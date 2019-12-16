Judge Sullivan Denies Flynn Motion for Brady Material, Schedules Sentencing for January 28th….

In an order released moments ago, Federal Judge Emmet Sullivan has denied all of the Brady requests by the Flynn defense lawyer and summarily rejected the position of defense counsel. Flynn sentencing is scheduled for January 28th, 2020.

Judge Sullivan relies heavily on the Mueller report and finds: the case was adequately predicated and authorized by Rod Rosenstein; the original guilty plea to Judge Contreras was appropriately informed; the government followed all appropriate notifications for brady material; the evidence of Flynn’s guilt is accurately demonstrable to the guilty plea Mr. Flynn accepted; and there was no prosecutorial misconduct.

Here’s the ruling:

It is somewhat interesting how the list of material for declassification is a portion of the brady material. By withholding the classification material (particularly the Susan Rice memo to file) Attorney General William Barr has built the gallows upon which Flynn will hang….