U.S. Sends New Contingent of 4,000 Troops into Iraq…

First, the explanation from former CIA Director, current U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo:
.
Does this “escalation” have a familiar feel about it?
Let’s review the timeline:
A joint U.S. DoD, CIA and State Department effort initiated the background for an impeachment effort against U.S. President Donald Trump.
♦ A DoD Lt. Colonel named Alexander Vindman (Defense Dept.) sends false information to CIA operative Eric Ciaramella (CIA)…. that kick-starts a manipulated anonymous whistle-blower complaint through congress and the intelligence inspector general… which precedes a litany of U.S. foreign service operatives (State Dept.) testifying against President Trump.
Despite the known compromise and his certain inability to do his job, the National Security Staffer, Lt. Col. Vindman, is not removed from his position inside the White House National Security Council by Joint Chief’s Chairman Mark Milley.
♦ At the same time Vindman’s activity hits the headlines, U.S. Secretary of Navy Richard Spencer extorts the White House over President Trump’s decision to grant clemency for U.S. Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher. Spencer offers to drop the Trident review for Gallagher if President Trump backs away from the issue.
After public exposure of the extortion, Defense Secretary Mark Esper is forced to fire Navy Secretary Richard Spencer. Using Spencer’s firing as the starting point, a contingent of former flag officers mount a mass-media campaign against President Trump. Joint Chief’s Chairman Mark Milley remains silent.
[NOTE: President Trump has an administration-wide military policy of allowing field commanders to make decisions closer to combat operations. Offensive military engagement requires Commander-in-Chief approval, defensive operations do not.]
♦ U.S. officials and a coalition of Afghanistan tribal leaders representing the Taliban in Afghanistan announce a joint cease-fire as terms of U.S. withdrawal are discussed.
♦ On the same day the U.S-Afghanistan ceasefire agreement is announced, Secretary Pompeo, Secretary Esper and JCS Mark Milley travel to Mar-a-Lago to brief President Trump on a range of new airstrikes carried out in Eastern Syria and Western Iraq as retaliation for an Iranian proxy militia attack against a U.S. base in Kirkuk, Iraq, that killed an “American contractor”.
A U.S. civilian contractor was killed and several service members and Iraqi personnel injured Friday in a rocket attack on a base in Iraq, military officials said.
The attack on the base in Kirkuk occurred Friday morning, said Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, which is tasked with fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria. The base is hosting coalition troops, the military said in a statement. – Kirkuk is in the northeastern part of the country, south of Erbil. (LINK)
.
President Trump is silent for three days as Secretary Pompeo, Secretary Esper and JCS Milley inform the media of new issues in/around Iraq.
The evidence of Iranian involvement against the Kirkuk base is a located abandoned truck with unfired rockets -with Iranian labels- located near the origination of the attack.
♦ The U.S. response to the airbase attack takes place 300+ miles from the Kirkuk incident. Secretary Pompeo calls the retaliatory strikes “defensive” operations against Iranian -back proxy militias.
The Department of Defense took offensive actions in defense of our personnel and interests in Iraq by launching F-15 Strike Eagles against five targets associated with Kata’ib Hezbollah, which is an Iranian-sponsored Shiite militia group. The targets we attacked included three targets in Western Iraq and two targets in Eastern Syria that were either command and control facilities or weapons caches for Kata’ib Hezbollah.
~Def Sec Esper
♦ Iranian-inspired proxies inside Iraq then use the U.S. retaliatory strikes to mount a protest against the U.S. embassy in/around the “green zone” in Iraq. Chaos ensues. U.S. troops are dispatched to reinforce the massive embassy compound.
♦ As a result of the increased risk and hostility to U.S. interests in/around the U.S. embassy in Iraq; and as a result of escalating friction caused by the original Iranian-militia attack; and as a result of the two U.S. air strikes in response to that initial attack; and out of an abundance of caution that our U.S. embassy in Iraq does not turn into another Benghazi-like outcome; we are now sending 4,000 more U.S. troops into Iraq.
