AG Bill Barr Chooses to Protect Rosenstein Over Full Disclosure in Flynn Case…

Regardless of whether you would support or not support the vigorous defense of Michael Flynn, I would hope we would all agree a fulsome discovery of all relevant background material is a cornerstone of justice appropriately applied.
With that in mind it is concerning how Attorney General Bill Barr would prefer to keep DOJ conduct against Flynn hidden from public review. Consider…
♦Would it be valuable for Federal Judge Emmet Sullivan to know the FBI was discussing how to “lock in” charges against [Flynn] in a “formal chargeable way”?
♦Would it be valuable for Federal Judge Emmet Sullivan to consider how Special Counsel Robert Mueller requested DAG Rod Rosenstein to provide leverage against [Mike Flynn Jr] to coerce a plea against Michael Flynn in the second scope memo?
(page 12 and 13 of Weissman report)
♦Would it be relevant for the purposes of Judge Emmet Sullivan to consider how former National Security Advisor Susan Rice was portraying Lt. General Flynn, as a target for intelligence community concern, prior to President Trump taking office?
[…] From a national security perspective, however, President Obama said he wants to be sure that, as we engage with the incoming team, we are mindful to ascertain if there is any reason that we cannot share information fully as it relates to Russia.
[Redacted Classified Section of Unknown length]
The President [Obama] asked Comey to inform him if anything changes in the next few weeks that should affect how we share classified information with the incoming team. Corney said he would. (link)
~ Susan Rice Memo to File
♦ Would it be important for Flynn’s defense to have the full and unredacted text messages of the investigators and accusers against Michael Flynn as they plotted their strategy?
If you find yourself saying: yes, regardless of support for or against Flynn, it would be fair and in the correct cause of justice for all relevant evidence to be known to both the public and defense. Then ask yourself why isn’t that view held by AG Bill Barr?
Attorney General Bill Barr was granted the power to declassify all four of the examples cited above which directly relate to the prior DOJ and FBI motives in their investigation of Michael Flynn…. there are many, many more. Yet, AG Bill Barr has done nothing to provide that fulsome discovery.
AG Bill Barr doesn’t need a court order to provide the truth. Currently the prosecution of Michael Flynn is directly under Bill Barr’s authority. Heck, the President of the United States has authorized Bill Barr to declassify any/all material that may be needed in the honest search or truth and justice. And Bill Barr has done absolutely nothing.
But it’s actually worse. AG Barr has gone to court to argue he is under no obligation to provide the declassified material to anyone; for anything.
In a September 2019 court filing, surrounding a FOIA case seeking access to the fully unredacted Carter Page FISA application, the DOJ clarified the position of the DOJ as it pertains to President Trump’s May 2019 declassification authority. (pdf available here)
The DOJ highlights that President Trump did not order AG William Barr to declassify anything. Instead, according to the official position of the DOJ, President Trump “delegated authority” to the Attorney General to determine *if* anything should be declassified:
At the time of the DOJ position I stated “whether AG Bill Barr does actually declassify anything is open to debate. The current odds remain slightly less than 50/50; however, those odds could diminish significantly if the impeachment effort is successful.”
In hindsight I hate my own prescience.
On Wednesday President Trump will be impeached by the House of Representatives. One of those articles of impeachment declares President Trump is guilty of “obstruction of congress.”
There’s a strong likelihood that after the impeachment vote President Trump will not be able to declassify anything lest he be accused of obstructing his own impeachment. This is the same legal catch-22 President Trump faced in September 2018 when DOJ Rod Rosenstein advised (threatened) the President that any action he took at the time to declassify material would be considered “obstruction” of the Mueller investigation.
Strange how those legal Lawfare principles seem to resurface in a circular fashion, and always to the detriment of the person seeking justice. Thus the purpose behind the name “Lawfare”; using the law in political warfare.
Returning to the current case in point, it has seemed clear from his decisions that AG Bill Barr was focused on protecting former Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein from the consequences of his narrow-minded efforts throughout 2017 and 2018. The lack of action to declassify material related to the prosecution of Lt. General Michael Flynn seems to indicate that protecting Rosenstein is a higher priority that stopping an injustice against Flynn.
This is the state of our union in 2019.
