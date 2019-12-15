NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow Discusses USMCA and U.S-China “Phase One” Trade Deal…

Interesting: Tuesday budget vote. Wednesday Impeachment vote. Thursday USMCA vote.
National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the ratification of the USMCA and the U.S-China “phase one” trade deal.
.
USTR Lighthizer appeared on CBS to discuss the China agreement, he goes into more detail. That conversation is coming next.
Maria like myself just can’t stop grinning whenever Larry Kudlow speaks.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump’s administration has been an ongoing lesson in negotiating and fighting. The rest of the R’s should take note.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is the transcript to the Lighthizer interview on Face the Nation
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/transcript-robert-lighthizer-on-face-the-nation-december-15-2019/
LikeLiked by 1 person
PDJT has the PERFECT economy team – MAGAnomics Plus Plus.
So far, his Justice Team is a Big Freak$ng Question Mark.
LikeLike
Nothing new to report as we only have the USTR fact sheet and the PRC statement. No joint announcement, no draft agreement, no signing date, a few more details. I am increasingly convinced neither side wants a deal.
The US, as Lighthizer explained is trying to work with the PRC to bridge the vast divide between a free/fair market system and a planned command and control economy who conjure up data from the party handbook not reality.
Lighthizer deserves a medal for taking on this task. The entire process so far is one for the history books.
As I’ve said, the ball is in China’s court. USA 💯 PRC 0.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Both sides sign, POTUS wins
China refuses to sign, POTUS wins
China signs and reneges, POTUS wins
LikeLike