Devin Nunes Tells Sara Carter: “ICIG Michael Atkinson is Under Active Investigation”…

Sara Carter held a pod-cast interview with HPSCI ranking member Devin Nunes. At approximately 36:25 of the interview congressman Nunes discusses the testimony of Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson.
The transcript from Atkinson’s House testimony has never been released. Rep. Nunes states the reason HPSCI Chairman Schiff has kept the transcript hidden and classified is because the content is extremely damaging to the origin of the impeachment fraud. Additionally, the testimony from Atkinson conflicted with evidence which surfaced later:
“[Atkinson] is under active investigation. I’m not gonna go any farther than that because you know obviously he has a chance to come in and prove his innocence, but my guess is Schiff, Atkinson they don’t want that transcript out because it’s very damaging”… (Link)
CTH has previously outlined ICIG Michael Atkinson as a dirty player amid a network of very corrupt officials who hold self-interests from participating in unlawful abuses of government surveillance including the DOJ and FBI activity during the 2016 election.
On Sunday, October 6th, 2019, even before the revelations of Schiff working with the whistle-blower surfaced, ranking member Devin Nunes originally discussed his concerns with the testimony of Michael Atkinson. Nunes noted the testimony “was a joke”.
Nunes told Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Sunday host Matt Boyle, “[The ICIG is] either totally incompetent or part of the deep state, and he’s got a lot of questions he needs to answer because he knowingly changed the form and the requirements in order to make sure that this whistleblower complaint got out publicly.”
“So he’s either incompetent or in on it, and he’s going to have more to answer for, I can promise you, because we are not going to let him go; he is going to tell he truth about what happened,” Nunes added. (read more)
ICIG Atkinson never reviewed the call transcript and facilitated the complaint processing despite numerous flaws. Additionally Atkinson ignored legal guidance from both the director of national intelligence (DNI) and the Department of Justice Office of Legal Counsel that highlighted Atkinson’s poor decision-making.
Michael K Atkinson was previously the Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General of the National Security Division of the Department of Justice (DOJ-NSD) in 2016. That makes Atkinson senior legal counsel to John Carlin and Mary McCord who were the former heads of the DOJ-NSD in 2016 when the stop Trump operation was underway.
(Link to Atkinson Career File)
The DOJ-NSD were using sketchy legal interpretations of the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA §901) to justify political surveillance. Atkinson’s legal guidance within the department would have been critical for them to continue this approach.
[Reminder: The DOJ-NSD was purposefully under no IG oversight. In 2015 the OIG requested oversight and it was Deputy AG Sally Yates who responded with a lengthy 58 page legal explanation saying, essentially, ‘nope – not allowed.’ (PDF HERE) All of the DOJ is subject to oversight, except the NSD.]
Additionally, Michael Atkinson was the lawyer for the same DOJ-NSD players who: (1) lied to the FISA court (Judge Rosemary Collyer) about the 80% non compliant NSA database abuse using FBI contractors; (2) filed the FISA application against Carter Page; and (3) used FARA violations as tools for political surveillance and political targeting.
Yes, that means Michael Atkinson was Senior Counsel for the DOJ-NSD, at the very epicenter of the political weaponization and FISA abuse.
Immediately after the Carter Page FISA warrant is approved, in the period where DOJ-NSD head John Carlin has given his notice of intent to leave but not yet left, inside those specific two weeks, the National Security Division of the DOJ tells the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) they have been breaking the law. The NSD specifically inform the court they are aware of contractors who have been using FISA 702(16)(17) database search queries to extract information on political candidates.
DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz has looked into the FISA application used against U.S. Person Carter Page. Additionally, U.S. Attorney John Durham is said to be looking at the intelligence communities’ use of systems for spying and surveillance.
If the DOJ-NSD exploitation of the NSA database, and/or DOJ-NSD FISA abuse, and/or DOJ-NSD FARA corruption were ever to reach sunlight, current ICIG Atkinson -as the lawyer for the process- would be under a lot of scrutiny for his involvement.
Yes, that gives current ICIG Michael Atkinson a strong and corrupt motive to participate with the Schiff/Lawfare impeachment objective.
It now looks like the Lawfare network constructed the ‘whistle-blower’ complaint aka a Schiff Dossier, and handed it to allied CIA operative Eric Ciaramella to file as a formal IC complaint. This process is almost identical to the Fusion-GPS/Lawfare network handing the Steele Dossier to the FBI to use as the evidence for the 2016/2017 Russia conspiracy.