I don’t pay attention to the distracting high-constitutional words of AG Barr, I look at his actions…. By withholding information from the public; and specifically by withholding the scope memos that authorized the investigations of 2016, 2017 and 2018; the United States Attorney General is willing to let a man hang simply to protect his institutional comrade.
With that institutional disposition clearly evident, what do you think AG Bill Barr will do when it comes to hiding evidence of institutional corruption that would clearly support President Donald Trump?
In criminal law, seminal jurist William Blackstone said: “It is better that ten guilty persons escape than one innocent suffer.”
In AG Barr’s modern interpretation: “it is better that one innocent man suffer than have guilty institutions be discovered.”
Sullivan just joined the ranks of that political hack judge Berman-Jackson who railroaded Manafort and Roger Stone. Justice is done in the US!!
LikeLike
I noticed in the earlier article that Sullivan made a point of saying the Flynn case was “…randomly assigned to this court…” on page 1 of his monstrous ruling. I’m not buying randomness at all.
Sundance is calling this situation straight and right. There’s something malicious and malignant going on in the judiciary and the DoJ. It doesn’t mean we can’t beat it, but we have to recognize what we’re dealing with.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed you are right on with this Boss!! Bingo!
LikeLike
I was regaining my optimism this past couple of weeks. It has again been
been wiped out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AG Barr is running a close second!!
LikeLike
So if President Trump was told by Rosie in 2018 that declassification would be grounds for obstruction during the Mueller probe, why on earth did he give up that right knowing the democrats were going forward with impeachment once they took back the house? It does not make sense!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really like some of Barr’s recent statements, interviews, that speech he gave recently. But as Sundance says, actions speak louder than words. So as of this moment, the ONLY reason I’m willing to still give Barr some time is that Trump himself seems to be satisfied with what Barr (and Durham) has been doing.
LikeLike
According to Mr. Van Grack, the name in the text message about “locking in” the case is not Flynn.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well they would never lie would they.
What a frigging tragedy
LikeLike
I know it’s probably way too early to ask, but is this appealable? I mean considering Mike’s guilty plea way back when…
LikeLike
I’m guessing that may not be the only lie Mr Van Grack has told. I am so disgusted by the whole of this case,.. the Horowitz report (what a sham claiming there was no bias, claiming proper predication) Where does this end? Flynn should never have been treated like this and Barr better step up to the plate. SMH, why would Trump give anyone the power of release? you’d think he’d learn he’s surrounded by treasonous b***ds and it aint over til the fat lady sings.
LikeLike
In the photo Barstool looks like he’s sucking in Swamp water. Time is up to show you’re a hero or full fledged Swamp Rat. Choose.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Having material that shows a man innocent, but you let a f##king Judge sentence him.
America is not founded on this…….
LikeLiked by 1 person
But it very well may end on this
LikeLiked by 1 person
What about the unwaivable conflict between Flynn’s original attorneys and their role in his deficient FARA filings? He cannot possibly be on the hook for a plea they advised.
LikeLike
I knew barr was a dud, the minute he played that bagpipe. And posted as much. I was promptly put down.
I have nothing against bagpipes. But the setting and the fact that he was the new AG rubbed me wrong for some reason, did not seem dignified for the position he held. And everyday he proves I was right for seeing it that way.
LikeLike
C’mon, Barr! Do the right thing for THE COUNTRY!
Be the Patriot you can be!
You have a choice here. Will it be for the good, or for Evil?
LikeLike
On October 17, 2017 Rod Rosenstein and Herr Mueller already knew that the FBI case against President Trump and his campaign had COLLAPSED in January 2017 (Per AG Barr) based on interviews of the subsource of the Steele Dossier and other evidence so why is Rosenstein expanding the probe targets for Herr Mueller….to FRAME PRESIDENT TRUMP for obstruction of justice!
LikeLike
Can President Trump take-back his decision to let Barr decide what to release and not to release?
Or will the DEMS interpret his “taking-back” the authority as Obstruction of Justice and/or jeopardizing “National Security” of the USA?
Same Game – Different Players
It’s a Rigged System
LikeLike
Who really gives a S#it what the Dims think???
I’m tired of considering their feelings!
They have absolutely Zero concerns about anyone who disagrees with them.
