The DOJ Office of Inspector General released an interesting investigative summary report today following a review of a “senior FBI official” accepting tickets from a “television news corespondent” and lying to investigators about the events.
- Investigation initiated as a result of the IG report on FBI conduct.
- Senior FBI Official.
- Official resigned during OIG review.
- Criminal prosecution was declined.
The description of the person, and the description of the timeline involved, narrows the field of potential officials to one particular probability.
That particular probability would explain why former FBI Chief Legal Counsel (now retired) James Baker was so forthcoming and cooperative in his closed-door testimony to a joint house committee.
Due to James Baker’s friendship and alignment with internal and external elements who are part of a network politically opposed to the President, many people were wondering what the circumstances would be to explain cooperation from him. Well, considering “criminal prosecution was declined”, this would explain some leverage for self-interested cooperation…
just sayin'.
.
So wouldn’t it be in McCabe’s interest to make a deal at this point?
It would be wise to consider the “Arkancide” angle….
Would have to be one heck of a deal…..
This is the beauty of the circular firing squad of plotters in a well-prosecuted plot.
The question is what McCabe can get in return. Depends on the crimes. If he had a hand in Vegas, maybe LIFE IN PRISON is worth a deal. But who can he hand over?
Things are going to get very weird here, I’m thinking.
Only Obama’s name could save McCabe
Maybe one other.
“CROOKED”
I think he can deliver the big fish.
The question is do they want to catch them?
SD seems to say no.
It all boils down to what Rosey and Sessions are up to.
Remember McCabe said if he goes down he will burn it all down while taking everyone with him.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I like it but I wonder how much of that’s bluster. If McCabe decides to take down the big guys he’ll be in the big guys’ hands by then. Even if McCabe has some level of protection on the inside he still has the thought that he has vulnerable friends and family on the outside.
He tried. That’s why the story about Rosenstein volunteering to wear a wire was leaked to the NYT. Disappeared down the memory hole was a developing FOX story that RR DID on May 27, 2017. But Trump has obviously made a deal with Rosenstein, who actually holds the leverage — arrest Don Jr. in October or let the coup plotters skate.
I thought that was what Crooked Hillary said.
He needs to stay aware from small aircraft as well as situations where he is alone in a room where he can commit suicide by shooting himself multiple times in the back of the head.
make a deal with whom?
No one is serious about prosecuting anyone.
Surely you aren’t hoping the DOJ is going to take any action.
Both ‘sides’ arent making any deals, till after the midterms.
When we see a red wave, of unparraleled height and depth, there may be a flood of miscreants, begging to ‘make a deal’, and turn on their fellows, to save their own butts.
As has been made abundently clear, these ‘top level’ beurocrats are very much political animals.
Their last hope is the midterms; impeachment, nope. 25th, not so much.
Mueller, nothingburger. So, last hope is midterms. Their thinking ‘blue wave’, and this all goes away.
Red wave, and they ALL have a royal “Oh, Sh*t” moment, and realised their last chance has passed them by.
At least, i think its a reasonable scenario.
That’s a hell-of-a-lot more palatable than the poster upthread who opined that Rosey has the leverage and has threatened POTUS with arresting Don Jr. if the coupsters aren’t permitted to slink away.
“At least, i think its a reasonable scenario.”
It is. I say this as one on the the cynic branch.
There is still to many ifs that could go wrong for me to be ok with it lol.
We’ll see.
At this point, nobody actually knows.
Yes!
Plead diminished capacity due to TDS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL
Is he the one who said he wasn’t going to be the only one to go down? If so, this could get very interesting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A new play is being designed by the minions of the fluster cluck. Since so many outsiders are on to their methods and means, it should be relatively easy to derail them.
We do not have the “luxury” of being able to send in the troops and round up all the highly dirtied suspects. That is banana republic stuff. But rats, being rats will always cannibalize one another when stressed to survive. This is not foreign to the thinking and understanding of President Donald J. Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
bingo … Trump has locked the rats in a barrel and kicks it once in a while to keep them on their toes … they’ll be eating each other soon …
Lets hope he is not the only sitting duck, scapegoat, pigeon, fall-guy etc.
The Oars ring a bell. Maybe even Rosenstein and wife.
So Camp Crooked is going to take the hit instead of Camp Obola?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, wise one.
