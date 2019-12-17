Nuclear – Devin Nunes Questions FISC Judge Lack of Candor – Again Calls For Dismantling of FISA Court…

During a stunning interview last Sunday Devin Nunes called for the FISA court to be deconstructed. In my opinion it was that statement, not the IG report, that spurred FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer to make a public order today.
Today, hours after Judge Collyer released her order, Devin Nunes responded to the review of the FISC by stating, accurately, Judge Collyer doth protest too much.
In this interview Devin Nunes outlines his February 2018 notification to the FISC about the specific fraud upon the court; and as a result of that (and a follow-up) notification, Nunes again takes the FISC to task for saying they were not aware. Collyer was aware because Nunes told her.
Accepting the totality of the FISC obfuscation, HPSCI ranking member Devin Nunes again calls for the dismantling of the FISA court process. WATCH:
Despite the media ignoring the scale of Nunes prior statements, this is not some just some arbitrary representatives’ opinion. Nunes was Chairman of the HPSCI when he informed the court of the abuse; and he is currently the ranking member of the same committee.
It is not a signal flare from the ranking member of the HPSCI to call for a structural removal of FISC authority. This is a nuclear blast from the primary person who previously guided the FISA re-authorization that permits the court’s existence.
Here’s the February 2018 letter from Nunes to Judge Collyer:
It is arbitrary and capricious for FISC Presiding Judge Collyer to say today she has concerns about fraud upon the court after being notified two years ago about the issue.
♦ In 2018 House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes held primary oversight authority over the aggregate Intelligence Community (IC). Chairman Nunes informed the court about flaws in the FISA application and requested the transcripts (if any) from the FISA Court during the DOJ/FBI Title-1 surveillance application over their target, U.S. person Carter Page.
♦In 2018 House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte held primary oversight authority over the Department of Justice -including the FISA court- and requested the actual FISA Title-1 application as submitted by the DOJ/FBI for surveillance of Carter Page.
Judge Collyer responded to both legislative branch chairmen from the position of “never previously receiving such requests.” Here was her response in 2018:
To Chairman Nunes (seeking transcript):
To Chairman Goodlatte (seeking documents):
Just a thought.
If a FISA warrant can be issued against Carter Page based upon a “conversation in a bar”, then mightn’t such similar warrant be issued against a sitting Judge based upon the same level of justification? Against a sitting CongressCritter? A Senator or Two? A Speaker?
Why not play “Reverse Crossfire Hurricane”? By The Book. But Officially.
That ought to make for some interesting outcomes, eh?
Love to see what a 2 hop NSA 702 (16) and 702(17) query might find.
Same predicate. Different subjects. But, My Oh My, the Outcome.
To Clarify:
President of Ukraine advises AU Ambassador, Officially, with CC to POTUS, that VP Biden is implicated in a Crime and Money Laundering, and perhaps relationships with Russian Oligarchs.
An Official and Public request is made to the NSA to open a 702(16) and (17) inquiry into Joe Biden with a 2 hop rule, open ended, past and future.
Well, I’d guess that info would “shake the world”.
Sounds legit to me. Maybe even set up a sting operation. How about some 5am raids, solitary confinement and threatening of loved ones?
We can name the new investigation “Satisfaction”.
I am half convinced that they did one on Parnas, and that’s how they got the phone records.
Takers get the Honey, Givers sing the blues.
Robin Trower
Chief Justice John Roberts OWNS the FISA COURT CRISIS:
• It’s Judges FAILED to impose CONSEQUENCES on FISA Abuse PERPS.
• He’s done NOTHING to replace its Judges.
• He’s the SOLE FISA-Court “Overseer” and the ONLY one who can appoint its Judges.
Roberts must RESIGN or be IMPEACHED … NOW.
“• He’s done NOTHING to replace its Judges.”
He appointed all of them.
https://www.nationaljournal.com/s/72339/chief-justice-john-roberts-appointed-every-judge-fisa-court
swingtime ?
John Roberts either shirked his duty to properly oversee **His** FISA court because he is bent like a pretzel or incompetent. I rule out incompetent as impossible due to selection process. Moss does not grow on any of the Supremes brains, slime is another matter.
Coincidentally (LOL!) Roberts presides over impeachment trials. No wonder the Dems have pursued impeachment with such boldness. In fact, no wonder the FBI & DOJ have also been so boldly crooked with a bent Chief of the Supreme Court.
