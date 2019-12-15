Devin Nunes: The FISA Court and FBI “Dirty Cops” are Working Together to Harm Americans…

As you listen to this please keep in mind that Devin Nunes is the Ranking Member, former Chairman, of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Devin Nunes is increasing his warning tone and signals to Americans.

All nuance, pretense and subtlety is now being dropped. Rep. Nunes is openly stating that FBI officials and FISA judges are working together with the *intent* to conspire against the American people. Pause, and let this sink in…. slowly.