But every Big Player, RINO or Rat, has a team of dedicated followers ready to take the hit. That’s what the rest of the board’s for, to keep the King safe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That would be Just,
But not Justice
If the corrupt, witches coven commie bureaucrats aren’t completely exposed and flushed out, it won’t be our children and grandchildren who will have to deal with the systemic rot,
It will be us, or our VSGPDJTPOTUS
It will be endemic STILL by 2020
In his Slings and Arrows speech, then candidate Trump named the Clintons as the center of the global problem. How would the world be different without the fear of Arkancide?
LikeLike
Statement @ 2:20 mark
LikeLike
Exactly. It’s the way it works in the Clinton and now Clinton-Obama party. There wAas ALWAYS a firewall to protect the Clintons. The firewall (Webb Hubbell, Susan MacDougal) goes to jail (and in Hubbell’s case, made a good living while in the slammer) keeps his mouth shut and the Clintons skate. The same will happen with Obama. My guess is Sundance is right and McCabe is being set up as the Webb Hubbell firewall. (Don’t know if Susan MacDougal got any $$$ for her silence but unlike her husband she didn’t have a heart attack while in solitary confinement).
The Deep State will NOT let Clinton (former FLOTUS, Sen) OR Obama (first black president) be indicted no matter what they do/did. Both could commit murder on national television video-taped and broadcast to the whole world and somehow the Deep State would protect them. That’s just the way it is.
McCabe will take the fall and probably come out a very rich man. Soros will see to that.
I’ve been thinking, what if PDJT just pardoned Obama? (“We are NOT going to investigate America’s first black president.”) Took him off the table. Wouldn’t THAT screw up the dynamic! Every rat for himself. Hah!
Who needed McDougal? If Vince, and others, weren’t enough to shield the Evil Krewe then the actor was suicidal.
McCabe. Hillary’s more or less neighbor in Chappaqua for awhile. Maybe he figured if he helped get her in he’d get the top spot in the FBI. Oops…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Personally I think the Clintons have lost their shine as far as the Democrats are concerned. SHE LOST.
“the Clintons have lost their shine as far as the Democrats are concerned”
It extends much further than the Democrats. The money-laundering Clinton Foundation went around the world and now it cannot be useful for it’s intended purpose because of PDJT.
What a crock of excrement! We should be rolling up the entire cabal!
Wasn’t McCabe The one who was going to take everyone with him?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wasn’t McCabe The one who was going to take everyone with him?
Yup.
Well, that pretty much covers everyone.
So McCabe will be playing the Will Patton role in this replay of No Way Out.
Gotcha.
love that movie
I’m starting the get that picture, too. It seems he’s the only one on trial and it’s a McCabe vs. Rosenstein fight. Be a good boy, McCabe, it’s going to be you for the whole rotten deal. Maybe McCabe will act up and take a few with him, didn’t he say if he goes, the whole thing goes? Maybe they’re threatening his family, though. I wouldn’t put it past the thugs.
Given the sweet heart deals being handed out, it seems like McCabe is not looking at hard time. It’s possible that with POTUS on the sidelines until midterms, the swamp is lining up sweet heart deals that POTUS can’t stop. Or doesn’t want to stop. I said I would be happy if they got McCabe and crew. Team Hillary and team Obama was a pipe dream. Now I doubt they get McCabe
Monday James Wolfe gets a slap on the hand. On Tuesday James Baker gets a pass. Good week to be named James.
Fox interviewer needs to learn to use a microphone in a noisy environment. And do a sound check. Awful audio.
Remember when everybody around here thought that Strzok, Page, Ohr, Priestap, Baker, etc, were all cooperating to save themselves and take down the coup plotters. That was funny. Has the fantasy of Baker cooperating been reignited?
Some have suggested that.
Are you kidding? SD called Priestap (wife of Goldman Sachs heiress) a hero. The premise of the Big Ugly is no one got prosecuted cuz they were cooperating to get the rats at the top.
With all due respect, Strzok, Page, Ohr, Priestap, Baker, etc. are not anywhere away from the jaws of the vice they are in. “The Moving Finger writes; and, having writ, Moves on: nor all thy Piety nor Wit. Shall lure it back to cancel half a Line, Nor all thy Tears wash out a Word of it.” – Omar Khayyám
These people are still entrapped and the game is afoot. Time and tide will decide their fate. We will have to wait. But giving short shrift to what has been discovered is of little value in seeking what is unknown. Patience. It is not yet time to blow out the candle, close the book and ring the bell. There is still much that is rotten in this drama and much yet to unfold.
Page did cooperate. That’s how we have texts that refute McCabe’s version of reality.
