Message Received – Thank You Bill Barr…

I’m not going to write a long history of the background again {Go Deep}. However, to be fair, if we are going to hold Barr accountable it is appropriate to be thankful when at least one aspect of a gross injustice has been addressed.
When the decision to allow James Wolfe to escape accountability for his leaking of the classified documents was made, there were only a few people within the DOJ who could make that decision.
AG Jeff Sessions was recused from anything to do with the ongoing DOJ activity into the 2016 election issues and the Russian-collusion/conspiracy investigation.
Therefore Robert Mueller, DAG Rod Rosenstein, DOJ liason Ed O’Callaghan and U.S. Attorney for DC Jessie Liu would have been the group of decision-makers. With Mueller and Rosenstein gone that left O’Callaghan and Liu still on staff at Main Justice. Today the last two were removed from positions of authority in the DOJ.
Whether John Durham is empowered to go back and re-enter the political issues with the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence is an unknown. Normally, I would doubt it, but the issue does actually have more consequential importance because of the ‘Gang-of-Eight’ authority/oversight; so it’s an unknown. But at the very least the poor decision-making has been addressed. The SSCI compromise is an outstanding issue for another time.
Thank you Bill Barr for addressing that significant issue, albeit obliquely.
Yes!! Yes!! Yes!!
Yes! This is really very encouraging. Thank you!
You are probably the only person who is still focusing on the injustices regarding the Wolfe Case. So glad you are paying attention to this. Warner must go.
Warner is a 🐷
Sundance, you have such integrity! And I believe your posts do hold those in government to account. Just two of the many reasons to love this site!
The best part of this change is that we now know that Attorney General Barr is taking some time to read the CTH since this was the only site to note this conflict yesterday. Hopefully my RINO Senator Burr (part of Gang of 8) will now lose some sleep since he ignores his constituents.
If it were not for this website, I doubt if I would have ever heard about that travesty of justice.
I’m not a trust the plan guy. If i can’t believe in barr or durham. I’ve got nothing left to believe in. We’ve lost…. I dont want to give up! I’LL give it more time.
Legacy items had to be brought to fruition.
From here on out…
it’s ALL BARR’s game.
Wonder if Brucie and Nellie Ohr are collecting unemployment or they are cooperating. Does anyone know?
Interestingly, Graham just finished his segment on Hannity by telling Rosenstein to get ready to testify. Hopefully, they keep working their way through the list. That would be a good opportunity for Barr to declassify a few other of the docs on Sundance’s list.
Wow, okay Sundance, I’m not usually big on finding “meaning” in odd coincidences, but this one is just too weird to ignore. A few hours ago I replied to a Twitter post by Mark Warner. Pretty sure it’s the first time I’ve ever done that. Warner’s tweet that I was replying to had nothing to do with James Wolfe… however my reply to his tweet DID mention Wolfe. Don’t know why, it’s just what I felt like saying to the slimebag Warner. And now this? Hmm….