Atkinson’s conflict-of-self-interest, and/or possible blackmail upon him by deep state actors who most certainly know his compromise, likely influenced his approach to this whistleblower complaint. That would explain why the Dept. of Justice Office of Legal Counsel so strongly rebuked Atkinson’s interpretation of his responsibility with the complaint.
In the Justice Department’s OLC opinion, they point out that Atkinson’s internal justification for accepting the whistleblower complaint was poor legal judgement. [See Here] I would say Atkinson’s decision is directly related to his own risk exposure:
.
Michael Atkinson was moved from DOJ-NSD to become the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) in 2018. What we end up with is a brutally obvious, convoluted, network of corrupt officials; each carrying an independent reason to cover their institutional asses… each individual interest forms a collective fraudulent scheme inside the machinery of the FBI apparatus.
The motive behind the DOJ/FBI effort to cover for Senate Intelligence Committee Security Director James Wolfe’s unlawful classified information leaks, is connected to this network and expands into the SSCI Chairman (Richard Burr) and Vice-Chair Mark Warner.
Security Director Wolfe was working on instructions from inside the committee itself; his leak of the FISA application to journalist Ali Watkins was in alignment with the intents/motives of the SSCI in March 2017. Dirty politicians corrupting staff.
The DOJ and FBI didn’t charge James Wolfe with the leaking of classified information because it would have exposed corruption within the SSCI. Wolfe was prepared to call the senators in his defense…. this could not be allowed. The SSCI has oversight over the intelligence community to include the FBI, DOJ, DOJ-NSD, CIA, ODNI etc.
How does all of this corruption come together?…. More importantly how does this level of institutional corruption create the inability of FBI whistle-blowers to come forward?
♦ The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence is the approver for any nominations for any executive appointed position involving the intelligence community.
If the senate intel committee wants to block the nomination, likely adverse to their interests, they can… simply, they don’t take it up. (See Trump’s attempt to appoint Representative John Ratcliffe as ODNI as an example.)
However, along with approving Christopher Wray and David Bowditch (recommendations from DAG Rod Rosenstein), the SSCI also approved former DOJ-NSD legal counsel Michael Atkinson to become Intelligence Community Inspector General.
Who would an honest intelligence whistle-blower have to go through? Dirty ICIG Michael Atkinson. The same dirty Michael Atkinson who was the top legal counsel to the head of the DOJ-NSD when the corrupt DOJ-NSD agency operations were ongoing.
See how the whistle-blower block works?
Aligned interests – The Senate Intel Committee used the placement of Atkinson to block any whistle-blower action that would be adverse to their interests. Honest whistle-blowers ain’t stupid, they know what surrounds them.
You might remember recently how Burr and Warner would not support Rep. John Ratcliffe for Director of National intelligence under the auspices of Ratcliffe not having enough “experience” within intelligence operations. However, those same “experience” concerns were absent when they approved dirty ICIG nominee Michael Atkinson.
Senator Mark Warner […] You’re also aware that this Committee is leading the review into the Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. During this hearing I want to hear assurances from both of you that you will fully cooperate with this review and provide this Committee with all the information requested in a timely fashion.
Mr. Atkinson, as the Inspector General of the Intel Community your job is especially critical because of the nature of the material that they handle every day, whistleblowers within the IC generally can’t go public to expose misbehavior and misuse of official resources. We the Congress and the American people will depend upon you as an independent agent of accountability for the Office of the DNI and, for that matter, for the whole intel community.
While you don’t have previous experience as an inspector general, I look forward to hearing your plans for the righting
of the ship at the IC’s IG when it comes to both whistleblower protections and investigations.
I’m very concerned by the significant number of open cases that I believe have lingered too long. If confirmed, I will ask you to make the whistleblower program a priority. This is an area that cuts across party lines and committee jurisdictions. (continue transcript)
The intelligence apparatus is a key part of the rogue administrative state that operates in direct alignment with a rogue state department and politicians who use their influence to gain material wealth from sales/control of policy.
It is a synergy of DC interests.
Ugly. These men are a horror show. Warner, Atkinson.
I was wondering this morning how much money is being shoveled into these clowns. I am not talking about campaign contributions and other perks. I mean suitcases full of cash under the table.
Actually the the hand-off is probably completed in the U.S. Capitol over the table. Nothing would happen.
Another investigation. Oh my.
Endless investigations on everyone always..
It’s kinda protective, if you think about it.
“Sorry can’t talk about ongoing investigation matters… move along..”
And testimony wont be available due to ongoing investigation….just great.
What do you think Durham and Huber haven been doing? (Investigating: probably along the lines of RICO (“each individual interest forms a collective fraudulent scheme inside the machinery of the FBI apparatus..”)
