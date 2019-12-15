NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow Discusses USMCA and U.S-China “Phase One” Trade Deal…

Posted on December 15, 2019 by

Interesting:  Tuesday budget vote. Wednesday Impeachment vote. Thursday USMCA vote.

National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the ratification of the USMCA and the U.S-China “phase one” trade deal.

.

USTR Lighthizer appeared on CBS to discuss the China agreement, he goes into more detail. That conversation is coming next.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, China, Donald Trump, Economy, Election 2020, Legislation, media bias, NAFTA, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA, USMCA. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow Discusses USMCA and U.S-China “Phase One” Trade Deal…

  1. permiejack says:
    December 15, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    Maria like myself just can’t stop grinning whenever Larry Kudlow speaks.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. Chuck says:
    December 15, 2019 at 10:25 pm

    Trump’s administration has been an ongoing lesson in negotiating and fighting. The rest of the R’s should take note.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Rynn69 says:
    December 15, 2019 at 11:09 pm

    PDJT has the PERFECT economy team – MAGAnomics Plus Plus.

    So far, his Justice Team is a Big Freak$ng Question Mark.

    Like

    Reply
  5. A2 says:
    December 15, 2019 at 11:17 pm

    Nothing new to report as we only have the USTR fact sheet and the PRC statement. No joint announcement, no draft agreement, no signing date, a few more details. I am increasingly convinced neither side wants a deal.

    The US, as Lighthizer explained is trying to work with the PRC to bridge the vast divide between a free/fair market system and a planned command and control economy who conjure up data from the party handbook not reality.

    Lighthizer deserves a medal for taking on this task. The entire process so far is one for the history books.

    As I’ve said, the ball is in China’s court. USA 💯 PRC 0.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. emet says:
    December 15, 2019 at 11:26 pm

    Both sides sign, POTUS wins
    China refuses to sign, POTUS wins
    China signs and reneges, POTUS wins

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s