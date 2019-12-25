Against all Odds – Three FBI Officials Quietly Working to Reveal the Truth…

I’m not sure exactly who they are, and there’s a possibility they might just be one person; however, it appears there are three distinct FBI officials engaged in an overall investigative capacity, attempting to break the truth through the corrupt machinery.
Each individual is noted within a specific event or outcome. Hopefully AG Bill Barr has tasked his deputy James Rosen to hold an honest ‘climate assessment‘ discussion with these individuals.
♦The first honorable FBI Agent is the FBI official who enhanced the DOJ sentencing memo for James Wolfe. The DOJ prosecution, namely DC U.S. Attorney Jessie K Liu -possibly following instructions from Rod Rosenstein- was trying to cover-up the classified intelligence leak of SSCI Security Director James Wolfe in order to protect powerful Senators.
One FBI agent was obviously not happy with that DOJ leadership decision and seeded the DOJ ‘sentencing memo’ with a key sentence that exposed the cover-up:
For him or her we are thankful. That sunlight, though unsuccessful in stopping the corrupt cover-up, provided just enough undeniable evidence to highlight the severity of a cover-up initiated by those running the DOJ in 2018.
We note everyone associated with that decision has since been removed.
♦The second FBI official to note, might actually be a key top-level DOJ official – though that seems less likely. The second FBI official is however high ranking. The high ranking FBI position is likely because the top level security clearance was needed for this FBI agent to travel to CIA headquarters and review the CIA operation file on Carter Page.
The CIA file on Carter Page included a copy of the return memo to the FBI outlining Mr. Page as a source for CIA information involving various Russian individuals. That CIA return memo was edited by corrupt FBI lead lawyer Kevin Clinesmith to hide Page’s action on behalf of the CIA.
The FBI Agent who saw that memo in Page’s file then compared it to the memo in the FBI operational file on Carter Page. The difference on the exact same memo between the CIA file and the FBI file led to the discovery of Clinesmith manipulating internal documents to frame Carter Page. That Senior FBI officer is another truth-teller.
♦The third FBI agent, perhaps a career FBI administrative officer, who is clearly working to bring sunlight despite being surrounded by corruption, was involved in the actual text writing of the IG FISA abuse report itself.
Whether on assignment for the FISA review, or whether an administrative investigator attached to the Office of Inspector General, this isn’t the first time we have noticed a very specific inclusion of word choices that helped bring sunlight to an intentionally opaque report.
CTH will not identify the signs, except to say that each of them was/is irrelevant for the context of the written text. However, their inclusion was/is an obvious breadcrumb trail from inside the machine.
♦ I share this research perspective publicly, optimistically, because not everyone is corrupted. However, the non-corrupt middle-tier appear to be working to expose the truth against the efforts of the top-tier FBI offices trying to bury it.
I’m certain if the top tier was cleared out (with an aggressive posture) those middle-tier honest-brokers could greatly help AG Bill Barr…. IF, Barr is genuinely disposed therein.
However, AG Bill Barr’s continued defense and support for FBI Director Chris Wray, Deputy FBI Director David Bowditch and FBI legal counsel Dana Boente; in addition to his former -perhaps reformed- impression of U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu, runs counter to the honest administration of justice.
2020 is only five days away….
It’s time for Attorney General Bill Barr to start calling the baby ugly.
Bill Barr will either be part of the solution, or he’ll endeavor to covering up the problem out of some misguided loyalty to those corrupt officials around him… there really is no middle ground.
Truth ain’t complicated!
Consider, and note: Brandon Van Grack is still working for AG Bill Barr…
Full Letter:
lets remember as well that John Solomon, in a TV interview awhile back, related the story of two IC personnel (possibly FBI though not sure if Solomon so stated) who approached him at the driveway of his home with information.
This is a wise variation of what Jesus said, “He who is not with me is against me.” Luke 11:23
There is no “saving” an institution inhabited by crooks, liars and traitors for any institution is no better than its most wicked members.
Thank you Sundance, and the FBI officials who reveal truths. I agree with your conclusion and support your positive pressure on Bill Barr. Merry Christmas! I believe that we will have a great new year – 2020.
The ‘baby’ was born in Kenya, likely handled and politically advanced by a CIA / Soros collaboration, and is indeed damn ugly.
BINGO!!
Sunlight is best disinfectant. Disclosure of relevant hard docs — even without CNN’s permission — leaves the corrupt with nothing but spin; nonproduction and illicit redactions for questionable purposes give them cover. This reality needs repeating over and over.
Yes, yes….but when the DoJ declines to prosecute despite the evidence, we’re finished, that’s it, nowhere else to go.