If you want to get rid of the “non value added” SES (Senior Executive Service), just announce that their will br polygraphs, financial disclosures, and more in-depth background investigations. Then step back and watch the resignations/retirements.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Excellent idea. The TIMING will be everything on that. After the FBI (or a part thereof) threw the lying Dr. Fraud’s testimony in the trash can, the message to SES traitors has to be that the days of having a COMMUNIST in the White House are OVER, and maybe things aren’t so cushy anymore, when they answer FBI questions. A few more high-level examples of that, to make them get REALLY queasy, and then I think your idea is going to work BRILLIANTLY. Just a few more BIG CRIMES exposed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Along with expanding the VA Accountability Act to all the Executive Branch (which I believe PDJT is working on).
LikeLiked by 2 people
.. and drug testing.
Unfortunately, the Senior Executive Service will just cross the street to the private D.C. swamp and keep on truckin’. As it is, Congress and even the White House can not get a timely response from said SES on regular matters, so you may rest assured that no regs are going to be forthcoming to trap them. Perhaps you are imagining an executive order from POTUS. Well, who is going to enforce it?
We are not a banana republic. POTUS does not have a Gestapo and SS to clean out people and programs. You would be howling mad if Obama had had such power. President Donald J. Trump is protecting the office of POTUS with the same vigor that Obama sullied it. Think about it.
This fluster cluck is not a two hour movie with good guys busting through windows and bad guys spraying green gas. This is life on the coral reef where occurrences are both synchronous and subject to the impact of unexpected change. That is why every battle hardened person will tell you that the battle unfolds according to how it progresses and plans are basically useless. Hillary and her band of sycophants dreamed up the Chris Stevens arms selling scheme and got Benghazi as the payoff. CIA “contractors” followed their principles, flipped off their overseers and Tyrone Woods and Glen Dohery died trying to save a dead ambassador. The whole affair led the “establishment” to fumble-cluck about a video and lie to parents and the nation at Andrews in front of flag draped coffins and on and on and on. Brennan, Clapper, Clintoon, the Podestas, Gen. Petraeus, Coates, Warner, Penetta, Ash Carter, Feinstein, Meadows, Mattis, and now Trump all know what happened, who lied and why they lied. Some of those named people will try to keep it from happening again, but none of those people has the formula for unscrambling eggs that made the mess in the first place.
That is the world President Donald J. Trump has been thrust into.
I really don’t like what I have seen these past two days. Can you imagine if we did anything like that! Its starting make me feel quite ill!
IMHO this is how it will be taken care of. It is making it’s way thru the courts.
Federal Judge Strikes Down Trump Rule to Rein In Federal Unions
By Benjamin Hart
http://nymag.com/intelligencer/2018/08/judge-strikes-down-trump-rule-to-rein-in-federal-unions.html?gtm=bottom>m=bottom
Once this is settled, “You’re Fired!” is going to be said often in Washington DC.
Great catch Donna. President Trump knows how to get things done. On the economy, he knew deregulation and corporate tax cuts had to come.before the economy could come back to life. He also knew to unleash the energy sector. Once those things were in place, the economy took off and continues to roll full steam ahead. Same thing with foreign policy. Assign ownership to the real instigators and the surface problem is easier to resolve..we saw that with China and DPRK and with Pakistan and Afghanistan/Taliban. For those who are looking, we have seen other moves that foreshadow future wins but we arent quite sure where POTUS is headed with them like EOs that freeze assets for Human Trafficking and for meddling in US elections. The
Our President knows how to lay the foundation for MAGA winning, and he doesn’t make a move until the foundation is complete.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am tagged as a troll for having doubts about “the big ugly” & “saint sessions” the only thing I ask as we all head to the pools to vote straight republican, is this: WHAT IF NOTHING CHANGES AFTER THE MIDTERMS? You can ignore me as some sort of demoralizing troll..but remember, we’ve all been told over and over and over…JUST WAIT! I just want each of you to think about what YOUR red line is. Sundance had the guts and honor to admit he had been mistaken about sessions and horowitz. How about each of us?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The only ones that I remember saying just wait are the twitter folks known as ‘Q’ or stealth something or other. Sundance has been clear that we not look away, that it is a deep swamp that is and will fight back because there are trillions at stake, and that we need to stay focused, deal with what we know, adjust when we know more, and I believe, question everything or at least to start asking the right questions. Asking questions isn’t trolling, I think the trolls are just debby downers hoping to bring as many into the doldrums as they can, and often doing so in tag teams. Patience is going to be a great virtue over these next few years, as the swamp includes the institutions known as DoJ, FB, congress, the different cabinet dept.s – it’s everywhere, and when we think we have a handle on it or a part of it, another part starts throwing their murkyness to divide, distract, discourage. Hang in there, you know you’re not a troll, let others deal with it as best they can, we all have our different biases and hopes.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You’ve got it Bessie!
