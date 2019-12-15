Devin Nunes: The FISA Court and FBI “Dirty Cops” are Working Together to Harm Americans…

As you listen to this please keep in mind that Devin Nunes is the Ranking Member, former Chairman, of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Devin Nunes is increasing his warning tone and signals to Americans.
All nuance, pretense and subtlety is now being dropped. Rep. Nunes is openly stating that FBI officials and FISA judges are working together with the *intent* to conspire against the American people. Pause, and let this sink in…. slowly.
God help us.Sometimes it feels overwhelming but then I remember God gave us Trump because he knew he was a fighter for justice. With God all things are possible. I’d pray justice comes quickly.
Amen !
My hope and prayer is, when he finds he cannot do it alone, he is a good commander.
The coast is clear!!!!
Come out, come –wherever you are.
>Ollie, Ollie, Come in free!
And of course, the person in charge of the FISA court… John Roberts, who will be presiding over the impeachment trial. Is there any chance that the senate could vote to have a secret ballot about removing the president?
It’s even worse, the MSM propagandists have to be included in any coup discussion.
