Dan Bongino Interviews Rudy Giuliani – Topics: New York Crime, Iran, IG FISA Report and Biden Family Corruption…

Fox News host Dan Bongino interviews Rudy Giuliani for his podcast. The topics include increased crime in New York City; Iran, the ‘Spygate” surveillance scandal; the IG report on FISA abuses against the Trump campaign, and Joe Biden’s history of corruption.
The interview starts around 04:00 minutes into the video.
We listened to this podcast this afternoon. Maybe it’s because the interviewer and the guest both spoke “New Yauker”, but this is the most coherent Giuliani has been on this topic over the last year. It does put together President Trump’s response to the Ukraine impeachment.
Yes we speak our own language.
Dan is starting to advertise like Alex Jones.
Radio-wise? Somebody’s gotta pay the bills.
With our guys, it’s always about making bank while the left just redistribute the money we make bank off of which is why Mitch loves being a minority leader more than a majority leader.
But don’t mind me.
The Left has Soros and the like to provide an unlimited “bank”–there is nothing similar on the good side.
I thought that WE (mostly here) conservatives believed in offering a product for a fair price. If we don’t choose to listen to certain talking heads, we don’t help them promote their program. But if the message is a good message we can choose to promote them also.
Whether money wise or sharing their videos and such; just like TV and radio, we can ALWAYS change the channel or station. That’s the American way! amiright? 😉
Hebo you like to eat your own? Whiner!
Oh please, please, please could somebody find a way take Marie Yovanovich a few pegs. I read somewhere that she is a heroine in cafe society in DC these days.
It would be refreshing to see Fiona Hill lose her smugness too.
I hope Rudy prevails with his work regarding Ukraine. What a shame that our people would be among the most corrupt players over there.
I find Bongino an repellant self-promoter. Rudy on his show as well as Beck’s?!? Is Rudy dismissed by the White House and out freewheeling without being announced as such?
I disagree. I love Bongino’s shows.
I’m with you, freepetta. I love Dan, but don’t understand “producer Joe”. Seriously, I can’t understand a word he says. Not sure why Dan even lets him speak.
Joe sounds a bit eccentric. Not sure what his story other then he has a kid who is a marine and he sings Elvis songs.
Didn’t know he was Marine. I’ll cut him some slack then, Ooorah!!
His son is a marine. God Bless and Thank you for protecting us.
He work with Dan when there was no money, he’s on the team.
Yep! True!!
Hey Hon, you mus’ not be from Bawmer, Merlin and don’ unnerstayan Bawmerese. 🙂
Producer Joe is a very decent man with good radio show producer skills. came from a top rated conservative morning show on WCBM 680Khz AM radio in Baltimore. Joe had many years as the producer (they nicknamed him “Hosni” Joe) for the Sean Casey & Frank Luber* Show every weekday morning. I listened to him for years on that show (the show ran 27 years until this past October when Frank Luber retired and a new co-host Bruce Elliott joined Casey) and Joe added a great 3rd dimension to the two main hosts. He is a funny guy; can come up with creative sound effects, backgrounds etc to enhance the broadcast, and knows how to keep a radio show on its FCC-approved broadcast schedule.
Bongino was smart to catch Joe and get him to produce Dan’s podcast and show. Joe is a veteran in that business.
Sidebar: Frank Luber retired last October with about 64 years in Baltimore broadcasting and also did 20 years of TV news reporting along the way as well. I listened to Luber’s newscasts on the old WCAO AM 600 top 40 rock and roll station in Baltimore in 1957-59 on my then-new Japanese-made 7 Transistor portable AM radio.
If Dan doesn’t promote himself who will? The interview was excellent. Rudy had all his ducks lined up in a row. His evidence and analysis was flawless explaining the Biden Crime Family from 1973 to the present with a particular emphasis on the Ukraine and all the players like Yovanovich.
LikeLiked by 7 people
If Bongino doesn’t promote himself who will? Rudy did an excellent job of explaining the Biden Crime Family from 1973 to the present with particular emphasis on the Ukraine situation and Yovanovich. Rudy had all his ducks lined up in a row. His evidence and analysis was excellent as well.
You are correct. As they say, “He that tooteth not his own horn doth not get his horn tooted.”
I can put up with Bongino’s shameless self-promotion because he has a lot of interesting things to say on liberty and economics. Bongino is calibrated, presenting differently as host of his youtube show (T-Shirt + a more personal touch), as a Fox guest (open neck shirt with collar + paid to make heated arguments) or as guest host at Fox (coat and tie + more measured).
Also, I suspect that 279 is actually Q. 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
279 is Q? How interesting! 🙂
The tips Dan gets from 279 are clear and direct, not like the Q fortune cookie nonsense.
Please see my message above…
HUGE: No More Benghazis! President Trump takes out murdering terrorist. Judicial Watch uncovers 2.5 million “extra” names on voting rolls! Senate should place Schiff on trial! PLUS JW sues for docs on alleged Schiff leaker!
