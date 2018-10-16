The DOJ Office of Inspector General released an interesting investigative summary report today following a review of a “senior FBI official” accepting tickets from a “television news corespondent” and lying to investigators about the events.

Investigation initiated as a result of the IG report on FBI conduct.

Senior FBI Official.

Official resigned during OIG review.

Criminal prosecution was declined.

The description of the person, and the description of the timeline involved, narrows the field of potential officials to one particular probability.

That particular probability would explain why former FBI Chief Legal Counsel (now retired) James Baker was so forthcoming and cooperative in his closed-door testimony to a joint house committee.

Due to James Baker’s friendship and alignment with internal and external elements who are part of a network politically opposed to the President, many people were wondering what the circumstances would be to explain cooperation from him. Well, considering “criminal prosecution was declined”, this would explain some leverage for self-interested cooperation…