Right, Bessie. I think we are so used to the negativity of the Majority Media that we’re hyper-responsive when anyone says anything that can be interpreted as not 100% pro-positive the outcome we all desperately desire — the draining of the Deep State, the jailing of the Coup participants, etc., etc., etc. The important thing is to stay focused and go to the polls 11/6 if we have to crawl over alligators to get there. I would love to vote against my Deep State/Swamp dwelling Republican representative, but I’m going to put the biggest check mark beside his name I can find. That said, I will HAPPILY vote for Corey Stewart and though he’s fighting against insurmountable odds — including the GOP refusing to fund him . I’ll get my own back one day, just not so long as President Trump is in office. After that, all bets are off.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is not unrealistic to expect something to come out after the midterms. The rules they all live with, and that they were furious at Comey for violating, say you don’t release anything in the criminal arena within a certain period before an election. OK. So looking to the second week of November for something to break is perfectly valid.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m with you Gil. I will go and vote straight R THIS time. I know my red line.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seriously, though, how could you ever vote Dem at any point the rest of your life? Or are you suggesting not voting at all at a later time?
LikeLike
Drain the Swamp – Drain all the Swamps, starting with those in your neighborhood, town, city, county, district, state, etc….
Most BIG RATS don’t get that way without starting as Smaller Rats.
Obama the Post-Turtle is an exception to that rule, as was McCain, and the Bushes.
For me, it comes down to motive. Frankly ‘red lines’ don’t matter in the context you posit; I’m quite curious however as to what you wish to accomplish.
For over a hundred years, a conglomerate of global wealth holders made a concentrated effort to purchase the peoples government of the United States (for obvious reasons)
Using vast amounts of money, they soon owned the peoples political representatives
Spreading more money around & with the puppet politicians in their back pocket, they jerry rigged the election process, & soon the process was controlled by them. The people were given a choice of puppet candidate A or puppet candidate B
The puppets, following the orders of their masters & to further their own interests, soon jerry rigged the entire US government, the entire system, to be one big happy family
Most everyone coming into the family was / is controlled by various levels of puppets who are all loyal to the family due to financial / political rewards doled out
Every governmental department / institution is controlled, with varying levels of power depending on their importance & worth, to the overall power scheme
This means every single governmental safeguard put in place to protect the peoples interests is controlled by the puppets & their masters
Political representation, bureaucratic, law enforcement, military, judicial, all controlled to produce a preferred outcome. Each step in the system under tight control
Enter Trump. Probably the first honest & honorable man elected, with zero connections to the puppet masters. The first chink in the armor that is total control of the system
Out of what, 535 representatives serving the puppet masters, Trump has maybe 6 on his side
So the question becomes, how does one man & his few warriors fight back & defeat a century old entrenched cabal of corruption & criminality that holds almost total power over the system & has international power interests as allies?
Do we hope we get enough patriots elected to hold them accountable?
What happens when those held accountable are let off by the puppet masters judges?
Do we hope we can just dismantle enough of the puppet masters stranglehold & start anew?
Do we tear down entire institutions & forge new ones?
What chaos would that bring?
This situation is our reality. We don’t really know the implications of what could happen to our lives & the world order. It affects everything
This is truly heavy shit, born of century’s old corruption & criminality. & it will ultimately have implications on how we all live & make our livings
Me?
I say f*** it. Let’s win the midterms, tear this shit apart & let the chips fall where they may
Bold, Decisive, Timely
“When I whet my flashing sword, and mine hand takes hold of justice, I will bring vengeance to my enemies and repay all those who haze me. Oh Lord, raise me to thy right hand and count me among thy saints.” (Deuteronomy – and Boondocks Saints)
LikeLiked by 1 person
So Right!
IF President Trump and His Deplorables have been able to expose and de-construct this much in less than 2 years, just think what else will have the Uni-Party Wheels drop off if we make the mid-term a BLOW-OUT OF Uni-Party Coven Members.
Hear, hear, alliwant! Excellent comment!
Thanks, friend, I couldn’t have, and did not, say it better than that.