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/huge-no-more-benghazis-president-trump-takes-out-murdering-terrorist-judicial-watch-uncovers-2-5-million-extra-names-on-voting-rolls-senate-should-place-schiff-on-trial-plus-jw-sues-for-docs/
I find Giuliano’s case very compelling, but unfortunately he’s been slimed pretty effectively by the MSM. We need a few more real reporters to follow up on this and keep hammering it hard, IMHO.
Do you believe the “main stream” media?
Anybody Pro Trump will be slimed by the MSM ! HELLO! KNOCK KNOCK!
The level of outright corruption makes me very angry. If the current Department Of Justice does not act in any meaningful way, then we have no Department Of Justice.
Great interview!! I love Rudy!! The best prosecutor I’ve ever seen.
But the part where prosecutors are afraid to bring the cases because of getting bad press? WTF! We are the tax paying saps that put up with this?
LikeLiked by 4 people
He’s telling the truth. They have no balz and they are political hacks.
Freepetta You hit the nail right on the head !
Yes Sharon. I know this stuff from personal experience
Attack those who are exposing the truth. That is the left and MSM’s game plan. People are scared to tell or Investigate the truth. BILL BARR this must be stopped. Not only should it never happen to a President again but it must never happen in America again. STOP IT NOW! DO SOMETHING! Try starting by doing the right thing.
Good interview by Bongino. I actually enjoyed listening to it.
His usual Tick Tock style is off putting. I rarely listen.
Chanel Rion’s model is the New standard.
I have been shouting this recommendation to watch. I saw it and it was riveting. I predict if you haven’t seen this, once you start watching, you will not be able to stop.
It is the 3 hour documentary of the One America News undercover Investigation discovering the proof of Biden’s money laundering, extortion and blatant quid pro quos. It’s the kind of journalism that puts any of the networks to shame. Rudy in this Bongino interview barely scratched the surface of what OAN and Rudy uncovered with under-oath testimony of Ukraine top officials.
I won’t go into detail. All I can say is watch it and then spread the word to everyone you know so they are also totally informed. This is ether being prepared in a special report to go to the DOJ (if it hasn’t already) and hopefully to the Republican oversight committees such as Senate Judicial Committee.
It will be more than enough evidence to empanel a grand jury or for AG Barr to appoint a special prosecutor. I don’t know how anyone could say this is not sufficient for indictments.
Biden and Biden are in serious deep caca.
Here is the link ………. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fn4weTY-2zE&t=
Bongino’s Podcast….I have to put the playback speed to at least 1.5 to 1.75 times normal and skip his advertising to stand listening to him any longer…He only touches 3 or 4 topics in his hour podcast… it could be done in 4 minutes. The rest is self promoting and lame attempts at humor… If he dis 7-9 topics he could do much better… less useless diatribe and stick to facts..
Bongino is the real deal and I wonder if you are a rolcon. He’s been out in front of spygate when the LSM was selling BS.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s definitely a rolcon trying to deter people from listening to Bongino’s podcasts. If you aren’t listening to him everyday AND reading CTH, chances are you don’t know what’s really going on. Dan is way ahead on a lot of things, as is Sundance. I like that Dan is down to earth and humorous.
Why on earth anybody would want Bongino to switch to a format covering twice as many topics in a more shallow way is beyond me. We can get that on Fox all day long. Podcasts are for in depth discussion. Commercials can be skipped, but there aren’t that many anyway.
Whoever tried to put Bongino in a category with Alex Jones is just plain ridiculous. Jones talks about himself and his products for almost his entire show. There are too many quality podcasts available every day to waste time on that.
That’s pretty harsh, he connects with a wide range of people and does not profess to be anything but a hard working guy who has elevated himself from very humble beginnings. He offers immense value to me for his steadfast loyalty to his family and country.
We need more like him.
Owtolunch want some cheese with that whine whiner?
Lot’s of serious allegations by Rudy. However, we are still at the “If true” stage. I wonder if this will stand up:
“The Ukrainians were asked to do that…by members of Obama’s staff and a member of Biden’s staff. It was done in the White House…There were two witnesses to that.”
Great interview with Rudy, Dan! Love your show! I watch it everyday on your youtube channel. Keep up the great work!
When are the reveals against the truly corrupt like Binden, Obama, Comey, RR, etc. going to get so severe and obvious that the FBI and DOJ are driven to prosecute? And, I mean driven by public outrage from their lack of action.
The apparently, the only way to be prosecuted in this country is to be a Republican.
I am in favor of removing all funding for the DOJ and FBI and to transfer their duties to the US Marshall’s service.
Pretty much top of my New Year wish list – US politics-wise – was the announcement of a forensic audit of the State Department’s USAID programs: every program, every country.
Task a trusted US attorney to recruit the best forensic accountants he can find outside Washington/FBI, give him Special Prosecutor powers, a budget of, say, $40 million and set him loose: to report back by September 2020.
I reckon this would explode as many Dem heads as you could wish for.
I listen to most of his shows but honestly most of what I hear from him I have already heard from Sundance.
