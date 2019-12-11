Message Received – Thank You Bill Barr…

I’m not going to write a long history of the background again {Go Deep}. However, to be fair, if we are going to hold Barr accountable it is appropriate to be thankful when at least one aspect of a gross injustice has been addressed.

When the decision to allow James Wolfe to escape accountability for his leaking of the classified documents was made, there were only a few people within the DOJ who could make that decision.

AG Jeff Sessions was recused from anything to do with the ongoing DOJ activity into the 2016 election issues and the Russian-collusion/conspiracy investigation.

Therefore Robert Mueller, DAG Rod Rosenstein, DOJ liason Ed O’Callaghan and U.S. Attorney for DC Jessie Liu would have been the group of decision-makers. With Mueller and Rosenstein gone that left O’Callaghan and Liu still on staff at Main Justice. Today the last two were removed from positions of authority in the DOJ.

Whether John Durham is empowered to go back and re-enter the political issues with the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence is an unknown. Normally, I would doubt it, but the issue does actually have more consequential importance because of the ‘Gang-of-Eight’ authority/oversight; so it’s an unknown. But at the very least the poor decision-making has been addressed. The SSCI compromise is an outstanding issue for another time.

Thank you Bill Barr for addressing that significant issue, albeit obliquely.