Here is a reference date for how deep the fecal matter concerning U.S. courts and current law and jurisprudence; Febrary 21, 1871. (Passage of ‘THE ORGANIC ACT OF 1871). A shallow dive will reveal just a harmless law passed to incorporate ten sq. miles so the Country could have a Capitol. A deep dive will reveal a gross usurpation of our God-given rights, and on that day you, me, us, became involuntary slaves to our corporate masters and old-world families in their roles as ‘CEO’s.
Given the lack of prosecution we’ve seen thus far on related matters, I’m not holding my breath.
Agreed, I would love to be as optimistic as some of our friends here. Unfortunately, I have followed politics for 40 of my 56 years and NOTHING leads me to believe that anything other than resigning (with pensions) will be the punishment for any of these folks. THAT is what makes me mad and while I will argue with the Rose Colored Glasses crowd, that lives here or any other site. Law & Order matter more than ANYTHING Mr Trump has done or will do and I am not happy with the progress and as a Citizen the Constitution guarantees that, even against other conservatives. Don’t like what I say, don’t read it is how I look at it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Both the FBI and the DOJ have each done more damage to the Republic than the Rosenbergs did and they were executed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
True feral. Corruption everywhere with zero accountability or moves to root it out.
And the demonrats have done more to steal elections in the US than Russia ever has or will. Just sayin’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One reason for the lawlessness is that too many DC swamp rats are implicated in serious sins of commission and omission. And Both sides of the aisle are dirty in need of clean up. For every Bubba there’s a McStain, and for every Obola a Bushie.
That is why we will never see justice without military tribunals. And that is why I believe there will be military tribunals for sedition. You can step aside Mad dog we’ll take it from here.
Rule by the DOJ and FBI is illegitimate, just as King George’s rule was illegitimate. Both sets of ruling being a High Crime against of, by and for the people, in favor of of, by and for the high and mighty. This is as pre-1776 anti-American as it gets.
LikeLike
I’m waiting for Flep’s statement to come true: “When the change occurs, our President will reign the fires of hell on them all for what they tried to do to him and his family.” I hope Flep’s right and I hope the President goes after EVERY SINGLE one of them regardless of their size, position or severity of the crime. Time for a legal PURGE.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Revenge is a Dish Best Served Cold
they say……….
Not done in the heat of the moment which guarantees many mistakes, even your own end sometimes……
President Trump tweeted today, “Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!”
Do you honestly think he’s going to let these guys off the hook? President Trump is not afraid to go after his enemies, but it will be at a time and place he chooses. I would not want to be in their shoes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed 100%.
Plus, TIMING IS EVERYTHING!
So the “moral” to the story is that you can accept “gifts” the law says you can’t, lie under oath to the OIG about it, and you won’t face prosecution – as long as you “retire” before the OIG releases their report. What a way to run “the premier federal law enforcement agency.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reire AND become a cooperating witness against bigger fish.
my two cents worth. Either our VSG PDJT is in control of all this – has a plan – or NOT. Believe what you will. Personally, i am 100% with POTUS. it’s not really a matter of IF, but a matter of WHEN and HOW
I agree 100%.
some folk just give up too easy……warning f-bombs..
Just vote straight R for the mid-terms, nothing to lose, and yes, the Dems are even more insane then the rest of the Deep State. Think ChiFi, Nancy, Waters and company. Think fake indians…vote them out.
Many new names with tons of concerns, always some embeds around to strike when the opportunity is there, can be seen when they start posting much more than before with OCD.
Who gives a crap about Sessions, role player or not, things are light years better than with HRC in power, or Jeb, for that matter. Vote straight R for mid-terms. Get out…VOTE.
Let’s face it, there’s been corruption since the founding of this country, it’s human nature. However, it must be discouraged by setting consequences. Although taking bribes is egregious, the bigger issue is the FISA warrants, the spying, their colluding with foreign agents, the framing. But there needs to be accountability. Did they even give a rationale for why they chose not to recommend prosecution? WHO declined criminal prosecution?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow. This comment thread is full of TDS. If I was on any other site, I’d say there are a bunch of shills here.
Does anyone have any idea how extremely difficult this is? Almost everyone who matters in this current government is compromised / corrupt. Courts are legislating and interfering in things they have no right to be. Many MAGA actions are challenged in courts and many are struck down. We’ve got a “judge” from Hawaii legislating immigration policy for all of America!
