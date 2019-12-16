Judge Sullivan Denies Flynn Motion for Brady Material, Schedules Sentencing for January 28th….

In an order released moments ago, Federal Judge Emmet Sullivan has denied all of the Brady requests by the Flynn defense lawyer and summarily rejected the position of defense counsel. Flynn sentencing is scheduled for January 28th, 2020.
Judge Sullivan relies heavily on the Mueller report and finds: the case was adequately predicated and authorized by Rod Rosenstein; the original guilty plea to Judge Contreras was appropriately informed; the government followed all appropriate notifications for brady material; the evidence of Flynn’s guilt is accurately demonstrable to the guilty plea Mr. Flynn accepted; and there was no prosecutorial misconduct.
Here’s the ruling:
It is somewhat interesting how the list of material for declassification is a portion of the brady material. By withholding the classification material (particularly the Susan Rice memo to file) Attorney General William Barr has built the gallows upon which Flynn will hang….
The fix was in on Flynn. We all know that. The real tell here is the fact that judge had to use 99 pages to justify his ridiculous opinion. There was NO logical reason not to order the release of the requested material and let the defense look it over; except that the material was most likely exculpatory. Just another politically biased decision from a branch of the government which is supposed to be impartial.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Can this be appealed to the SC?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He says they can’t, and yet that is exactly what is happening. Apparently “they” can and are. He has become tiresome, and too often waaaay off the mark.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Apparently They Can……………….” fill in the blank from Impeach the President for No Crime, to Jail a Patriot General for No Crime, to others since the Reign of Obamy Mammy began that were jailed, threatened, audited, spied upon, blackmailed into compliance, purged from military command over Benghazi and Syrian- ISIS CIA hoax, ……
How much is Enough???? When “IT” comes to you Door it’s probably too late btw.
LikeLike
And yet here we are…
LikeLike
It’s pretty likely this will get appealed, but this group of Sundance followers knows that declassification of certain documents is the only certain way to cast transparency on this case.
Sundance mentioned up thread that PDJT cannot declassify after Wednesday, this most likely has to do with the impeachment hearing or there will cries of obstruction/manipulation from the left. Honestly, this another time where a very strong spotlight is shining on Barr. These documents only pertain to this case and the Horowitz and Mueller cases are over. There is no baked reason to withhold them.
In my mind I’m making a list of possible candidates for the FBI, ODNI and other top positions like fantasy football. I know it won’t happen but Ratcliffe, Sidney Powell and General Flynn are on it. General Flynn is still technically guilty of violating the FARA statute, but so is half of DC. It’s disingenuous to claim that this wasn’t a very specific partisan hit. McCabe made it clear from the start that Flynn was high up on that list.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Valid reason not baked reason- yikes
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
“..did not order declassification…”
Most puzzling…and troubling.
LikeLike
Troubling, yes.
‘Puzzling’ as in surprising? Not at all.
LikeLike
The latest from Sundance…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Under House rules, there is nothing Trump can do to defend himself. It is one giant ongoing smear. Declass is just obstructing the smear campaign.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fiat justitia ruat caelum
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is now clear that there’s something else going on behind the scenes. Something dark. (not good)
Perhaps, they are going to get rid of Trump.
If there’s still this much effort to hide information at this point and send innocent people to jail they will not stop with Flynn.
This is not a good sign.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are You an innocent person, Comrade??? Your file seems a bit thick, perhaps a FIB interview would be interesting???
Or We could all be scared straight into silence, and then to the gulags.
Or Not, up to US!!!
LikeLike
He needs to do now what I personally thought he should have done to begin with-ask to be released from his plea agreement and have a trial on the merits
LikeLike
Congrats Sullivan you jackass. You will go down in history as a coward and traitor to your oath. You have damned yourself- hell gapes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
McConnell
Shumer
Roberts
Anyone feel good about these three being the future referees of this impeachment game?
Still praying for a miracle that this does not get out of the House.
LikeLike
our dear lady honey badger knew what she was asking for exists. so does sullivan. given that they both know it exists, and where it is, and if it is what we all think it is, keeping it under seal keeps admitting it exists.
LikeLike
Where are the REAL whistleblowers when he need them? Are they, too, being silenced?
Where are the leakers when WE need them? (Lord knows the deep state has turned leaking into a lucrative craft.)
LikeLike
Everyone here knew deep down, same with Graham, Roberts, Horowitz, Obama, DOJ, FBI that Sullivan could not be excluded from the corruption. Adding to that would be a list of AG’s that will also be recorded by history as part of a dishonest bunch actively working to over throw the USA and its Citizens. That list also includes Sessions. The above Soros employees!
It will be a giant leap imho, for the AG Barr. Does he have the makings of a actual honest respected(one law for all) law enforcement American. If yes, it will finally be a step in removing his Swamp, Bush ties. Elevating him to a true American actually performing the task he hired on to see through, stopping the USA from becoming Iran, Iraq, etc. No Freedom for the next generations.
Waiting MAGA/KAG2020
LikeLike
Clearly we have fully adopted the North Korean model of justice with all but a few in our legal system still bravely clinging to the constitution. I will wait to vent my near uncontainable string of swear words until General Flynn’s sentence is announced. If it is more than time served, I may not be able to confine myself.
This is an unconditonal pardon President Trump should already have filled out and on his desk.
