Economic Advisor Peter Navarro Discusses U.S. Economy Heading into 2020…

White House Manufacturing and Trade Advisor Peter Navarro discusses the state of the U.S. economy heading into 2020. The Fox crew uses the strawman poll: “some people feel”, to create a narrative that cannot easily be countered; however, the reality in the economic stats cannot be refuted.
Main Street workers are confident; wages continue to increase; inflation is low – employment is high, consumer spending is strong and the future looks bright.
Economic correlation coefficients have all shifted. Let that soak in.
We will need fresh textbooks.
Market rigging is being unwound. Hence the shifts in economic correlation coefficients.
President Trump will be studied in the graduate schools of China for the next 50 years.
Hot job teaching Engrish in China.
LOVE MY President….He is a Renovator A Re-builder A Real Businessman An Excellent Boss A Listener AND not a Dictator[bho]……I also think wicked folks are actually sending these violent , chaos, anarchy people out to do harm….Also Comey and Page are instigating 45’s tweets in order to claim “undue influence and unable to get a fair trial” and wind up with mistrials…like that deserter bergdahl
You’ll know govt debt and debt to GDP is unacceptable if the US$ ever gets under wholesale pressure.
No sign of that at all. The US prints the world’s reserve currency. So by all means, keep those metaphorical printing presses running flat out.
There’s a story about ants and butterflies that I won’t bore you with.
Speaking of market rigging, expect the Billionaire Globalist Club to be manipulating currencies, stock markets, commodities markets (e.g. oil, soybeans, various metals), etc. They will begin soon, in the hope that some sort of slow-down or economic crisis can be catalyzed through panic.
It used to be funny, to turn on Fox business and listen to how fast Maria had to put up with an ‘economist’ expert, explain how the sky is falling with a recession in sight.
I would then turn it off.
It happens so much now , I just quit the game.
I did away with my satellite TV service for the same reason. I was dying to watch OANN and they refused to carry it so I sent all their boxes back and cancelled the service. I don’t miss TV in any way shape or form. I do miss the ever increasing monthly bills. I now watch DVDs on my TV.
As to OANN, I subscribed to KoudTV on the internet. It is unbelievably inexpensive and it allows me to watch OANN and other hard to find channels anywhere there is an internet connection.
Would that be Kood TV?
https://www.cpb.org/station-view/KOOD-TV
Ooh it’s Klowd TV
https://www.klowdtv.com/home.ktv
Low inflation is enormous. People who lived through the seventies understand. Rich and poor suffer under inflation. Jerry Powell at the Fed fights the chimera of inflation: it’s in his nightmares.
Jimmy Carter’s solution was to increase government handouts. That, of course, makes things worse. Labor disputes and strikes were incessant in the seventies. You need a raise just to keep your head above water, not to succeed in life. And your raise adds to the problem. Real productivity gains is the only way to get ahead, but how can the average person grasp this? People on pensions, on fixed incomes suffer so much under high inflation.
Money in the bank becomes a cruel joke under conditions of high inflation, be you rich or poor.
Bought my first house in 1971 under Jimmy Who’s watch. Lucked out and cough a low point in the mortgage rate 13.5%. My credit card doesn’t cost me that much today!
Sure wish I could buy a house for that price today though. Three bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1300 sq ft. $18,000. My last car cost me twice that! That’s the lasting effect of inflation the interest rates, wages and economy get sorted out but the base is 10X what it was before the inflation bounce.
For me debt has always meant debt vs assets and not so much dollar amount of debt. One can owe a dollar but if assets are minus a dollar you are essentially bankrupt. I’d rather owe a million with 2-million assets than owe one dollar with minus one dollar assets.
Ah yeah!
the only (slight) concerns are promoting low unemployment numbers and wage growth.
The BLS formulas and data collection were written into law long ago, maybe FDR era, and people fall off the unemployment stats fairly quick, basically out of the workforce. This was discussed many times when Obama tried to tout his numbers, the smoke and mirrors behind them.
There was a time when wage growth was preferably kept low, since wage increases can cause rapid inflation. The conservative mindset generally preferred increasing buying power via innovation and the “better, faster, cheaper” approach. If the price of housing, cars, and healthcare were to drop by half, the effect on consumers is similar to a huge boost in income.
obviously, much of this involves balancing acts.
That was a really good interview! Covered a lot of ground and they gave him time to answer their questions. Refreshing.
No one I know is unemployed. Several are retired.
The retired friends and acquaintances speak of children who are employed and grandchildren who are either employed or in school or both.
Economic activity around my community is healthy, busy, vibrant. New construction, or renovations, both commercial and residential are happening all over. Commercial spaces in strip centers and along Main Street in my own little town are all full. Very Few vacancies.
Numbers shmumbers. Just look around and talk with people. That’s the best way to measure the economy.
I look for “Now Hiring” signs. Lots of them around. Haven’t seen as many since the golden Reagan years.
“It’s a beautiful thing’
-Peter Navarro-
👍
👇
‘ China’s top negotiator Liu He to visit Washington for phase one trade war deal signing this week, source says
Vice-Premier Liu He has accepted an invitation to lead a delegation to the US from this Saturday, a source briefed on the matter told the Post
US trade representative Robert Lighthizer previously said phase one trade deal would be signed in the first week of January’
Excerpt:
‘ Vice-Premier Liu He is set to lead a delegation to Washington this Saturday, where he is expected to sign a phase one deal that would significantly de-escalate the US-China trade war, a source briefed on the matter has told the South China Morning Post.
“Washington has sent an invitation and Beijing has accepted it,” said the source, who declined to be named due to the highly sensitive nature of the information. The Chinese delegation is expected to stay “a few days” in the US until the middle of next week, the source added.
Neither side has officially confirmed the trip. China’s Ministry of Commerce was not immediately available for comment’
https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3043978/chinas-top-negotiator-liu-he-visit-washington-phase-one-trade?utm_content=article&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1577711234