We are watching the reveal happen in real time. This is how the reveal will continue to happen. The dots are being connected in a way that will ultimately be irrefutable, demonstrable, and devastating to the Deep State, AND, it will implicate the MSM.
Keep up the awesome understanding Sundance. You’re the on the cutting edge of the reveal. Each post helps people understand a little more about the scope and depth of depravity. We don’t fully appreciate the magnitude of the manifestation of corruption that was going on. It’s going to be shocking.
This is exhausting!! These people are rotten to the core!
Who recommended Michael Atkinson to transfer from DOJ-NSD to become the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) in 2018, so he could be approved by SSCI?
Nunes states that the "Republicans" have an active investigation into Atkinson. WTH? Can the "Republicans" issue indictments?
Where, how, does Nunes state "Republicans" have an active investigation into Atkinson? I had assumed that Nunes was referring to the Durham investigations, which clearly cover Atkinson's misdeeds and are criminal, not not political investigations.
No they cannot. But they can do just what they did, announce that they are investigating Atkinson for possible criminal activity, hint at the nature of the criminal activity, and see if their announcement amounts to a tree falling in the woods and someone IS there to hear it. Then, maybe that someone else interview Mr. Atkinson under circumstances that scumbags Pelosi and Schiff can't control in any respect.
House Republicans cannot issue subpoenas, much less indictments. SSCI can issue subpoenas but of course the silence from Burr (chairman) is deafening and the devil will support climate emergency before SSCI investigates as they are complicit..
Barr is the one who needs to be investigating. Schiff and Ciamarella and the faux whistleblower/Ukraine fiasco is just and extension of the coup started by Brennan and Co. It would be easy for Barr to add this to Durham’s workload or someone else’s workload and take it all the way through the Ukraine corruption using all the evidence that Giuliani has already gathered.
Barr needs to get off his bagpipes and investigate. It leads me to believe there is an unwritten rule in DOJ that they not investigate anything that likely involves/entangles Congress critters or presidential candidates, at least on the democrat side. Obviously they had no problem spying on and investigating POTUS Trump. Other option is Barr is protecting former DOJ employee Atkinson.
This could be YUGE as it could prove the predicate of the dems shampeachment as fraudulent. However with all the time wasted the impeachment outcome will be history without the fraud being exposed. My guess is that Atkinson will retire soon to spend more time with his family and the whole thing will be fade into the past.
As for "dirty politicians corrupting staff", it seems likely there are plenty of dirty staff leading pliable politicians to drink from the stream of corruption, too.
Investigated by who? More "investigations" resulted in no one prosecuted.
A reason to commit Treason – Wow, when you lie to Impeach a President
Yes, that gives current ICIG Michael Atkinson a strong and corrupt motive to participate with the Schiff/Lawfare impeachment objective.
And Mitch McConnell could put a stop to the Senate Intelligence Committee's wrong doings in a heartbeat and be the savior of justice in "his" Senate. He will not. Whatever Attorney Durham finds and recommends and subsequently whatever AG Barr does will affect which way the Turtle will go – – he wants to be a survivor. He cares nothing about PDJT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think he works out a deal where he retires, and quietly fades into the background, and whomever becomes leader dismantles the SSCI and it's corrupting influence forever.
Will the testimony of Atkinson be inaccessible due to another "ongoing investigation"?
I can hardly wait to see how President Trump handles this. I am positive there will be more than 1 October surprise.
Oooooooooooooooooooooh
This should mean the end of the Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler and Atkinson of course, to say the very least. Release the hidden Transcript! Indict them all.
We certainly don't have to go abroad searching for enemies as there are so many of them "inside the house".
The enemies within have been in our government for many generations. Read “The Naked Communist” by W. Cleon Skousen. Along with being a fantastic account of the history of communism, it includes a long list of high US government officials from the department of defense to the department of agriculture who were caught passing classified information on to the Soviet Union before and after WWII.
You can get a Kindle copy for only $5.30. This is a good book to give to college and university students as it will undoubtedly help them understand the communist indoctrination they are being subjected to daily as students by Marxist professors. That is, it’s a great book for those who can actually read after being purposely dumbed down.
As for the Lawfare network. Indict them for obstructing justice, to say the least. And, for those directly involved in writing the whistle-blowers complaint Treason.
We'll see what happens. I think our President has some big surprises during campaign that's gonna shock even the Deplorables as soon as the impeachment is over assuming R's do their job and end it. Big league plays ahead is my prediction.