LikeLike
How does Sydney know about these things if Barr isn’t a good guy? Someone told Sydney that these documents exist, and what’s in them. She’s asking for a very specific set of documents, many of which we weren’t sure existed, although we suspected that they did. Her filing shows a deep understanding of the paper trail that exists. I don’t understand how the judge seems to have changed his mind but I suspect that we’re still not going to see General Flynn sentenced. Of course, we won’t know for sure until the end of January. And a lot can happen between now and then.
LikeLike
How many times his sentencing been delayed? Five, six times? Asking for a friend.
LikeLike
The Q idiots, Epoch Times readers and Brian Cates followers are just going to move the goalposts yet again.
These pea brains will simply say “This is just another masterful strategic 5D chess move in this giant game of chess against the deep state! Trust the plan!” and come up with some ridiculous long winded explanation on how this is all some kind of grand scheme to entrap all the dirty players.
Occams Razor says that this is just the powers that be protecting the powers that be.
LikeLike
So your saying Trump is an Idiot that is blindly following Barr into the abyss
LikeLike
Sundance – you are making a very compelling case against AG Barr. Every time I’m beginning to see the wheels of justice turning at the end of the tunnel, someone throws a wrench into the works and ruins my supper……………………… Thanks, anyhow!
LikeLike
From a national security perspective, however, President Obama said he wants to be sure that, as we engage with the incoming team, we are mindful to ascertain if there is any reason that we cannot share information fully as it relates to Russia.
[Redacted Classified Section of Unknown length]
The President [Obama] asked Comey to inform him if anything changes in the next few weeks that should affect how we share classified information with the incoming team. Corney said he would. (link)
~ Susan Rice Memo to File
______&&&&&——-
Are we supposed to give this facial reading as genuine concern?
Or more like “can we use him as mole inside”?
Check him out and decide!
LikeLike
Rosie has turned. Bar is cutting him a deal?
LikeLike
I have to say that nothing , i repeat ,nothing shown to Sullivan would have changed his mind , he was not going to deviate from supporting the Deep State prosecution period , he would just have to write another 60 pages or so to justify his ruling , so I don’t agree that if Sullivan saw ONE more thing he would change his views – His result was already baked in the cake as they say.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The game was rigged from the start. Sidney Powell just made it blatantly obvious for anyone who bothers to pay attention… which I fear aren’t too many. I have yet to hear anything about this ruling on Fox or the MSM…
LikeLike
I tend to disagree with most of this. There are several reasons.
First, declassification of 2016 stuff has NOTHING to do with a 2019 Ukraine call, the focus of absurd articles of impeachment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Schumer” “Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you,”
POTUS will be toast in the Senate if not careful.
LikeLike
My question then is WHY doesn’t President Trump just Declassify and Release the information. He delegated the Authority to Barr but that does not mean he can not still do it himself. He must think Barr and Durham know what they are doing. Otherwise we would have to conclude that Trump does not know what he is doing
LikeLike
Ok, I have held out hope until today. I will never fall into the TRUST THE PLAN crap again. We are screwed. I have not been this angry in a long time. These bastards are succeeding at their coup of our President. We should have surrounded DOJ with 5 million of us six months ago. We sat and did nothing.
LikeLike
Ok, I have held out hope until today. I will never fall into the TRUST THE PLAN crap again. We are screwed. I have not been this angry in a long time. These bastards are succeeding at their coup of our President. We should have surrounded DOJ with 5 million of us six months ago. We sat and did nothing.
LikeLike
LikeLike
While the Tick Tock Club can’t even get out 1 tweet, not 1 Tweet, 2nd analysis by Sundance. Thank you.
I feel sick to my stomach. Really sick. My best idea is to take a hike, and pray … I probably don’t pray enough. I’m human.
Sean Hannity
Sara Carter
Victoria Toensing (Joe diGenova)
John Solomon
Even lawyer Robert Barnes.
NOTHING.
LikeLike
From Sundance’s post:
“I don’t pay attention to the distracting high-constitutional words of AG Barr, I look at his actions…. “
Me too and right now I expect Barr is the same as he ever was. Bondo Barr. Just look into Ruby Ridge if you think Barr is a Patriot. Ha
Until then, I will consider Barr’s speeches to be disingenuous and just a way to keep us waiting for justice.
LikeLike
I’m not liking Barr right now. If there’s a legitimate reason for withholding the declassification, he can simply provide to the People an explanation for his withholding…nothing fancy; just a statement so that WE know that he’s still working to clean out the Deep State. Silence means the opposite.
LikeLike
LikeLike