The “corrupt with nothing but spin” don’t care because the DoJ has their backs.
barr will cover it up. nobody’s going to prison for the coup, as horrifying as that is. there are two ‘justice’ systems in this country. one for US and one for the bureaucraps.
barr is a LONG TIME DEEP STATER, he’ll work to protect those in it. literally the only way anything will ever change is if enough people raise enough hell.
$Trump2020
I’m not sure you’re right. There will be indictments but not the people who should be.
As I’ve opined before, the Truth won’t help, uncovered revelations of criminality won’t help…not one bit.
The DoJ won’t prosecute.
THAT’S the ultimate insurance for the Admin Staters.
You are going to have to sack Barr and bring in a Trump loyalist who will smile and fire the top 100 at FBI and DoJ….pour l’encourager les autres.
Otherwise they’ll just laugh at PDJT and carry on as they are now.
Obviously, Trump must know all this. I wonder if Trump is willing to wait until after the 2020 election and his 2nd term to finally lower the ultimate boom?
Trump keeps getting stronger day by day. As each day goes by rank and file Democrats become more and more disillusioned with their Democrat Party. Time is on Trumps side and it becomes harder and harder for the Deep State to hide their corruption, crookedness and complicity.
Everyone seems to be taking the path that they are ALL trying to protect their institution. The institution not going any where. The FBI, DOJ, et they will still be there even if 100 crooks go to jail. MY GOSH! There are 1000’s of employees at those institutions. LOCK’EM UP!! So we can have a Country again. It ain’t that complicated folks.
“It’s time for Attorney General Bill Barr to start calling the baby ugly.”
That’s a beautiful kitten!
Somebody didn’t take too much of a holiday this year. For that I thank you.
I’ve already expressed my negative opinion of Bill Barr. I believe he’s part of the cover up crew, working AGAINST President Trump.
On another note, a question about Carter Page:
Is his link to the CIA indicative of an active role (on his part) to work WITH the U.S. IC, against Donald Trump? Was THAT at least PART of the reason that Clinesmith altered the report, prior to submitting it for FISA application? NOT because it might cause the warrant to be denied, but because it (knowledge of his CIA ties) could lead sleuths (us?) closer to discovering the SCOPE of the coup attempt (CIA backed)
Could the truth be that Carter Page ISN’T the “Likeable Doofus” he originally play acted to be OR the “Victim” he know replays on TV?
Could the truth be that the coup plotters ALREADY KNEW everything they allegedly gleaned from the surveillance of Carter Page BECAUSE he had willingly given that info up?
Is it possible that the plotters only needed to get Carter Page IN PLACE so they could create the facade of a FISA Warrant to explain HAVING info they planned to use against DJT if/when he won the election?
Changing organizational culture is one of the most difficult administrative jobs there is. This is why modern managers tend to paper over the cracks without actually doing much and then move on after three or five years. Most almost immediately become “insiders” themselves and are as militantly protective of the existing organizational structure—even accepting obvious incompetence and criminality—as are the entrenched bureaucrats further down the organizational chart. They know full-well that the bureaucracy they run is dysfunctional, often tragically so. And, yet, they collect their pay, smile for the cameras, and then leave the same corrupt mess for whoever comes next. And it just goes on and on this way.
If you think this spells inertia you’re right—it’s one of the major explanations for why bureaucracies can’t be relied upon to investigate themselves. What we’re seeing in the Deep State is this kind of cronyism writ large. What has developed, literally over decades, is an federal establishment that almost 100% loyal more to itself than to law or the country. While I think the person or persons Sundance is talking about here is doing commendable work, you can just bet that the Deep State is lining him, her, or them up for eventual decapitation. It’s going to take more than a few outlier honest players to turn the Deep State around. Meaningful change will only take place when Trump starts arresting people.
If I was a paranoid schizophrenic, id say Sundance is working for the cover up operation by doing a clean-room reconstruction of events as accurately as possible, and now, aiding in eliminating whoever is apparently not walking the line. But im not and i am grateful to have gravitated to the treehouse. God bless us one and all.
Not sure 🤔 if we will ever know all the agents responsible for this grotesque miscarriage of justice. It’s all such a disaster as many of these “Top Echelon” were brief agents who never really had law enforcement experience. These LOSERS were pencil pushers who were promoted for CYA and political reasons.
If people PDJT respects at the White House can convince him of the obvious, that the elite at DoJ / FBI are laughing at him, laughing at his impotence, then we have a chance.
If PDJT lets this Trump hating Institutional elite continue to determine prosecution / no prosecution it’s all over.