Mark Warner will lose his playmate soon. Sen Burr is not seeking re-election. Hopefully, our former Gov Pat McCrory will run.
omariforvirginiaDOTcom/
(Replace ‘DOT’ by a period.)
Warner might have a credible opponent.
It would be interesting to see what burrs net worth was before he became Senator, and after he resigns.
When can we start calling all this criminality for what it really is; POLITICAL RACKETEERING?
This when quickly to Treason when the conspirators planned and executed their plan based on lies they fabricated to remove a setting President. Vote for impeachment in the House is the final proof.
Is the real reason why the articles of impeachment have not gone to the Senate? Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler and Atkinson wanted to avoid Treason charges, since President Trump has not been tried based on lies.
My fear is that there are so many of these deep staters in every department that justice will never come. Think about something as simple as an inbox or outbox. If you are a DS you can delay info movement in either direction at will. Since the person who is supposed to get it doesn't know what it is, they never miss it. Think about investigator Durham needing reports from many different agencies and what a handful of traitors can do to slow him down. Nunes is the man but he is only one of a few fighters on Capital Hill!
This isn't at all surprising. And, it doesn't take much observation of what's been going on to understand that snail's pace of the "investigations" is actually a slow-walk intentionally designed to wait out the Trump presidency until after the 2020 elections. We should always remember that dysfunctional bureaucracies always become intensely self-protective, so munch so that in extreme cases they enter into a kind of organizational free-fall where critical decisions aren't made because they might reflect badly on people inside the organization. Within dysfunctional or corrupt bureaucracies even honest people quickly realize that if they reveal the secrets they'll be ostracized and their careers damaged. So they simply keep their heads down and "go along to get along". And so it goes.
A slow walk investigation does not benefit President Trump or the American people. Only the criminal deep state. Ask any big time lawyer if they ever try to slow things down, or keep it all quiet for their well monied criminal clients.
You just described 95% of the US government bureacracy in my view… A view shaped by 30 years in Aerospace, Defense and National Security… Working with the "best the country has to offer"… Big government, small citizen; Small government, big citizen. I'd like us all to be big citizens.
I am so glad to read this, today when I read that some rink-i-dink psychologist is telling Nancy Pelosi to commit President Trump I saw red. Just the fact that the traitorous media reported it is enough for me.
All I could think all day was AG Barr and the others who are supposed to be investigating this shit better step up and get it done. I am tired of them letting this crap go on and on and on – they can put a stop to it, I know they can.
They need to figure out who they serve: We The People or a pack of filthy traitors. If you love the DOJ and FBI so much you can’t discipline them, then you need to step down and recommend someone who can get the job done.
The same goes for the DoS and CIA and it goes double for the Supreme Court – that’s you Roberts, you told We The People we have no right to ask a citizenship question on our census. How did you arrive at that ass-hat?
If the DS is willing to falsely impeach a President, think of what they might be willing to do when that doesn’t work. I am afraid this is on a trajectory to violence.
Clearly McConnell has to be thinking that as soon as the President is acquitted or the charges are dismissed, he has no further hold over Trump, or more accurately, Trump has no further need of him. Is there an honest R Senator that can take over when the truth about Mitch comes out?
Wow is anyone honest? Apparently just a few, everyone else is in CYA mode.
No… Nobody except PDJT (and a scant few others)… The rest of the DC crowd have so much corrupt baggage that they can't be honest or independent for fear of someone exposing them for their wrongdoings… President Trump is "immune" because he embraces his shortcomings, sins and peccadilloes — thus neutering his critics. Consequently, he can act with principle. It is a helluva show.
Who really knew that this was the condition of our government before President Trump was elected? It is beyond belief how deep and wide the lawlessness and corruption is.
How hard is it for Hannity or Tucker or Sara Carter or John Solomon or Jack Posobiec or the OANN female reporter to go to the prison Assange is being held at and ask one simple question…….
Has Durham or Barr in the past 10 months come and gotten your statement on how Wikileaks got the DNC emails?
If his answer is no then IMO the Barr / Durham investigation is a total joke and PT is being played.
How could any investigator after 10 months not have spoken to a first hand witness of critical evidence if this is the case.
I’m shocked that OANN has not tried to validate and report on this.
Some of these SOB's had better be in hand-cuffs pretty damn soon or we will have bloody, ruthless, internecine civil war as destroyed the civilization of upstate New York or South Carolina in 1770's and early 1780's. Some of the hatreds which were spawned between towns and even between families still exist to this day.

People…Be Ready!
People…Be Ready!
Who do you blame the most Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler and Atkinson or the Socialist Democrats who followed them? They were willing to believe lies from Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler and Atkinson or ignore them.