LikeLike
If you think Sundance is pissed by this thread is wait until you see what I hope is the one coming up next.
And I hope Sundance titles it…………..
SNOOKERED
LikeLike
?
LikeLike
Well, this makes Barr look pretty damned bad since he could have just ordered the case dropped.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BINGO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Actions or in this case lack of action means everything IMO.
Speeches are just talk and we all know talk is cheap!
LikeLike
Perhaps AG Barr still can; especially if there is new information Durham digs up? January 28th can seem like a year away given the speed with which things seem to happen in DC these days.
In reading the 99 pages of the Judge’s response, it sure sounds like the Judge is hanging on to the fact that all along Mr. Flynn (as the Judge calls him, not Gen.) pled guilty, and reaffirmed that guilty plea time, and time again, so think the Judge is just being a literalist, trying to stay out of the political fray going on in other quarters in Washington.
LikeLike
AND – he could have declassified all exculpatory documentary evidence with the authority given to him by President Trump.
But he didn’t.
People are saying it’s Barr’s move?
He made his move by NOT making a move.
LikeLike
Trump will pardon Flynn…
LikeLike
Rule of law still dead.
No change there.
Crime gangs rule Washington, D.C.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This makes me sick to my stomach. They’re going to get away with the coup.
LikeLike
The coup was successfully won by the deep state / intelligence agencies a very long time ago. Unfortunately we are just figuring it out now. No other way to explain the coordinated, corrupt, and unified attacks on our duly elected President.
LikeLike
So an odumbo appointed judge has made a ruling one would expect from an odumbo appointed judge?
LikeLike
Can this be appealed?
LikeLike
Here is my take on this – the Prosecutors and Judges should be going to jail instead of General Flynn. No, reason to provide evidence to the defendant that would show him innocent. Flynn must prove himself and his family members innocent! Up-Side-Down justice system.
BREAKING: Judge Rejects Flynn Lawyer Sidney Powell’s Request For Brady Material – Sets Sentencing For January 28
Cristina Laila by Cristina Laila December 16, 2019
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is Durham building a Pientka case? Horowitz implicates an agent’s notes re:Flynn interview indicating he (agent) didn’t think Flynn was lying.
LikeLike
Sullivan should be impeached, disbarred and charged criminally. This is 3rd world, kangaroo court justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have a question for you people holding a higher pay grade than mine. Is it possible that Judge Sullivan does not have a personal bias against General Flynn and his decision is aimed directly at Sidney Powell because she effectively backed him into a corner and is – in his opinion – making him look bad? Is his decision a slap at her?
LikeLike
I don’t know if I hold a higher pay grade than you, but it’s certainly possible that such is his motivation. But it’s horribly unprofessional if so, not to mention that it flies in the face of the principles of justice. Judges are supposed to be above that.
LikeLike
Question for the legal eagles here – is there any way Flynn can appeal this, considering he pleaded guilty? Even if he wants to withdraw his guilty plea now?
LikeLike
It’s time to accept the Republic is lost.
There is no rule of law. There is no justice.
Congress is about to remove a duly elected President for no reason.
If you are politically connected or just vote the right way you can commit the most egregious crimes openly with no consequences.
If you are a political enemy – meaning anyone who supports the President, they will bankrupt you, threaten your family, frame you for crimes, and imprison you.
The bureaucracy is full of corrupt individuals that undermine the American people and the Constitution at every opportunity.
99% of our politicians are bought and paid for by anti-American interests.
In the Commonwealth of Virginia – the home of the Bill of Rights – they are planning to unleash soldiers to arrest our sheriffs and deputies and kill and imprison gun owners.
In Seattle, a pastor was arrested on suspicion he might pray for the children being indoctrinated at a taxpayer funded drag-queen story hour.
And the American people either support this, are irredeemably ignorant, or unwilling to do the bare minimum to fight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am so with you Lulu! What a tragedy has befallen us!
LikeLike
A big few weeks coming up (possibly) post Senate trial on Trump’s conduct.
General Michael Flynn sentencing.- Tuesday January 28, 2020.
Roger Stone sentencing – Thursday February 6, 2020.
Julian Assange Extradition Hearing – Monday February 25, 2020
George Papadopolous CA25 Primary Election – Tuesday March 3, 2020.
That’s a five week stretch.
Personally, I would hope Trump goes 4-0 on these matters. But really, what are the chances of that? You could say 5-0 once you toss in surviving the Senate Trial.
LikeLike
And nothing is going to happen with Page, who rewrote the 302. My God, this is so corrupt. I am gonna stick my head in the sand again.
LikeLike
Unfortunately Michael Flynn was never going to get a fair shake in front of Judge Sullivan. No Republican could have.
The moment that Judge Sullivan called General Flynn a traitor to this country, his full blown Trump Derangement Syndrome was exposed, and it is not curable.
LikeLike
“Judge Sullivan relies heavily on the Mueller report and finds: the case was adequately predicated and authorized by Rod Rosenstein”
I do wonder, if Judge Sullivan will go to hell for trusting in a coup plotter “Rod Rosenstein”?
Rod Rosenstein, I didn’t read the FISA warrant on Carter Page. I just had people on my staff read it and tell me, what they thought. Therefore, I am not responsible for signing the FISA renewal.
LikeLike
LikeLike