Can anyone imagine how any prosecutions would go right now?? Can anyone imagine even one conviction on major actors in these courts?? Would this DoJ even bring charges?? Can anyone imagine what would happen to Trump if he tried to invoke military tribunal trials?? It’s likely that if Trump dropped MOAB now, he’d be crucified all over worldwide media; many would not believe any of it, and this would be a touted as a strong reason to impeach him under Article 25, and it might work! The Antifa MOB riots, assaults, property damage and threats to motorists would be happening everywhere.
The deck is stacked full of jokers. There needs to be a carefully crafted, methodic approach to turning this swamp into a desert. Undoing a half-century, or more, of systemic corruption isn’t going to be done in a few short years, by one man working with a couple of senators who have mostly been making noise, so far. Some progress has been made however, by getting rid of some actors who were responsible for FISA abuse. None have been prosecuted, but they are no longer in their former positions to do more harm. Courts all over America are being stacked Republican! Trump is using some leverage on these bad actors to get some things done that he wants. Baby steps are all that can be taken right now. He’s making the best of it as much as he can.
Don’t trust his new “fair weather” friends in Congress, either. At the very first chance they get, each and every one of those swamp-dwellers will be back to their normal Trump-hating rhetoric and deep state duties. For now, all we can do is get out and VOTE, and support the phenomenal, astounding efforts and progress made by VSG President Donald J Trump to make our country ours again, and great again. God Bless our President! He’s one man, against the totality of the entire D.C. (Deeply Corrupt) apparatus. He needs, and deserves, our support.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve always figured the pieces will not be in place until at least March 2019 for any major prosecutions in public, and there is no way anything will happen until it reaches 2019 because an important EO will not go into effect until then.
Black pills and shills will always show up. Black pills are not shills, but do their work for them, for free. Their stupid “skeptical” BS makes them look sharp…they think.
Robert…a voice of reason! So refreshing…thanks.
Wow. The shills are on full attack at the treehouse today. If a post seems weird, it probably is weird, because it is a paid shill trying to dilute, distract, dishearten, etc. They aren’t always obvious.
Only Paul Raven and Old Curmudgeon.
And another criminal walks…
I hope these deals pay off. My confidence is waning that they will.
Without consequences for these people it just reinforces the ongoing opinion that there are two separate legal systems in this country. One system for self appointed elites and one for everyone else.
What a mess…
Pretty soon they’ll start awarding them medals inscribed, “For Heroic Service to The Swamp!”
Sen Grassley’s letter to the OIG, re “Criminal Prosecution Was Declined:”
“Please provide a copy of the report of investigation on this matter to the Committee no later than
October 19, 2018.”
https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/2018-10-16%20CEG%20to%20DOJ%20OIG%20(ROI%20Retired%20Senior%20FBI%20Official).pdf
Didn’t someone recently S-A-Y, :Trust Grassley?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Link doesn’t work.
Criminal prosecution was declined.
Here’s how it happened:
DOJ Official: Well (FBI Official Redacted) you took tickets for free which is against policy and then you lied…..I’m sorry…LACKED CANDOR about it.
FBI Official (Redacted): Yes. Yes that’s exactly what I did.
DOJ Official: Well…..would you like us to prosecute you?
FBI Official (Redacted): Actually I think I’ll have to decline your offer…so…..ahhh…………..NO.
DOJ Official: OK….Well just don’t do it again.
Wow!
Hey, anyone remember a couple of weeks ago when Sundance posted the clip aboves and I came out and said Baker had flipped?
And everyone mocked me?
Yeah. No, I didn’t know what the leverage was, but I could see that something was up. I pointed out the body language of Jordan and Meadows said that this wasn’t the usual “bombshell” that changes nothing.
No, they were too giddy for the usual dissembling. They called this guy the most cooperative witness to date.
That’s someone who flipped.
I’m on a hot streak, folks. Trust me, and more importantly trust Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, as a matter of fact, KN, I do remember you saying that. It was the word “giddy” that tipped me off and brought it all back. Yep, Mark and Jordan were indeed giddy, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This gives me hope for the James Wolfe situation.
If leverage was applied in some sort of deal with Baker, sans charges or official plea deal, then the same could have been done with Wolfe.
Donna says, ” I think the bloom is coming off the Trump rose”
Wow, shear nonsense. Have you EVER tried to make changes on any organizations culture? I can say that it is very difficult, very challenging. Now try that times 10,000! ( no hyperbole)
Donald Trump is phenomenal in all he is doing.
Trust Trump.