What a fish to catch. Time for Nunes to point out the Chief Justice is NAKED.
and that same justice has displayed some very counterintuitive reactions to issues he has been crucial to their adjudication of…. if you’re technical collection apparatus drags in terra-bite upon terra -bite of essentially every stinking blip of data floating through the aether…. — you gotta ask yourself…. “self…. who might have some smudge on their data trail??? and knowing of that smudge…. what pressure can be brought to bear when needed the most?? ”
That is the purpose of “weaponizing” for political purposes …. the most powerful collection capability in the world—right? not just your political opponent…. but if you desire certain outcomes in issues under the purview of those with smudges…. zingo!
Collyers’ two correspondences are ‘FU’ form letters. Plausible deniability.
Sundance, time to re-examine Judge Rudy Contreras. Unconfirmed but he supposedly visited White House three weeks after Trump announced as a candidate.
If the voter fraud that perpetrated all those flipped seats isn’t addressed you can kiss any hope of getting them back goodbye and quite possibly a second term for the best President in my 64 years on the planet.
“During a stunning interview last Sunday Devin Nunes called for the FISA court to be deconstructed. “
Sell it lock, stock and barrel , including Collyer and all the other FISA Judges, along with John Roberts, the father of them all, to Communist China where they will all fit in almost to perfection.
If China won’t buy the whole anti-American abomination, for even a penny, then break it into a thousand pieces and cast it to the winds (JFK).
Up and until now I had thought the only shi$$hole was Puerto Rico! Boy was I confused the biggest ones to date appear with the FISA Judgeships and the House of Representatives tied for first and the DOJ and Barr’s FBI in second place closing fast on a four way tie for theOscar!
Comey has stated in the past that it was very hard to obtain a FISA warrant. He said that there were high standards to follow. I’ve always believed that judge Collyer was crooked.
I was just now watching Laura Ingraham and she told Dinesh D’Souza that there were more than a thousand issued in 2018 alone, and only 2 or 3 were denied.
Justice Scalia would’ve never allowed this Gestapo to take over so of course 43 nominated Roberts whose Obamacare opinion is lawless and whose Census Opinion is INSANE!
I wonder what was exactly going on at the Supreme Court before February 13, 2016 and right afterwards…
Second only to PDJT being reelected next November is the GOP retaking the House and Nunes becoming chairman of his committee again.
Put Nunes in charge of the FBI the new AG
Disgusting, and corrupt! These people get paid and rubber stamp without a care in the world. Smash it to smithereens!
What kind of a man or woman would even agree to be a member of a Star Chamber?
Justice Roberts is in charge of the FISC that allowed illegal spying on President Trump with no ramifications. Justice Roberts will also preside over the Impeachment trial in the Senate regarding the same person he allowed to be illegally spied upon. Think about that.
Doesn’t sound like McTurtle is gonna give much for Roberts to do during this “trial” except maybe to bang his gavel and say “case dismissed”
This is important, and an immediate attention getter. I have no doubt about that, but the greatest concern to me is the increasingly obvious trail of lawmakers, judges and law enforcement personnel who are as quick to ignore obvious corruption by some (Dems) as they are to dismiss any warning given to them by a ‘the other team’. These a-holes have known about all this mess for years, but because the message was being delivered by the wrong team they were celebrated for ignoring it. That’s actually the better option- the other being they’re all in on it. I’m sure many of them are, but I tend to think there are some who are not in the know but are being led around by their noses (Senator Hirono just doesn’t strike me as clever enough to be any kind of mastermind.)
I remain convinced that the most destructive words ever spoken regarding this republic were ‘Vast Right Wing Conspiracy.’ Things were contentious before, I know, but that phrase gave Democrats a boogeyman to blame and fear. It gave them a ‘face’ to hate. It drove the wedge between the parties in so deep that I don’t think the fracture can ever be repaired.
POS Wray needs to be fired tomorrow.
https://.twitter.com/paulsperry_/status/1207143776654897153
Whoops. Here is the link
“Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely”. The FISC is an extra-constituional court with extra-constituional powers. It has shown that it has no integrity and cannot be trusted with such power. I agree with Congressman Nunes. Maybe it’s time to shut er down.
Oh and let’s take another look at 9/11, and the NADA which gave us such a police state while we’re at it.
Once Nunes checks the verbiage from Collyers’ letter today, and if he finds that his original assessment is indeed accurate, he ought to go toe to toe with Collyers and impeach her credibility and declare her a party to the wrongdoing–best case, by being incompetent; worst case, by being a collaborative agent.
That ought to spice things up for current events.
Also, Wray ought to be impeached by Nunes as well for his letter warning against Nunes’ memo for inaccuracies. Turns out Nunes was right and Wray was running interference; i.e., obstructing. Nunes on fire against Wray–after Trump already made him a sidelined fool–will be good for wider discussion.
