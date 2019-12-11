Message Received – Thank You Bill Barr…

Posted on December 11, 2019 by

I’m not going to write a long history of the background again {Go Deep}. However, to be fair, if we are going to hold Barr accountable it is appropriate to be thankful when at least one aspect of a gross injustice has been addressed.

When the decision to allow James Wolfe to escape accountability for his leaking of the classified documents was made, there were only a few people within the DOJ who could make that decision.

AG Jeff Sessions was recused from anything to do with the ongoing DOJ activity into the 2016 election issues and the Russian-collusion/conspiracy investigation.

Therefore Robert Mueller, DAG Rod Rosenstein, DOJ liason Ed O’Callaghan and U.S. Attorney for DC Jessie Liu would have been the group of decision-makers.  With Mueller and Rosenstein gone that left O’Callaghan and Liu still on staff at Main Justice.  Today the last two were removed from positions of authority in the DOJ.

Whether John Durham is empowered to go back and re-enter the political issues with the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence is an unknown.  Normally, I would doubt it, but the issue does actually have more consequential importance because of the ‘Gang-of-Eight’ authority/oversight; so it’s an unknown.  But at the very least the poor decision-making has been addressed. The SSCI compromise is an outstanding issue for another time.

Thank you Bill Barr for addressing that significant issue, albeit obliquely.

This entry was posted in AG Bill Barr, AG Jeff Sessions, Decepticons, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, James Wolfe Case (SSCI). Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to Message Received – Thank You Bill Barr…

  1. freepetta says:
    December 11, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    Yes!! Yes!! Yes!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. bessie2003 says:
    December 11, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    Yes! This is really very encouraging. Thank you!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. susanphd says:
    December 11, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    You are probably the only person who is still focusing on the injustices regarding the Wolfe Case. So glad you are paying attention to this. Warner must go.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Carly says:
    December 11, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    Sundance, you have such integrity! And I believe your posts do hold those in government to account. Just two of the many reasons to love this site!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Ordinaryman says:
    December 11, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    The best part of this change is that we now know that Attorney General Barr is taking some time to read the CTH since this was the only site to note this conflict yesterday. Hopefully my RINO Senator Burr (part of Gang of 8) will now lose some sleep since he ignores his constituents.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    December 11, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    If it were not for this website, I doubt if I would have ever heard about that travesty of justice.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Mike Van says:
    December 11, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    I’m not a trust the plan guy. If i can’t believe in barr or durham. I’ve got nothing left to believe in. We’ve lost…. I dont want to give up! I’LL give it more time.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
    December 11, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    Legacy items had to be brought to fruition.

    From here on out…
    it’s ALL BARR’s game.

    Like

    Reply
  9. freepetta says:
    December 11, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    Wonder if Brucie and Nellie Ohr are collecting unemployment or they are cooperating. Does anyone know?

    Like

    Reply
  10. Redzone says:
    December 11, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    Interestingly, Graham just finished his segment on Hannity by telling Rosenstein to get ready to testify. Hopefully, they keep working their way through the list. That would be a good opportunity for Barr to declassify a few other of the docs on Sundance’s list.

    Like

    Reply
  11. jello333 says:
    December 11, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    Wow, okay Sundance, I’m not usually big on finding “meaning” in odd coincidences, but this one is just too weird to ignore. A few hours ago I replied to a Twitter post by Mark Warner. Pretty sure it’s the first time I’ve ever done that. Warner’s tweet that I was replying to had nothing to do with James Wolfe… however my reply to his tweet DID mention Wolfe. Don’t know why, it’s just what I felt like saying to the slimebag Warner. And now this? Hmm….

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s