factors warranting a sentence enhancement. In fact, any new sentencing brief should be more lenient given that Flynn’s partner beat the FARA violation as a matter of law and Flynn’s plea which resolved same should no longer be considered a benefit arising from Flynn’s plea deal. This very fact alone militates in favor of less punishment than previously outlined in the last prosecution memo. It will be interesting.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. jonb32248 says:
    December 26, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    I hate these people. I know I’m not to hate anybody but my blood boils reading the injustice be played out.

    Like

    Reply
  16. maggiemoowho says:
    December 26, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    The day General Flynn is sentenced, I hope President Trump gives him a full pardon, if he’s allowed to. Not sure how pardons work. This is total BS and it makes me ill to see the US treat a man who spent his life serving his country this way, yet a real criminals like the Clintons and the dirty FBI and CIA officials walk free, it’s just disgusting.
    God Bless General Flynn and his family. I pray that he and his family are freed from this awful nightmare.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Muthaucker says:
    December 26, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    “…there is a possibility the DOJ will now request a much more harsh sentence to include time in prison.”
    And there is also a possibility (more probable than them doubleling down) that the DoJ knows more revelations about their criminality are imminent and will decide to cut their loses and do the right thing.

    Like

    Reply
  18. ezgoer says:
    December 26, 2019 at 10:21 pm

    Eric Holder would never have allowed an Obama team member to be indicted much less convicted of anything. The Flynn fiasco is just more proof the coup conspiracy includes many in the judiciary as well as the FBI and DOJ. where is AG Barr who is allowing an innocent man to be convicted and sent to prison? He’s going to indict all the conspirators. Yeah, right.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Harvey Lipschitz says:
    December 26, 2019 at 10:26 pm

    There has been a 2 year delay in sentencing.

    Now prosecution needs another week?

    This is a textbook case of malicious prosecution.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. California Joe says:
    December 26, 2019 at 10:26 pm

    Going to prison for nothing while an army of high ranking FBI and DOJ officials who tried to frame the President of the United States for a crime that never even happened walk around free!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s