All of this, we are told, is the result of rockets fired into an airbase in Kirkuk by “Iranian” militia; who our intelligence services identified from an abandoned truck and un-fired missiles with Iranian stickers.
You decide…
.
President Trump is acting as he should.This is why I love him. I am not worried that we’ll be humiliated like we were under Obama because of his ideology-based policies that failed and then were covered up by the corrupt media.
President Trump really cares about the Americans in the Embassy and has no intention of seeing it over run and their lives placed in danger.
LikeLiked by 2 people
All the folks saying or thinking President Trump has this under control is asleep at the wheel. These are extremely dangerous times. An ongoing impeachment while the genesis of the ongoing coup remains unprosecuted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Like” . . .
Well, you know what I mean.
LikeLike
And Pompeo travelling to the Ukraine & Cyprus (money laundering location?) after Rudy’s focus.
LikeLike
Marines don’t play around. Trump knows this. Uncle Sams Misfit Children are going to F’up some rag heads.
Have fun Boy’s.
LikeLike
Seems pretty thin evidence to launch a retaliatory strike. It was my understanding that Trump gave battlefield commanders the ability to make response decisions on the battlefield. Pompeo, Esper and Milley were pretty far away from any battlefield.
Esper: “The Department of Defense took offensive actions in defense of our personnel and interests in Iraq by launching F-15 Strike Eagles against five targets associated with Kata’ib Hezbollah, which is an Iranian-sponsored Shiite militia group.”
By this word salad explanation almost any action could be considered defensive. If PDJT was not involved in the initial retaliatory strike decision, I hope he took all three to the woodshed so they now understand what he means by “field commander”, “close to combat operations” and “defensive operations”.
LikeLike
Sundance missed three other irritating facts.
In May, we transferred out non-Military, non essential staff at the embassy due to the increased threat.
Yet we didn’t secure the Main Gate? Really? Then a supposed rocket attack, but village Hooligans push through a front gate in broad daylight. Really?
Over arching everything, the past week President Trump discussed pulling 5,000 troops out of Afghanistan and drawing down troops in other areas.
LikeLike
So repeat incomptenent like the FBI?
Or by design?
LikeLike
LikeLike
I would suggest Iran tread carefully. Trump means business and plays for keeps. And, he’ll keep the spoils of the conflict.
LikeLike
The whole bloody country isn’t worth one American human or canine life.
If even one American military being sent into harm’s way is killed in this purposeful escalation (which has likely been in the planning for many months), Pompeo, Esper and Milley need to make comparable “sacrifices.”
President Trump has to know that the interests of these enemies-from-within are not his interests. Their goal is to see that he is not re-elected. What other plans they have for him are not difficult to imagine.
Mr. President, who to trust? With few exceptions, no one! You are alone except for us. Keep your promises. We’re relying on you.
LikeLike
I think most Treepers are looking in the wrong direction! Oh! Look! There is a squirrel in the ME!
What is going on in Iraq/Iran is just the symphem!
The real problem is the increasingly desperate deep state in the US government!
The so called protesters at the embassy were purposely let inside the outer wall! By whom? Likely deep state actors.
Most Treepers are probably not aware that the deep state after failing earlier to “will” a recession, then tried and succeeded in creating a crisis in the overnight Repo market back in September. This was cheered on by ex-Fed of NYC, Dudley. Powell has spent the last 4 months trying to put out this arson set fire created by Dudley’s staff, still working at the NYC Fed.
Now the deep state is trying to create another crisis, hoping to drag President Trump into an unpopular war in the ME so he loses the 2020 election.
Hopefully President Trump is aware how desperate the deep state has become and that they are now willing to do anything, no matter the cost to the country, to be rid of President Trump.
The real problem is the increasingly desparate deep state in Washington DC.!
LikeLike
LikeLike
The identification of the DoD and Army as a key player in the Ukraine coup though Lt. Col. Vindman is a great contribution by Sundance to the National discussion.
LikeLike
Reminds me of Bush, or was that CIA… Afghani Bin Laden attacks. America attacks Iraq…Afghanistan is 1500 miles away from Iraq…
Who profits from the war machine?
LikeLike